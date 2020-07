Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub oven range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse internet cafe dog park gym parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access media room package receiving 24hr maintenance business center cc payments e-payments green community

Arbor Walk Apartments invites you to start living life on YOUR terms! Our 1 & 2 bedroom town homes and garden style apartments offer an array of unique floor plans to choose from that offer huge bedrooms, walk in closets and private outdoor living spaces. Combine that with an open kitchen and modern appliance package to make meal prep simple plus full-sized in-home laundry machines help make laundry days a breeze. Step outside and visit your resort style pool with sundeck or choose in invigorating work out in our state of the art fitness center. Enjoy our leash free bark park with your furry friend and take the opportunity to meet other resident pet owners. Arbor Walk Apartments is minutes away from fine dining, shopping and adventure parks. Commuters can relax knowing that both the I-275 and I-75 are minutes away to make the work, home, play transition seamless. Call and schedule your personalized tour today or visit our website for more information.