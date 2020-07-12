Apartment List
/
FL
/
orlando
/
rosemont
Last updated July 12 2020 at 1:56 PM

338 Apartments for rent in Rosemont, Orlando, FL

Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
17 Units Available
Village Lakes I&II
4901 Bottlebrush Ln, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$875
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
980 sqft
Cool down in our sparkling swimming pool or gather with friends at the clubhouse. After a day outdoors, relax in the comfort of your apartment home.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
4136 Versailles Dr #D
4136 Versailles Drive, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1183 sqft
4136 Versailles Dr #D Available 08/01/20 4136 Versailles Dr. - Wonderful and spacious lakefront condominium located on tranquil Lake Orlando.

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3723 S Lake Orlando Pkwy #02
3723 South Lake Orlando Parkway, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1096 sqft
Reduced to $1150!!! Beautiful 2 Bed 2 Bath Lower Level Condo located in a well maintained quiet community.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5284 River Birch Court
5284 River Birch Court, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1598 sqft
5284 River Birch Court Available 07/13/20 Renovated 3 Bedroom Duplex (Backyard Pool!) For Rent SEE TERMS - Orlando Realty & Property Management does business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act and does not discriminate on the basis of race,

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3719 S Lake Orlando Pkwy #05
3719 South Lake Orlando Parkway, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1103 sqft
Nice 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo in Ashley Court - Just Reduced!!! Great 2 Bedroom 2 bath condo located in a well maintained quiet community. Home offers an open layout with living room leading into your screened in patio area.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 01:37pm
1 Unit Available
4158 Versailles Drive - 1, Unit 4158D
4158 Versailles Drive, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1304 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4158 Versailles Drive - 1, Unit 4158D in Orlando. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 01:37pm
1 Unit Available
4020 Versailles dr Unit 4020C
4020 Versailles Drive, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1365 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4020 Versailles dr Unit 4020C in Orlando. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 01:37pm
1 Unit Available
3988 VERSAILLES DR UNIT 3988C
3988 Versailles Drive, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1320 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3988 VERSAILLES DR UNIT 3988C in Orlando. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4109 PLAYER CIR - #4109
4109 Player Circle, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1024 sqft
Beautiful 2 bed, bath 2 , Washer-Dryer and underground parking unit in Rosemont Green, Orlando - Welcome home to this beautiful Rosemont Green Community on Lake Orlando Parkway in the heart of Orlando, the City Beautiful .

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 01:37pm
1 Unit Available
4117 Versailles dr unit 4117 H
4117 Versailles Drive, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1400 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4117 Versailles dr unit 4117 H in Orlando. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Rosemont
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 10 at 06:02am
45 Units Available
The Bentley at Maitland
6750 Woodlake Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,035
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1003 sqft
This charming community offers a wide range of amenities including a fitness center, pool, and fitness center. Homes offer a private patio and balcony, washer and dryer appliances, and lots of storage.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 12:12pm
2 Units Available
Beacon at Seminole Lakes
7120 Forest City Rd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,065
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Prime Orlando location close to shops, dining, and entertainment. Community offers on-site laundry, parking, and 24-hour maintenance. Units are pet-friendly with new renovations and giant walk-in closets.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7630 Forest City Road #059
7630 Forest City Road, Lockhart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
955 sqft
- (RLNE5787679)

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2751 Willow Run
2751 Willow Run West, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
872 sqft
- (RLNE5362583)

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
6787 Brittany Chase Court
6787 Brittany Chase Court, Lockhart, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1453 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7646 Forest City Road #089
7646 Forest City Road, Lockhart, FL
1 Bedroom
$750
687 sqft
- (RLNE5911269)

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4848 Lake Ridge Rd, Unit 3
4848 Lake Ridge Road, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
925 sqft
4848 Lake Ridge Rd. #3, Orlando, FL 32808 - Don't miss this 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo with 1 car garage. The property is immaculate with tile floors and granite counter tops throughout the unit.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
5131 LONDONDERRY BOULEVARD
5131 Londonderry Boulevard, Pine Hills, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
951 sqft
Recently renovated 3 bedroom home at great location. Near school. Great floor and cabinets. Corner lot. Carport and driveway can accommodate 3 cars. Priced just right. It won't last long!

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
4177 N ORANGE BLOSSOM TRAIL
4177 N Orange Blossom Trl Unit 405, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,175
1822 sqft
Experience the ultimate in Urban Lakefront Living. A truly beautiful Sixth Floor unit in the Fairview Grande Condominiums, with an impressive view of both the Lake and the Downtown Skyline.

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
4514 LIGHTHOUSE CIRCLE
4514 Lighthouse Circle, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1038 sqft
This newly renovated Condo is nestled in the heart of Orlando, minutes from restaurants and I4. This home comes loaded with extra's...

