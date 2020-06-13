349 Apartments for rent in Doctor Phillips, FL📍
Packing more than 10,000 residents into its mere 4.8 square miles (of which nearly a third is water), Doctor Phillips in the Orlando area is one of the more desirable suburbs for residents and visitors alike. With large homes, fine dining along Restaurant Row, and great shopping options just minutes from downtown Orlando and area theme parks, Doctor Phillips is a great place to stay for a season or a lifetime.
The vacancy rate in Doctor Phillips tends to be about twice the state average for Florida. With its proximity to Disney, Universal Orlando, and SeaWorld, this could be due to the number of homes that are reserved as vacation rentals. The majority of properties in Doctor Phillips are single-family detached homes, but there are a number of condominiums and townhouses for rent as well.
Get ready to part with some money. This is a resort area, after all, and with the "cold" season only seeing temperatures dip down into the 50s, it's popular year-round. There is no one best time to shop for your new Doctor Phillips apartment or home, but it is a good idea to avoid holidays and vacation periods.
Make sure your credit history is in order, and that you can pay the security deposit and first month's rent. If you're looking for a month-to-month commitment, you might be able to find one from a vacation rental owner, especially if the property isn't renting quickly or often, but you shouldn't count on finding something like that. Be prepared to sign a one-year lease, and be ready to deal with a property management company and not the actual owner.
If you're looking to bring a loyal canine companion (or a cat, or a bird, or something reptilian, or whatever else you deem pet-worthy), you're in luck: There are plenty of homes and townhouses for rent in Doctor Phillips that are pet-friendly. Make sure you plan for that additional security deposit, and adhere to the pet rules. What you're not going to find a lot of are pet-friendly apartments. There are a few, but they're rare.
Two neighborhoods make up the whole of Doctor Phillips:
Sand Lake Hills: This is the "old" neighborhood of Doctor Phillips. With over 1,000 homes, all built in the 1970s and 1980s, the neighborhood has more of a homey feel than its glamorous neighbor to the south, and that's reflected in the rental prices. Don't expect a huge discount, though. You're still just 10 minutes away from the busy shopping and dining center of Doctor Phillips, and golfers will love teeing up at the 18-hole Orange Tree Golf Club just five minutes away.
Doctor Phillips: The rest of the Doctor Phillips area has plenty of rental options. Looking for a lakeside condo for rent? You're in luck. Upscale city apartments? Check. But don't call it an apartment -- it's a condo. Big fancy houses with five bedrooms and a private pool? Doctor Phillips has those, too. Plus, on your way home after a long day you can unwind with a healing yoga session at Yoga Matrix Studio or some lobster potstickers during Aloha Hour at Roy's Orlando.
Restaurant Row is a big draw in Doctor Phillips. Located along Sand Lake Road and Dr. Phillips Boulevard, the Row is home to some of the best dining in the greater Orlando area. Chatham's Place is a popular piano-and-wine bar; Seasons 52 has a ton of vegetarian dishes that would please the biggest carnivore; and for seafood, you can't go wrong with Ocean Prime or Eddie V's.
For all your shopping pleasures, tucked in with Restaurant Row is The Marketplace at Dr. Phillips. Here, you'll find your Chipotle Grill and Einstein Bagels, as well as clothing, home furnishing, office supply, and pretty much every other kind of store you could need while living here.
Downtown Orlando is just 11 miles away, so if you plan to work there, you'll have a short commute. You will definitely need your own car, though. If you live close to the Row and Marketplace, you'll be able to ditch the car for some of your entertainment, but for work purposes, 90 percent of Doctor Phillips residents commute about a half-hour each way. Atlantic and Gulf beaches are both accessible by car in a little more than an hour, and of course, there are all the theme parks which make this area of Florida a perpetual favorite.