Rollins
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:49 AM
64 Apartments For Rent Near Rollins
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
45 Units Available
Alexan Winter Park
1874 Harmon Avenue, Winter Park, FL
Studio
$1,325
719 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,320
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1213 sqft
Alexan Winter Park is an apartment community designed with you in mind, putting extra care into every detail. Details that make your living space an extension of you, with open floor plans and extra touches like keyless entry and USB outlets.
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
36 Units Available
Lake Formosa
The Yard at Ivanhoe
1460 Alden Road, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,753
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,210
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Downtown Orlando is defined by its districts, villages, and neighborhoods.
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
$
127 Units Available
Bainbridge Winter Park
1400 Morgan Stanley Avenue, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,590
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,485
1441 sqft
The Crown of Winter Park. Celebrate the power of possibilities. Signature details enhance grand features in expansive homes, all a promise to your heightened prosperity at Bainbridge Winter Park.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
32 Units Available
North Orange
The Ivy Residences at Health Village
2650 Dade Ave, Orlando, FL
Studio
$1,185
670 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,285
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1143 sqft
Upscale apartments near Interstate 4. Large windows offer sweeping views. Kitchens have island counters and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include a game room and a 24-hour fitness center.
Last updated July 9 at 02:53 PM
$
31 Units Available
The Lexington at Winter Park
1701 Lee Rd, Winter Park, FL
Studio
$1,200
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,199
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
1022 sqft
Newly renovated homes with in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. The pet-friendly community has a resort-style pool and a 24-hour gym, among other amenities. Walking distance from Winter Park Village.
Last updated July 15 at 06:20 AM
16 Units Available
The Adeline
304 Lake Avenue, Maitland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,420
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,782
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1538 sqft
A French-styled community with luxurious amenities. New construction community launching in 2018. Homes feature spacious interiors with one, two, or three bedrooms. Sophisticated designs and open floor plans.
Last updated July 15 at 10:42 AM
$
26 Units Available
Rowena Gardens
The Gallery at Mills Park
1650 N Mills Ave, Orlando, FL
Studio
$1,409
663 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,549
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,813
1143 sqft
Nearby schools: Fern Creek Elementary, Lake Highland Prep, Adventist University of Health Sciences. Right by Lake Formosa, I-4, N. Mills Ave., Florida Hospital Orlando, Florida Hospital for Children, Harry P Leu Gardens. Amenities include: 2 pools, zen areas, spa room, bike lockers, poolside grills.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
12 Units Available
Paseo at Winter Park Village
940 W Canton Ave, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,459
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,654
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,057
1320 sqft
Luxury units include laundry, patio or balcony, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Community features pool, parking, and game room. Great location, close to Trader Joe's, dining options, and movie theater.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
3 Units Available
The Lofts of Winter Park Village
520 N Orlando Ave, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,316
842 sqft
Prime location in the heart of Winter Park Village with shopping and dining at your fingertips. Luxurious apartments with bathtubs, walk-in closets and laundry in-unit. Alarm system for added security.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
2 Units Available
Baldwin Park
Azul Baldwin Park
4460 Lower Park Rd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,423
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,806
1158 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents live in units with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, dishwasher and granite counters. Community features BBQ grill, garage, pool, gym and clubhouse. Located within walking distance of downtown retail destinations.
Last updated July 14 at 02:45 PM
2 Units Available
Elon at Winter Park
712 Nicolet Avenue, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Elon Winter Park Apartments near the heart of Winter Park is the definition of peaceful living.
Last updated July 15 at 09:22 AM
4 Units Available
North Orange
Lake Ivanhoe Shores
1730 Gurtler Court, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,070
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Lake Ivanhoe Shores Apartments is a rental community with vintage charm located off Antique Row in College Park.
Last updated July 10 at 02:11 PM
$
2 Units Available
Park East Park Knowles
311 N. Knowles Avenue, Winter Park, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,255
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A charming rental community offering studios, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments, conveniently located in the heart of the City of Winter Park, just a few steps from Park Avenue, Rollins College, and boutique stores.
Last updated July 15 at 06:12 AM
24 Units Available
Goldenrod
Lakeside Villas
7950 Shoals Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,060
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
983 sqft
Trinity Preparatory School, Sts. Peter & Paul Child Care and UCF located close by. Close to Lake Nan, Perch Lake, Orlando Magic Recreation Center, Highway 426. Amenities include: basketball and lighted tennis court, boat launch, fishing dock, 2 resort-style pools, pet-friendly apartments, 24-hour laundry.
1 of 19
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
1250 Woodmere Drive
1250 Woodmere Drive, Winter Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
3606 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
1250 Woodmere Drive Available 08/12/20 Gorgeous 3/3.
1 of 30
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
1840 W FAWSETT ROAD
1840 Fawsett Road, Winter Park, FL
5 Bedrooms
$7,500
4129 sqft
WINTER PARK LAKEFRONT – Spectacular Lake Sue Waterfront home minutes from Park Avenue! 5 Bedrooms + Guest Apartment, pool/spa, outdoor kitchen, boathouse & full house generator – this home has it all! Luxurious interior layout features formal living
1 of 36
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Windsong
1768 ELIZABETHS WALK
1768 Elizabeth's Walk, Winter Park, FL
5 Bedrooms
$4,888
2986 sqft
Rare opportunity to lease at the Windsong community in Winter Park. Beautifully designed custom home nicely situated on a quiet cul-de-sac. Available for short term lease ending May 2021.This 5 bedroom, 3.
1 of 16
Last updated July 19 at 09:12 AM
1 Unit Available
1105 Minnesota Ave
1105 Minnesota Avenue, Winter Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1852 sqft
2 Story Townhouse: 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath 1,852 sq. ft. $2,795 per month fully furnished with all utilities included Townhouse Description: Downstairs has an open concept floor plan with spacious living room, dining room, kitchen and half bath.
1 of 14
Last updated April 10 at 02:17 AM
1 Unit Available
Baldwin Park
1863 MEETING PLACE
1863 Meeting Place, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,875
2217 sqft
This 3 story townhome is steps from an 8-lane Junior Olympic pool & fitness facility. The home faces a tree-lined Park and the Village Center is a block away. As you enter, custom wood floors & wrought iron stair railings are the theme.
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 10:37 AM
1 Unit Available
2924 Scarlet Road
2924 Scarlet Road, Orange County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
2475 sqft
This Large 4 bedroom home is located in the prestigious neighborhood of Winter Park! Come and see this home that includes a formal living room and dining room.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 10:41 AM
1 Unit Available
Baldwin Park
1966 Meeting Place
1966 Meeting Place, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
700 sqft
Fabulous garage apartment located in the prestigious Baldwin Park neighborhood. The apartment has hardwood floors throughout, a large bedroom with a big walk-in closet, bath with tub/shower and washer and dryer included.
1 of 12
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
2325 Sherbrooke Rd Orange
2325 Sherbrooke Road, Winter Park, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
2150 sqft
Huge 4/3/2 - Classic Winter Park Home! - ***TEXT 407-477-5407 for Open House Times Daily // MUST Visit In-Person BEFORE Applying*** Classic Winter Park home on cul-de-sac is a SPACIOUS 2150 sq ft with 4 beds & 3 full baths (including a guest room
1 of 12
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
2126 Albert Lee Pkwy
2126 Albert Lee Parkway, Winter Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1187 sqft
Renovated 3/2 in Winter Park - Updated Single Family Home in Winter Park! Refinished Hardwood Floors throughout; Kitchen features Cherry Cabinets and Granite Countertops. Large, Fenced, Landscaped Yard (Lawn Care Included) with patio.
1 of 34
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
1879 SUNSET DRIVE
1879 Sunset Drive, Winter Park, FL
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$4,200
2743 sqft
This is a rare opportunity to live on the brick streets of Olde Winter Park minutes from Park Avenue and the best shopping and dining in the city.
