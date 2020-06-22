9563 Fenrose Ter.

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 accessible on-site laundry parking playground garage

Orlando Realty & Property Management does business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act and does not discriminate on the basis of race, creed, religion, age, sex, familial status, marital status, disability, color, national origin, sexual orientation or any other protected basis.



APPLICATION FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS: Typical approval requirements: Income of 3x the monthly rent; verifiable, satisfactory rental references; no evictions; no credit scores less than 500; a criminal background check. For complete details: http://www.407rentals.com/pdf/ORPM%20ONLINE_APPLICATION_PACKET_9_27_18.pdf



SAVE MONEY ON THE APPLICATION FEES- We recommend that you not fill out an application if any of the following apply to you: Evictions, Unpaid balances due to landlords, a Credit score below 500, insufficient income (Household income below 3 times monthly rent), Unsatisfactory rental references, un-discharged Bankruptcies. and Pets can also be a reason for denial. For Addl Info: http://www.407rentals.com/tenants



Pets: Sorry, No Pets

AVAILABLE: NOW



THE RENT FOR THE FIRST 120 DAYS OF THE LEASE ON THIS PROPERTY IS $1950.00 PER MONTH. THE REMAINING TERMS OF THE LEASE SHALL BE BASED UPON THE ORIGINAL LISTED PRICE OF $2050.00 PER MONTH. THE SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITH AN APPROVED APPLICATION IS $2050.00.



Price: $1950/mo

9563 Fenrose Terrace

Orlando, Florida 32827

Contact: Orlando Realty & Property Management

Future Tenants: 407-641-5782



Subdivision: Morningside At Lake Nona

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 2.5

Property Sub Type: Single Family Home

Square Ft: 2618

Year Built: 2006



*Priced Low, Call Now!

*2 Car Garage

*Pond View

*Back Patio

*Living, Family & Dining Rooms

*Huge Closet

*Upstairs Laundry Room

*Granite Countertops

*42 Cabinets

*Upgraded Kitchen

*Kitchen Island

*Carpet Throughout

*Property Has Been Professionally Refurbished

*Basic YMCA Membership Included!!!

*COMMUNITY Park

*COMMUNITY Playground

*JUST 25-30 MINUTES To: Theme Parks

*JUST 25 MINUTES To: Downtown Orlando

*JUST 10 MINUTES To: The Airport

*CONVENIENT To: 417, 528

*CONVENIENT To: UCF Medical School

*JUST 2 MINUTES To: The YMCA

*Stainless Steel Appliances INCLUDED

*Sorry, No Students

*School info: http://orlandoarealinks.info

*SORRY, THIS OWNER IS NOT YET BEEN APPROVED TO ACCEPT SECTION 8 VOUCHERS.

*The deposit amount is based upon the application results.

*AVAILABLE: NOW



DRIVING DIRECTIONS: Head to Narcoossee Rd,Turn left onto Co Rd 15/FL-15 S/Narcoossee Rd, Turn right onto Northlake Pkwy, Take the 1st right onto Cardinal Meadow Trail and Take the 1st right onto Fenrose Terrace.3.0 miles, and the Tradewinds will be on your Left.



Each person, 18 years of age and over, MUST view the property in person PRIOR to submitting an application. An applicant cannot lease a property without viewing the property in person first (Application/Admin fees are NON-refundable even if an applicant does not view).



All required utilities must be converted into the tenant's name and must be ACTIVE and Turned ON at the commencement of the lease before tenant will obtain possession and receive keys. Sorry, there are NO EXCEPTIONS.



