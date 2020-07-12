/
harbour island
237 Apartments for rent in Harbour Island, Tampa, FL
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
25 Units Available
500 Harbour Island
500 Knights Run Ave, Tampa, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,131
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,801
1249 sqft
Island living, with nearby shopping and dining; across from local trolley stop. Studio, 1- and 2-bedroom apartments with air conditioning, in-unit laundry and patio or balcony with stunning views. Community has pool, hot tub, and more.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 12:33pm
$
36 Units Available
Olympus Harbour Island
301 Harbour Place Dr, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,895
634 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,889
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,640
1225 sqft
An elegant and supplicated community near shopping, entertainment and fine dining. Apartments feature movable kitchen islands, spa-like bathrooms, and full-sized washers and dryers in each home. Large balconies overlooking the city available.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
710 Promenade Place
710 Promenade Pl, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,850
975 sqft
Beautiful 1BR/1BA Harbour Island Condo with 2 car garage in gated Island Place - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785. Beautiful 1BR/1BA condo with 2 car garage in the gated community of Island Place on Harbour Island.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
705 Mainsail Drive
705 Mainsail Drive, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1514 sqft
Great Harbour Island Condo 3BR/2BA w/2 car garage, includes water, sewer and trash. - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785. AVAILABLE 6/22/2020. Spacious 3BR/2BA condo with 2 car garage located in Island Place on Harbour Island.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
763 Cruise View Drive
763 Cruise View Drive, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,500
970 sqft
Unique opportunity to rent a 1 Bedroom + 1 Bath fully furnished large condo in the gated community of Island Place. All furniture less than 1 year old and in brand new condition.
1 of 46
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
1433 HARBOUR WALK ROAD
1433 Harbour Walk Road, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,850
1614 sqft
Furnished Townhome Behind the Gates! Beautifully appointed 3BR/2.5BTH + Bonus Room and 2 car garage. No neighbors above or below in this well appointed townhome. Located on Harbour Island, the hottest market in Tampa.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
1030 NORMANDY TRACE ROAD
1030 Normandy Trace Road, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1068 sqft
Beautiful upgraded Harbour Island condominium with designer touches throughout. Townhouse style with your own attached garage. High end wood laminate floors throughout the living areas and ceramic tile in the wet areas. No carpet.
1 of 41
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
450 KNIGHTS RUN AVENUE
450 Knights Run Avenue, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$7,900
2231 sqft
Elegant 3 bedroom furnished home at The Plaza Harbor Island with sweeping views of the city. The only building in Tampa right now to offer valet parking and concierge services including mail delivered right to your door.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
905 NORMANDY TRACE ROAD
905 Normandy Trace Road, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1068 sqft
Fully Furnished Military rental for full Per diem... 4 month minium"everything" included on monthly invoice. Fully Furnished 2bed/2bath 1CG with utilities included Cable on Harbour Island. Silver ware, pots, pans, dinnerware, Sheets, towels...
1 of 41
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
371 CHANNELSIDE WALK WAY
371 Channelside Walk Way, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
1821 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Happy to "show" you this unit via Zoom, FaceTime or Facebook Live! 2-bedroom/2-bath unit on the 6th floor of The Grand View – with spectacular water views.
1 of 17
Last updated August 16 at 10:37pm
1 Unit Available
1129 SHIPWATCH CIRCLE
1129 Shipwatch Circle, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1685 sqft
Picturesque waterfront townhome features distinctive floor plan with 2 bedrooms, plus a study/loft, & is located on a unique site offering large outdoor space leading to the water's edge.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
501 Knights Run Avenue #2107
501 Knights Run Avenue, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
501 Knights Run Avenue #2107 Available 07/18/20 2BR/2BA Harbour Island Condo in Gated Harbour Place City Homes - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785. AVAILABLE 07/18/2020.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
700 S Harbour Island Blvd Unit 226
700 South Harbour Island Boulevard, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1224 sqft
Amazing Upgrades! Luxurious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom Parkcrest condo overlooking the lush, tropical courtyard. This wonderful unit has a custom kitchen with premium stainless steel appliances, espresso cabinetry, glass tile work and wine refrigeration.
Results within 1 mile of Harbour Island
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
37 Units Available
Channel Club Apartments
1115 E Twiggs St, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,630
511 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,805
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,710
1209 sqft
Welcome to Channel Club, where you will experience a life of luxury and a view from the top! Our Channelside apartments are uniquely designed with your lifestyle in mind and include access to exceptional resident amenities and conveniences.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
20 Units Available
The Slade at Channelside
1190 E Washington St, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,531
723 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,593
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,147
1129 sqft
Situated between the Ybor Channel and Selmon Expressway, this property has a pool, yoga studio, concierge, hot tub and 24-hour gym for residents to enjoy. Units are recently renovated and feature hardwood flooring.
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
34 Units Available
2Bayshore
101 W Beach Pl, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,525
564 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,757
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,343
1082 sqft
Minutes from the waterfront and Highway 618. Luxury living with stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Fun on-site amenities including yoga, courtyard, bike storage and 24-hour gym. Green community. On-site business center.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
$
31 Units Available
Aurora
124 S Morgan St, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,446
694 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,809
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,070
1141 sqft
Just 8 miles from Busch Gardens. Easy access to interstates 4 and 275, and close to Tampa Bay beaches. Studio, one- and two-bedroom units available. Hardwood floors, granite countertops, dishwashers and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
15 Units Available
Bell Channelside
1120 E Twiggs St, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,424
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,629
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1707 sqft
Residents can walk to both the Tampa Union Station and Ybor Channel from this location. Luxury features include a guest suite, garage parking, coffee bar and yoga. Units are recently renovated and have hardwood flooring.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
24 Units Available
Skyhouse Channelside
112 N 12th St, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,324
608 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,609
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,287
1046 sqft
Just off the water and near Highway 41. Stunning amenities including granite countertops, hardwood floors and fireplaces. On-site amenities include a coffee bar, 24-hour concierge service, pool, garages and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 04:36pm
$
36 Units Available
Nine15
915 North Franklin Street, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,735
572 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,649
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,532
1119 sqft
In downtown Tampa's vibrant arts and entertainment district, these one- and two-bedroom high-rise apartment homes feature a gym, bike storage, car-charging stations and storage units.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
10 Units Available
Pierhouse at Channelside
1226 E Cumberland Ave, Tampa, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,575
913 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
1202 sqft
Excellent location close to entertainment like the Florida Aquarium. Units boast laundry, patio or balcony, granite counters and dishwasher. Luxurious community features include gym, parking, pool, internet access and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
$
22 Units Available
Manor Riverwalk
202 S Parker St, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,686
616 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,022
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,629
1199 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Manor Riverwalk in Tampa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
34 Units Available
Altis Grand Central
504 W Grand Central Ave, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,659
647 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,788
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,417
1017 sqft
Experience a new dimension at Altís Grand Central, a new reality created from vivid imagination; apartment living with a level of sophistication that once only existed in your dreams.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
10 Units Available
The Fitzgerald
1211 E Kennedy Blvd, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,575
564 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,625
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
1069 sqft
Located in Tampa, just steps from Tampa Union Station and the Ybor Channel. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Community offers gym, pool, yoga and dog park
