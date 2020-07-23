243 Apartments for rent in Sky Lake, FL

Moving to Sky Lake

Before you can high five Mickey Mouse at Disney World, you'll have to find an apartment or house to rent. A renter-occupancy rate of 36.7 percent is higher than Florida's average, which makes your job a little easier. However, it's not all giggles with Donald Duck down here. There is a lot that goes into renting a pad. You don't have time to joke around and eat ice cream!

Know Your Housing Options

It always helps to know what kind of housing affords you the most selection. That makes narrowing down your search a bit easier. While detached houses account for 67.9 percent of homes, you can also find apartments, condos, and town homes. The bottom line is this: seek out what you want. In Sky Lake's market, you do not have to compromise. Consistent openings and tremendous housing variety ensure that you don't need more than 15 to 25 days to find a suitable sleeping nest. Now, you can give Mickey Mouse a high five.

Filter through the Junk

You probably know how to sort through spam in your email. Do the same with your housing search here. In Sky Lake, not all housing has been created equal. While one studio apartment in Sky Lake may be in perfect shape, the one on the floor below may have outdated appliances. 60 percent of homes were built before 1970, so it's important to inspect each apartment. If a place has obvious issues, like horrible electrical wiring, say you are not interested and tour the next place. Sky Lake has plenty of available options that look and run well. If you are renting a house from a landlord, do make every effort to see the place first. Also, reading reviews of apartment communities online always helps get a feel for a place.

Avoid the Traffic

If you have the freedom to move to Sky Lake when you want, avoid the summer as there is a lot of housing traffic during this time. The area is home to numerous schools, from elementary schools to colleges and trade schools. Many residents choose to move here or move out of here during the summer. Moving from October through February is the best time as the weather is still nice; moreover, less potential tenants means that you'll have realtors and landlords eager to help you fill a vacancy. This is the Orlando area. It doesn't get cold. Start looking for house or condo rentals right after the New Year if you want.

A Note about Lakeside Living

There are actually no lakes in Sky Lake, but Lake Jessamine borders the town to the north, Bay Lake is right to the east, and Lake Ellenor sits to the west. These lakes are all very close to the community of Sky Lake. Just know that rent near those lakes may be a bit more expensive in comparison to areas of Sky Lake that aren't near an actual lake. Lakeside living is great, but you pay more for it.

Signing and Initializing

Before you can "quack" jokes with Donald Duck in your new pad, you've got to pay one or two months' rent upfront (depends on the staff or landlord). You also need a deposit in case your Disney themed Halloween bash gets wild. Information most staff and landlords like to see include a credit score, proof you have sufficient funds, and residence history. Of course, you need an ID and other personal info like your social security number. If you use multiple aliases, just use your coolest sounding name. Folks in Sky Lake like cool names.