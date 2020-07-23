Apartment List
/
FL
/
sky lake
Last updated July 23 2020 at 6:43 AM

243 Apartments for rent in Sky Lake, FL

📍

1 of 7

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
785 W LANCASTER ROAD
785 Lancaster Road, Sky Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$935
900 sqft
nice unit with screened patio overlooking the pool area. Large open floor plan with seperated kitchen area. two split large bedrooms with new carpet and lots of closet space.. water is included. close to downtown, the parks and Florida Mall

1 of 19

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
794 RIDENHOUR CIRCLE
794 Ridenhour Circle, Sky Lake, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
820 sqft
Completely remodeled 2nd-floor unit. Three bedroom- two bathroom units with all stainless steel appliances. In gated community Walking distance to Florida Mall, restaurants, and shopping.

1 of 19

Last updated June 25 at 05:37 PM
1 Unit Available
6619 Precourt Drive
6619 Precourt Drive, Sky Lake, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1688 sqft
Unfurnished and centrally located single family POOL home in the Sky Lake area of Orlando! Three bedrooms and two full bathrooms offer room for the whole family.
Results within 1 mile of Sky Lake
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
24 Units Available
Enclave at Lake Ellenor
2100 W Oak Ridge Rd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$885
579 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1066 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1360 sqft
Newly-renovated, open-concept apartments of various sizes. Complex features a pool, gym, playground and clubhouse while Lake Ellenor is within walking distance. Nearby I-4 provides easy access to Orlando.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated August 16 at 11:21 PM
Contact for Availability
CaSienna Apartment Homes
5755 Stoneridge Ct, Oak Ridge, FL
Studio
$859
542 sqft
1 Bedroom
$945
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,084
918 sqft
CaSienna Apartments Perfectly situated in Orlando, FL, our community knows the importance of being close to life's necessities.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1605 W Oak Ridge Rd Unit D
1605 Oak Ridge Road, Oak Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
840 sqft
2 Bed, 1 Bath Condo minutes away from Millenia - Two bedroom, one bathroom, tile floor condo located on the second floor. Weatherly Condominium is a gated community and also has a community pool.

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Americana
5400 Esplanade Park Circle 3204
5400 Esplanade Park Cir, Oak Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1066 sqft
Near Millennia - Spacious 2/2 Apartment Home - Property Id: 25877 Esplanade Apartment Homes is a pet friendly community situated near the desirable Millennia neighborhood with two and three bedroom luxury apartments for rent in Orlando, Florida.

1 of 2

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Americana
5312 Esplanade Park Cir 7113
5312 Esplanade Park Cir, Oak Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1066 sqft
Near Millennia - 2/2 Apartment Upgraded Flooring - Property Id: 92419 Esplanade Apartment Homes is a pet friendly community situated near the desirable Millennia neighborhood with two and three bedroom luxury apartments for rent in Orlando, Florida.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
953 W. Oak Ridge Rd. Apt. D
953 Oak Ridge Road, Orange County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$990
895 sqft
2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo Orlando 32809 - Second floor 2/2 condo at Weatherly Yacht Club Condominium. Community pool and laundry. Pets are subject of approval of owner/HOA and Security Pet Deposit Non-Refundable.

1 of 15

Last updated July 23 at 06:19 AM
1 Unit Available
Pine Castle
426 West Oak Ridge Rd | Apt #107
426 W Oak Ridge Rd, Pine Castle, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
675 sqft
Apply Today, Lease Today! Looking for your next home? Well, here it is! Starting at just $900/month, our spacious one bedroom apartments are comfortable and stylish, yet still affordable.

1 of 12

Last updated July 23 at 06:19 AM
1 Unit Available
Pine Castle
418 West Oak Ridge Rd | Apt #202
418 Oak Ridge Road, Pine Castle, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
675 sqft
Looking for your next home? Well, it's here! Starting at just $900/month, our spacious one bedroom apartments are comfortable, stylish, and still affordable.

1 of 8

Last updated July 23 at 06:19 AM
1 Unit Available
2121 McCoy Road
2121 McCoy Rd, Orange County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Built in 2018 BRAND NEW BUILDING!!! Be the first one to enjoy upgraded living at luxurious Royal Palace Condo. Beautiful 1 bed / 1 bath plus Den (can be used as a 2nd room, office or more).
Results within 5 miles of Sky Lake
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 23 at 06:41 AM
26 Units Available
Murano Apartments
9932 Grande Lakes Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,215
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1274 sqft
Easy access to SeaWorld and Mall of Millennia. Pet-friendly community offers on-site game-room, clubhouse and fire pit. Apartments are furnished with stylish stainless steel appliances, granite counters and private patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 23 at 06:35 AM
$
27 Units Available
Millenia
M2 at Millenia
4206 Eastgate Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,305
902 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,582
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,968
1782 sqft
We're OPEN and can't wait to see you by appointment! Office Hours: Monday - Friday 9 AM-6 PM, Saturday 10 AM-5 PM.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
$
53 Units Available
Central Business District
Modera Central
125 E. Pine Street, Orlando, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,547
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,989
1120 sqft
This distinctly modern 22-story high-rise in downtown Orlando allows you to embrace a life of style in a prime, yet picturesque location.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
17 Units Available
Millenia
The Addison on Millenia
4763 Gardens Park Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,525
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,622
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern community near I-4. Impressive list of community features includes a dog park, internet cafe and fire pit. Apartments have luxury amenities. Stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and hardwood floors available.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
$
131 Units Available
The Addison at Universal Boulevard
9875 Universal Boulevard, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,341
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,708
1228 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,157
1368 sqft
NOW OPEN! Tour today and receive a $5.00 Starbucks e-gift card. The Addison is not merely about its sheer loveliness.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
$
26 Units Available
Aria at Millenia
5000 Millenia Palms Drive, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,239
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,384
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,584
1279 sqft
Located near Universal Orlando Resort, highways, and outlet shopping. Modern 1-3 bedroom luxury apartments with extra storage, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Detached garage available with monthly fee. Pool, clubhouse, and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 23 at 06:25 AM
21 Units Available
South Eola
The Paramount On Lake Eola
415 E Pine St, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,485
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
1224 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,635
1659 sqft
High-rise living in a great urban setting close to Orlando's best restaurants and entertainment venues. Units with fully equipped kitchens, walk-in closets, tile flooring, and balconies with city views.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 23 at 06:14 AM
139 Units Available
South Orange
Novel Lucerne
733 Main Lane, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,342
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,876
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,894
1611 sqft
There’s the Orlando the world knows and then there’s the real Orlando. Beyond the parks and the palm trees there’s a place, a people and a culture that’s distinct, authentic and only Orlando. Novel Lucerne puts you in the middle of it all.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 23 at 06:04 AM
$
155 Units Available
Essex
8000 Essex Point Circle, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1331 sqft
Transform your life with inspired living in the heart of the International Corridor. Shorten your commute, enjoy luxury amenities, and relish leisurely activities in a private tranquil setting.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
22 Units Available
Park Central
Savannah At Park Central
2691 Charleston Town Pl, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,192
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,406
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,598
1321 sqft
Luxury apartments feature granite counters and in-unit laundry. State-of-the-art grounds feature elegant common areas, media center, pool, gym and 6,000-foot health center. Courts for tennis, basketball and racquetball. Prime location in downtown Orlando.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
12 Units Available
Kirkman North
Grand Reserve at Kirkman Parke
3301 S Kirkman Rd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1497 sqft
Choose from several floor plans. On-site tennis court, covered heated spa, baby room,and grilling area. Car care center provided. Cinema room available. Security access in place. Garages available for residents.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
16 Units Available
Central Business District
55 WEST
55 West Church St, Orlando, FL
Studio
$1,322
878 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,474
1053 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1224 sqft
Close to I-4, Grand Bohemian Gallery, Orlando Police Department, Amway Center, Lake Eola, Lake Eola Park, Orlando County Library System, Downtown Orlando City Hall, Mad Cow Theatre. Amenities include: 24-hour doorman, resort-style pool with sundeck, spa, attached garage, downtown Orlando views.
City GuideSky Lake
Located along the southern border of Sky Lake is the Florida Mall. With over 25 million customers each year, this shopper's paradise is considered one of the Orlando area's top shopping destinations. There are a total of more than 250 retail shops and eateries inside. Needless to say, you could spend days in the place.

No, you aren't going to be living in the sky next to a lake. Yet this community of 6,153 has become a nice location to live in Orange County due to its proximity to world class shopping, beautiful lakes, and Florida's Turnpike. Just over six miles south of Orlando, Sky Lake is also very much a part of the bustling metropolitan region. However, you do get small town charm despite the backdrop of skyscrapers and iconic tourist hotspots. Living in Sky Lake presents you with a delightful array of things to do. Take advantage of what's close, but don't shy away from the region's entertainment. After all, Shamu the Killer Whale is waiting for you at SeaWorld.

Moving to Sky Lake

Before you can high five Mickey Mouse at Disney World, you'll have to find an apartment or house to rent. A renter-occupancy rate of 36.7 percent is higher than Florida's average, which makes your job a little easier. However, it's not all giggles with Donald Duck down here. There is a lot that goes into renting a pad. You don't have time to joke around and eat ice cream!

Know Your Housing Options

It always helps to know what kind of housing affords you the most selection. That makes narrowing down your search a bit easier. While detached houses account for 67.9 percent of homes, you can also find apartments, condos, and town homes. The bottom line is this: seek out what you want. In Sky Lake's market, you do not have to compromise. Consistent openings and tremendous housing variety ensure that you don't need more than 15 to 25 days to find a suitable sleeping nest. Now, you can give Mickey Mouse a high five.

Filter through the Junk

You probably know how to sort through spam in your email. Do the same with your housing search here. In Sky Lake, not all housing has been created equal. While one studio apartment in Sky Lake may be in perfect shape, the one on the floor below may have outdated appliances. 60 percent of homes were built before 1970, so it's important to inspect each apartment. If a place has obvious issues, like horrible electrical wiring, say you are not interested and tour the next place. Sky Lake has plenty of available options that look and run well. If you are renting a house from a landlord, do make every effort to see the place first. Also, reading reviews of apartment communities online always helps get a feel for a place.

Avoid the Traffic

If you have the freedom to move to Sky Lake when you want, avoid the summer as there is a lot of housing traffic during this time. The area is home to numerous schools, from elementary schools to colleges and trade schools. Many residents choose to move here or move out of here during the summer. Moving from October through February is the best time as the weather is still nice; moreover, less potential tenants means that you'll have realtors and landlords eager to help you fill a vacancy. This is the Orlando area. It doesn't get cold. Start looking for house or condo rentals right after the New Year if you want.

A Note about Lakeside Living

There are actually no lakes in Sky Lake, but Lake Jessamine borders the town to the north, Bay Lake is right to the east, and Lake Ellenor sits to the west. These lakes are all very close to the community of Sky Lake. Just know that rent near those lakes may be a bit more expensive in comparison to areas of Sky Lake that aren't near an actual lake. Lakeside living is great, but you pay more for it.

Signing and Initializing

Before you can "quack" jokes with Donald Duck in your new pad, you've got to pay one or two months' rent upfront (depends on the staff or landlord). You also need a deposit in case your Disney themed Halloween bash gets wild. Information most staff and landlords like to see include a credit score, proof you have sufficient funds, and residence history. Of course, you need an ID and other personal info like your social security number. If you use multiple aliases, just use your coolest sounding name. Folks in Sky Lake like cool names.

Sky Lake Neighborhoods and Top Apartment Communities

The community only covers 1.3 square miles. However, as noted in the section about lakeside living above, the lifestyle here varies a little bit from section to section. Do you want to be able to walk to eat tacos? Do you want to fish every day? Are you a shopaholic? Answering questions like these will help you narrow down your Sky Lake neighborhood choice.

