483 Apartments for rent in Pine Hills, FL

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5613 Elon Drive
5613 Elon Drive, Pine Hills, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,099
1218 sqft
3 Bedroom Home (New Kitchen) In Pine Hills For Rent SEE TERMS - Orlando Realty & Property Management does business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act and does not discriminate on the basis of race, creed, religion, age, sex, familial status,

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2524 Martinwood Drive ORANGE
2524 Martinwood Drive, Pine Hills, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1740 sqft
Orlando - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom - $1325.00 - 3/2.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1413 HIALEAH STREET
1413 Hialeah Street, Pine Hills, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1222 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
NW ORLANDO - REMODELED 4BR/2BA HOME - Check out this spacious 4BR/2BA, lots of tile, remodeled kitchen with new counter tops, stainless appliances, completely new bathrooms, and new flooring throughout. Large backyard. Convenient location.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5846 ATHENA PLACE
5846 Athena Place, Pine Hills, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1300 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
NW ORLANDO - REMODELED 4BR/2BA - Check out this 3BR/2BA, remodeled with new flooring throughout, freshly painted, kitchen has stainless appliances, and newly remodeled baths. Large screened porch overlooking fenced backyard. Convenient location.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1000 EMERALDA ROAD
1000 Emeralda Road, Pine Hills, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1739 sqft
NW ORLANDO - SPACIOUS 4BR/2.5 REMODELED HOME - Wow! Check out this 4BR/2.5BA, completely remodeled home. Open Floor plan. Kitchen with granite counter tops, an island, stainless appliances, and lots of space. The bathrooms are completely remodeled.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
902 Governors Ave
902 Governors Avenue, Pine Hills, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
902 Governors Ave - Property Id: 290203 Beautiful renovated 3 bedroom home with pool! $4300 verifiable monthly income requirement. We do background checks, please no applicants with evictions or felonies. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1014 San Domingo Rd
1014 San Domingo Road, Pine Hills, FL
5 Bedrooms
$1,575
2095 sqft
Charming 5/2 in Pine Hills! - Home Sweet Home! Charming 5 Bedroom 2 Bath home in Orlando, FL! Spacious tiled living area! Kitchen features BRAND NEW appliances! Bedrooms and baths are a nice size! Must See! Available now! This property offers an

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4030 Pinckney Drive
4030 Pinckney Drive, Pine Hills, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
1476 sqft
4/2 Home In Pine Hills - A VIRTUAL TOUR IS AVAILABLE ON OUR WEBSITE. This is a 4-bedroom, 2-bath home in Pine Hills off North Pine Hills Road near Meadowbrook Middle School. The home has a two-car carport along with a separate laundry room.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5503 BALBOA DRIVE
5503 Balboa Drive, Pine Hills, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1074 sqft
NW ORLANDO - REMODELED 3BR/2BA HOME - Remodeled 3BR/2BA home, tiled flooring throughout, granite counter tops in kitchen, new cabinets, new stainless steel appliances, and new baths. Covered patio overlooking backyard.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
3660 Timber Trail
3660 Timber Trail, Pine Hills, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1152 sqft
Come tour this four bed, two bath home today! This unit has 1152 square feet of space, with amenities including a fully appliance kitchen with a refrigerator, stove and dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, central air, ceiling

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
1259 Saint James Road
1259 St. James Road, Pine Hills, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,625
1363 sqft
Come tour this four bed, two bath home today! This unit has 1363 square feet of space, with amenities including a fully appliance kitchen with a refrigerator, microwave, stove, and dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, central air, ceiling fans

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
5607 Sedgefield Street
5607 Sedgefield Street, Pine Hills, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1567 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
4320 Meadowbrook Avenue
4320 Meadowbrook Avenue, Pine Hills, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1578 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
4814 Deauville Drive
4814 Deauville Drive, Pine Hills, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
945 sqft
Come tour this three bed, two bath home today! This unit has over 945 square feet of space, with amenities including a fully appliance kitchen, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, central air, and ceiling fans. Minutes away from FL-408.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Robinswood
1 Unit Available
1824 Hastings Terrace
1824 Hastings Terrace, Pine Hills, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,640
1412 sqft
***Available Now*** Spacious 3BR 2BA a corner lot home features a big kitchen with extra counters, a huge lanai right off of the kitchen adding great entertaining space, a two-car carport, and a private, fenced yard.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
1406 Pine Lake Road
1406 Pine Lake Road, Pine Hills, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1202 sqft
Come tour this four bed, one bath home today! This unit has 1202 square feet of space, with amenities including a kitchen with a refrigerator, oven, microwave, and stainless steel appliances, wood flooring, ceiling fans, newly renovated and is

