All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 9563 Fenrose Ter..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
9563 Fenrose Ter.
Last updated April 14 2020 at 1:07 PM

9563 Fenrose Ter.

9563 Fenrose Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Lake Nona
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9563 Fenrose Terrace, Orlando, FL 32827
Lake Nona

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
accessible
on-site laundry
parking
playground
garage
FREE RENT - 4 Bedrm Home Near The Airport (See Terms) - ****CALL NOW TO GET FREE RENT ON THIS PROPERTY!****

Orlando Realty & Property Management does business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act and does not discriminate on the basis of race, creed, religion, age, sex, familial status, marital status, disability, color, national origin, sexual orientation or any other protected basis.

***Have a busy schedule? Do you want to view the home now, before or after work or just want to view on your own schedule?
Click: "ENTER PROPERTY YOURSELF" (https://secure.rently.com/properties/1454417?source=marketing) or simply dial (888) 659-9596 (Property: #1454417) TO REGISTER FOR A SELF-GUIDED SHOWING AT A TIME THAT WORKS BEST FOR YOU. ***

***It's easy to REQUEST A SHOWING RIGHT NOW, COPY & PASTE this link***
www.orpmshowing.com

View all of our properties at http://407rentals.com
WE SHOW PROPERTIES 7 DAYS A WEEK!
To view a property call: 407-641-5782

APPLICATION FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS: Typical approval requirements: Income of 3x the monthly rent; verifiable, satisfactory rental references; no evictions; no credit scores less than 500; a criminal background check. For complete details: http://www.407rentals.com/pdf/ORPM%20ONLINE_APPLICATION_PACKET_9_27_18.pdf

SAVE MONEY ON THE APPLICATION FEES- We recommend that you not fill out an application if any of the following apply to you: Evictions, Unpaid balances due to landlords, a Credit score below 500, insufficient income (Household income below 3 times monthly rent), Unsatisfactory rental references, un-discharged Bankruptcies. and Pets can also be a reason for denial. For Addl Info: http://www.407rentals.com/tenants

Pets: Sorry, No Pets
AVAILABLE: NOW

****CALL NOW TO GET FREE RENT ON THIS PROPERTY!****

***HURRY THIS OFFER ENDS SOON. OFFER FOR QUALIFIED APPLICANTS ONLY (PLEASE VIEW OUR APPLICATION GUIDELINES AT OUR WEBSITE.). THIS OFFER IS BASED UPON A 12 MONTH LEASE BEING SIGNED WITHIN 3 DAYS OF THE INITIAL VIEW OF THE OF PROPERTY. OCCUPANCY OF PROPERTY AND COMMENCEMENT OF RENTAL AGREEMENT MUST BEGIN WITHIN 14 DAYS OF THE INITIAL VIEWING OF THE PROPERTY. THE RENT FOR THE FIRST 120 DAYS OF THE LEASE ON THIS PROPERTY IS $1950.00 PER MONTH. THE REMAINING TERMS OF THE LEASE SHALL BE BASED UPON THE ORIGINAL LISTED PRICE OF $2050.00 PER MONTH. THE TENANT MUST FULFILL THE ENTIRE LEASE, OR THE AMOUNT THAT WAS DISCOUNTED ON THE FIRST 120 DAYS WILL BE CHARGED AT TIME OF TERMINATION AS ADDITIONAL RENT. THE SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITH AN APPROVED APPLICATION IS $2050.00. OTHER FEES/DEPOSITS MAY APPLY.***

Price: $1950/mo
9563 Fenrose Terrace
Orlando, Florida 32827
Contact: Orlando Realty & Property Management
Future Tenants: 407-641-5782

***It's easy to REQUEST A SHOWING RIGHT NOW, COPY & PASTE this link***
www.orpmshowing.com

Subdivision: Morningside At Lake Nona
Bedrooms: 4
Bathrooms: 2.5
Property Sub Type: Single Family Home
Square Ft: 2618
Year Built: 2006

