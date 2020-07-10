Apartment List
Last updated July 10 2020

346 Apartments for rent in Orlando, FL with washer-dryer

16 Units Available
Axis West
6820 Axis West Cir, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,253
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,614
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1331 sqft
Six miles east of Disney World, just west of SeaWorld. Granite countertops, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and 24-hour gym. Pet-friendly, with dog park and dog grooming area.
28 Units Available
South Orange
Lofts at SoDo
100 W Grant St, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,181
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,884
1488 sqft
These luxurious, loft-style units feature in-house laundry, extra storage and a patio. The community offers a courtyard, fitness centers and a pool. Less than two miles from downtown Orlando, residents have access to shopping, nightlife and dining.
17 Units Available
Millenia
Heritage on Millenia Apartments
3757 Millenia Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,176
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,459
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1415 sqft
Lake Millenia, I-4, The Mall at Millenia, Millenia Plaza, IKEA Orlando are all nearby. Amenities include: dog walk area, heated spa, children's playground, movie theater, screened-in patio with chef-inspired grill, strength and cardio center, pool with sundeck, business center, controlled-access gates.
16 Units Available
Metro West
The Summit at Metrowest Apartments
6500 Metrowest Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,046
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,569
1151 sqft
Area schools: Da Vinci Academy, Florida Virtual School, Valencia College West Campus. Close to MetroWest Golf Club, F&F Marketing, Valencia College District Office. Amenities include: sundeck with pergolas, sand volleyball court, racquetball court, children's playground, pool and heated spa.
$
30 Units Available
North Orange
The Ivy Residences at Health Village
2650 Dade Ave, Orlando, FL
Studio
$1,185
670 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,247
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,526
1143 sqft
Upscale apartments near Interstate 4. Large windows offer sweeping views. Kitchens have island counters and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include a game room and a 24-hour fitness center.
9 Units Available
EOS
12221 E Colonial Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,273
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,566
1106 sqft
Community includes dog grooming area, parking, pool, pool table and trash valet. Units feature granite countertops, bathtubs, dishwasher and ceiling fan. Located in University Park close to Publix and East Orange Park.
$
23 Units Available
Park Central
Savannah At Park Central
2691 Charleston Town Pl, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,191
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,356
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,678
1321 sqft
Luxury apartments feature granite counters and in-unit laundry. State-of-the-art grounds feature elegant common areas, media center, pool, gym and 6,000-foot health center. Courts for tennis, basketball and racquetball. Prime location in downtown Orlando.
$
52 Units Available
Baldwin Park
Village at Baldwin Park
2055 Lake Baldwin Ln, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,412
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,717
1427 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,180
1465 sqft
Spacious townhome-style apartments near UNC-OH and Franklin Street. On-site volleyball court, bocce court, grilling area and picnic area. Smoke-free community. Apartments include private patios and entries, washers and dryers and hardwood floors.
$
39 Units Available
525 Avalon Park
525 Loyola Cir, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,173
1032 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,518
1556 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,904
1805 sqft
Located near the Beverly Depot Train Station and 23 miles from Boston. On-site gym, lounge, and outdoor courtyard with a fire pit. Plank flooring, stainless steel appliances, and in-home laundry provided.
14 Units Available
Florida Center
Bell at Universal
6350 Vineland Rd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,185
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1190 sqft
Residents live just minutes from Universal Studios. Units feature laundry, patio/balcony, dishwasher and walk-in closets. Luxury community features yoga, pool table, pool, garage, dog park and game room.
13 Units Available
Park Central
Millenia 700
4150 Eastgate Dr, Orlando, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,205
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1099 sqft
Millenia 700 offers luxurious studio, one and two-bedroom apartments in gorgeous Orlando, FL.
$
27 Units Available
The Vinings at Westwood
6600 Banner Lake Cir, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,043
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,237
1023 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,548
1356 sqft
Apartments have fireplaces, fully equipped kitchens and unique floor plans. Community includes fitness center, swimming pool and two lighted tennis courts. Easy access to I-4 is great for commuters.
24 Units Available
Sabal Palm at Lake Buena Vista
13675 Lake Vining Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,328
1018 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,518
1356 sqft
Minutes from I-4 and Lake Bryan. Recently remodeled units with a fireplace, patio or balcony, and in-unit laundry. Fantastic on-site amenities include a volleyball and tennis court, sauna, pool and playground. Pet-friendly community.
$
30 Units Available
Lake Nona
Reserve At Beachline
8335 Narcoossee Rd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,230
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,885
1349 sqft
Located just off The Beachline (528), which makes it ideal for commuters. The community is pet-friendly, and units offer granite counters, air conditioning, refrigerators and bathtubs.
15 Units Available
Lake Nona
Northlake Park
9300 Northlake Pkwy, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,136
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,876
1448 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,949
1545 sqft
Near the Human Performance Institute, Lake Nona, Orlando International Airport, US 417, Beachline Expressway. Area schools: Northlake Park Community School. Amenities include: tennis and basketball courts, pool, access to biking and jogging trails, private green dock, community clubhouse with wet bar.
23 Units Available
World Gateway
Palms at World Gateway
9000 Avenue Pointe Cir, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,216
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,527
1221 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex and Falcon's Fire Golf Course. Luxury residences with oversized floor plans in a pet-friendly community with a computer lounge, resort-style swimming pool, fitness center and picnic areas.
22 Units Available
Highpoint Club Apartments
11100 Point Sylvan Cir, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,125
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
950 sqft
Convenient location, just minutes from Orlando International Airport. Residents enjoy units with laundry, dishwasher and recent renovations. Community includes parking, tennis court, pool, clubhouse and coffee bar.
51 Units Available
Hunters Creek
The Parks At Hunter's Creek
3000 National Parks Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,062
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,238
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1294 sqft
This community is mere moments from the shopping and dining of The Village at Hunters Creek. Residents enjoy a clubhouse, guest suite, gym and beautiful pool. Apartments feature walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
$
31 Units Available
Lantower Grande Pines
11128 Grande Pines Circle, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,251
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,857
1320 sqft
On Demand Virtual Tours NOW Available! Flexibility is important - and so is your apartment search. Let us help you by scheduling a personalized, on-demand virtual tour, today! Contact us for details.
15 Units Available
Conway
Valencia Plantation
4928 E Michigan St, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,046
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,228
1319 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gated community with one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Community features car wash area, game room, fitness center, pool and sauna. Units have nine-foot ceilings and lake views, and include washer/dryer, patio/balcony, walk-in closets and more.
24 Units Available
Camden Waterford Lakes
1301 Waterford Oak Drive, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,289
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,809
1295 sqft
Movie theater, entertainment center and several restaurants are all within walking distance of this sophisticated apartment complex. Smoke-free units have plush carpeting and ceiling fans. Pet-friendly amenities include a dog park and a grooming area.
21 Units Available
World Gateway
Camden World Gateway
14501 Gateway Pointe Cir, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,229
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,389
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,859
1286 sqft
The GreeneWay-417, I-4, Nickelodeon Suites Resort, Falcon's Fire Golf Course, Lake Bryan, Walt Disney World, Gaylord Palms Resort, Sea World are nearby. Pet-friendly apartments with lighted tennis courts, outdoor basketball court, pool, onsite laundry, 24-hour fitness center, bark park.
$
74 Units Available
Central Business District
SteelHouse Orlando
750 N Orange Ave, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,240
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1060 sqft
This community is located off I-4 and provides easy access to the shopping and dining options along Colonial Drive. Beautiful units have hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances. Community also feature a pool and gym.
136 Units Available
South Orange
Novel Lucerne
733 Main Lane, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,341
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,876
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,870
1611 sqft
There’s the Orlando the world knows and then there’s the real Orlando. Beyond the parks and the palm trees there’s a place, a people and a culture that’s distinct, authentic and only Orlando. Novel Lucerne puts you in the middle of it all.

