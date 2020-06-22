All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like Olympus Harbour Island.
Last updated July 22 2020 at 9:18 AM

Olympus Harbour Island

301 Harbour Place Dr · (813) 605-1554
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Move By June 15th To Receive 2 Month's Free
Location

301 Harbour Place Dr, Tampa, FL 33602
Harbour Island

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 1916 · Avail. now

$1,895

Studio · 1 Bath · 627 sqft

Unit 2100 · Avail. now

$1,941

Studio · 1 Bath · 640 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 308 · Avail. now

$1,890

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 733 sqft

Unit 611 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,934

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 795 sqft

Unit 713 · Avail. now

$2,000

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 810 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 204 · Avail. now

$2,640

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1097 sqft

Unit 706 · Avail. Sep 8

$2,641

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1123 sqft

Unit 409 · Avail. now

$2,670

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1188 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 701 · Avail. Jul 24

$3,900

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1590 sqft

Unit 615 · Avail. now

$3,996

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1583 sqft

Unit 715 · Avail. now

$4,011

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1583 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Olympus Harbour Island.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
concierge
parking
pool
garage
internet access
package receiving
yoga
elevator
24hr gym
bbq/grill
bike storage
conference room
doorman
game room
hot tub
key fob access
lobby
media room
pool table
sauna
shuffle board
The French call it Joie de Vivre—happiness, joy and the lighthearted life that comes with being completely free of care. You’ll feel it as never before, wrapped in the luxe, Parisienne-chic surroundings of your elegant and sophisticated, brand new apartment at the Olympus Apartments Harbour Island in Tampa.

The graceful pied–à–terre now comes with the convenience and cachet of a Harbour Island address. The prestigious address of 301 Harbour Place Drive, Tampa, Florida 33602. This address places you in the heart of shopping, entertainment and fine dining. Mere minutes from the Channelside, Westshore, Bayshore and Hyde Park Districts and mere seconds from vibrant downtown Tampa. Olympus Harbor Island Luxury Apartments places you in the heart of all that makes life in Tampa so ideal. And our pet friendly apartment policies ensure that your four-legged family members will live the life of luxe, too!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 9-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $85 Per Applicant
Deposit: $600
Move-in Fees: $250 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $20 per pet/month
restrictions: No aggressive breeds shall be permitted, All pets must be registered, The pet weight limit is 80 lbs combined
Parking Details: Parking Garage: $100/month. Other, assigned. Please contact leasing office for complete parking information. Garage lot. Please contact leasing office for complete parking information. Surface lot: $100/month. Please contact leasing office for complete parking information.
Storage Details: Bike Storage

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Olympus Harbour Island have any available units?
Olympus Harbour Island has 30 units available starting at $1,890 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does Olympus Harbour Island have?
Some of Olympus Harbour Island's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Olympus Harbour Island currently offering any rent specials?
Olympus Harbour Island is offering the following rent specials: Move By June 15th To Receive 2 Month's Free
Is Olympus Harbour Island pet-friendly?
Yes, Olympus Harbour Island is pet friendly.
Does Olympus Harbour Island offer parking?
Yes, Olympus Harbour Island offers parking.
Does Olympus Harbour Island have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Olympus Harbour Island offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Olympus Harbour Island have a pool?
Yes, Olympus Harbour Island has a pool.
Does Olympus Harbour Island have accessible units?
No, Olympus Harbour Island does not have accessible units.
Does Olympus Harbour Island have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Olympus Harbour Island has units with dishwashers.
