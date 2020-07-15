/
29 Apartments For Rent Near UCF
Grandeville at River Place
2980 Grandeville Cir, Oviedo, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,219
895 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,810
1635 sqft
Area schools: University of Central Florida, Evans Elementary, Paul J Hagerty High, Seminole State College - Oviedo Campus. Along the Alafaya Trail. Close to La Liga Indoor Soccer, Boing Jump Center, University Palms Shopping Center. Amenities include: pet park, pool, hot tub, basketball court.
Trailside Gardens at Alafaya
2590 Greenhill Way, Oviedo, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,382
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,517
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,098
1331 sqft
Pet-friendly and lavishly designed inside and out, this community is equipped with resort-quality community amenities, including a yoga studio, heated spa and theater. Units boast spacious floor plans with designer kitchens.
2648 Fallbrook Drive
2648 Fallbrook Drive, Oviedo, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,375
2100 sqft
4/2 ISLES AT LITTLE CREEK SPACIOUS OVIEDO POOL HOME - GREAT POOL HOME GREAT COMMUNITY!!! This beautiful Isles of Little Creek home features 4 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms and Screened Pool.
657 Carrigan Woods Trail
657 Carrigan Woods Trail, Seminole County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,935
2119 sqft
OVIEDO SPACIOUS 4Bed/2.5 Bath HOME IN CARRIGAN WOODS with SOUGHT AFTER SCHOOLS - THIS HOME IS AVAILABLE MID-JULY. Welcome home to this spacious two-story Oviedo rental home! There is tile flooring in the entire downstairs making for easy care.
2827 Sanka Drive
2827 Sanka Drive, University, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1043 sqft
2827 Sanka Drive Available 07/27/20 Coming Soon! 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom with Bonus Room and Fenced back yard in East Orlando! - Check out this 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home with a covered front porch, fenced back yard and carport in East Orlando.
University Estates
14922 Lymington Circle ORANGE
14922 Lymington Circle, University, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2457 sqft
14922 Lymington Circle ORANGE Available 09/11/20 Orlando - 4 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom - $2195.
14720 Seattle Slew Place
14720 Seattle Slew Place, Orange County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1948 sqft
14720 Seattle Slew Place Available 07/15/20 Beautiful 3/2 Home in Gated Community with Pond View! - This pretty 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Orlando Rental Home is located in the gated Rybolt’s Reserve Subdivision.
3563 CARUSO PLACE
3563 Caruso Place, Seminole County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1828 sqft
This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, end unit town home with one car garage is located in Hawthorne Glen adjacent to the UCF campus and stadium. Enormous master bedroom with walk-in closet and private bathroom with dual sinks.
430 West Palm Valley Drive
430 Palm Valley Drive, Seminole County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
3275 sqft
Gorgeous custom home in gated River Walk community adjacent to UCF and Siemens in Oviedo. Five bedroom, 4 bath home with 3275 sq ft., with 1st floor master, and 3 car garage, screened pool, and large yard.
4442 MAIDENHAIR COVE
4442 Maidenhair Cove, Seminole County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1828 sqft
4442 Maidenhair Cove, Great 3/2.5 Town Home end unit fresh painted interior, brand new carpet throughout, stainless steel appliance in the kitchen, washer and dryer in unit, 1 car garage attached. Community pool and playground.
2980 Grandeville Circle
2980 Grandeville Circle, Seminole County, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1220 sqft
Property presented by Apartment Hunters Free Rental Locator Service.
Morningside
2530 LANCIEN COURT
2530 Lancien Court, University, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1278 sqft
Beautiful updated Townhome, all appliances included. Garage, split level, large walk-in closets. Balconies off bedrooms. Gated community. Convenient to all local shops and roadways. Close to UCF.
12395 Antonio Cir.
12395 Antonio Circle, University, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
900 sqft
12395 Antonio Cir. Available 07/17/20 Coming Soon! 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom near UCF! - Come check out this approximately 900 square foot unit (triplex) with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms that opens to Living and Dining room areas.
Morningside
2550 N ALAFAYA TRAIL
2550 N Alafaya Trl Unit 8102, University, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
942 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nicely appointed second floor condo. Great community which is close to UCF, and all major roadways and shopping areas, and restaurants. Community pool, fitness center. Split plan bedrooms, all apppliances included.
3658 OAKDALE CIRCLE
3658 Oakdale Circle, Seminole County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1518 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath town home, stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer, move in ready. One car garage walking distance to UCF.
13706 GLASSER AVENUE
13706 Glasser Avenue, University, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1170 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath open floor plan home with vaulted ceilings. Tile throughout. Garden tub in master bath. Pond in the back of the home with gorgeous view. Perfect rental and close to shopping, dining, UCF, and more.
2541 N. Alafaya Trail Unit 79
2541 Alafaya Trail, University, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
850 sqft
2541 N.
696 CARRIGAN WOODS TRAIL
696 Carrigan Woods Trail, Seminole County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$1,850
1972 sqft
Great Oviedo home for rent! 5 bedroom, 2 bath tucked away with privacy in this small community! Great views of the conservation land and pond. New painting and flooring recently installed.
2515 N. Alafaya Trail #25
2515 Alafaya Trail, University, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
875 sqft
2515 N Alafaya Trail #25, Great 2 bedrooms and 1 bath, located on the first floor, - Great 2 bedrooms and 1 bath, located on the first floor, laundry facilities across the parking lot within the community. Newer flooring throughout the unit.
2549 N Alafaya Trail Unit 93
2549 Alafaya Trail, University, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
850 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom first floor Condo! - Beautiful 1st floor Condo! Features 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom located minutes from UCF Great floor plan offers a spacious living & dining room, kitchen with plenty of cabinets for storage and tile
13831 Ginger Creek Blvd Orange
13831 Ginger Creek Boulevard, University, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1132 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath home for rent at 13831 Ginger Creek Blvd Orlando, Fl. 32826 - Description: 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Single Family Home at 13831 Ginger Creek Blvd.
Morningside
2550 N Alafaya Trl Unit 6300
2550 Alafaya Trail, University, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,025
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2550 N Alafaya Trl Unit 6300 Available 08/01/20 2550-6300 N. Alafaya Trail - Great location, This beautifully maintained condo features a spacious bedroom with its own private bath.
13632 Youngstown Avenue
13632 Youngstown Avenue, University, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
896 sqft
Close enough to the action, yet far enough away to really feel like home, Alafaya Palms is a well-maintained, professionally managed manufactured home community. Right now, Alafaya Palms is offering a classic 2019 model year, 896 sq. ft.
Suncrest
4032 Bolinas Court
4032 Bolinas Court, Orange County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2319 sqft
MUST SEE 4/2.5 with yard included - Come and enjoy this two story single family home with spacious living areas. There is a open plan, updated kitchen with great appliances and updated bathrooms. It is a 4/2.
