Apartment List
/
FL
/
orlando
/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:34 AM

112 Furnished Apartments for rent in Orlando, FL

Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
65 Units Available
Kestra Apartments
10387 Vista Oaks Court, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,780
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,620
1642 sqft
Now accepting personal tours by appointment only, in addition to personalized, virtual tours. Please call or e-mail to schedule the tour of your choice.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 06:56pm
Lake Hart
19 Units Available
Dwell Nona Place
10207 Dwell Court, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,370
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,035
1447 sqft
Our luxurious one, two, and three bedroom Lake Nona apartments for rent raise the standard of Southeast Orlando apartment home living. Our apartments near Sea World offer everything you could as for, including a convenient location.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:49am
Airport North
15 Units Available
The Grand Reserve at Lee Vista
6201 Bent Pine Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,161
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,333
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,684
1387 sqft
Once you see our homes and grounds, youll see how The Grand Reserve at Lee Vista can offer you the finest in affordable, spacious living.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Lake Nona
10 Units Available
Northlake Park
9300 Northlake Pkwy, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,359
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,826
1448 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,892
1545 sqft
Near the Human Performance Institute, Lake Nona, Orlando International Airport, US 417, Beachline Expressway. Area schools: Northlake Park Community School. Amenities include: tennis and basketball courts, pool, access to biking and jogging trails, private green dock, community clubhouse with wet bar.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
$
46 Units Available
Coda
13645 East Colonial Drive, Orlando, FL
Studio
$1,250
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,245
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1136 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
18 Units Available
The Courtney at Universal Boulevard
9703 Avellino Ave, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,207
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,997
1323 sqft
In the heart of Orlando's entertainment and employment district. Updated appliances. On-site amenities include a pool, playground, dog park, fire pit, and gym. Pet-friendly community. Smoke-free community. Patios or balconies.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Kirkman North
15 Units Available
Fourteen01 Apartments
1401 S Kirkman Rd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$990
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1033 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just minutes to I-4, Valencia College and Universal Studios. Units with washers/dryers, full appliances, carpeted floors and internet/cable. Pool, playground, tennis court and volleyball area for active residents.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Central Business District
18 Units Available
55 WEST
55 West Church St, Orlando, FL
Studio
$1,331
878 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,540
1053 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,666
1224 sqft
Close to I-4, Grand Bohemian Gallery, Orlando Police Department, Amway Center, Lake Eola, Lake Eola Park, Orlando County Library System, Downtown Orlando City Hall, Mad Cow Theatre. Amenities include: 24-hour doorman, resort-style pool with sundeck, spa, attached garage, downtown Orlando views.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:48am
South Eola
18 Units Available
Camden Thornton Park
420 E Church St, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,379
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,769
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just minutes from grocery store, 12-screen movie theater and Lake Eola Park. Units boast air conditioning, stainless steel appliances and laundry. Residents have access to communal pool, pool table and gym.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:10am
17 Units Available
Dwell Maitland
8700 Maitland Summit Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,255
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1228 sqft
You’ll love the one- and two-bedroom pet-friendly Dwell Maitland, FL, apartments for rent by The Klein Company. Everywhere you want to be is within easy reach.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
$
9 Units Available
Hawthorne Groves
204 Hawthorne Groves Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,065
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to the 408 Expressway, Lake Rose, Woodlawn Memorial Park, West Oaks Mall. Nearby schools: Frangus Elementary, Gotha Middle School, Central Florida Christian Academy. Pet-friendly apartments with proximity to jogging & biking trails and public transportation. Amenities include: in-unit laundry, pool, hot tub.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Florida Center North
1 Unit Available
4756 Walden Cir Unit 633
4756 Walden Circle, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Fully Furnished 1 Bedroom Condo in Orlando - Fully furnished One Bedroom Condo conveniently located next to I-4 and close to Universal Studios, The Mall at Millennia, and only 5 minutes away from Down Town Orlando.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lake Eola Heights
1 Unit Available
336 N Summerlin Ave
336 Summerlin Avenue, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
500 sqft
Furnished Apt- utilities,internet & cable inc - Property Id: 84785 Furnished- utilities,cable and internet included in rental rate. Located in the registered historic district of Lake Eola.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Metro West
1 Unit Available
5827 Strada Capri Way
5827 Strada Capri Way, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,590
1834 sqft
Stunning Fully Furnished TOWNHOUSE FOR RENT in the Heart of Orlando. (SHORT & LONG TERM AVAILABLE) Very Sophisticated 3 bedroom townhouse fully furnished.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Eola
1 Unit Available
530 E Central Blvd. #1101
530 E Central Blvd, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1667 sqft
- Large two bedroom, two full bath condo featuring almost 1700 sf with fully renovated kitchen with stainless appliance package and tumbled marble backsplashes. Unit comes partially furnished with tasteful dcor.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lake Eola Heights
1 Unit Available
613 Ridgewood St 7
613 E Ridgewood St, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,600
700 sqft
Furnished Unit-Lake Eola Downtown Orlando - Property Id: 94546 Furnished $1,600 / $ 1,860 utilities,cable,internet and water included. Located in the highly desirable Lake Eola historic district.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Metro West
1 Unit Available
6451 Old Park Ln 101
6451 Old Park Lane, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1391 sqft
3/2 Apartment in Stonebridge Commons Metrowest - Property Id: 282958 Aparment for rent at Stonebridge Commons.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Kirkman South
1 Unit Available
4368 S. Kirkman Rd.
4368 Kirkman Road, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1154 sqft
Fully-furnished luxury condo in Orlando less than 10 minutes from Universal Studios. Enjoy the amenities this resort-like community has to offer, including BBQ area, pool, pier/dock access and beautiful lake trails.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:22am
Millenia
1 Unit Available
3611 Conroy Road, Unit 814
3611 Conroy Rd, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Available now for immediate occupancy! 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo for rent at Mosaic Condominiums. Mosaic is a gated community located off of Conroy Rd.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Lake Como
1 Unit Available
2014 NEWMAN STREET
2014 Newman Street, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1334 sqft
Fully Furnished Turn-key 3 BED 2 BATH Home, ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED ! Are you looking for a Move in Ready house? This is your opportunity! Electricity, Water, Internet and Pest Control included!! What else can you ask for ? Updated Kitchen with newer

