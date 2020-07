Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly car wash area clubhouse dog park gym green community parking playground pool pool table bbq/grill garage internet access online portal yoga cats allowed business center cc payments e-payments

A one-of-a-kind experience awaits you at Luxe at 1820 in Tampa, FL. Our one, two, and three bedroom apartments offer sumptuous details and luxurious amenities. Our modern apartment homes feature gourmet kitchens with breakfast bars and gorgeous granite countertops. Large windows and 9-foot ceilings create a bright and airy space that you will love coming home to. Bask in the Florida sun next to a gorgeous resort-inspired swimming pool with beach entry. Stay healthy and strong with visits to our modern fitness center, featuring cardio and strength training equipment. Discover a more sophisticated way of life at Luxe at 1820.