*Priced Low, Call Now!
*2 Car Garage
*Pond View
*Back Patio
*Living, Family & Dining Rooms
*Huge Closet
*Upstairs Laundry Room
*Granite Countertops
*42 Cabinets
*Upgraded Kitchen
*Kitchen Island
*Carpet Throughout
*Property Has Been Professionally Refurbished
*Basic YMCA Membership Included!!!
*COMMUNITY Park
*COMMUNITY Playground
*JUST 25-30 MINUTES To: Theme Parks
*JUST 25 MINUTES To: Downtown Orlando
*JUST 10 MINUTES To: The Airport
*CONVENIENT To: 417, 528
*CONVENIENT To: UCF Medical School
*JUST 2 MINUTES To: The YMCA
*Stainless Steel Appliances INCLUDED
*Sorry, No Students
*School info: http://orlandoarealinks.info
*SORRY, THIS OWNER IS NOT YET BEEN APPROVED TO ACCEPT SECTION 8 VOUCHERS.
*The deposit amount is based upon the application results.
*Pets: Sorry, No Pets
*AVAILABLE: NOW

DRIVING DIRECTIONS: Head to Narcoossee Rd,Turn left onto Co Rd 15/FL-15 S/Narcoossee Rd, Turn right onto Northlake Pkwy, Take the 1st right onto Cardinal Meadow Trail and Take the 1st right onto Fenrose Terrace.3.0 miles, and the Tradewinds will be on your Left.

Each person, 18 years of age and over, MUST view the property in person PRIOR to submitting an application. An applicant cannot lease a property without viewing the property in person first (Application/Admin fees are NON-refundable even if an applicant does not view).

All required utilities must be converted into the tenant's name and must be ACTIVE and Turned ON at the commencement of the lease before tenant will obtain possession and receive keys. Sorry, there are NO EXCEPTIONS.

View all of our properties at http://407rentals.com
WE SHOW PROPERTIES 7 DAYS A WEEK!
To view a property call: 407-641-5782

***It's easy to REQUEST A SHOWING RIGHT NOW, COPY & PASTE this link***
www.orpmshowing.com

***Have a busy schedule? Do you want to view the home now, before or after work or just want to view on your own schedule?
Click: "ENTER PROPERTY YOURSELF" (https://secure.rently.com/properties/1454417?source=marketing) or simply dial (888) 659-9596 (Property: #1454417) TO REGISTER FOR A SELF-GUIDED SHOWING AT A TIME THAT WORKS BEST FOR YOU. ***

****CALL NOW TO GET FREE RENT ON THIS PROPERTY!****

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2798234)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9563 Fenrose Ter. have any available units?
9563 Fenrose Ter. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 9563 Fenrose Ter. have?
Some of 9563 Fenrose Ter.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9563 Fenrose Ter. currently offering any rent specials?
9563 Fenrose Ter. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9563 Fenrose Ter. pet-friendly?
No, 9563 Fenrose Ter. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 9563 Fenrose Ter. offer parking?
Yes, 9563 Fenrose Ter. offers parking.
Does 9563 Fenrose Ter. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9563 Fenrose Ter. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9563 Fenrose Ter. have a pool?
No, 9563 Fenrose Ter. does not have a pool.
Does 9563 Fenrose Ter. have accessible units?
Yes, 9563 Fenrose Ter. has accessible units.
Does 9563 Fenrose Ter. have units with dishwashers?
No, 9563 Fenrose Ter. does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Beacon at Seminole Lakes
7120 Forest City Rd
Orlando, FL 32810
Camden LaVina
9405 Dowden Rd
Orlando, FL 32832
Lantower Grande Flats
3512 Grand Reserve Way
Orlando, FL 32837
Camden Lago Vista
6000 Bent Pine Dr
Orlando, FL 32822
Northlake Park
9300 Northlake Pkwy
Orlando, FL 32827
Amara at Metrowest
6168 Raleigh St
Orlando, FL 32835
Ancora
10107 Ancora Circle
Orlando, FL 32821
525 Avalon Park
525 Loyola Cir
Orlando, FL 32828

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach