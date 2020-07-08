All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 1304 E 24TH AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
1304 E 24TH AVENUE
Last updated May 15 2020 at 4:40 AM

1304 E 24TH AVENUE

1304 24th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1304 24th Avenue, Tampa, FL 33605
V. M. Ybor

Amenities

recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM HOME LOCATED IN TAMPA. HOME IS UPDATED WITH A NICE KITCHEN, NEWER WINDOWS, NEWER ROOF, FRESH PAINT IN AND OUT, TILE FLOORS THROUGH OUT, CLOSE TO HIGHWAYS, DOWNTOWN TAMPA AND MUCH MORE. MUST SEE!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1304 E 24TH AVENUE have any available units?
1304 E 24TH AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 1304 E 24TH AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1304 E 24TH AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1304 E 24TH AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1304 E 24TH AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 1304 E 24TH AVENUE offer parking?
No, 1304 E 24TH AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 1304 E 24TH AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1304 E 24TH AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1304 E 24TH AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1304 E 24TH AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1304 E 24TH AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1304 E 24TH AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1304 E 24TH AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1304 E 24TH AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1304 E 24TH AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1304 E 24TH AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

2Bayshore
101 W Beach Pl
Tampa, FL 33606
Landmark at Grayson Park Apartment Homes
15501 Bruce B Downs Blvd
Tampa, FL 33647
5 West
5150 Net Dr
Tampa, FL 33634
The Club at Hidden River
13564 Cypress Glen Lane
Tampa, FL 33637
Amira at Westly
6105 Paddock Glen Drive
Tampa, FL 33634
M South
5110 S Manhattan Ave
Tampa, FL 33611
Lantower Westshore
4504 W Spruce St
Tampa, FL 33607
West End at 76Ten
7610 W Waters Ave
Tampa, FL 33615

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College