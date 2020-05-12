Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 1004 Normandy Trace Rd..
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
1004 Normandy Trace Rd.
Last updated August 17 2019 at 11:25 AM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1004 Normandy Trace Rd.
1004 Normandy Trace Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Harbour Island
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
1004 Normandy Trace Road, Tampa, FL 33602
Harbour Island
Amenities
in unit laundry
walk in closets
gym
ceiling fan
tennis court
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
hot tub
tennis court
-
(RLNE4892257)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1004 Normandy Trace Rd. have any available units?
1004 Normandy Trace Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tampa, FL
.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tampa Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1004 Normandy Trace Rd. have?
Some of 1004 Normandy Trace Rd.'s amenities include in unit laundry, walk in closets, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1004 Normandy Trace Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
1004 Normandy Trace Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1004 Normandy Trace Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 1004 Normandy Trace Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Tampa
.
Does 1004 Normandy Trace Rd. offer parking?
No, 1004 Normandy Trace Rd. does not offer parking.
Does 1004 Normandy Trace Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1004 Normandy Trace Rd. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1004 Normandy Trace Rd. have a pool?
No, 1004 Normandy Trace Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 1004 Normandy Trace Rd. have accessible units?
No, 1004 Normandy Trace Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 1004 Normandy Trace Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1004 Normandy Trace Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Haven at Waters Edge
8415 N Armenia Ave
Tampa, FL 33604
Parc Place Villas
6919 Bonair Dr
Tampa, FL 33617
The Club at Hidden River
13564 Cypress Glen Lane
Tampa, FL 33637
Jefferson Westshore
6608 S West Shore Blvd
Tampa, FL 33616
M South
5110 S Manhattan Ave
Tampa, FL 33611
The Commons
3408 Lancaster Ct
Tampa, FL 33614
Valencia At Westchase
8802 Brennan Circle
Tampa, FL 33615
WestWood Reserve
8801 Citrus Village Dr
Tampa, FL 33626
Similar Pages
Tampa 1 Bedrooms
Tampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly Apartments
Tampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
St. Petersburg, FL
Clearwater, FL
Brandon, FL
Bradenton, FL
Lakeland, FL
Sarasota, FL
Riverview, FL
Largo, FL
Palm Harbor, FL
Town 'n' Country, FL
Pinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FL
Nearby Neighborhoods
Sun Bay South
Tampa Palms
Lowry Park North
Channel District
West Meadows
Old Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln Gardens
Bayside West
Apartments Near Colleges
University of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical College
Ultimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College