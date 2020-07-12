391 Apartments for rent in Baldwin Park, Orlando, FL

The heart of Baldwin Park is the Village Center. It’s a modern-day “Main Street” on New Broad St., starting at Chatfield Place and ending at Lake Baldwin. The mixed-use Village Center has bars, restaurants, national retail like Publix and CVS, and local shops such as Magic Pet and Farris & Foster’s Chocolate Factory. Baldwin Park Village Center also hosts many community events including the monthly First Friday Festival & Art Stroll and big annual events like the Independence Day Bash and Kidtoberfest.

If you’re moving to Baldwin Park, you can choose to live right on Lake Baldwin, near the lively Village Center, or close to one of the highly rated public schools in the neighborhood. It’s a rare opportunity to get the walkable, town square experience in a city as big as Orlando. Even an ordinary trip to the grocery store can end with a leisurely stroll down New Broad Street and a stop at a picnic table on the lake. Baldwin Park apartments were designed to match the well-manicured look of the Village Center. Like many urban residences, you’ll see lots of loft and studio floor plans that appeal to young singles. But you can still find plenty of traditional 1-3 bedroom floor plans for families and roommates. New, modern apartments in a desirable location come at a premium. Baldwin Park rents are higher than the city average, but most apartments are equipped with luxury amenities.

Many choose to rent and live in Baldwin Park due to the abundance of parks and trails. While most small communities are lucky to have even one small city park, Baldwin Park is home to four. Lake Baldwin Park, Harbor Park, Blue Jacket Park, and the Cady Way Trail, all contribute something unique to the community. Blue Jacket Park has basketball courts, baseball diamonds, and tennis courts, making it a popular destination for weekend warriors. Harbor Park, at the end of the Village Center, is a romantic spot to catch the sunset while sitting on a pier. Lake Baldwin Park is a great place for a beach stroll, but it’s most famous for being one of Florida’s most popular off-leash dog parks. The Cady Way Trail runs along the eastern edge of Lake Baldwin. The 6.5-mile asphalt trail starts at nearby Orlando Fashion Square and ends in Winter Park. That means you’re just a bike ride away from shopping and even more outdoor recreation.

With the beauty of the parks and the luxurious design of the Village Center, you can see why Baldwin Park residents feel so strongly about their community. The area’s young professionals enjoy grabbing a happy hour drink on the lake and then escaping the workweek with recreational activities on weekends. Families love the convenience of having schools, after-school hobbies, and playgrounds all within a few miles from home. Renting a Baldwin Park apartment is a great way to get access to all of the neighborhood amenities. Take a walk around Lake Baldwin and you’re likely to find an apartment that meets your needs and exceeds your expectations of Orlando living.