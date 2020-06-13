117 Accessible Apartments for rent in Orlando, FL

Apartment List
4 Units Available
Lakeshore at East Mil
1717 W Holden Avenue, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$899
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Lakeshore at East Mil is the at the heart of excitement in Orlando, with easy access to world-famous amusement parks plus any shopping, dining, or entertainment opportunities you could possibly desire.
Stoneybrook
21 Units Available
Knightsbridge at StoneyBrook
2802 Cheval St, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,114
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,398
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,488
1216 sqft
Stoneybrook East Golf Club, Alafaya Trail, Avalon Middle School, and Hal Scott Regional Reserve and Park are nearby. Easy access to shopping at Waterford Lakes Town Center and Central Florida Research Park. Amenities include volleyball and tennis courts, pool, playground, pet park, spa, fitness center.
65 Units Available
Kestra Apartments
10387 Vista Oaks Court, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,780
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,620
1642 sqft
Now accepting personal tours by appointment only, in addition to personalized, virtual tours. Please call or e-mail to schedule the tour of your choice.
Kirkman North
22 Units Available
City West Apartments
1801 S Kirkman Rd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,153
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,347
1015 sqft
Right across the street from Valencia College West Campus, close to Eagle Nest Park, MetroWest Golf Club, Carver Middle School, Eccleston Elementary, Disney World. Pet-friendly apartments with in-unit laundry, resort-style pool, wood-burning fireplaces, courtesy patrol, 2 lighted tennis courts.
$
33 Units Available
Mission Club
6739 Mission Club Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$998
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,241
1022 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1189 sqft
Luxurious apartments located close to shopping, entertainment, and dining. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, and patio or balcony. Amenities include clubhouse, resort-style pool, tennis courts, and gym. Dogs and cats welcome.
$
Baldwin Park
13 Units Available
Azul Baldwin Park
4460 Lower Park Rd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,329
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,644
1158 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,098
1418 sqft
Residents live in units with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, dishwasher and granite counters. Community features BBQ grill, garage, pool, gym and clubhouse. Located within walking distance of downtown retail destinations.
South Orange
29 Units Available
Lofts at SoDo
100 W Grant St, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,137
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,872
1488 sqft
These luxurious, loft-style units feature in-house laundry, extra storage and a patio. The community offers a courtyard, fitness centers and a pool. Less than two miles from downtown Orlando, residents have access to shopping, nightlife and dining.
$
Lake Nona
25 Units Available
Reserve At Beachline
8335 Narcoossee Rd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,310
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,615
1349 sqft
Located just off The Beachline (528), which makes it ideal for commuters. The community is pet-friendly, and units offer granite counters, air conditioning, refrigerators and bathtubs.
$
36 Units Available
Solstice Signature Apartment Homes
7511 Solstice Circle, Orlando, FL
Studio
$1,215
722 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,305
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,743
1230 sqft
A luxury lifestyle community a few minutes from Downtown Orlando. Apartments offer Minka Lavery pendant lighting, stainless steel appliances, and luxury vinyl plank flooring. On-site fitness center, lounge, zero-entry lap pool, and pet spa.
$
34 Units Available
Eastmar Commons
10038 Vista Laguna Drive, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,135
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,655
1288 sqft
Amenities abound in this community. There's a pool, cookout area, game room, yoga studio and much more. Nearby Routes 408 and 417 provide easy access to Orlando. In-unit washer/dryer hookups and hardwood flooring.
$
39 Units Available
Lantower Grande Pines
11128 Grande Pines Circle, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,208
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,439
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,163
1320 sqft
On Demand Virtual Tours NOW Available! Flexibility is important - and so is your apartment search. Let us help you by scheduling a personalized, on-demand virtual tour, today! Contact us for details.
29 Units Available
Tortuga Bay
12932 Mallory Cir, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,233
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,804
1403 sqft
This community is located minutes from the Waterford Lakes Village shopping center. Beautiful lake views, along with tennis court, hot tub, garage parking, and 24-hour gym. Units have been recently renovated and include in-unit laundry..
$
45 Units Available
Coda
13645 East Colonial Drive, Orlando, FL
Studio
$1,250
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,245
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1136 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
$
33 Units Available
Solaya
11833 Westwood Blvd., Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,280
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1361 sqft
Spacious homes close to I-75, with walk-in closets, fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Residents have access to a resort-style pool and state-of-the-art fitness center, among other amenities.
$
Millenia
49 Units Available
Northbridge on Millenia Lake
4902 Millenia Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,216
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,298
1342 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,428
1434 sqft
Updated homes with fully equipped kitchens, oversized closets and natural tile flooring. Enjoy a fitness studio and two resort swimming pools on site. Near Orlando International Premium Outlets for convenient shopping.
$
Central Business District
64 Units Available
SteelHouse Orlando
750 N Orange Ave, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,245
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1060 sqft
This community is located off I-4 and provides easy access to the shopping and dining options along Colonial Drive. Beautiful units have hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances. Community also feature a pool and gym.
$
12 Units Available
Pavilion at Lake Eve
12515 Lake Square Cir, Orlando, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,106
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1165 sqft
Prime location close to Disney World and just a short drive to downtown dining and shopping. Units feature laundry, hardwood floors, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community includes BBQ grill, clubhouse and dog park.
12 Units Available
Axis West
6820 Axis West Cir, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,183
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,644
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,880
1331 sqft
Six miles east of Disney World, just west of SeaWorld. Granite countertops, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and 24-hour gym. Pet-friendly, with dog park and dog grooming area.
25 Units Available
Retreat at Valencia
8413 Valencia Village Lane, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$925
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,423
1201 sqft
This spacious community is close to Waterford Lakes Town Center, SR-408 and SR-417. Apartments offer open floor plans, large kitchens and energy-efficient appliances. On-site fitness studio, Wi-Fi hotspot and pool with a sundeck.
$
Callahan
10 Units Available
Amelia Court at Creative Village
659 W Amelia Street, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,359
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1274 sqft
Learn more about our current Move-In Specials and save today! Amelia Court is new luxury smoke free apartment community centrally located in beautiful Downtown Orlando.
$
4 Units Available
Vista Pines
1030 Vista Haven Circle, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,417
1046 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Learn more about our current Move-In Specials and save today! This must-have location in East Orlando is like no other! Vista Pines Apartment Homes is located on North Chickasaw Trail with easy access to SR-408/East-West Expressway and
Lake Underhill
9 Units Available
The Enclave At Lake Underhill
4004 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,190
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1011 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1273 sqft
Enclave at Lake Underhill offers the best luxury apartment community in Orlando, FL.
17 Units Available
Dwell Maitland
8700 Maitland Summit Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,255
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1228 sqft
You’ll love the one- and two-bedroom pet-friendly Dwell Maitland, FL, apartments for rent by The Klein Company. Everywhere you want to be is within easy reach.
Lake Hart
19 Units Available
Dwell Nona Place
10207 Dwell Court, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,370
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
1202 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,045
1570 sqft
Our luxurious one, two, and three bedroom Lake Nona apartments for rent raise the standard of Southeast Orlando apartment home living. Our apartments near Sea World offer everything you could as for, including a convenient location.

June 2020 Orlando Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Orlando Rent Report. Orlando rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Orlando rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Orlando rents decline sharply over the past month

Orlando rents have declined 0.8% over the past month, and are down moderately by 1.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Orlando stand at $1,065 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,276 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Orlando's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents falling across the Orlando Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Orlando over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the Orlando metro for which we have data, 7 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Winter Springs has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 3.5%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,346, while one-bedrooms go for $1,124.
    • Over the past year, Altamonte Springs has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 2.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,251, while one-bedrooms go for $1,045.
    • St. Cloud has the least expensive rents in the Orlando metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,011; rents grew 0.1% over the past month and 1.3% over the past year.
    • Oviedo has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Orlando metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,554; rents fell 0.9% over the past month and 0.8% over the past year.

    Orlando rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in Orlando, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Orlando is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with Florida as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in Jacksonville and 0.2% in Miami.
    • Orlando's median two-bedroom rent of $1,276 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.5% decline in Orlando.
    • While rents in Orlando fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Nashville (+2.1%), Austin (+1.3%), and Charlotte (+0.6%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Orlando than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than twice the price in Orlando.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Orlando
    $1,070
    $1,280
    -0.8%
    -1.5%
    Kissimmee
    $1,040
    $1,250
    -0.7%
    -0.1%
    Sanford
    $980
    $1,170
    -0.7%
    1.1%
    Apopka
    $970
    $1,160
    0.3%
    -0.3%
    Altamonte Springs
    $1,040
    $1,250
    -0.4%
    -2.7%
    Ocoee
    $1,240
    $1,480
    -2%
    -0.4%
    St. Cloud
    $840
    $1,010
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Oviedo
    $1,300
    $1,550
    -0.9%
    -0.8%
    Winter Springs
    $1,120
    $1,350
    -1.1%
    3.5%
    Winter Park
    $1,030
    $1,240
    -1.2%
    -1.4%
    Casselberry
    $1,090
    $1,300
    -0.6%
    1.4%
    Maitland
    $1,120
    $1,340
    -1.3%
    -2.3%
    Lake Mary
    $1,330
    $1,600
    -1.3%
    -0.4%
    Mount Dora
    $870
    $1,040
    -0.1%
    2.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

