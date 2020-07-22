/
Orange County
1221 Apartments for rent in Orange County, FL
Lakeshore at East Mil
1717 W Holden Avenue, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$999
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1441 sqft
Lakeshore at East Mil is the at the heart of excitement in Orlando, with easy access to world-famous amusement parks plus any shopping, dining, or entertainment opportunities you could possibly desire.
Millenia
Northbridge on Millenia Lake
4902 Millenia Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,179
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,238
1342 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,576
1434 sqft
Updated homes with fully equipped kitchens, oversized closets and natural tile flooring. Enjoy a fitness studio and two resort swimming pools on site. Near Orlando International Premium Outlets for convenient shopping.
Winterwoods
15300 W Colonial Dr, Winter Garden, FL
Studio
$749
1 Bedroom
$943
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Winterwoods, apartments in Winter Garden, FL. Rest easy knowing you will be in a great neighborhood with convenient access to all that Winter Garden has to offer.
Lake Formosa
The Yard at Ivanhoe
1460 Alden Road, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,504
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,210
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Downtown Orlando is defined by its districts, villages, and neighborhoods.
Sea Isle Resort Apartments
6801 Sea Coral Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,276
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,551
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1233 sqft
Located near SeaWorld and other top Orlando attractions. Resort-style apartments have ice makers and walk-in closets. Work at the business center or conference room, or relax in the game room.
Goldenrod
Liv at Winter Park
4755 N Goldenrod Rd, Winter Park, FL
Studio
$1,262
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,183
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,408
940 sqft
This property features lakeside studio, one, two and three bedroom apartments with six floorplans. Located just outside Orlando close to major highways, shops and restaurants. Community has tennis courts, hiking trails and playground.
Bainbridge Winter Park
1400 Morgan Stanley Avenue, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,565
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,640
1441 sqft
The Crown of Winter Park. Celebrate the power of possibilities. Signature details enhance grand features in expansive homes, all a promise to your heightened prosperity at Bainbridge Winter Park.
Coda
13645 East Colonial Drive, Orlando, FL
Studio
$1,250
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,295
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1136 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Millenia
The Addison on Millenia
4763 Gardens Park Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,525
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,622
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern community near I-4. Impressive list of community features includes a dog park, internet cafe and fire pit. Apartments have luxury amenities. Stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and hardwood floors available.
The Arbors at Maitland Summit
8636 Villa Pt, Maitland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,129
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,357
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,760
1518 sqft
Near the I-4, Lake Lotus. Nearby schools: Seminole State College Altamonte Campus, Riverside Elementary, Lockhart Middle School. Pet-friendly apartments with racquetball courts, aerobic studio with classes, private sunbathing decks, sand volleyball, tennis courts, 3 pools, sauna, hot tub, spa, tot lot.
Solaya
11833 Westwood Blvd., Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,305
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,920
1361 sqft
Spacious homes close to I-75, with walk-in closets, fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Residents have access to a resort-style pool and state-of-the-art fitness center, among other amenities.
Vista East
Art Avenue
10201 Lee Vista Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gated community located close to 417 Greenway Toll Road and 528 Beachline Toll Road. Residents have access to jogging trails, fire pit and saltwater pool. Units feature dishwasher, garden tub and in-unit laundry.
Hunters Creek
The Parks At Hunter's Creek
3000 National Parks Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,064
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,373
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,624
1294 sqft
This community is mere moments from the shopping and dining of The Village at Hunters Creek. Residents enjoy a clubhouse, guest suite, gym and beautiful pool. Apartments feature walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
Enclave at Lake Ellenor
2100 W Oak Ridge Rd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$885
579 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1066 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1360 sqft
Newly-renovated, open-concept apartments of various sizes. Complex features a pool, gym, playground and clubhouse while Lake Ellenor is within walking distance. Nearby I-4 provides easy access to Orlando.
Baldwin Park
Baldwin Harbor
1711 Jake St, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,449
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,944
1205 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,015
1383 sqft
Luxury units feature hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Property offers residents a pool, bocce court, game room, clubhouse and courtyard. Gym and yoga. Relax or socialize around fire pit and BBQ/grill.
Rowena Gardens
The Gallery at Mills Park
1650 N Mills Ave, Orlando, FL
Studio
$1,369
663 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,544
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,759
1143 sqft
Nearby schools: Fern Creek Elementary, Lake Highland Prep, Adventist University of Health Sciences. Right by Lake Formosa, I-4, N. Mills Ave., Florida Hospital Orlando, Florida Hospital for Children, Harry P Leu Gardens. Amenities include: 2 pools, zen areas, spa room, bike lockers, poolside grills.
Mission Bay
3378 Mission Lake Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,243
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,281
1154 sqft
In-unit amenities include air conditioning, dishwasher, fireplace, laundry and walk-in closets. Located just minutes from Downtown Orlando, Waterford Lakes and the University of Central Florida. Community features racquetball, tennis, pool, parking and car wash area.
Hawthorne Groves
204 Hawthorne Groves Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,175
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1402 sqft
Close to the 408 Expressway, Lake Rose, Woodlawn Memorial Park, West Oaks Mall. Nearby schools: Frangus Elementary, Gotha Middle School, Central Florida Christian Academy. Pet-friendly apartments with proximity to jogging & biking trails and public transportation. Amenities include: in-unit laundry, pool, hot tub.
Airport North
Camden Lago Vista
6000 Bent Pine Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,179
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,419
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1378 sqft
A resort-like community just outside Orlando International Airport. Outstanding on-site amenities including a pool, gym, business center, dog park and grilling area. Built-in alarm system. Updated interiors including in-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
Airport North
Camden Lee Vista
5901 Bent Pine Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,239
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,409
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1311 sqft
Resort-like community. On-site amenities include clubhouse, fitness center, basketball court and luxury pool. In-unit laundry, walk-in closets and patio or balconies. Pet-friendly. 24-hour maintenance and trash valet service available.
South Eola
Camden Thornton Park
420 E Church St, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,469
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,829
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,079
1468 sqft
Located just minutes from grocery store, 12-screen movie theater and Lake Eola Park. Units boast air conditioning, stainless steel appliances and laundry. Residents have access to communal pool, pool table and gym.
Central Business District
SkyHouse Orlando
335 N Magnolia Ave, Orlando, FL
Studio
$1,274
604 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,457
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1046 sqft
Enjoy relaxing unit features, including a bathtub and carpet flooring. Green apartment community amenities feature a coffee bar and 24-hour concierge. Near Lake Eola Park and the Bob Carr Theater with access to Interstate 4.
Park Central
Park Central
5009 Park Central Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,276
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,432
1214 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Proximity to multiple bus stops, I-4, Fl-441, The Mall at Millenia, IKEA Orlando, Lake Buchanan. Amenities include: 2 lighted tennis courts, indoor basketball court, racquetball court, movie screening room, zen-inspired yoga and aerobics room, waterside boardwalk access, 5 pools, 2 lighted sand volleyball courts.
The Addison at Universal Boulevard
9875 Universal Boulevard, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,341
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,708
1228 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,157
1368 sqft
NOW OPEN! Tour today and receive a $5.00 Starbucks e-gift card. The Addison is not merely about its sheer loveliness.
Some of the colleges located in the Orange County area include Bethune-Cookman University, Daytona State College, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach, Florida Institute of Technology, and Florida Southern College.
