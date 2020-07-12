338 Apartments for rent in Rosemont, Orlando, FL

For what Rosemont lacks in dining and nightlife, it makes up with fast access to downtown Orlando and bigger neighborhoods like Winter Park and College Park. For downtown workers, you can get to the office in under 15 minutes by skipping the I-4 traffic and taking Highway 441 instead. Rosemont is also only 10 minutes away from College Park which has plenty of trendy restaurants, popular bars, and convenient amenities. For shopping that’s a little closer to home, you’ll find a Save-a-Lot and Walmart less than 5 minutes away.

Children in Rosemont can attend Rosemont Elementary School. Parents will appreciate the Rosemont Community Center that’s right next door to the school. The city-run community center offers youth and teen after-school programs, summer camps, children’s sports leagues, and dance classes. Adults can use the fitness center, swimming pool, athletic facilities, and participate in free group exercise classes. For a day out with the kids, it’s a quick drive to nearby Lake Fairview Park. Spend an afternoon there playing softball, fishing, or boating. Disney World and Universal Studios are each 30 minutes away when you’re planning the perfect family staycation.

Although crime in surrounding neighborhoods has been an issue in the past, Rosemont citizens are working hard to keep Rosemont safe. The Lake Orlando HOA is a non-mandatory, non-profit group that helps maintain the neighborhood. Local initiatives by the HOA include road repairs, improved landscaping, and increased safety at bus stops and on city streets. The Lake Orlando HOA also works to instill community pride, not just among homeowners but renters as well.

If you prefer suburban style living and prices, but without the long suburban commutes, consider renting in Rosemont. The neighborhood is quiet but still close to most major Orlando destinations and employers. If you’re renting on a budget, it’s hard to beat Rosemont’s location, lake views, and growing sense of community.