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 01:37pm
1 Unit Available
7652 Forest City Road #102 - 1
7652 Forest City Road, Lockhart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
955 sqft
Wow! Beautiful FIRST FLOOR completely move-in ready 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo with 955 square feet of perfectly updated space! The kitchen is the heart of the home with stone counters, crisp clean cabinetry, decorative backsplash and a breakfast

1 of 13

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
4502 Lighthouse Circle
4502 Lighthouse Circle, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1038 sqft
RENT READY TWO STORY TOWNHOUSE 2 BEDROOM / 1.5 BATH! - This townhome style condo is conveniently located in Three Lakes Village subdivision front end unit with assigned parking spaces. This home has a private gated entrance and courtyard entry.

1 of 23

Last updated April 7 at 10:59am
1 Unit Available
7660 Forest City Road #119 Unit G, Bldg 10
7660 Forest City Road, Lockhart, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1187 sqft
7660 Forest City Rd. Unit 119 - A beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom unit with tile floors through out. The CONDOMINIUM unit features a dining room and large walk in closets. Hurry property won't be available long!!! - Net income must be 2.

1 of 20

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
3722 Kitty Hawk Ave #1
3722 Kitty Hawk Avenue, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1584 sqft
Signal Hill 3/2 with Open Floorplan, dining, living and family rooms! - 3722 Kitty Hawk Dr.: Open and airy 3/2 with partially fenced yard and screened pool. Tile and wood throughout.
Rosemont
Neighborhood Guide
Neighborhood overview

Rosemont offers downtown access without downtown prices. Just 10-15 minutes northwest of downtown Orlando, Rosemont apartments are affordable and quiet. You’ll be able to enjoy peaceful evenings on Lake Orlando instead of waiting out traffic on I-4.

Transportation

  • Highway 441
  • 414 Expressway
  • I-4
  • Lynx Bus (Winter Park/Rosemont route)

Demographic

  • Service industry workers & downtown commuters
  • Single and married families

Contains:

  • Lake Orlando
  • Rosemont Community Center

Close to:

  • Lake Fairview
  • Country Club of Orlando
  • Maitland
  • Winter Park
  • College Park

Rosemont in three words: residential, accessibility, affordable

Living in Rosemont

Rosemont is conveniently located just off Highway 441 in northwest Orlando. Wherever you work or play, you can enjoy coming home to Rosemont’s budget-friendly rents in a peaceful community. Considering the great location, Rosemont living is one of the best deals in Orlando’s competitive rental market.

Renting in Rosemont, Orlando

Rents in Rosemont are well below the city average. There’s a good selection of traditional apartments and spacious 3-bedroom townhomes, all for reasonable rates. The neighborhood consists of mainly single-family custom homes and mid-size apartment complexes. The residences in Rosemont are more unique than the cookie-cutter houses and megaplexes in other Orlando neighborhoods. The tree-lined streets are also quiet and have less traffic. Many of the apartments line the perimeter of Lake Orlando which means you can walk straight from your door to the lake. You’ll often see locals biking, running, and walking on the trails around Lake Orlando or out on the water in kayaks and canoes.

Things to do in Rosemont

For what Rosemont lacks in dining and nightlife, it makes up with fast access to downtown Orlando and bigger neighborhoods like Winter Park and College Park. For downtown workers, you can get to the office in under 15 minutes by skipping the I-4 traffic and taking Highway 441 instead. Rosemont is also only 10 minutes away from College Park which has plenty of trendy restaurants, popular bars, and convenient amenities. For shopping that’s a little closer to home, you’ll find a Save-a-Lot and Walmart less than 5 minutes away.

Children in Rosemont can attend Rosemont Elementary School. Parents will appreciate the Rosemont Community Center that’s right next door to the school. The city-run community center offers youth and teen after-school programs, summer camps, children’s sports leagues, and dance classes. Adults can use the fitness center, swimming pool, athletic facilities, and participate in free group exercise classes. For a day out with the kids, it’s a quick drive to nearby Lake Fairview Park. Spend an afternoon there playing softball, fishing, or boating. Disney World and Universal Studios are each 30 minutes away when you’re planning the perfect family staycation.

Although crime in surrounding neighborhoods has been an issue in the past, Rosemont citizens are working hard to keep Rosemont safe. The Lake Orlando HOA is a non-mandatory, non-profit group that helps maintain the neighborhood. Local initiatives by the HOA include road repairs, improved landscaping, and increased safety at bus stops and on city streets. The Lake Orlando HOA also works to instill community pride, not just among homeowners but renters as well.

If you prefer suburban style living and prices, but without the long suburban commutes, consider renting in Rosemont. The neighborhood is quiet but still close to most major Orlando destinations and employers. If you’re renting on a budget, it’s hard to beat Rosemont’s location, lake views, and growing sense of community.

