Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:37 PM

391 Apartments for rent in Baldwin Park, Orlando, FL

Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
19 Units Available
Enders Place at Baldwin Park
4220 New Broad St Unit 104, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,410
965 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,627
1270 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,991
1549 sqft
Located within walking distance of Lake Baldwin Park, in the Orange County School District. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio and hardwood floors. Community amenities include pool, playground, gym, garage and community garden.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
54 Units Available
Village at Baldwin Park
2055 Lake Baldwin Ln, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,412
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,717
1427 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,180
1465 sqft
Spacious townhome-style apartments near UNC-OH and Franklin Street. On-site volleyball court, bocce court, grilling area and picnic area. Smoke-free community. Apartments include private patios and entries, washers and dryers and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
87 Units Available
Baldwin Harbor
1711 Jake St, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,420
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,849
1205 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,809
1383 sqft
Luxury units feature hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Property offers residents a pool, bocce court, game room, clubhouse and courtyard. Gym and yoga. Relax or socialize around fire pit and BBQ/grill.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
$
1 Unit Available
Azul Baldwin Park
4460 Lower Park Rd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,380
1418 sqft
Residents live in units with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, dishwasher and granite counters. Community features BBQ grill, garage, pool, gym and clubhouse. Located within walking distance of downtown retail destinations.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1199 Bennett Road
1199 Bennett Road, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
2373 sqft
Available 08/01/20 A Beautiful Two Story Home Near Everything - Property Id: 296518 If you would want to have each bed room with its own full bath, a sizable living space in and outside of the house, a better work and life balance by accessing

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1459 Lake Baldwin Lane Unit B
1459 Lake Baldwin Lane, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1809 sqft
1459 Lake Baldwin Lane Unit B Available 08/14/20 Stunning 3/2.5 Townhome with 2 Car Garage Located in Baldwin Park - Orlando - Stunning 3/2.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 04:40pm
1 Unit Available
1966 Meeting Place
1966 Meeting Place, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
700 sqft
Fabulous garage apartment located in the prestigious Baldwin Park neighborhood. The apartment has hardwood floors throughout, a large bedroom with a big walk-in closet, bath with tub/shower and washer and dryer included.

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2639 Stanfield Ave
2639 Stanfield Avenue, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
810 sqft
Baldwin Park 1/1 garage apartment - Fantastic 1/1 in Baldwin Park! Filled with upgrades and in pristine condition. Utilities included. Access to community pool and other amenities. A must see! Please note: a garage is not included.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5364 PENWAY DRIVE
5364 Penway Drive, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1998 sqft
Baldwin Park 3 Bedroom + den, 2.5 Bath, 2 Car Rear Load Garage - Baldwin Park: 3 Bedroom + den, 2.5 Bath, 2 Car Rear Load Garage. Kitchen features staggered 42" cabinets, granite counter tops with bar and stainless appliances.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
1519 LAKE BALDWIN LANE
1519 Lake Baldwin Lane, Orlando, FL
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2000 sqft
Enjoy MAINTENANCE FREE LIVING in beautiful BALDWIN PARK. Conveniently located just steps from the town epicenter, this 2 story 3 bedroom / 2.

1 of 14

Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
1863 MEETING PLACE
1863 Meeting Place, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,875
2217 sqft
This 3 story townhome is steps from an 8-lane Junior Olympic pool & fitness facility. The home faces a tree-lined Park and the Village Center is a block away. As you enter, custom wood floors & wrought iron stair railings are the theme.

1 of 8

Last updated April 4 at 12:18pm
1 Unit Available
2055 Lake Baldwin Lane
2055 Lake Baldwin Lane, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1449 sqft
3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The first floor. This unit is right next to the beautiful pool and Apt office with all the amenities. A detached garage right next to your door is available with an extra $115 per month.

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
1780 Welham Road
1780 Welham Street, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,599
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Property presented by Apartment Hunters Free Rental Locator Service.

1 of 22

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
4220 New Broad Street
4220 New Broad Street, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,545
722 sqft
Property presented by Apartment Hunters Free Rental Locator Service.
Results within 1 mile of Baldwin Park
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
25 Units Available
Linden Audubon Park
990 Warehouse Rd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,265
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,555
1479 sqft
Lavish units have oversized windows and stainless steel appliances. Spa-inspired bathrooms. Exercise in the two-story gym. Located within walking distance of Orlando Fashion Square. Easy access to Cady Way Trail.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
$
42 Units Available
Avenues of Baldwin Park
5800 Auvers Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,126
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,262
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1141 sqft
Incredible waterfront community near Colonial High School. Updated on-site amenities include a pool, playground, gym and dog park. Extra storage, patio or balcony, and washer/dryer hookups available. Grilling area. Car wash area.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 12:30pm
10 Units Available
Infinity Residences at the Park
4000 Maguire Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,408
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location for commuters, just minutes from I-4 and FL-408. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio or balcony, and garbage disposal. Community has pool, trash valet, parking and car wash area.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
168 Scottsdale Square
168 Scottsdale Square, Orange County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,585
1250 sqft
168 Scottsdale Square Available 08/14/20 Charming 3/2 Condo near Full Sail in Winter Park!! - Welcome home to Winter Park Woods! Charming 3 bed 2 bath condo! Open living and dining areas highlight beautiful flooring.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2580 Passamonte Drive ORANGE
2580 Passamonte Dr, Orange County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1765 sqft
2580 Passamonte Drive ORANGE Available 09/14/20 Winter Park - 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom - $1850.00 - 3/2.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
601 Montego Bay Court
601 Montego Bay Court, Orange County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1200 sqft
Winter Park Villas for rent! - Cute, fully tiled 2/2 condo for rent. Split plan, spacious living and dining area. Freshly painted and cleaned. Washer and dryer hookups. Call Sara to view! 407-797-1447 (RLNE3824087)