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Lake Como
1 Unit Available
2800 Pickfair St
2800 Pickfair Street, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1200 sqft
Fully furnished 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home just 2 miles southeast of Downtown Orlando. The home is conveniently located close to Market on South, Milk District, Hourglass District, and Thornton Park.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Rosemont
1 Unit Available
4167 PLAYER CIRCLE
4167 Player Circle, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
838 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED! Amazingly priced completely renovated 1 bedroom 1.5 bath condominium with a gorgeous Lake View from the Living room and Master Bedroom.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Metro West
1 Unit Available
6064 WESTGATE DRIVE
6064 Westgate Drive, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,049
700 sqft
Beautiful 1/1 Condo. CAN BE RENTED FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED. Gated community minutes from the Parks and Downtown area. Community has various pools, basketball courts and other amenities. Schedule to see today!

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Park Central
1 Unit Available
5028 PARK CENTRAL DRIVE
5028 Park Central Drive, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,049
700 sqft
Beautiful Condo. CAN BE RENTED FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED. Gated community minutes from the Millenia and Downtown area. Community has various pools, basketball courts and other amenities. Schedule to see today!

June 2020 Orlando Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Orlando Rent Report. Orlando rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Orlando rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Orlando Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Orlando Rent Report. Orlando rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Orlando rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Orlando rents decline sharply over the past month

Orlando rents have declined 0.8% over the past month, and are down moderately by 1.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Orlando stand at $1,065 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,276 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Orlando's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents falling across the Orlando Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Orlando over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the Orlando metro for which we have data, 7 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Winter Springs has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 3.5%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,346, while one-bedrooms go for $1,124.
    • Over the past year, Altamonte Springs has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 2.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,251, while one-bedrooms go for $1,045.
    • St. Cloud has the least expensive rents in the Orlando metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,011; rents grew 0.1% over the past month and 1.3% over the past year.
    • Oviedo has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Orlando metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,554; rents fell 0.9% over the past month and 0.8% over the past year.

    Orlando rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in Orlando, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Orlando is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with Florida as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in Jacksonville and 0.2% in Miami.
    • Orlando's median two-bedroom rent of $1,276 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.5% decline in Orlando.
    • While rents in Orlando fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Nashville (+2.1%), Austin (+1.3%), and Charlotte (+0.6%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Orlando than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than twice the price in Orlando.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Orlando
    $1,070
    $1,280
    -0.8%
    -1.5%
    Kissimmee
    $1,040
    $1,250
    -0.7%
    -0.1%
    Sanford
    $980
    $1,170
    -0.7%
    1.1%
    Apopka
    $970
    $1,160
    0.3%
    -0.3%
    Altamonte Springs
    $1,040
    $1,250
    -0.4%
    -2.7%
    Ocoee
    $1,240
    $1,480
    -2%
    -0.4%
    St. Cloud
    $840
    $1,010
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Oviedo
    $1,300
    $1,550
    -0.9%
    -0.8%
    Winter Springs
    $1,120
    $1,350
    -1.1%
    3.5%
    Winter Park
    $1,030
    $1,240
    -1.2%
    -1.4%
    Casselberry
    $1,090
    $1,300
    -0.6%
    1.4%
    Maitland
    $1,120
    $1,340
    -1.3%
    -2.3%
    Lake Mary
    $1,330
    $1,600
    -1.3%
    -0.4%
    Mount Dora
    $870
    $1,040
    -0.1%
    2.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsOrlando 3 BedroomsOrlando Accessible ApartmentsOrlando Apartments under $1,000Orlando Apartments under $800Orlando Apartments under $900
    Orlando Apartments with BalconyOrlando Apartments with GarageOrlando Apartments with GymOrlando Apartments with Hardwood FloorsOrlando Apartments with Move-in SpecialsOrlando Apartments with ParkingOrlando Apartments with Pool
    Orlando Apartments with Washer-DryerOrlando Cheap PlacesOrlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Furnished ApartmentsOrlando Luxury PlacesOrlando Pet Friendly PlacesOrlando Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
    Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
    Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
    MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
    South SemoranCentral Business District

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
    Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
    Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach