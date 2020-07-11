330 Luxury Apartments for rent in Orlando, FL

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
34 Units Available
Solaya
11833 Westwood Blvd., Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,305
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1361 sqft
Spacious homes close to I-75, with walk-in closets, fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Residents have access to a resort-style pool and state-of-the-art fitness center, among other amenities.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 11:00pm
$
41 Units Available
The District Universal Boulevard
9702 Universal Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,139
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,679
1375 sqft
Proximity to I-4 and the Florida Turnpike make this pet-friendly complex a great choice for commuters. Dual-level fitness center, game room, lounge and business center available. Granite counters and stainless-steel appliances in apartments.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 11 at 12:01am
30 Units Available
Metro West
Gates of Harbortown
2333 Lake Debra Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,210
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,234
1222 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1500 sqft
Metro West Village and Turkey Lake are both within walking distance of this property. Units have been recently renovated. Impressive amenities include a clubhouse, hot tub and 24-hour gym in this pet-friendly community.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
23 Units Available
Integra Cove
6801 Integra Cove Blvd, Orlando, FL
Studio
$1,216
697 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,241
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,487
1141 sqft
At this time, we are not conducting in person tours. Please call or email to request a virtual tour. You're at the center of it all when you live at Integra Cove! We offer luxury studio, 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes in Orlando, Florida.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
15 Units Available
Brickstone Maitland Summit
9000 Summit Centre Way, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,196
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1395 sqft
Luxury is the watchword for this gorgeous, Floridian style complex. Minutes away from 429 and I-4. Pool, spa and 24-hour fitness center. This paradise even has room for pets, including large dogs.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
22 Units Available
Stoneybrook
Knightsbridge at StoneyBrook
2802 Cheval St, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,131
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,363
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,564
1216 sqft
Stoneybrook East Golf Club, Alafaya Trail, Avalon Middle School, and Hal Scott Regional Reserve and Park are nearby. Easy access to shopping at Waterford Lakes Town Center and Central Florida Research Park. Amenities include volleyball and tennis courts, pool, playground, pet park, spa, fitness center.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
35 Units Available
Central Business District
Central Station on Orange
480 N Orange Ave, Orlando, FL
Studio
$1,059
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,309
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,756
1211 sqft
Contemporary apartments have ice makers, garbage disposal and granite counters. Take advantage of in-unit laundry. The eco-friendly complex has car charging stations. Conveniently located near Interstate 4 and the LYNX Central Station.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
18 Units Available
Hunters Creek
Osprey Links at Hunters Creek Apartments
13931 Osprey links Rd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,144
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1207 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,608
1604 sqft
Great location, with easy access to six parks, Hunters Creek Golf Course, and nearby shopping and dining. Units feature walk-in closets, patio/balcony and extra storage. Residents can enjoy communal pool, gym and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
16 Units Available
Axis West
6820 Axis West Cir, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,253
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,614
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1331 sqft
Six miles east of Disney World, just west of SeaWorld. Granite countertops, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and 24-hour gym. Pet-friendly, with dog park and dog grooming area.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
26 Units Available
South Orange
Lofts at SoDo
100 W Grant St, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,186
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,884
1488 sqft
These luxurious, loft-style units feature in-house laundry, extra storage and a patio. The community offers a courtyard, fitness centers and a pool. Less than two miles from downtown Orlando, residents have access to shopping, nightlife and dining.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
17 Units Available
Millenia
Heritage on Millenia Apartments
3757 Millenia Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,176
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,459
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1415 sqft
Lake Millenia, I-4, The Mall at Millenia, Millenia Plaza, IKEA Orlando are all nearby. Amenities include: dog walk area, heated spa, children's playground, movie theater, screened-in patio with chef-inspired grill, strength and cardio center, pool with sundeck, business center, controlled-access gates.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
14 Units Available
Florida Center
Bell at Universal
6350 Vineland Rd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,185
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1190 sqft
Residents live just minutes from Universal Studios. Units feature laundry, patio/balcony, dishwasher and walk-in closets. Luxury community features yoga, pool table, pool, garage, dog park and game room.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
30 Units Available
Lake Nona
Reserve At Beachline
8335 Narcoossee Rd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,230
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,885
1349 sqft
Located just off The Beachline (528), which makes it ideal for commuters. The community is pet-friendly, and units offer granite counters, air conditioning, refrigerators and bathtubs.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
15 Units Available
Lake Nona
Northlake Park
9300 Northlake Pkwy, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,136
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,876
1448 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,949
1545 sqft
Near the Human Performance Institute, Lake Nona, Orlando International Airport, US 417, Beachline Expressway. Area schools: Northlake Park Community School. Amenities include: tennis and basketball courts, pool, access to biking and jogging trails, private green dock, community clubhouse with wet bar.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 11 at 12:37am
23 Units Available
World Gateway
Palms at World Gateway
9000 Avenue Pointe Cir, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,216
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,527
1221 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex and Falcon's Fire Golf Course. Luxury residences with oversized floor plans in a pet-friendly community with a computer lounge, resort-style swimming pool, fitness center and picnic areas.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
30 Units Available
Sea Isle Resort Apartments
6801 Sea Coral Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,171
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,563
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1233 sqft
Located near SeaWorld and other top Orlando attractions. Resort-style apartments have ice makers and walk-in closets. Work at the business center or conference room, or relax in the game room.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
50 Units Available
Hunters Creek
The Parks At Hunter's Creek
3000 National Parks Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,087
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,238
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1294 sqft
This community is mere moments from the shopping and dining of The Village at Hunters Creek. Residents enjoy a clubhouse, guest suite, gym and beautiful pool. Apartments feature walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
28 Units Available
LaVina
Camden LaVina
9405 Dowden Rd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,239
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,559
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,719
1246 sqft
Near to Lake Nona, Orlando International Airport, Florida State Road 417, Beachline Expressway, Lavinap Marketplace. Schools in the area: Sun Blaze Elementary, Lake Nona Middle School, Lake Nona High. Pet-friendly apartments with bark park, resort-style pool and cabanas, theater room, fitness center.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
9 Units Available
Metro West
Amara at Metrowest
6168 Raleigh St, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,115
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,207
1210 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Amara at MetroWest offers proximity to the MetroWest Golf Course and the Florida Mall. Units feature walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, bathtubs, extra storage, and recent renovations. 24-hr gym, alarm system, pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
54 Units Available
World Gateway
Cortland World Gateway
15050 Ember Springs Circle, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,260
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,422
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,942
1446 sqft
Great location in the heart of Orlando. One-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments with nine-foot ceilings with crown molding, private patio/balcony and gourmet ,kitchens. Community has a spin and yoga room and theater.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
13 Units Available
Hunters Creek
Camden Hunters Creek
4341 Summit Creek Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,309
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,409
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Planned community with over 14,000 residents. Retailers and restaurants within walking distance. Built-in computer desks, garden tubs, and walk-in closets. Prime location just 6 miles from Walt Disney World and other major attractions.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
211 Units Available
Alta Headwaters
4000 Headwaters Way, Orlando, FL
Studio
$1,370
618 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,435
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1098 sqft
Alta Headwaters
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
7 Units Available
South Semoran
Fisherman's Village
5800 Dolphin Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,140
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1150 sqft
Great location near Orlando. On-site amenities include playground, pool, gym and clubhouse. Apartments feature patios or balconies, fireplaces, extra storage and in-unit laundry. Whirlpool appliances and top-notch kitchen packages. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
12 Units Available
Arium Grandewood
3701 Grandewood Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1481 sqft
Resort-like community near Lester Mandell Park, Freedom Middle School and High School, and Waterbridge Elementary. On-site amenities include a volleyball and basketball court, playground and pool. Extra storage and trash valet.

