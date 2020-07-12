338 Apartments for rent in Rosemont, Orlando, FL
1 of 21
1 of 17
1 of 31
1 of 10
1 of 26
1 of 1
1 of 2
1 of 1
1 of 19
1 of 1
1 of 31
1 of 6
1 of 1
1 of 1
1 of 17
1 of 1
1 of 19
1 of 17
1 of 21
1 of 28
1 of 20
1 of 13
1 of 23
1 of 20
Rosemont offers downtown access without downtown prices. Just 10-15 minutes northwest of downtown Orlando, Rosemont apartments are affordable and quiet. You’ll be able to enjoy peaceful evenings on Lake Orlando instead of waiting out traffic on I-4.
Transportation
- Highway 441
- 414 Expressway
- I-4
- Lynx Bus (Winter Park/Rosemont route)
Demographic
- Service industry workers & downtown commuters
- Single and married families
Contains:
- Lake Orlando
- Rosemont Community Center
Close to:
- Lake Fairview
- Country Club of Orlando
- Maitland
- Winter Park
- College Park
Rosemont in three words: residential, accessibility, affordable
Rosemont is conveniently located just off Highway 441 in northwest Orlando. Wherever you work or play, you can enjoy coming home to Rosemont’s budget-friendly rents in a peaceful community. Considering the great location, Rosemont living is one of the best deals in Orlando’s competitive rental market.
Rents in Rosemont are well below the city average. There’s a good selection of traditional apartments and spacious 3-bedroom townhomes, all for reasonable rates. The neighborhood consists of mainly single-family custom homes and mid-size apartment complexes. The residences in Rosemont are more unique than the cookie-cutter houses and megaplexes in other Orlando neighborhoods. The tree-lined streets are also quiet and have less traffic. Many of the apartments line the perimeter of Lake Orlando which means you can walk straight from your door to the lake. You’ll often see locals biking, running, and walking on the trails around Lake Orlando or out on the water in kayaks and canoes.
For what Rosemont lacks in dining and nightlife, it makes up with fast access to downtown Orlando and bigger neighborhoods like Winter Park and College Park. For downtown workers, you can get to the office in under 15 minutes by skipping the I-4 traffic and taking Highway 441 instead. Rosemont is also only 10 minutes away from College Park which has plenty of trendy restaurants, popular bars, and convenient amenities. For shopping that’s a little closer to home, you’ll find a Save-a-Lot and Walmart less than 5 minutes away.
Children in Rosemont can attend Rosemont Elementary School. Parents will appreciate the Rosemont Community Center that’s right next door to the school. The city-run community center offers youth and teen after-school programs, summer camps, children’s sports leagues, and dance classes. Adults can use the fitness center, swimming pool, athletic facilities, and participate in free group exercise classes. For a day out with the kids, it’s a quick drive to nearby Lake Fairview Park. Spend an afternoon there playing softball, fishing, or boating. Disney World and Universal Studios are each 30 minutes away when you’re planning the perfect family staycation.
Although crime in surrounding neighborhoods has been an issue in the past, Rosemont citizens are working hard to keep Rosemont safe. The Lake Orlando HOA is a non-mandatory, non-profit group that helps maintain the neighborhood. Local initiatives by the HOA include road repairs, improved landscaping, and increased safety at bus stops and on city streets. The Lake Orlando HOA also works to instill community pride, not just among homeowners but renters as well.
If you prefer suburban style living and prices, but without the long suburban commutes, consider renting in Rosemont. The neighborhood is quiet but still close to most major Orlando destinations and employers. If you’re renting on a budget, it’s hard to beat Rosemont’s location, lake views, and growing sense of community.