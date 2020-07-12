104 Apartments for rent in Central Business District, Orlando, FL
Last updated July 12 at 12:19pm
44 Units Available
Modera Central
125 E. Pine Street, Orlando, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,522
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,944
1120 sqft
This distinctly modern 22-story high-rise in downtown Orlando allows you to embrace a life of style in a prime, yet picturesque location.
Last updated July 12 at 12:32pm
74 Units Available
SteelHouse Orlando
750 N Orange Ave, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,240
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1060 sqft
This community is located off I-4 and provides easy access to the shopping and dining options along Colonial Drive. Beautiful units have hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances. Community also feature a pool and gym.
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
24 Units Available
Camden Orange Court
668 N Orange Ave, Orlando, FL
Studio
$1,209
632 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,159
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1236 sqft
Minutes from I-4 and Lake Concord. Urban-style community with 9-foot ceilings, resort-like pool and media room. Luxury amenities include granite countertops, patio or balcony, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Oversized showers and tubs.
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
14 Units Available
55 WEST
55 West Church St, Orlando, FL
Studio
$1,347
878 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,630
1053 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,027
1224 sqft
Close to I-4, Grand Bohemian Gallery, Orlando Police Department, Amway Center, Lake Eola, Lake Eola Park, Orlando County Library System, Downtown Orlando City Hall, Mad Cow Theatre. Amenities include: 24-hour doorman, resort-style pool with sundeck, spa, attached garage, downtown Orlando views.
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
33 Units Available
Central Station on Orange
480 N Orange Ave, Orlando, FL
Studio
$1,057
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,309
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,756
1211 sqft
Contemporary apartments have ice makers, garbage disposal and granite counters. Take advantage of in-unit laundry. The eco-friendly complex has car charging stations. Conveniently located near Interstate 4 and the LYNX Central Station.
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
39 Units Available
SkyHouse Orlando
335 N Magnolia Ave, Orlando, FL
Studio
$1,274
604 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,457
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1046 sqft
Enjoy relaxing unit features, including a bathtub and carpet flooring. Green apartment community amenities feature a coffee bar and 24-hour concierge. Near Lake Eola Park and the Bob Carr Theater with access to Interstate 4.
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
24 Units Available
Camden North Quarter
777 N Orange Ave, Orlando, FL
Studio
$1,399
650 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,319
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1131 sqft
Newly constructed. Units have granite countertops, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and extra storage. Relax or socialize around fire pit and BBQ/grill. Pool, gym, yoga and clubhouse. Pet-friendly with dog park. Concierge service.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
322 E. Central Blvd. #1706
322 E Central Blvd, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1143 sqft
- TWO PARKING SPACES are included in this modern 2 bedroom on Lake Eola in the heart of downtown Orlando! Walk to everything including the Publix right next door! Full size washer and dryer, water, sewer and garbage are included.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
304 E. South St. #5024
304 E South St, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
667 sqft
1 Bedroom Downtown Orlando Condo At The Grande - Orlando Realty & Property Management does business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act and does not discriminate on the basis of race, creed, religion, age, sex, familial status, marital status,
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
860 North Orange Avenue Unit 240
860 North Orange Avenue, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 2/2 with pool view Balcony/ Tile through entire unit washer & dryer, water, sewer, trash & pest control included in rent. - Beautiful 2/2 with pool view Balcony/ Tile throughout the entire unit. Washer & dryer are also included.
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
Aspire
111 Washington Street, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,725
748 sqft
Live, Work, Play … Luxury Highrise Community, located in the Heart of Downtown Orlando. provides walkability to the Central Business District, Thornton Park, Uptown and Lake Eola.
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
204 E SOUTH STREET
204 South Street, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great opportunity to live and explore all that downtown Orlando has to offer! The Grande is located within close proximity to many restaurants, shops, the downtown cinema cafe movie theater and with easy access to major roads.
Last updated July 12 at 02:59pm
1 Unit Available
150 E Robinson Street Unit 3106 - 3106
150 Robinson Street, Orlando, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1138 sqft
Amazing views! enjoy downtown lifestyle from the top!. this unit has one of the best views in the building. Watch the breathtaking sunrise every morning from your bedroom!.
Last updated July 12 at 02:59pm
1 Unit Available
62 W Colonial Dr #308
62 West Colonial Drive, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1255 sqft
RARELY AVAILABLE. Incredible opportunity to live and work in China Glass Warehouse. Zoned for combined commercial and residential use, this loft is one of the most unique spaces in the building and in downtown Orlando.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
817 Irma Ave 2
817 Irma Avenue, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,159
474 sqft
1 Bed 1 Bath Apartment in Uptown Orlando Community - Property Id: 211679 Charming Community In A Highly Sought After Area! Highland Flats offers a 474 square foot unit with an upgraded kitchen and renovated bathroom for $1,159/month.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
202 E South St #6042
202 E South St, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,299
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
LIVE DOWNTOWN ORLANDO! Very well maintained 1 bed / 1 bath at The Grande Condominiums conveniently located in the Heart of Downtown Orlando across the street from the Dr.
Last updated July 12 at 02:59pm
1 Unit Available
151 E. Washington St. #216
151 Washington Street, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
554 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Large 1/1 at The Metropolitan at Lake Eola with pool, Lake Eola & Fountain views! Stainless & granite in kitchen, wood floors in living room & kitchen. Washer and dryer included.
Last updated July 12 at 02:59pm
1 Unit Available
300 East South Street - 1, 2016
300 E South St, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,225
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
DOWNTOWN living at it's best in THE GRANDE. This 1/1 condo is ideally located next to the new Dr. Phillips Performing Center, walking distance to concerts, restaurants, Magic games and downtown night life.
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
420-3b E CHURCH STREET
420 E Church St, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,829
1435 sqft
Live, work and play downtown with a commute of only a few steps to your favorite activities and nightlife.
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
Modera Central
125 Pine Street, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,789
703 sqft
Imagine a life where a lakefront doubles as your front yard, world-class theaters, shops, and restaurants are a simple stroll away, and your everyday life rivals a resort-style one.
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
112 E WASHINGTON STREET
112 Washington Street, Orlando, FL
Studio
$1,399
565 sqft
$500 off of your first month's rent! Studio apartment on the 25th floor facing south.
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
911 N ORANGE AVENUE
911 North Orange Avenue, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1029 sqft
***Available Now*** Beautiful 4th floor unit with a balcony facing the courtyard.
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
750 N ORANGE AVENUE
750 North Orange Avenue, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,360
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
$750 off of your first full month of rent! Modern One-Bedroom condo at an amazing price.
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
899 North Orange Avenue
899 North Orange Avenue, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,693
1073 sqft
Property presented by Apartment Hunters Free Rental Locator Service. Contact us for more information on this and other properties that are just what you are looking for! Experience true city-center living.
