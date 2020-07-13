AL
121 Apartments under $1,000 for rent in Orlando, FL

20 Units Available
Enclave at Lake Ellenor
2100 W Oak Ridge Rd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
579 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1066 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1360 sqft
Newly-renovated, open-concept apartments of various sizes. Complex features a pool, gym, playground and clubhouse while Lake Ellenor is within walking distance. Nearby I-4 provides easy access to Orlando.
51 Units Available
Bryn Mawr
Baber Park
5300 Lake Margaret Dr, Orlando, FL
Studio
$888
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,027
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,277
687 sqft
Waterfront apartment community with studio, one- and two-bedroom homes. Thoughtful design with large closets, laundry rooms and lots of sunlight. Enjoy activities on Lake George and beautiful views.
10 Units Available
Kirkman North
Fourteen01 Apartments
1401 S Kirkman Rd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$905
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1033 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,220
1177 sqft
Just minutes to I-4, Valencia College and Universal Studios. Units with washers/dryers, full appliances, carpeted floors and internet/cable. Pool, playground, tennis court and volleyball area for active residents.
8 Units Available
Lakeshore at East Mil
1717 W Holden Avenue, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$899
602 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Lakeshore at East Mil is the at the heart of excitement in Orlando, with easy access to world-famous amusement parks plus any shopping, dining, or entertainment opportunities you could possibly desire.
16 Units Available
Rosemont
Village Lakes I&II
4901 Bottlebrush Ln, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$875
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
980 sqft
Cool down in our sparkling swimming pool or gather with friends at the clubhouse. After a day outdoors, relax in the comfort of your apartment home.
14 Units Available
Americana
Lorenzo at East Mil
1968 Lake Heritage Cir, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$905
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,319
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from Highway 17 and 92, in the heart of Orlando. On-site amenities include playground, pool, clubhouse and gym. Updated interiors with hardwood floors, fireplaces and patios or balconies. Pet-friendly.
4 Units Available
Southern Oaks
5900 Park Hamilton Blvd, Orlando, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$837
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,038
935 sqft
Welcome To Southern Oaks Apartments Southern Oaks Apartments is a Beautiful residential neighborhood surrounded by every imaginable community amenity available.
12 Units Available
Mariner's VIllage
Cornerstone
2409 S Conway Rd, Orlando, FL
Studio
$917
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,051
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,154
866 sqft
The Cornerstone features an array of floor plans with studio, one and two-bedroom options, plus unique loft-style townhomes.
49 Units Available
Kirkman South
Twelve Oaks at Windermere
6025 Oakshadow St, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$984
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
943 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,698
1240 sqft
This gated community provides residents with a hot tub, tennis court, gym and onsite parking. The impressive units have fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Beautiful views of Turkey Lake and just minutes from the Kirkman Shoppes.
4 Units Available
The Landing at East Mil
4937 Waterway Ct, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$985
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
975 sqft
Welcome to The Landing at East Mil, your personal haven filled with the latest upgrades. Live the way you’ve always wanted with stylish kitchens, updated flooring, and spacious one and two bedroom floor plans to call home.
8 Units Available
Americana
The Caden East Mil
1989 Americana Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$890
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
871 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find your perfect home at The Caden at East Mil, with freshly upgraded interiors and exceptional access to everything you love about Orlando. Our team is dedicated to serving you with professional maintenance and curated community events.
21 Units Available
Azalea Park
Royal Isles Apartments
803 Don Quixote Ave, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,410
1244 sqft
Beautifully designed, conveniently located and loaded with luxury amenities, our gorgeous Royal Isles Apartments in Orlando, Florida have everything you look for in a place to call home.
30 Units Available
Retreat at Valencia
8413 Valencia Village Lane, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$905
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,396
1201 sqft
This spacious community is close to Waterford Lakes Town Center, SR-408 and SR-417. Apartments offer open floor plans, large kitchens and energy-efficient appliances. On-site fitness studio, Wi-Fi hotspot and pool with a sundeck.
6 Units Available
The Beverly At East Mil
1182 Redman St, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$955
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
982 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1127 sqft
At The Beverly apartment homes, you are close to all the best Orlando has to offer, whether it’s convenient shopping or major entertainment destinations.
38 Units Available
Lockhart
The Bentley at Maitland
6750 Woodlake Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,035
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1003 sqft
This charming community offers a wide range of amenities including a fitness center, pool, and fitness center. Homes offer a private patio and balcony, washer and dryer appliances, and lots of storage.
Contact for Availability
Lake Dot
Lexington Court
315 W Concord St, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$890
621 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,038
728 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,178
1102 sqft
Lexington Court is a luxury apartment community located in beautiful Downtown Orlando on the corner of West Concord Street and North Hughey Avenue.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Florida Center North
CF-8304 5475 VINELAND RD. UNIT 8304
5475 Vineland Road, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
APARTMENT FOR RENT IN THE BEST AREA OF ORLANDO - Nice apartment in the best condo in the Area. Perfect Location excellent access to I-4, Kirkman Rd, International Dr. Turkey Lake and Sand Lake Rd.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
South Semoran
5785 Gatlin Avenue Unit 715
5785 Gatlin Avenue, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$925
735 sqft
Large 1 bedroom 1 bath located minutes from the Airport! - Large 1 bedroom 1 bath boasting over 700 sq ft, located minutes from the Airport! This freshly painted unit comes with washer/dryer hookups.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Metro West
1069 S. Hiawassee Road Unit 1333
1069 Hiawassee Road, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
673 sqft
1069 S.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Florida Center North
4609 Cason Cove Drive 511
4609 Cason Cove Drive, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$875
600 sqft
Beautiful 1 Bed 1 Bath MIllenia Area - Ground floor 1 bed/1 bath condo located in the gated community of Millennium Cove. close to Mall of Millenia, restaurants as well as other local attractions.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Metro West
6344 Raleigh St 1115
6344 Raleigh Street, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$980
500 sqft
AZUR at Metrowest - AZUR AT METROWEST COMMUNITY, One of the best communities that Metrowest has! This one bedroom, one bath is just perfect for a starter home.The unit is move in ready. It is a gated community with great amenities.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Metro West
6376 Raleigh Street #2015
6376 Raleigh Street, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$995
499 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1/1 Condo w/Det Garage in Metrowest - This 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo is ready for a new tenant. Unit offers an open floor plan with breakfast bar open to living area. In unit laundry with stackable washer and dryer.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Lake Frederica
5998 Village Cir Unit 5998
5998 Village Circle South, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$995
767 sqft
Excellent location and a great renovated unit w/upgraded kitchen including backsplash, connection for washer & dryer, crown molding in master bedroom, ceramic tile & parquet floor, spacious walk in closet and alarm system.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Florida Center North
4708 WALDEN CIRCLE
4708 Walden Circle, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Nice 1/1 on top floor condo. Washer and Dryer included. HOA currently pays for Water, Sewer and pest control. This community offers community pool, tennis court, laundry room, playground and fitness center.
Rent Report
Orlando

