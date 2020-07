Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets 24hr gym

Unit Amenities walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning patio / balcony microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities bocce court car charging clubhouse fire pit 24hr gym pool pool table bike storage cats allowed dogs allowed elevator garage parking pet friendly business center concierge guest parking internet access

We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! High-rise urban living that reflects your impeccable taste. Perfectly placed at the intersection of Franklin and Cass, Nine15 is located in the center of Downtown Tampa's extraordinary arts and entertainment district. With unparalleled amenities and services accompanying an exquisite collection of 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes, Nine15 is exactly what you've been waiting for.