Villas of Legends Field.

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $55 per adult
Deposit: Security Deposit starts at $250, based on credit
Move-in Fees: Administrative fee, Non-refundable fee $150
Additional: Trash $20 a month.
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: No pet deposit.
fee: $200 to $300 depending on weight.
limit: 2
rent: $10 monthly pet rent per pet.
restrictions: No aggressive breeds.
Parking Details: Assigned Parking.