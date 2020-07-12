/
lowry park north
216 Apartments for rent in Lowry Park North, Tampa, FL
Last updated July 12 at 12:29pm
9 Units Available
Windsor Manor
8610 Pine Tree Ct, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1365 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Windsor Manor in Tampa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
7 Units Available
Belara Lakes
8402 N Waterford Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,070
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,655
1526 sqft
This property features eight different floor plans of recently renovated units. Units have hardwood flooring and washer/dryer hookups. Amenities include a gym, courtyard and pool. There's shopping, dining and services along West Waters Avenue.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
19 Units Available
Haven at Waters Edge
8415 N Armenia Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$979
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
924 sqft
Luxurious community includes newly remodeled fitness center, 3 pools, and covered parking. Residents enjoy units with air conditioning, oversized closets, and patio. Located just minutes from multiple shopping and dining options.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8411 N. El Portal Dr.
8411 El Portal Dr, Tampa, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
930 sqft
Available 07/15/20 3-4 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom N. Tampa Home - Property Id: 301341 Prior to Any Appointments: Please Fill out Free basic Pre-screening information! And Then View our Video's!! 3 Bedroom 1.
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
1309 W. Humphrey St.
1309 West Humphrey Street, Tampa, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1250 sqft
1309 W. Humphrey St. Available 04/30/20 Big 4 bedroom family house - Complete an application online at www,MakitaRentals.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1405 W Yukon Street
1405 West Yukon Street, Tampa, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,689
1354 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Last updated July 12 at 04:38pm
1 Unit Available
1990 FIESTA RIDGE CT
1990 Fiesta Ridge Ct, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1152 sqft
Beautiful Las-Palmas Townhouse .This 1152 square foot townhome has 2 master bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms also has outdoor patio and storage closet .All floor Brand new porcelain up and down stairs NO carpet at all except the stairs.
Results within 1 mile of Lowry Park North
Last updated July 12 at 12:40pm
52 Units Available
Grande Oasis at Carrollwood
3516 Grand Cayman Dr, Tampa, FL
Studio
$910
564 sqft
1 Bedroom
$889
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
1122 sqft
Hardwood floors, balcony and fireplace in recently updated apartments. Community offers pool, tennis court, gym, garden and a nature trail. Near Waters Avenue and Dale Mabry Highway, accessible to downtown for shopping and dining.
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
10 Units Available
Carrollwood Station
8781 White Swan Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$909
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,201
1000 sqft
Our uniquely designed community features one and two bedroom apartment homes. For those discerning residents who want to leave behind the stress of city life, Carrollwood Station offers a lush oasis of peace and solitude.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
15 Units Available
Deerpath on the Lake
10200 N Armenia Ave, Tampa, FL
Studio
$885
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$905
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1180 sqft
Well-equipped 1-3 bedroom apartments in peaceful lakeside complex with pool, gym and tennis court. Many parks and lakes are within walking or driving distance while I-275 links you to downtown Tampa.
Last updated March 30 at 01:14pm
6 Units Available
Innovo Living on Waters
8421 Del Lago Cir, Tampa, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$975
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1173 sqft
Come Experience Innovo Living on Waters \nA lifestyle cultivated through newly appointed apartment homes, integrated within the unique Claonia Highlands neighborhood, a central Midtown Tampa location, created to meet your needs and more.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6902 N Duncan Ave
6902 Duncan Avenue, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1200 sqft
A 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOUSE THAT SITS in the heart of tampa with a large yard. This home has plenty of storage and has a deck, back porch and a tree house.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
708 E Seneca Ave
708 East Seneca Avenue, Tampa, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
2000 sqft
Currently tenant occupied do not disturb the tenant A NICE 4 BEDROOM 2 BATH 2000 SQFT HOME WITH A FENCED YARD, A LARGE FRONT PORCH. A NICE COZY home. Has tile flooring and nice kitchen.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
7201 N 10th St
7201 North 10th Street, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1517 sqft
Seminole Heights Offers Updated 3/2 Vintage Style Home on Double Lot! No expense was spared while completing the many upgrades starting from the roof to the flooring and everything in between.
Last updated July 11 at 02:35pm
1 Unit Available
8706 w kenyon ave
8706 Kenyon View Ct, Egypt Lake-Leto, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2000 sqft
This is a 3 bedroom 3 bath towhome for rent that is brand new......everything: the tile, kitchens, bath, flooring, appliances, bedrooms, deck, everything. This home as you walk in greets you with 20ft ceilings, amd a 72 inch ceiling.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8008 N Lynn Avenue
8008 Lynn Avenue, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
1700 sqft
Gorgeous Spacious Rental Home Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8714 Kenyon View Ct
8714 Kenyon View Ct, Egypt Lake-Leto, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2000 sqft
This is a 3 bedroom 3 bath towhome for rent that is brand new......everything: the tile, kitchens, bath, flooring, appliances, bedrooms, deck, everything. This home as you walk in greets you with 20ft ceilings, amd a 72 inch ceiling.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8109 N 11th St,
8109 North 11th Street, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
968 sqft
Spacious 3bdrm/1bath House ** Section 8 OK ** Ready Now ** - 8109 N 11th Street, Tampa $1,195.00/month $1,195.00/Security Deposit $39.
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
7709 N DARTMOUTH AVENUE
7709 Dartmouth Avenue, Tampa, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
2132 sqft
Rare! Newer construction on a quiet street brimming with upgrades galore in Old Seminole Heights! Every option you can possibly imagine comes true in this 2,119 sq. ft.
Last updated April 16 at 11:08am
1 Unit Available
8028 North Ola Avenue
8028 North Ola Avenue, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1557 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
8716 KENYON VIEW COURT
8716 Kenyon View Ct, Egypt Lake-Leto, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2000 sqft
This is a 3 bedroom 3 bath towhome for rent that is brand new......everything: the tile, kitchens, bath, flooring, appliances, bedrooms, deck, everything. This home as you walk in greets you with 20ft ceilings, amd a 72 inch ceiling.
Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
9301 N 16TH STREET
9301 North 16th Street, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2193 sqft
This home has space for EVERYONE! Main home features 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Fresh paint throughout the entire home. New stainless steel appliances.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
1104 E BOUGAINVILLEA AVENUE
1104 East Bougainvillea Avenue, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$800
1175 sqft
Finishing up the rehab on this 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex. Freshly painted, new appliances and vinyl plank flooring throughout the house. Inside laundry room and fenced in back yard. Tenant is responsible for water and electric.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
317 E PATTERSON STREET
317 East Patterson Street, Tampa, FL
5 Bedrooms
$1,895
1624 sqft
Welcome to this sleek contemporary architecture with impressive design. This 5 Bedroom, 3 baths home is located in the sought out area of north Old Seminole Heights. This airy & flowing plan lends itself to superior entertaining.
