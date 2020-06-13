Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:16 AM

389 Apartments for rent in Conway, FL

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Conway
1 Unit Available
4660 Chicadee Ave
4660 Chicadee Avenue, Conway, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1149 sqft
Available 07/20/20 3 bed(s) 2(bath) Close to Orlando Int Airport - Property Id: 273997 Huge fence Backyard! Property is located close to Orlando International's Airport. Apt only!! Please check area before making an apt.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Conway
1 Unit Available
2700 Raeford Ct
2700 Raeford Court, Conway, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1578 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home with Garage in Conway Gardens Area! - Come see this 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home with Two Car Garage on a Cul-De-Sac in the Conway gardens area.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Conway
1 Unit Available
3409 Flagan Avenue
3409 Flagan Avenue, Conway, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1412 sqft
Lovely 3BD/1.5BA Home South of Downtown Orlando! - This 3 bedroom, 1.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Conway
1 Unit Available
2914 Lando Lane
2914 Lando Lane, Conway, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1182 sqft
2914 Lando Lane Available 07/01/20 2914 Lando Ln Orlando, FL 32806 - Deposit $1895. Monthly Rent $1895. Available July 1st! Contact Spencer at 407-346-5743 or spencer@homevest.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Conway
1 Unit Available
3012 Leslie Dr
3012 Leslie Drive, Conway, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1250 sqft
Nice Conway Home - This home is located in the Conway area. Updated kitchen and bathrooms, screen porch, inside laundry and much more make this home a great place to live. Available March 2020.

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Conway
1 Unit Available
2458 Fielding Court
2458 Fielding Court, Conway, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1066 sqft
Available 6/2/2020. Located on a culdesac, this nice 2 bedroom 2 bath duplex with a 1 car garage in Orlando is close to Downtown and So Do Complex. House has a huge backyard and plenty of privacy. A split bedroom plan. Comes with washer and dryer.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Conway
1 Unit Available
3002 ILLINGWORTH AVENUE
3002 Illingworth Avenue, Conway, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,875
1903 sqft
Come see what this unique home has to offer. This home has 3 bedrooms and the 4th bedroom is more like a mother-in-law suite with its bathroom, kitchenette and side entrance door. Renovated kitchen cabinets with a newly tiled backsplash kitchen.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Conway
1 Unit Available
3322 LAKE ANDERSON AVENUE
3322 Lake Anderson Avenue, Conway, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,960
1738 sqft
A must see! This delightful, spacious, split plan home has over 1,700 square feet. Living and dining rooms have beautiful luxury vinyl plank flooring. Foyer, kitchen, family room and baths have tile flooring.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Conway
1 Unit Available
2721 RAEFORD ROAD
2721 Raeford Road, Conway, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
850 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED and ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! If you are looking for a turn key opportunity, stop your search here! This 2 bedroom/ 1 bathroom apartment is located in the desired 32806 zip code near SODO, which is centrally located to the airport (18

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Conway
1 Unit Available
2921 CONDEL DRIVE
2921 Condel Drive, Conway, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1295 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED AND ALL UTILITIES/LAWN CARE/ INTERNET INCLUDED!! This Gorgeous recently updated 3/2 Home in the heart of Conway will make you fall in Love! Sitting on an OVER-SIZED Quarter Acre Lot, this house features a Brand NEW Kitchen with

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Conway
1 Unit Available
3120 PEEL AVENUE
3120 Peel Avenue, Conway, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
600 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED AND ALL UTILITIES/INTERNET/EXTERIOR MAINTENANCE INCLUDED! This 2 BR apartment has all you could need for a very comfortable stay in the heart of Orlando, 5-10 min away from Walmart and other groceries stores, 15 min away to Downtown

