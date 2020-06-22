Olympus Harbour Island

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse concierge parking pool garage internet access package receiving yoga elevator 24hr gym bbq/grill bike storage conference room doorman game room hot tub key fob access lobby media room pool table sauna shuffle board

The French call it Joie de Vivre—happiness, joy and the lighthearted life that comes with being completely free of care. You’ll feel it as never before, wrapped in the luxe, Parisienne-chic surroundings of your elegant and sophisticated, brand new apartment at the Olympus Apartments Harbour Island in Tampa.



The graceful pied–à–terre now comes with the convenience and cachet of a Harbour Island address. The prestigious address of 301 Harbour Place Drive, Tampa, Florida 33602. This address places you in the heart of shopping, entertainment and fine dining. Mere minutes from the Channelside, Westshore, Bayshore and Hyde Park Districts and mere seconds from vibrant downtown Tampa. Olympus Harbor Island Luxury Apartments places you in the heart of all that makes life in Tampa so ideal. And our pet friendly apartment policies ensure that your four-legged family members will live the life of luxe, too!