Neighborhoods

Lancaster: In the north part of town, Oak Ridge High School, House of Spices (a grocery store), and proximity to Lake Jessamine and Lake Mary Jess define this neighborhood. Lancaster Elementary School is close too. This area is somewhat walkable, and there are bus stops on Winegard Road.

Central Sky Lake: This area is right smack dab in the center of town, but it's mostly housing. A great area to live, Skyview Plaza and Lai-Lai Chinese Cuisine and Sushi Bar are here. It's a bit more car-dependent than Lancaster. Bay Lake is not too far as well.

Sand Lake: Right near Florida Mall, this area has eateries like Thai City Restaurant and Sushi and stores such as Shoe Fetish. While a car is advised, this is the most convenient area for walking, cycling, and busing. Florida State Road 528 is just to the south.

Top Apartment Communities

Cypress Landing Apartments: In the north part of town, this complex features two swimming pools, a laundry room, and a clubhouse. Choose among studio, one, two, and three bedroom city apartments.

Lancaster Villa Apartments: Located on West Lancaster Road, this complex features spacious one bedroom apartments and affordable two bedroom pads with fully equipped kitchens and big closets. There are two pools and two laundry rooms. Never wait to get your clothes smelling fresh!

Sand Lake Pointe Apartments: In the south side, this property features a business center, barbecue area, and workout center. Choose among two to four bedroom homes that come with a washer and dryer. The location near the Florida Mall is prime, which makes this a highly desired spot in Sky Lake.

Living in Sky Lake

It's just a shame you can't ride on Aladdin's magic carpet. That would get you places quickly. You are going to need to press the gas pedal in the car. Locals choose to drive simply because it's quicker than taking the bus or cycling. Walking works for some errands, but is not a viable form of transportation in the long term.

Living in Sky Lake gives you proximity to all of Orlando's majestic attractions: Universal Studios, Walt Disney World Resort, the Orlando Science Center, and much more. You should take advantage of that like the other locals in Sky Lake do. Life in Sky Lake may not be as romantic as "Beauty and the Beast," but it is a lot of fun. If you want to be swept off your feet, go fishing or watch the sun rise over Lake Conway. It's quite splendid.

Folks do like to have fun in the greater region, but they also like to play at home. Once you've touched down in Sky Lake, roar like Simba in the "Lion King." You are home. And you can be king in Sky Lake. A meal at Beto's Mexican Food and a drink at Monterrey Sports Bar and Restaurant will have you thinking you're the emperor. If you feel up to it, go chant some songs at Orlando OBT Karaoke. Sky Lake, as you are beginning to see, has a free spirit. Let loose!

When you are finished letting loose, you may need some coffee and a new shirt. That can be found at the famous Florida Mall. When you just want to relax, you are free to do that. Read a book at Southport Community Park or watch a film at home. Sky Lake may sit within a vibrant region, but the community allows its residents to sleep if they want.

You aren't living in the clouds in Sky Lake, but the community boasts what it needs to make you feel like you are. If you take advantage of all the area offers, you never need to come down. Keep flying high in Sky Lake!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Sky Lake?
Apartment Rentals in Sky Lake start at $900/month.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Sky Lake?
Some of the colleges located in the Sky Lake area include Bethune-Cookman University, Daytona State College, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach, Florida Institute of Technology, and Florida Southern College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Sky Lake?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Sky Lake from include Orlando, Melbourne, Kissimmee, Lakeland, and Daytona Beach.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL
Winter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLOak Ridge, FLPine Castle, FLEdgewood, FLConway, FLWilliamsburg, FLSouthchase, FL
Meadow Woods, FLHunters Creek, FLDoctor Phillips, FLAzalea Park, FLPine Hills, FLBay Hill, FLBuenaventura Lakes, FLFairview Shores, FLWindermere, FLHorizon West, FLLockhart, FLGoldenrod, FL