July 2020 Orlando Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Orlando Rent Report. Orlando rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Orlando rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Orlando rents decline sharply over the past month

Orlando rents have declined 0.7% over the past month, and have decreased significantly by 2.9% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Orlando stand at $1,058 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,268 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Orlando's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the Orlando Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Orlando over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the Orlando metro for which we have data, 7 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Oviedo has the most expensive rents in the Orlando metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,556; the city has also seen rent growth of 0.1% over the past month, the fastest in the metro.
    • Over the past year, Altamonte Springs has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 3.8%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,247, while one-bedrooms go for $1,041.
    • St. Cloud has the least expensive rents in the Orlando metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,012; rents were up 0.1% over the past month and 0.5% over the past year.

    Orlando rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen significantly in Orlando, large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Orlando is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Florida have been marginally on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.3% in Jacksonville.
    • Orlando's median two-bedroom rent of $1,268 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Orlando fell significantly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Nashville (+0.7%) and Norfolk (+0.5%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Orlando than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than twice the price in Orlando.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Orlando
    $1,060
    $1,270
    -0.7%
    -2.9%
    Kissimmee
    $1,030
    $1,230
    -0.9%
    -1.8%
    Sanford
    $980
    $1,170
    -0.3%
    0.3%
    Apopka
    $970
    $1,160
    -0.1%
    -1.2%
    Altamonte Springs
    $1,040
    $1,250
    -0.4%
    -3.8%
    Ocoee
    $1,200
    $1,440
    -2.7%
    -3.1%
    St. Cloud
    $840
    $1,010
    0.1%
    0.5%
    Oviedo
    $1,300
    $1,560
    0.1%
    -2.1%
    Winter Springs
    $1,120
    $1,340
    -0.6%
    1.6%
    Winter Park
    $1,030
    $1,240
    0
    -1.9%
    Casselberry
    $1,080
    $1,290
    -0.8%
    0
    Maitland
    $1,120
    $1,340
    -0.6%
    -3.8%
    Lake Mary
    $1,320
    $1,590
    -0.6%
    -1.7%
    Mount Dora
    $870
    $1,040
    -0.2%
    1.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Read More

