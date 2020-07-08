1304 E 24TH AVENUE

BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM HOME LOCATED IN TAMPA. HOME IS UPDATED WITH A NICE KITCHEN, NEWER WINDOWS, NEWER ROOF, FRESH PAINT IN AND OUT, TILE FLOORS THROUGH OUT, CLOSE TO HIGHWAYS, DOWNTOWN TAMPA AND MUCH MORE. MUST SEE!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
