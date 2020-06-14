303 Apartments for rent in Orlando, FL with gym

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Metro West
12 Units Available
Amara at Metrowest
6168 Raleigh St, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,112
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
1210 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,772
1459 sqft
Amara at MetroWest offers proximity to the MetroWest Golf Course and the Florida Mall. Units feature walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, bathtubs, extra storage, and recent renovations. 24-hr gym, alarm system, pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 06:45am
Park Central
8 Units Available
Palmetto At East Mil
4444 S Rio Grande Ave, Orlando, FL
Studio
$770
413 sqft
1 Bedroom
$905
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
942 sqft
Relax and breathe deep in the shade of the palms at Palmetto at East Mil. Delightful brand-new upgraded interiors with Floridian flare surround your every day experience.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 06:55am
3 Units Available
The Landing at East Mil
4937 Waterway Ct, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$920
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
975 sqft
Welcome to The Landing at East Mil, your personal haven filled with the latest upgrades. Live the way you’ve always wanted with stylish kitchens, updated flooring, and spacious one and two bedroom floor plans to call home.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
65 Units Available
Kestra Apartments
10387 Vista Oaks Court, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,780
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,620
1642 sqft
Now accepting personal tours by appointment only, in addition to personalized, virtual tours. Please call or e-mail to schedule the tour of your choice.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Lake Hart
13 Units Available
Bainbridge at Nona Place
12855 Sunstone Avenue, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,440
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,571
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,884
1353 sqft
Brand new one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in Nona Place community. Gated, pet-friendly community with extensive grounds featuring lakes and walking trails, resort-style pool with sun decks and cabanas, fitness center and lounge.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Bryn Mawr
48 Units Available
Baber Park
5300 Lake Margaret Dr, Orlando, FL
Studio
$977
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$979
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,278
687 sqft
Waterfront apartment community with studio, one- and two-bedroom homes. Thoughtful design with large closets, laundry rooms and lots of sunlight. Enjoy activities on Lake George and beautiful views.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Kirkman North
22 Units Available
City West Apartments
1801 S Kirkman Rd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,153
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,347
1015 sqft
Right across the street from Valencia College West Campus, close to Eagle Nest Park, MetroWest Golf Club, Carver Middle School, Eccleston Elementary, Disney World. Pet-friendly apartments with in-unit laundry, resort-style pool, wood-burning fireplaces, courtesy patrol, 2 lighted tennis courts.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Kirkman North
18 Units Available
Grand Reserve at Kirkman Parke
3301 S Kirkman Rd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1497 sqft
Choose from several floor plans. On-site tennis court, covered heated spa, baby room,and grilling area. Car care center provided. Cinema room available. Security access in place. Garages available for residents.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Silver Ridge
23 Units Available
Residences at West Place
753 Sherwood Terrace Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,281
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,396
1240 sqft
Area schools: Frangus Elementary, Central Florida Christian Academy, Magnolia School, Robinswood Middle School. Close to Westland Terrace Plaza, West Orange Trail, Lake Sherwood, 408 Expressway, Florida's Turnpike, West Oaks Mall. Pet-friendly apartments with pool, recreation room, bark park, and business center.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
13 Units Available
Fusion
2603 Silkwood Cir, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,262
997 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,382
1206 sqft
When remarkable ingredients collide, it is called fusion. Oftentimes, it occurs by accident, but in the case of Fusion Apartments, the final result is by design.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Union Park
8 Units Available
Windrift
949 Crowsnest Cir, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$955
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
1005 sqft
Prime location in Orlando close to I-4 and FL 408. Apartments have one- and two-bedroom floor plans, screened-in porches, air conditioning, new appliances and washer/dryer hookups.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
13 Units Available
Axis West
6820 Axis West Cir, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,193
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,654
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1331 sqft
Six miles east of Disney World, just west of SeaWorld. Granite countertops, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and 24-hour gym. Pet-friendly, with dog park and dog grooming area.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Metro West
34 Units Available
The Estates At Park Avenue
2801 Biltmore Park Drive, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,237