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3088 Plaza Terrace
3088 Plaza Terrace Drive, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
890 sqft
- Audubon City Place Condos 2/2 hardwood floors, fully equipped kitchen, stack washer and dryer, covered balcony with storage, designated parking space, and lots of extra parking spaces for visitors. Two pools, club house and gym. (RLNE3249665)

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
317 Scottsdale Square, Unit 317
317 Scottsdale Square, Orange County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1020 sqft
317 Scottsdale Square, Unit 317 Available 07/15/20 Charming 2/2 Condo near Full Sail in Winter Park!! - Welcome home to Winter Park Woods! Charming 2 bed 2 bath condo! Open living and dining area.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 04:40pm
1 Unit Available
514 Darcey Drive
514 Darcey Drive, Winter Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1560 sqft
Location is the Key! This well maintained Brookshire Neighborhood home is what you have been looking for in Winter Park. This three Bedroom three Bathroom home boasts beautiful parquet floors in the formal areas and laminate in the Large Family Room.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
316 Scottsdale Square
316 Scottsdale Square, Orange County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1085 sqft
WINTER PARK CONDO--MINUTES FROM UCF, FULL SAIL - *WINTER PARK WOODS* Spacious 2 bedroom 1.5 bath, 2 story condominium.
Baldwin Park
Neighborhood Guide
Baldwin Park is a popular new neighborhood in northeast Orlando. Baldwin Park sits on the former site of the Orlando Naval Training Center, but you’d never know it from looking at the scenic parks and modern developments throughout the neighborhood. The Naval Training Center buildings were fully demolished in the late 90s, paving the way for the master-planned, live-work-play community that exists today. With Baldwin Park, you don’t have to choose between beautiful parks and a lively, walkable city. Baldwin Park offers its residents the best of both worlds.

The heart of Baldwin Park is the Village Center. It’s a modern-day “Main Street” on New Broad St., starting at Chatfield Place and ending at Lake Baldwin. The mixed-use Village Center has bars, restaurants, national retail like Publix and CVS, and local shops such as Magic Pet and Farris & Foster’s Chocolate Factory. Baldwin Park Village Center also hosts many community events including the monthly First Friday Festival & Art Stroll and big annual events like the Independence Day Bash and Kidtoberfest.

If you’re moving to Baldwin Park, you can choose to live right on Lake Baldwin, near the lively Village Center, or close to one of the highly rated public schools in the neighborhood. It’s a rare opportunity to get the walkable, town square experience in a city as big as Orlando. Even an ordinary trip to the grocery store can end with a leisurely stroll down New Broad Street and a stop at a picnic table on the lake. Baldwin Park apartments were designed to match the well-manicured look of the Village Center. Like many urban residences, you’ll see lots of loft and studio floor plans that appeal to young singles. But you can still find plenty of traditional 1-3 bedroom floor plans for families and roommates. New, modern apartments in a desirable location come at a premium. Baldwin Park rents are higher than the city average, but most apartments are equipped with luxury amenities.

Many choose to rent and live in Baldwin Park due to the abundance of parks and trails. While most small communities are lucky to have even one small city park, Baldwin Park is home to four. Lake Baldwin Park, Harbor Park, Blue Jacket Park, and the Cady Way Trail, all contribute something unique to the community. Blue Jacket Park has basketball courts, baseball diamonds, and tennis courts, making it a popular destination for weekend warriors. Harbor Park, at the end of the Village Center, is a romantic spot to catch the sunset while sitting on a pier. Lake Baldwin Park is a great place for a beach stroll, but it’s most famous for being one of Florida’s most popular off-leash dog parks. The Cady Way Trail runs along the eastern edge of Lake Baldwin. The 6.5-mile asphalt trail starts at nearby Orlando Fashion Square and ends in Winter Park. That means you’re just a bike ride away from shopping and even more outdoor recreation.

With the beauty of the parks and the luxurious design of the Village Center, you can see why Baldwin Park residents feel so strongly about their community. The area’s young professionals enjoy grabbing a happy hour drink on the lake and then escaping the workweek with recreational activities on weekends. Families love the convenience of having schools, after-school hobbies, and playgrounds all within a few miles from home. Renting a Baldwin Park apartment is a great way to get access to all of the neighborhood amenities. Take a walk around Lake Baldwin and you’re likely to find an apartment that meets your needs and exceeds your expectations of Orlando living.

