Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court car wash area gym parking pool racquetball court garage hot tub internet access media room sauna tennis court yoga cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly volleyball court

Experience the lifestyle of a lifetime! Park Central is home to three unique communities, Belmont, Charles Towne and Manor Row, all nestled together in one great location. Have it all and more with the quintessential Orlando lifestyle at your reach. Enjoy the nightlife and entertainment with a short drive downtown. Channel your inner fashionista with the upscale shopping of Millenia Mall. Or enjoy a night of fine dining at our brand new private restaurant only steps from your front door. We welcome you to an un-paralleled experience where variety is never limited. Prepare to be amazed with the astonishing amenity package no other community dares to compare! Live your life by choosing your style at Park Central.