Orlando rents decline sharply over the past month

Orlando rents have declined 0.7% over the past month, and have decreased significantly by 2.9% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Orlando stand at $1,058 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,268 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Orlando's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the Orlando Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Orlando over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the Orlando metro for which we have data, 7 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Oviedo has the most expensive rents in the Orlando metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,556; the city has also seen rent growth of 0.1% over the past month, the fastest in the metro.
    • Over the past year, Altamonte Springs has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 3.8%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,247, while one-bedrooms go for $1,041.
    • St. Cloud has the least expensive rents in the Orlando metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,012; rents were up 0.1% over the past month and 0.5% over the past year.

    Orlando rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen significantly in Orlando, large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Orlando is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Florida have been marginally on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.3% in Jacksonville.
    • Orlando's median two-bedroom rent of $1,268 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Orlando fell significantly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Nashville (+0.7%) and Norfolk (+0.5%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Orlando than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than twice the price in Orlando.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Orlando
    $1,060
    $1,270
    -0.7%
    -2.9%
    Kissimmee
    $1,030
    $1,230
    -0.9%
    -1.8%
    Sanford
    $980
    $1,170
    -0.3%
    0.3%
    Apopka
    $970
    $1,160
    -0.1%
    -1.2%
    Altamonte Springs
    $1,040
    $1,250
    -0.4%
    -3.8%
    Ocoee
    $1,200
    $1,440
    -2.7%
    -3.1%
    St. Cloud
    $840
    $1,010
    0.1%
    0.5%
    Oviedo
    $1,300
    $1,560
    0.1%
    -2.1%
    Winter Springs
    $1,120
    $1,340
    -0.6%
    1.6%
    Winter Park
    $1,030
    $1,240
    0
    -1.9%
    Casselberry
    $1,080
    $1,290
    -0.8%
    0
    Maitland
    $1,120
    $1,340
    -0.6%
    -3.8%
    Lake Mary
    $1,320
    $1,590
    -0.6%
    -1.7%
    Mount Dora
    $870
    $1,040
    -0.2%
    1.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

