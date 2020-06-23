All apartments in Tampa
Last updated July 12 2020 at 3:59 PM

Villas of Legends Field

6065 Legends Villa Dr · (813) 605-1175
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6065 Legends Villa Dr, Tampa, FL 33614
Pinecrest West Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Villas of Legends Field.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
bathtub
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pool
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
guest parking
trash valet
Discover true Tampa living at Villas of Legends Field. Be sure to check out the current floorplan options. The team of leasing professionals is ready to help you find your new apartment. You'll experience a wide selection of features and amenities at this community.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $55 per adult
Deposit: Security Deposit starts at $250, based on credit
Move-in Fees: Administrative fee, Non-refundable fee $150
Additional: Trash $20 a month.
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: No pet deposit.
fee: $200 to $300 depending on weight.
limit: 2
rent: $10 monthly pet rent per pet.
restrictions: No aggressive breeds.
Parking Details: Assigned Parking.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Villas of Legends Field have any available units?
Villas of Legends Field doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does Villas of Legends Field have?
Some of Villas of Legends Field's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Villas of Legends Field currently offering any rent specials?
Villas of Legends Field is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Villas of Legends Field pet-friendly?
Yes, Villas of Legends Field is pet friendly.
Does Villas of Legends Field offer parking?
Yes, Villas of Legends Field offers parking.
Does Villas of Legends Field have units with washers and dryers?
No, Villas of Legends Field does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Villas of Legends Field have a pool?
Yes, Villas of Legends Field has a pool.
Does Villas of Legends Field have accessible units?
Yes, Villas of Legends Field has accessible units.
Does Villas of Legends Field have units with dishwashers?
No, Villas of Legends Field does not have units with dishwashers.

