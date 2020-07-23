243 Apartments for rent in Sky Lake, FL📍
No, you aren't going to be living in the sky next to a lake. Yet this community of 6,153 has become a nice location to live in Orange County due to its proximity to world class shopping, beautiful lakes, and Florida's Turnpike. Just over six miles south of Orlando, Sky Lake is also very much a part of the bustling metropolitan region. However, you do get small town charm despite the backdrop of skyscrapers and iconic tourist hotspots. Living in Sky Lake presents you with a delightful array of things to do. Take advantage of what's close, but don't shy away from the region's entertainment. After all, Shamu the Killer Whale is waiting for you at SeaWorld.
Before you can high five Mickey Mouse at Disney World, you'll have to find an apartment or house to rent. A renter-occupancy rate of 36.7 percent is higher than Florida's average, which makes your job a little easier. However, it's not all giggles with Donald Duck down here. There is a lot that goes into renting a pad. You don't have time to joke around and eat ice cream!
Know Your Housing Options
It always helps to know what kind of housing affords you the most selection. That makes narrowing down your search a bit easier. While detached houses account for 67.9 percent of homes, you can also find apartments, condos, and town homes. The bottom line is this: seek out what you want. In Sky Lake's market, you do not have to compromise. Consistent openings and tremendous housing variety ensure that you don't need more than 15 to 25 days to find a suitable sleeping nest. Now, you can give Mickey Mouse a high five.
Filter through the Junk
You probably know how to sort through spam in your email. Do the same with your housing search here. In Sky Lake, not all housing has been created equal. While one studio apartment in Sky Lake may be in perfect shape, the one on the floor below may have outdated appliances. 60 percent of homes were built before 1970, so it's important to inspect each apartment. If a place has obvious issues, like horrible electrical wiring, say you are not interested and tour the next place. Sky Lake has plenty of available options that look and run well. If you are renting a house from a landlord, do make every effort to see the place first. Also, reading reviews of apartment communities online always helps get a feel for a place.
Avoid the Traffic
If you have the freedom to move to Sky Lake when you want, avoid the summer as there is a lot of housing traffic during this time. The area is home to numerous schools, from elementary schools to colleges and trade schools. Many residents choose to move here or move out of here during the summer. Moving from October through February is the best time as the weather is still nice; moreover, less potential tenants means that you'll have realtors and landlords eager to help you fill a vacancy. This is the Orlando area. It doesn't get cold. Start looking for house or condo rentals right after the New Year if you want.
A Note about Lakeside Living
There are actually no lakes in Sky Lake, but Lake Jessamine borders the town to the north, Bay Lake is right to the east, and Lake Ellenor sits to the west. These lakes are all very close to the community of Sky Lake. Just know that rent near those lakes may be a bit more expensive in comparison to areas of Sky Lake that aren't near an actual lake. Lakeside living is great, but you pay more for it.
Signing and Initializing
Before you can "quack" jokes with Donald Duck in your new pad, you've got to pay one or two months' rent upfront (depends on the staff or landlord). You also need a deposit in case your Disney themed Halloween bash gets wild. Information most staff and landlords like to see include a credit score, proof you have sufficient funds, and residence history. Of course, you need an ID and other personal info like your social security number. If you use multiple aliases, just use your coolest sounding name. Folks in Sky Lake like cool names.
The community only covers 1.3 square miles. However, as noted in the section about lakeside living above, the lifestyle here varies a little bit from section to section. Do you want to be able to walk to eat tacos? Do you want to fish every day? Are you a shopaholic? Answering questions like these will help you narrow down your Sky Lake neighborhood choice.
Neighborhoods
Lancaster: In the north part of town, Oak Ridge High School, House of Spices (a grocery store), and proximity to Lake Jessamine and Lake Mary Jess define this neighborhood. Lancaster Elementary School is close too. This area is somewhat walkable, and there are bus stops on Winegard Road.
Central Sky Lake: This area is right smack dab in the center of town, but it's mostly housing. A great area to live, Skyview Plaza and Lai-Lai Chinese Cuisine and Sushi Bar are here. It's a bit more car-dependent than Lancaster. Bay Lake is not too far as well.
Sand Lake: Right near Florida Mall, this area has eateries like Thai City Restaurant and Sushi and stores such as Shoe Fetish. While a car is advised, this is the most convenient area for walking, cycling, and busing. Florida State Road 528 is just to the south.
Top Apartment Communities
Cypress Landing Apartments: In the north part of town, this complex features two swimming pools, a laundry room, and a clubhouse. Choose among studio, one, two, and three bedroom city apartments.
Lancaster Villa Apartments: Located on West Lancaster Road, this complex features spacious one bedroom apartments and affordable two bedroom pads with fully equipped kitchens and big closets. There are two pools and two laundry rooms. Never wait to get your clothes smelling fresh!
Sand Lake Pointe Apartments: In the south side, this property features a business center, barbecue area, and workout center. Choose among two to four bedroom homes that come with a washer and dryer. The location near the Florida Mall is prime, which makes this a highly desired spot in Sky Lake.
It's just a shame you can't ride on Aladdin's magic carpet. That would get you places quickly. You are going to need to press the gas pedal in the car. Locals choose to drive simply because it's quicker than taking the bus or cycling. Walking works for some errands, but is not a viable form of transportation in the long term.
Living in Sky Lake gives you proximity to all of Orlando's majestic attractions: Universal Studios, Walt Disney World Resort, the Orlando Science Center, and much more. You should take advantage of that like the other locals in Sky Lake do. Life in Sky Lake may not be as romantic as "Beauty and the Beast," but it is a lot of fun. If you want to be swept off your feet, go fishing or watch the sun rise over Lake Conway. It's quite splendid.
Folks do like to have fun in the greater region, but they also like to play at home. Once you've touched down in Sky Lake, roar like Simba in the "Lion King." You are home. And you can be king in Sky Lake. A meal at Beto's Mexican Food and a drink at Monterrey Sports Bar and Restaurant will have you thinking you're the emperor. If you feel up to it, go chant some songs at Orlando OBT Karaoke. Sky Lake, as you are beginning to see, has a free spirit. Let loose!
When you are finished letting loose, you may need some coffee and a new shirt. That can be found at the famous Florida Mall. When you just want to relax, you are free to do that. Read a book at Southport Community Park or watch a film at home. Sky Lake may sit within a vibrant region, but the community allows its residents to sleep if they want.
You aren't living in the clouds in Sky Lake, but the community boasts what it needs to make you feel like you are. If you take advantage of all the area offers, you never need to come down. Keep flying high in Sky Lake!