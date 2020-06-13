483 Apartments for rent in Pine Hills, FL📍
Located a mere 5 miles from the center of Orlando, Pine Hills is well known for its underground hip-hop scene. Despite the once lovely nickname of Crime Hills, the neighborhood is on the up-and-up because of the low rental prices. Also, efforts of neighboring Orlando and its citizens are helping to improve the area. Pine Hills may not be Disney World, but it’s turning into a lovely place to call home.
Pine Hills is made up of lots of small one and two bedroom homes, with a few larger three bedroom houses, and it has a large number of low rise apartment complexes filled with small studio apartments and one bedroom apartments. If you want a three bedroom apartment or larger, Pine Hills may not be for you.
So with the high crime, why would you possibly want to move to Pine Hills? Well it is improving, and businesses are opening up in the area. The northern part of the community actually does offer some living options. It's also so close to Orlando you can walk into the city to enjoy the restaurants, theme parks and other fun things the city offers.
There are several neighborhoods in Pine Hills, but most of them are identical and should be avoided.
North Ln: This small neighborhood in the north of the community is more expensive than the rest of the Pine Hill. It's also the safest and wealthiest part. If you’re going to live in Pine Hills, try to get in here. $$$$$
Central Pine Hills: Just north of Silver Star Rd. This area isn't for the faint of heart, but it's livable, and if you're broke the rent is very affordable. $$$$
South Pine Hills: If you want to move to South Pine Hills, I hope you have good medical insurance, and property insurance -- people say you're going to need it. $
Pine Hills is a lower-income community, so there aren't a lot of bustling or exciting activities right in the area. Most people simply hop on the bus or drive their car for the very short commute into Orlando. There are also several bike paths, so you can ride into the city if you want to get some exercise.
If you're on a budget or looking for a burgeoning area, Pine Hills is a great place for you. You'll be able to get in before prices skyrocket in 2 or 3 years, when you'll probably find a lovely perfectly gentrified suburb with prices to match.