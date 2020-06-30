All apartments in Tampa
Location

6506 Julie Street, Tampa, FL 33610
Old Seminole Heights

Amenities

garage
pool
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom pool home offers 1 car garage, kitchen with breakfast bar, separate dining room and living room, nice size bedrooms, large back yard. Pool service is included in rent. Application fee apply.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6506 JULIE STREET have any available units?
6506 JULIE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 6506 JULIE STREET have?
Some of 6506 JULIE STREET's amenities include garage, pool, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6506 JULIE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
6506 JULIE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6506 JULIE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 6506 JULIE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 6506 JULIE STREET offer parking?
Yes, 6506 JULIE STREET offers parking.
Does 6506 JULIE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6506 JULIE STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6506 JULIE STREET have a pool?
Yes, 6506 JULIE STREET has a pool.
Does 6506 JULIE STREET have accessible units?
No, 6506 JULIE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 6506 JULIE STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 6506 JULIE STREET does not have units with dishwashers.