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Conway
1 Unit Available
3024 CONWAY GARDENS ROAD
3024 Conway Gardens Rd, Conway, FL
1 Bedroom
$875
850 sqft
If two months of COVID-19 quarantine has turned you off to living with roommates, this is your place! Have this PRIVATE one bedroom apartment all to yourself. Covered parking for your car. Full size kitchen. Private covered screen porch.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Airport North
24 Units Available
Camden Lago Vista
6000 Bent Pine Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,139
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,709
1378 sqft
A resort-like community just outside Orlando International Airport. Outstanding on-site amenities including a pool, gym, business center, dog park and grilling area. Built-in alarm system. Updated interiors including in-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 13 at 06:57am
Airport North
16 Units Available
The Grand Reserve at Lee Vista
6201 Bent Pine Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,161
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,333
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,684
1387 sqft
Once you see our homes and grounds, youll see how The Grand Reserve at Lee Vista can offer you the finest in affordable, spacious living.
Last updated June 13 at 06:50am
Airport North
43 Units Available
Camden Lee Vista
5901 Bent Pine Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,209
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,689
1311 sqft
Resort-like community. On-site amenities include clubhouse, fitness center, basketball court and luxury pool. In-unit laundry, walk-in closets and patio or balconies. Pet-friendly. 24-hour maintenance and trash valet service available.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
South Semoran
13 Units Available
Fisherman's Village
5800 Dolphin Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,020
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location near Orlando. On-site amenities include playground, pool, gym and clubhouse. Apartments feature patios or balconies, fireplaces, extra storage and in-unit laundry. Whirlpool appliances and top-notch kitchen packages. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 13 at 06:38am
South Semoran
6 Units Available
Polos Apartments
5583 Gatlin Ave, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This beautiful community offers larger homes near area amenities including golf and shops. Homes feature stone tile floors, walk-in closets, and personal laundry equipment. On-site resort-style pool, lounge area, and green space.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Bryn Mawr
45 Units Available
Baber Park
5300 Lake Margaret Dr, Orlando, FL
Studio
$987
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$934
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,278
687 sqft
Waterfront apartment community with studio, one- and two-bedroom homes. Thoughtful design with large closets, laundry rooms and lots of sunlight. Enjoy activities on Lake George and beautiful views.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Mariner's VIllage
10 Units Available
Cornerstone
2409 S Conway Rd, Orlando, FL
Studio
$937
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,015
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
866 sqft
The Cornerstone features an array of floor plans with studio, one and two-bedroom options, plus unique loft-style townhomes.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Conway
9 Units Available
Valencia Plantation
4928 E Michigan St, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,229
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1319 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gated community with one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Community features car wash area, game room, fitness center, pool and sauna. Units have nine-foot ceilings and lake views, and include washer/dryer, patio/balcony, walk-in closets and more.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Conway
13 Units Available
Sawgrass Apartments
2859 S Conway Rd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,039
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1033 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,597
1177 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Dixie Belle
1 Unit Available
2047 Dixie Belle Dr S
2047 Dixie Belle Drive, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
883 sqft
Unit S Available 07/01/20 2/1 condo in Miriada Condos - Property Id: 298748 2/1 on a second floord. Popular community of Miriada condos.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Semoran
1 Unit Available
3160 S. Semoran Blvd. #906
3160 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
889 sqft
2/2 Condo In Wimbledon Community - This second floor 2/2 condo is located off of Semoran Blvd. Shopping, schools and the airport are close by.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Semoran
1 Unit Available
5545 Devonbriar Way - Unit I105
5545 Devonbriar Way, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1150 sqft
5545 Devonbriar Way - Unit I105 Available 08/21/20 3/2 Condo Available On 8/21/20 - Requires a $100.00 Admin Fee due at move in Security Deposit : $1,400 Minimum Application Fee: $50.
City GuideConway
"We are the boys from old Florida / F-L-O-R-I-D-A / Where the girls are the fairest, / The boys are the squarest / Of any old state down our way" - "We Are the Boys from Old Way"

In the early 1900s, Conway was an important place because the brick Conway Road from Orlando to Conway is one of the first five paved highways built in the Orange County together with the road running along that is now Curry Ford Road, Briercliff Drive, and Conway Road, ending at the center of Conway, Anderson Road. The city has a chain of lakes known for their typically clear, green water and hard sandy bottom. These lakes are commonly referred to as the Conway Chain of Lakes comprised of Lake Gratin, Lake Conway and Big Lake Conway. These lakes boast of Orlando's finest lakefront with extravagant neighborhood and properties.

