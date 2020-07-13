All apartments in Tampa
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:50 PM

Legend Oaks

4714 N Habana Ave · (813) 308-0796
logo
Rent Special
Limited-Time Special - UP TO 1.5 MONTHS FREE on Select Units!
Location

4714 N Habana Ave, Tampa, FL 33614
St Joseph's Hospital

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2606 · Avail. Aug 12

$875

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

Unit 1609 · Avail. Sep 10

$930

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

Unit 2706 · Avail. Aug 22

$965

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

See 10+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3002 · Avail. Oct 10

$1,165

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Unit 1205 · Avail. Aug 12

$1,205

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Legend Oaks.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
carpet
extra storage
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
internet cafe
gym
pool
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
e-payments
Convenient Location and Superior Amenities... Come see why Legend Oaks is a great place to call home. Our community combines friendly service and quality management with the amenities you need and the location you desire. You'll love coming home to our beautiful gated community complete with two resort style sparkling pools, fitness/cardio center, Internet Cafe with WiFi, Gourmet Coffee/Tea Cafe, Kids Play Area and much more! Conveniently located just two blocks from St. Joseph's Hospital in the Central Tampa area, Legend Oaks offers you easy access to great shopping, numerous entertainment options, Downtown Tampa, the Westshore Business District, HCC, and the University of Tampa. This upbeat desirable location is just minutes from Dale Mabry Hwy. and Interstate 275. Your search is over at Legend Oaks - visit us today for your personal tour!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.55x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $65 per applicant
Deposit: 1 Month Deposit with Approved Credit
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500 per pet
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions; No weight limit
Parking Details: Other. Parking permit required and designated parking for visitors. Please call our leasing office for more parking information.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in lease

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Legend Oaks have any available units?
Legend Oaks has 15 units available starting at $875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does Legend Oaks have?
Some of Legend Oaks's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Legend Oaks currently offering any rent specials?
Legend Oaks is offering the following rent specials: Limited-Time Special - UP TO 1.5 MONTHS FREE on Select Units!
Is Legend Oaks pet-friendly?
Yes, Legend Oaks is pet friendly.
Does Legend Oaks offer parking?
Yes, Legend Oaks offers parking.
Does Legend Oaks have units with washers and dryers?
No, Legend Oaks does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Legend Oaks have a pool?
Yes, Legend Oaks has a pool.
Does Legend Oaks have accessible units?
No, Legend Oaks does not have accessible units.
Does Legend Oaks have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Legend Oaks has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Grande Oasis at Carrollwood
3516 Grand Cayman Dr
Tampa, FL 33614
Mezzo at Tampa Palms
15210 Amberly Dr
Tampa, FL 33647
Cortland Bayport
10510 Parkers Landing Dr
Tampa, FL 33615
Promenade At Tampa Palms
16200 Enclave at Village Dr
Tampa, FL 33647
Palma Ceia Hyde Park
2402 Teresa Cir
Tampa, FL 33629
The Falls at New Tampa
13400 Arbor Isle Dr
Tampa, FL 33637
West End at 76Ten
7610 W Waters Ave
Tampa, FL 33615
Bowery Bayside
6301 S West Shore Blvd
Tampa, FL 33616

