488 Apartments for rent in Fairview Shores, FL

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Fairview Shores
1 Unit Available
1527 Leeway Ave
1527 Leeway Avenue, Fairview Shores, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,590
2061 sqft
Spacious ranch style home with a big fenced yard. No back yard neighbors, lots of privacy and unimpeded views of the green space. Wooden and tiled flooring throughout.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Fairview Shores
1 Unit Available
1315 Carlson Drive
1315 Carlson Drive, Fairview Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,827
1893 sqft
1315 Carlson Drive Available 07/03/20 Single Family Charmer - This home boasts almost 2,000 square feet with three bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms. There is a two-car garage and a private back yard with pond view from your screened porch.
Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
Fairview Shores
1 Unit Available
4527 Oak Forest Ct
4527 Oak Forest Court, Fairview Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1054 sqft
COVID -19 RELIEF MOVE IN PROGRAM - $350 Per Month Discount for July & August Fully updated 2/2 patio home -- just minutes to College Park, Winter Park and major roads.
Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
Fairview Shores
1 Unit Available
4510 Oak Forest Ct
4510 Oak Forest Court, Fairview Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1054 sqft
COVID -19 RELIEF MOVE IN PROGRAM - $350 Per Month Discount for July & August Recently renovated two bedroom, two bathroom duplex on a quiet cul-de-sac. Beautiful new kitchen with granite countertops. New tile floor in kitchen and dining area.
Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Fairview Shores
1 Unit Available
1500 MICHIGAN AVENUE
1500 Michigan Avenue, Fairview Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
650 sqft
This completely renovated Winter Park duplex offers the perfect location being just minutes from the intersection of Orlando & Orange Avenues.
Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Fairview Shores
1 Unit Available
1012 W FAIRBANKS AVENUE
1012 Fairbanks Avenue, Fairview Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1019 sqft
This MID CENTURY 2/2 home is full of charm and has been thoroughly updated. The kitchen has quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, and modern backsplash.
Results within 1 mile of Fairview Shores
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 07:19am
21 Units Available
The Adeline
304 Lake Avenue, Maitland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,390
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,633
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,475
1538 sqft
A French-styled community with luxurious amenities. New construction community launching in 2018. Homes feature spacious interiors with one, two, or three bedrooms. Sophisticated designs and open floor plans.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
North Orange
32 Units Available
The Ivy Residences at Health Village
2650 Dade Ave, Orlando, FL
Studio
$1,246
670 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,270
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,566
1143 sqft
Upscale apartments near Interstate 4. Large windows offer sweeping views. Kitchens have island counters and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include a game room and a 24-hour fitness center.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
16 Units Available
Paseo at Winter Park Village
940 W Canton Ave, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,313
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,601
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,257
1320 sqft
Luxury units include laundry, patio or balcony, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Community features pool, parking, and game room. Great location, close to Trader Joe's, dining options, and movie theater.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
1 Unit Available
The Lofts of Winter Park Village
520 N Orlando Ave, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,505
842 sqft
Prime location in the heart of Winter Park Village with shopping and dining at your fingertips. Luxurious apartments with bathtubs, walk-in closets and laundry in-unit. Alarm system for added security.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
202 Units Available
Alexan Winter Park
1874 Harmon Avenue, Winter Park, FL
Studio
$1,280
715 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,480
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
1213 sqft
Alexan Winter Park is an apartment community designed with you in mind, putting extra care into every detail. Details that make your living space an extension of you, with open floor plans and extra touches like keyless entry and USB outlets.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
52 Units Available
Juno Winter Park
1305 Morgan Stanley Ave, Winter Park, FL
Studio
$1,399
580 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,468
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1054 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment home community featuring a gym, a yoga studio, a resort-style pool with cabanas, and a bike storage and repair shop. The designer apartment homes feature plank flooring, walk-in closets and USB ports.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 06:05am
Lockhart
1 Unit Available
Beacon at Seminole Lakes
7120 Forest City Rd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Prime Orlando location close to shops, dining, and entertainment. Community offers on-site laundry, parking, and 24-hour maintenance. Units are pet-friendly with new renovations and giant walk-in closets.
Verified
Last updated June 11 at 06:26pm
35 Units Available
The Lexington at Winter Park
1701 Lee Rd, Winter Park, FL
Studio
$1,160
430 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,249
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
1022 sqft
Newly renovated homes with in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. The pet-friendly community has a resort-style pool and a 24-hour gym, among other amenities. Walking distance from Winter Park Village.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
140 Units Available
Bainbridge Winter Park
1400 Morgan Stanley Avenue, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,040
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1441 sqft
The Crown of Winter Park. Celebrate the power of possibilities. Signature details enhance grand features in expansive homes, all a promise to your heightened prosperity at Bainbridge Winter Park.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
166 Units Available
Bainbridge Lake Shadow
2200 Flagler Promenade Way, Maitland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,378
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,135
1338 sqft
You can feel the seclusion, but you'll wonder how it's possible. A hidden gem in the center of it all, Bainbridge at Lake Shadow makes everyday living an extraordinary experience. That's because all you could possibly need is so close to home.
Verified
Last updated June 11 at 02:14pm
2 Units Available
Elon at Winter Park
712 Nicolet Avenue, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,249
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Elon Winter Park Apartments near the heart of Winter Park is the definition of peaceful living.
Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
4113 Fairview Vista Point
4113 Fairview Vista Point, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1065 sqft
This 2/2 second floor condo has an amazing view of Lake Fairview. It has 1 covered assigned parking space and ample guest parking. It has a wood burning fireplace, washer/dryer hook ups on the screened balcony and large closets.
Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
College Park
1 Unit Available
209 West Princeton Street
209 Princeton Street, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1450 sqft
This is charming updated home in the heart of College Park. Excellent schools, close to down town, parks, Florida Hospital & Edgewater Drives restaurants and shops! This spacious house features sky lights in the kitchen and living room.
Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
1357 Indiana Avenue
1357 Indiana Ave, Winter Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1090 sqft
This 2 Bedroom/2 Bathroom is located in the heart of Winter Park. Kitchen has granite counter tops with a 9 foot breakfast bar. Tile throughout the home. Master bedroom has a walking in closet. Laundry room with full size washer/dyer.
Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
Eatonville
1 Unit Available
313 Eaton Street
313 Eaton Street, Eatonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1338 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
1695 LEE ROAD
1695 Lee Road, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom condo by Winter Park Village! The unit features a large living room and kitchen.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Garden Acres
1 Unit Available
1367 Orchid Ave,
1367 Orchid Avenue, Winter Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
910 sqft
Cute and Clean 2/1 Bungalow in Winter Park - Super location with a walkable score of 89 most errand can be accomplished on foot, close to Mead Park, walking distance to Park Ave and Rollins.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lockhart
1 Unit Available
7650 Forest City Rd 98
7650 Forest City Road, Lockhart, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
687 sqft
Onwer - Property Id: 94909 One bedroom condo with tile floor Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/94909 Property Id 94909 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5847536)
Frequently Asked Questions
The average rent price for Fairview Shores rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,440.
Some of the colleges located in the Fairview Shores area include Bethune-Cookman University, Daytona State College, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach, Florida Southern College, and Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Fairview Shores from include Orlando, Lakeland, Kissimmee, Daytona Beach, and Altamonte Springs.