Last updated June 13 at 12:03pm
1 Unit Available
1220 Elinore Dr
1220 Elinore Drive, Pine Hills, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,275
1432 sqft
This 4 bed 2 bath home is located in Orlando! It has a separate living room and dining room. It also has a galley style kitchen with tile and wood flooring throughout.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4906 CORTEZ DR
4906 Cortez Drive, Pine Hills, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,625
1418 sqft
NW ORLANDO - REMODELED 4BR/3BA HOME - Completely remodeled 4BR/3BA home, freshly painted inside and out, all tiled flooring, remodeled kitchen and baths. Washer and Dryer hookup. The kitchen has granite counter tops and stainless appliances.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
906 FERNDELL ROAD
906 Ferndell Road, Pine Hills, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
PINE HILLS AREA - 2BR/1BA PLUS BONUS ROOM - Remodeled 2BR/1BA home with bonus room. Stainless appliances, granite counter tops, white cabinets, tiled flooring throughout, remodeled bathroom, Family room has stone wall fireplace.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Robinswood
1 Unit Available
5923 BALBOA DRIVE
5923 Balboa Drive, Pine Hills, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1189 sqft
NW ORLANDO - COMPLETELY REMODELED 3BR/2BA - Completely remodeled 3BR/2BA, freshly painted, new flooring, granite counter tops, stainless appliances, good size rooms, and large backyard. 2 car carport. Convenient location.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7360 Lazy Hill Drive Orange
7360 Lazy Hill Drive, Pine Hills, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1352 sqft
7360 Lazy Hill Drive Orange Available 08/04/20 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Single Family Home For Rent at 7360 Lazy Hill Drive Orlando, FL 32818 - Description: 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Single Family Home at 7360 Lazy Hill Drive Orlando, FL 32818.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
916 ALECON DRIVE
916 Alecon Drive, Pine Hills, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,480
1260 sqft
Location, Location Location !!! this freshly painted home offer 4 bedrooms ( Porch has been converted to a bedroom ) 2 baths home has everything you need. , tile throughout the house makes it easy to clean.

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
2127 Veranda Circle - F-2160
2127 Veranda Circle, Pine Hills, FL
2 Bedrooms
$740
1132 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2127 Veranda Circle - F-2160 in Pine Hills. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Country Run
1 Unit Available
7642 FORDHAM CREEK LANE
7642 Fordham Creek Lane, Pine Hills, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1642 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom home in Orlando! Close to shopping, tolls, and major highways!
City GuidePine Hills
Looking to raise an NFL star? Better get to Pine Hills. In the last decade alone, it's been the home to 6 NFL players.

Located a mere 5 miles from the center of Orlando, Pine Hills is well known for its underground hip-hop scene. Despite the once lovely nickname of Crime Hills, the neighborhood is on the up-and-up because of the low rental prices. Also, efforts of neighboring Orlando and its citizens are helping to improve the area. Pine Hills may not be Disney World, but it’s turning into a lovely place to call home.

Having trouble with Craigslist Pine Hills? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Moving to Pine Hills

Pine Hills is made up of lots of small one and two bedroom homes, with a few larger three bedroom houses, and it has a large number of low rise apartment complexes filled with small studio apartments and one bedroom apartments. If you want a three bedroom apartment or larger, Pine Hills may not be for you.

So with the high crime, why would you possibly want to move to Pine Hills? Well it is improving, and businesses are opening up in the area. The northern part of the community actually does offer some living options. It's also so close to Orlando you can walk into the city to enjoy the restaurants, theme parks and other fun things the city offers.

Pine Hills Neighborhoods

There are several neighborhoods in Pine Hills, but most of them are identical and should be avoided.

North Ln: This small neighborhood in the north of the community is more expensive than the rest of the Pine Hill. It's also the safest and wealthiest part. If you’re going to live in Pine Hills, try to get in here. $$$$$

Central Pine Hills: Just north of Silver Star Rd. This area isn't for the faint of heart, but it's livable, and if you're broke the rent is very affordable. $$$$

South Pine Hills: If you want to move to South Pine Hills, I hope you have good medical insurance, and property insurance -- people say you're going to need it. $

Living in Pine Hills

Pine Hills is a lower-income community, so there aren't a lot of bustling or exciting activities right in the area. Most people simply hop on the bus or drive their car for the very short commute into Orlando. There are also several bike paths, so you can ride into the city if you want to get some exercise.

If you're on a budget or looking for a burgeoning area, Pine Hills is a great place for you. You'll be able to get in before prices skyrocket in 2 or 3 years, when you'll probably find a lovely perfectly gentrified suburb with prices to match.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Pine Hills?
The average rent price for Pine Hills rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,440.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Pine Hills?
Some of the colleges located in the Pine Hills area include Bethune-Cookman University, Daytona State College, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach, Florida Southern College, and Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Pine Hills?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Pine Hills from include Orlando, Lakeland, Kissimmee, Daytona Beach, and Altamonte Springs.

