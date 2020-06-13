349 Apartments for rent in Doctor Phillips, FL

Apartment List
1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:14am
42 Units Available
Hanover Dr. Phillips
6500 Sand Lake Sound Road, Doctor Phillips, FL
Studio
$1,343
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,375
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,834
1224 sqft
Orlando's most contemporary and gorgeous residential designer apartment community, Hanover Dr.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
165 Units Available
Lake House at Alta
7600 Majorca Place, Doctor Phillips, FL
Studio
$1,487
751 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,445
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,959
1195 sqft
Located off of Orlando’s famed “Restaurant Row” in the desirable Dr. Phillips neighborhood, Lake House by Alta features more than just beautifully appointed homes. It offers a lifestyle of casual yet refined lakefront living.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7309 Harlie Street Unit 3
7309 Harlie Street, Doctor Phillips, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
3163 sqft
7309 Harlie Street Unit 3 Available 07/10/20 STUNNING Two Story Home Located in Orlando, FL! - Welcome home to this property located in the gated community of Phillips Cove! This gorgeous home offers 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8100 S. Ibiza Ct
8100 Ibiza Court South, Doctor Phillips, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,475
1950 sqft
Unique 3/2.5 Pool Home with Full Pool Service and Lawn Care Included Located in Granada Villas - Dr. Phillips - Unique 3/2.5 Pool Home with Full Pool Service and Lawn Care Included Located in Granada Villas - Dr.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
8745 The Esplanade Apt 1
8745 The Esplanade, Doctor Phillips, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2861 sqft
LUXURY CONDO WITH HUGE LAKEFRONT CORNER GROUND UNIT. Guard gated community in Dr. Phillips.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:03pm
1 Unit Available
10009 N Fulton Ct
10009 North Fulton Court, Doctor Phillips, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
2163 sqft
This stunning 3 Bedroom 2 Bath residence boasting soaring ceilings is located in the sought-after community of Sand Lake Point in Dr. Phillips. The Tree-lined streets lead you to where this home is located.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
7746 SUGAR BEND DRIVE
7746 Sugar Bend Drive, Doctor Phillips, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1014 sqft
We are minutes away from Universal Studios, I-4, your shopping plazas and restaurants located on International drive. The community itself is private with plenty of trees, located near the best public schools in Orange County.

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8124 Via Rosa
8124 Via Rosa, Doctor Phillips, FL
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
4311 sqft
- No Cats Allowed (RLNE5694740)

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8915 Latrec Ave 2104
8915 Latrec Avenue, Doctor Phillips, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,080
671 sqft
8915 Latrec Ave 2104 Available 07/01/20 Awesome location in the Dr. Phillips Area - Very clean and safe community! It is a really cute and cozy 1 bedroom apartment. Centrally located near Attractions, Restaurants and I-drive.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
7829 SUGAR BEND DRIVE
7829 Sugar Bend Drive, Doctor Phillips, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1169 sqft
Come see this Newly Renovated, Spacious 3/2 Condo in the heart of Dr. Phillips comes with new laminate flooring throughout and a 1-car attached garage. Great open floor plan with split bedrooms and comes with Washer and Dryer.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
7420 CYPRESS GROVE ROAD
7420 Cypress Grove Road, Doctor Phillips, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
2000 sqft
MIGHT BE AVAILABLE A FEW WEEKS BEFORE SEPTEMBER. Fantastic lake front townhome in gated community in the heart of Dr. Phillips. This community is clean and quiet and has excellent schools . Walk to Restaurant Row and shops.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
8506 SAINT MARINO BOULEVARD
8506 St. Marino Boulevard, Doctor Phillips, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2660 sqft
Great location! Close to everything! Beautiful pool home in the award-winning, gated community of Vizcaya, in the heart of Dr. Phillips! Gorgeous Lake views from the living room, master bedroom, and pool area.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
7716 WINDBREAK ROAD
7716 Windbreak Road, Doctor Phillips, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1648 sqft
Updated townhouse in the gated community of Sandpointe in Dr. Phillips. Master bedroom has laminate flooring and is located on the ground floor. The 2 other bedrooms are carpeted and are on the second floor. Living areas are tiled.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
7550 HINSON STREET
7550 Hinson Street, Doctor Phillips, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2650 sqft
This exclusive, very secure property is located in the heart of Dr. Phillips in guard gated high rise community of "Bay View Reserve".

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
7914 SANDPOINT BOULEVARD
7914 Sandpoint Boulevard, Doctor Phillips, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1668 sqft
Gated Community of Sandpointe Townhouses. Two story with Three Bedrooms, Three Baths plus den, One bedroom and bath on first floor. Formal dining room and living area. Kitchen with breakfast nook, glass door to courtyard.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
7864 SUGAR VIEW COURT
7864 Sugar View Court, Doctor Phillips, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1169 sqft
We are minutes away from Universal Studios, I-4, shopping plazas and restaurants located on Sandlake and International drive. The community itself is private with plenty of trees, located near the best public schools in Orange County.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
8266 VIA VERONA
8266 Via Verona, Doctor Phillips, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,375
1946 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 and 1/2 bath townhouse in Vizcaya, a guard gated community at Dr. Phillips. Tile roof, screened patio with no neighbor in the back plus a nice pond with fountain view.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
8749 THE ESPLANADE
8749 The Esplanade, Doctor Phillips, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2549 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Preferred corner unit with panoramic view of Big Sand Lake. Enjoy the balcony for coffee, dinners, sunsets and fireworks. Upgraded kitchen with granite counters, extended serving breakfast bar and built-in pantry.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Sand Lake Hills
1 Unit Available
5968 VALERIAN BOULEVARD
5968 Valerian Boulevard, Doctor Phillips, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
1826 sqft
Very Spacious 4 Bedroom 2 Bath house on quite street with lake view in Dr Phillips. This home has remodeled bathrooms and kitchen with breakfast bar and new stainless steel appliances, new laminate floors throughout, and newly textured ceilings.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
7734 SUGAR BEND DRIVE
7734 Sugar Bend Drive, Doctor Phillips, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1169 sqft
Beautiful gated community 3 bedrooms 2 baths on the first floor. Located just off of Dr. Phillips and sand lake road, your minutes to the park, recreation, and Down Town Orlando.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
8942 HERITAGE BAY CIRCLE
8942 Heritage Bay Circle, Doctor Phillips, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,190
2709 sqft
FOR LEASE. No carpet in the house. Wood floors and tile. Landlord pays pool and lawn care, HOA fees and taxes. 24 Hour gated and guarded Phillips Landing community. Large screened pool with fountain. 18x15 bonus room/theater.
Results within 1 mile of Doctor Phillips
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 07:21am
159 Units Available
Essex
8000 Essex Point Circle, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1331 sqft
Transform your life with inspired living in the heart of the International Corridor. Shorten your commute, enjoy luxury amenities, and relish leisurely activities in a private tranquil setting.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
79 Units Available
Fusion Orlando
7975 Canada Avenue, Orange County, FL
Studio
$1,295
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
925 sqft
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, our offices will remain open however, we will conduct tours by appointment only. Please call our leasing staff to arrange a time to view one of our apartments.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
10842 Woodchase Circle
10842 Woodchase Circle, Orange County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,175
1847 sqft
This gorgeous 3 bedroom/2 bathroom home located in Avalon of Turtle Creek in the Dr. Phillips area. Guarded gate and HOA takes care of the front yard lawn maintenance.
City GuideDoctor Phillips
This upscale Orlando community derives its unusual name from Dr. Phillip Phillips, a Central Florida veritable jack-of-all-trades: citrus grower, philanthropist, and real estate mogul.

Packing more than 10,000 residents into its mere 4.8 square miles (of which nearly a third is water), Doctor Phillips in the Orlando area is one of the more desirable suburbs for residents and visitors alike. With large homes, fine dining along Restaurant Row, and great shopping options just minutes from downtown Orlando and area theme parks, Doctor Phillips is a great place to stay for a season or a lifetime.

Moving to Doctor Phillips

The vacancy rate in Doctor Phillips tends to be about twice the state average for Florida. With its proximity to Disney, Universal Orlando, and SeaWorld, this could be due to the number of homes that are reserved as vacation rentals. The majority of properties in Doctor Phillips are single-family detached homes, but there are a number of condominiums and townhouses for rent as well.

Get ready to part with some money. This is a resort area, after all, and with the "cold" season only seeing temperatures dip down into the 50s, it's popular year-round. There is no one best time to shop for your new Doctor Phillips apartment or home, but it is a good idea to avoid holidays and vacation periods.

Make sure your credit history is in order, and that you can pay the security deposit and first month's rent. If you're looking for a month-to-month commitment, you might be able to find one from a vacation rental owner, especially if the property isn't renting quickly or often, but you shouldn't count on finding something like that. Be prepared to sign a one-year lease, and be ready to deal with a property management company and not the actual owner.

If you're looking to bring a loyal canine companion (or a cat, or a bird, or something reptilian, or whatever else you deem pet-worthy), you're in luck: There are plenty of homes and townhouses for rent in Doctor Phillips that are pet-friendly. Make sure you plan for that additional security deposit, and adhere to the pet rules. What you're not going to find a lot of are pet-friendly apartments. There are a few, but they're rare.

Doctor Phillips Neighborhoods

Two neighborhoods make up the whole of Doctor Phillips:

Sand Lake Hills: This is the "old" neighborhood of Doctor Phillips. With over 1,000 homes, all built in the 1970s and 1980s, the neighborhood has more of a homey feel than its glamorous neighbor to the south, and that's reflected in the rental prices. Don't expect a huge discount, though. You're still just 10 minutes away from the busy shopping and dining center of Doctor Phillips, and golfers will love teeing up at the 18-hole Orange Tree Golf Club just five minutes away.

Doctor Phillips: The rest of the Doctor Phillips area has plenty of rental options. Looking for a lakeside condo for rent? You're in luck. Upscale city apartments? Check. But don't call it an apartment -- it's a condo. Big fancy houses with five bedrooms and a private pool? Doctor Phillips has those, too. Plus, on your way home after a long day you can unwind with a healing yoga session at Yoga Matrix Studio or some lobster potstickers during Aloha Hour at Roy's Orlando.

Living in Doctor Phillips

Restaurant Row is a big draw in Doctor Phillips. Located along Sand Lake Road and Dr. Phillips Boulevard, the Row is home to some of the best dining in the greater Orlando area. Chatham's Place is a popular piano-and-wine bar; Seasons 52 has a ton of vegetarian dishes that would please the biggest carnivore; and for seafood, you can't go wrong with Ocean Prime or Eddie V's.

For all your shopping pleasures, tucked in with Restaurant Row is The Marketplace at Dr. Phillips. Here, you'll find your Chipotle Grill and Einstein Bagels, as well as clothing, home furnishing, office supply, and pretty much every other kind of store you could need while living here.

Downtown Orlando is just 11 miles away, so if you plan to work there, you'll have a short commute. You will definitely need your own car, though. If you live close to the Row and Marketplace, you'll be able to ditch the car for some of your entertainment, but for work purposes, 90 percent of Doctor Phillips residents commute about a half-hour each way. Atlantic and Gulf beaches are both accessible by car in a little more than an hour, and of course, there are all the theme parks which make this area of Florida a perpetual favorite.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Doctor Phillips?
The average rent price for Doctor Phillips rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,960.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Doctor Phillips?
Some of the colleges located in the Doctor Phillips area include Bethune-Cookman University, Daytona State College, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach, Lake-Sumter State College, and Florida Southern College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Doctor Phillips?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Doctor Phillips from include Orlando, Lakeland, Kissimmee, Daytona Beach, and Altamonte Springs.