Moving to Conway

Can't wait to take a chance and make this tourist destination your future home? When looking for a possible new home you'll have to take note of the necessary information such as the location of the property: decide if you would want a property that's close to the lakes or maybe has a good proximity to it and how convenient the location will be for you. You should also take note of the quality of the property also considering how much you can afford to pay for it. Also make sure to know if down payments or payments in advance are also needed. The apartments for rent are more expensive in Conway compared to most of the other cities in Florida but don't fret for there will always be an available place fit for your budget - you just need to make your own time frame and allot a decent amount of time in finding the right property add at the most 20-30 days to close on it. Also make sure to review your financial information such as income, credit score / profile, debts & your budget. It may also be a good idea meet with a lender to make sure your financing is in order just in case you'll need assistance with the advance or down payments. It is also advised to take the time to talk to a realty agent that can help you find that right home. Before you know it you're all set to take that permanent residency in this tourist spot you always love to visit.

Neighborhoods in Conway

If you're moving to Conway, you'll want to know more about the area you're living in! To know more about where you might end up living, check out the list below.

Lakefront: Most of Conway is a suburban neighborhood with a high level of community involvement, especially those located at the lakefront, in protecting their beautiful lakes. Nowadays, yards peppered with large oak trees one-story homes dominate the neighborhood. In Conway most of the residents travel using their own private automobile, some areas were built strategically so many residents can go around by walking or biking and of course public transportation is made available as well, such as buses and trains.

Semoran Boulevard: Conway is commuter friendly located between downtown and Semoran Boulevard, one of Orlando's busiest neighborhoods. One of the privileges of the lucky residents in this neighborhood is having easy access, a 15-20 minute drive, to the Orlando International Airport and to some of the best facilities in Orlando such as the Fort Gratlin at Conway, a Recreation complex that has a tennis center and an Olympic-size swimming pool.

Dover Shores: The Dover Shores Community Center and a Pool at 1400 Gaston Foster Road are gathering spot for many residents in Conway that has a 9,000 square-foot gymnasium, computer lab, multi-purpose rooms, fitness center, conference rooms and kitchens. Its outdoor amenities include tennis courts, two racquetball courts, a golf training complex, a baseball field, picnic tables a covered pavilion and an Olympic-size swimming pool.

Living in Conway

There are a lot of available places to live in or apts for rent in Conway beside those housing for rent, town houses and condo available and in order to give a better sense of the residential area in Conway, we'll provide a general view of the amenities around the apartments for rent for potential future residents. Got cravings for fast food? There are several options in the neighborhood. Checkers Drive-in Restaurant and Krystal are both within reach in Conway. Or like having a bit of an adventure by trying a new ethnic food or go on a gastronomical journey having over half a dozen of different restaurants in the neighborhood. For a little fun it is a must to have in mind that busiest and best street for grub is the Curry Ford Road. Residents can always conveniently grab some fresh air, take a walk and have a breather in the Park at Cambridge. Safety and security in Conway isn't much or a bother and is said to be established and safer compared to the other cities in Florida and the city.

One of the things that Conway is famous for is its schooling bass activity and is best during pre-cold front conditions. This famous bass fishing is conducted in the Conway Chain of Lakes which is Conway's "claim to fame" that has four interconnected pools or lakes in the South Orlando area called as the Conway change of Lakes or Lake Conway. In Conway the lakes are very clean and people can spend most of their time on lakes swimming or fishing especially in deeper waters. Private properties and luxury apartments line all of the shoreline. In some of the lakes there is wildlife like the east lake that has a small submerged grass island, home to many birds. These lakes are one of the best in Orlando and hosts a lot of recreational sports such as jet skiing, water skates, tubing, wakeboarding and wave running. Whatever type of activity you seek, you can always find good water here in Conway.

The Conway Chain of Lakes also becomes a social scene, its white sandy shores host barbecues, bonfires, sunset cruises and dock parties. The annual Christmas light parade, a must see, is also celebrated here at the shores of Conway and it is nothing like anything you've seen before.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Conway?
The average rent price for Conway rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,800.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Conway?
Some of the colleges located in the Conway area include Bethune-Cookman University, Daytona State College, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach, Florida Institute of Technology, and Florida Southern College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Conway?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Conway from include Orlando, Melbourne, Lakeland, Kissimmee, and Palm Bay.

