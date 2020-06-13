349 Apartments for rent in Doctor Phillips, FL

Moving to Doctor Phillips

The vacancy rate in Doctor Phillips tends to be about twice the state average for Florida. With its proximity to Disney, Universal Orlando, and SeaWorld, this could be due to the number of homes that are reserved as vacation rentals. The majority of properties in Doctor Phillips are single-family detached homes, but there are a number of condominiums and townhouses for rent as well.

Get ready to part with some money. This is a resort area, after all, and with the "cold" season only seeing temperatures dip down into the 50s, it's popular year-round. There is no one best time to shop for your new Doctor Phillips apartment or home, but it is a good idea to avoid holidays and vacation periods.

Make sure your credit history is in order, and that you can pay the security deposit and first month's rent. If you're looking for a month-to-month commitment, you might be able to find one from a vacation rental owner, especially if the property isn't renting quickly or often, but you shouldn't count on finding something like that. Be prepared to sign a one-year lease, and be ready to deal with a property management company and not the actual owner.

If you're looking to bring a loyal canine companion (or a cat, or a bird, or something reptilian, or whatever else you deem pet-worthy), you're in luck: There are plenty of homes and townhouses for rent in Doctor Phillips that are pet-friendly. Make sure you plan for that additional security deposit, and adhere to the pet rules. What you're not going to find a lot of are pet-friendly apartments. There are a few, but they're rare.