993 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1249 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,754
1531 sqft
Elegant units feature crown molding and plush carpet. Eat-in kitchens have efficient appliances and garbage disposal. Community has a tennis court, putting green and a gaming lounge. Near shopping and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
12 Units Available
The Adelaide
6677 Tanglewood Bay Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,128
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,276
884 sqft
Beautiful luxury apartment homes feature in-unit laundry, patio/balcony and hardwood floors. Grounds amenities include business center, pool, clubhouse and landscaped courtyard. Ideal location, near downtown Orlando attractions including SeaWorld and Universal Studios.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Florida Center North
19 Units Available
Century Millenia
5100 Millenia Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,112
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,318
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,830
1279 sqft
Proximity to I-4, Florida Turnpike, The Mall of Millenia, Disney Theme Parks, Orlando International Premium Outlets, Artegon Marketplace, IKEA Orlando. Nearby schools: Millenia Elementary, Sadler Elementary. Pet-friendly apartments with salt water pool, bocce ball court, bark park, hammock grove, fitness court.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Rosemont
17 Units Available
Village Lakes I&II
4901 Bottlebrush Ln, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$910
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
980 sqft
Cool down in our sparkling swimming pool or gather with friends at the clubhouse. After a day outdoors, relax in the comfort of your apartment home.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Lake Nona
25 Units Available
Reserve At Beachline
8335 Narcoossee Rd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,310
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,615
1349 sqft
Located just off The Beachline (528), which makes it ideal for commuters. The community is pet-friendly, and units offer granite counters, air conditioning, refrigerators and bathtubs.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
Vista East
89 Units Available
Crowntree Lakes
5759 Crowntree Ln, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,311
908 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,554
1208 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,733
1364 sqft
Just off Lee Vista in Orlando near Hidden Lakes Elementary. Many interior upgrades including 9-foot ceilings, divided sinks, ceramic tile flooring, crown molding, and doors with peepholes.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 06:51am
$
Americana
11 Units Available
Lorenzo at East Mil
1968 Lake Heritage Cir, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$905
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from Highway 17 and 92, in the heart of Orlando. On-site amenities include playground, pool, clubhouse and gym. Updated interiors with hardwood floors, fireplaces and patios or balconies. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
East Park
50 Units Available
Sanctuary at Eagle Creek Apartments
9800 Sanctuary Approach Rd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,137
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,478
1281 sqft
Near Eagle Creek Golf Course and Eagle Creek Elementary School. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, walk-in closets, granite counters and in-suite laundry facilities. Modern clubhouse, pool and 3,200-square-foot gym.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
22 Units Available
Enclave at Lake Ellenor
2100 W Oak Ridge Rd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$825
579 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1066 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,640
1360 sqft
Newly-renovated, open-concept apartments of various sizes. Complex features a pool, gym, playground and clubhouse while Lake Ellenor is within walking distance. Nearby I-4 provides easy access to Orlando.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
Rowena Gardens
33 Units Available
The Gallery at Mills Park
1650 N Mills Ave, Orlando, FL
Studio
$1,290
663 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,423
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1143 sqft
Nearby schools: Fern Creek Elementary, Lake Highland Prep, Adventist University of Health Sciences. Right by Lake Formosa, I-4, N. Mills Ave., Florida Hospital Orlando, Florida Hospital for Children, Harry P Leu Gardens. Amenities include: 2 pools, zen areas, spa room, bike lockers, poolside grills.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
30 Units Available
Mission Bay
3378 Mission Lake Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,298
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,368
1154 sqft
In-unit amenities include air conditioning, dishwasher, fireplace, laundry and walk-in closets. Located just minutes from Downtown Orlando, Waterford Lakes and the University of Central Florida. Community features racquetball, tennis, pool, parking and car wash area.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
Kirkman South
42 Units Available
Twelve Oaks at Windermere
6025 Oakshadow St, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,124
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
943 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,626
1240 sqft
This gated community provides residents with a hot tub, tennis court, gym and onsite parking. The impressive units have fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Beautiful views of Turkey Lake and just minutes from the Kirkman Shoppes.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Orlando, FL

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Orlando renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

