Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony carpet extra storage oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities internet cafe gym pool internet access cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance business center clubhouse coffee bar e-payments

Convenient Location and Superior Amenities... Come see why Legend Oaks is a great place to call home. Our community combines friendly service and quality management with the amenities you need and the location you desire. You'll love coming home to our beautiful gated community complete with two resort style sparkling pools, fitness/cardio center, Internet Cafe with WiFi, Gourmet Coffee/Tea Cafe, Kids Play Area and much more! Conveniently located just two blocks from St. Joseph's Hospital in the Central Tampa area, Legend Oaks offers you easy access to great shopping, numerous entertainment options, Downtown Tampa, the Westshore Business District, HCC, and the University of Tampa. This upbeat desirable location is just minutes from Dale Mabry Hwy. and Interstate 275. Your search is over at Legend Oaks - visit us today for your personal tour!