July 2020 Orlando Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Orlando Rent Report. Orlando rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Orlando rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Orlando rents decline sharply over the past month

Orlando rents have declined 0.7% over the past month, and have decreased significantly by 2.9% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Orlando stand at $1,058 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,268 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Orlando's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the Orlando Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Orlando over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the Orlando metro for which we have data, 7 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Oviedo has the most expensive rents in the Orlando metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,556; the city has also seen rent growth of 0.1% over the past month, the fastest in the metro.
    • Over the past year, Altamonte Springs has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 3.8%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,247, while one-bedrooms go for $1,041.
    • St. Cloud has the least expensive rents in the Orlando metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,012; rents were up 0.1% over the past month and 0.5% over the past year.

    Orlando rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen significantly in Orlando, large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Orlando is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Florida have been marginally on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.3% in Jacksonville.
    • Orlando's median two-bedroom rent of $1,268 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Orlando fell significantly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Nashville (+0.7%) and Norfolk (+0.5%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Orlando than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than twice the price in Orlando.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Orlando
    $1,060
    $1,270
    -0.7%
    -2.9%
    Kissimmee
    $1,030
    $1,230
    -0.9%
    -1.8%
    Sanford
    $980
    $1,170
    -0.3%
    0.3%
    Apopka
    $970
    $1,160
    -0.1%
    -1.2%
    Altamonte Springs
    $1,040
    $1,250
    -0.4%
    -3.8%
    Ocoee
    $1,200
    $1,440
    -2.7%
    -3.1%
    St. Cloud
    $840
    $1,010
    0.1%
    0.5%
    Oviedo
    $1,300
    $1,560
    0.1%
    -2.1%
    Winter Springs
    $1,120
    $1,340
    -0.6%
    1.6%
    Winter Park
    $1,030
    $1,240
    0
    -1.9%
    Casselberry
    $1,080
    $1,290
    -0.8%
    0
    Maitland
    $1,120
    $1,340
    -0.6%
    -3.8%
    Lake Mary
    $1,320
    $1,590
    -0.6%
    -1.7%
    Mount Dora
    $870
    $1,040
    -0.2%
    1.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

