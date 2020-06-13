Apartment List
/
FL
/
orlando
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:42 AM

561 Apartments for rent in Orlando, FL

📍
Metro West
Airport North
Kirkman North
Millenia
Baldwin Park
See all neighborhoods
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
Colonial Town Center
44 Units Available
Linden Audubon Park
990 Warehouse Rd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1479 sqft
Lavish units have oversized windows and stainless steel appliances. Spa-inspired bathrooms. Exercise in the two-story gym. Located within walking distance of Orlando Fashion Square. Easy access to Cady Way Trail.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
Rowena Gardens
35 Units Available
The Gallery at Mills Park
1650 N Mills Ave, Orlando, FL
Studio
$1,290
663 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,423
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1143 sqft
Nearby schools: Fern Creek Elementary, Lake Highland Prep, Adventist University of Health Sciences. Right by Lake Formosa, I-4, N. Mills Ave., Florida Hospital Orlando, Florida Hospital for Children, Harry P Leu Gardens. Amenities include: 2 pools, zen areas, spa room, bike lockers, poolside grills.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
9 Units Available
Camden Waterford Lakes
1301 Waterford Oak Drive, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,369
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,879
1295 sqft
Movie theater, entertainment center and several restaurants are all within walking distance of this sophisticated apartment complex. Smoke-free units have plush carpeting and ceiling fans. Pet-friendly amenities include a dog park and a grooming area.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
LaVina
34 Units Available
Camden LaVina
9405 Dowden Rd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,099
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,579
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,959
1246 sqft
Near to Lake Nona, Orlando International Airport, Florida State Road 417, Beachline Expressway, Lavinap Marketplace. Schools in the area: Sun Blaze Elementary, Lake Nona Middle School, Lake Nona High. Pet-friendly apartments with bark park, resort-style pool and cabanas, theater room, fitness center.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Central Business District
22 Units Available
Camden Orange Court
668 N Orange Ave, Orlando, FL
Studio
$1,199
632 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,149
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,489
1193 sqft
Minutes from I-4 and Lake Concord. Urban-style community with 9-foot ceilings, resort-like pool and media room. Luxury amenities include granite countertops, patio or balcony, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Oversized showers and tubs.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Airport North
24 Units Available
Camden Lago Vista
6000 Bent Pine Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,139
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,709
1378 sqft
A resort-like community just outside Orlando International Airport. Outstanding on-site amenities including a pool, gym, business center, dog park and grilling area. Built-in alarm system. Updated interiors including in-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Hunters Creek
14 Units Available
Camden Hunters Creek
4341 Summit Creek Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,129
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
1153 sqft
Planned community with over 14,000 residents. Retailers and restaurants within walking distance. Built-in computer desks, garden tubs, and walk-in closets. Prime location just 6 miles from Walt Disney World and other major attractions.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
World Gateway
29 Units Available
Camden World Gateway
14501 Gateway Pointe Cir, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,159
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,859
1286 sqft
The GreeneWay-417, I-4, Nickelodeon Suites Resort, Falcon's Fire Golf Course, Lake Bryan, Walt Disney World, Gaylord Palms Resort, Sea World are nearby. Pet-friendly apartments with lighted tennis courts, outdoor basketball court, pool, onsite laundry, 24-hour fitness center, bark park.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 07:25am
17 Units Available
Rialto
7343 Sand Lake Rd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
937 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
1257 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,215
1564 sqft
This modern premier community is within a short walk of Restaurant Row. On-site amenities include a fitness center, pool, and grill area. Luxury amenities and designer kitchens in each home. Fantastic views.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 07:23am
$
Millenia
32 Units Available
M2 at Millenia
4206 Eastgate Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,310
902 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,552
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,968
1782 sqft
We're OPEN and can't wait to see you by appointment! Office Hours: Monday - Friday 9 AM-6 PM, Saturday 10 AM-5 PM.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 07:21am
159 Units Available
Essex
8000 Essex Point Circle, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1331 sqft
Transform your life with inspired living in the heart of the International Corridor. Shorten your commute, enjoy luxury amenities, and relish leisurely activities in a private tranquil setting.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:21am
$
17 Units Available
The Monaco at Waterford Lakes
12101 Fountainbrook Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,143
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,528
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,708
1226 sqft
Nearby schools: Primrose School of Waterford Lakes, Legacy Middle School, Discovery Middle School, Valencia College. Close to East-West Expressway, shopping at Waterford Lake Village, Waterford Lakes Town Center. Amenities include: 2 resort-style pools with wifi, lighted tennis court, sand volleyball court.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 07:19am
$
Goldenrod
26 Units Available
Lakeside Villas
7950 Shoals Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$999
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,174
983 sqft
Trinity Preparatory School, Sts. Peter & Paul Child Care and UCF located close by. Close to Lake Nan, Perch Lake, Orlando Magic Recreation Center, Highway 426. Amenities include: basketball and lighted tennis court, boat launch, fishing dock, 2 resort-style pools, pet-friendly apartments, 24-hour laundry.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 07:05am
South Eola
19 Units Available
Camden Thornton Park
420 E Church St, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,379
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,749
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just minutes from grocery store, 12-screen movie theater and Lake Eola Park. Units boast air conditioning, stainless steel appliances and laundry. Residents have access to communal pool, pool table and gym.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 07:14am
$
Central Business District
49 Units Available
Modera Central
125 E. Pine Street, Orlando, FL
Studio
$1,593
595 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,522
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,989
1120 sqft
This distinctly modern 22-story high-rise in downtown Orlando allows you to embrace a life of style in a prime, yet picturesque location.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 07:14am
Lake Frederica
5 Units Available
Canopy Apartment Villas
5762 Folkstone Ln, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,393
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated apartments with stainless steel appliances, fireplaces and balconies between Semoran Boulevard and Curry Ford Road. Pool, gym and outdoor spaces beside a small lake. Close to dining and shopping, including High Tide Harry's seafood.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 07:09am
South Orange
121 Units Available
Novel Lucerne
733 Main Lane, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,377
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,926
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,994
1611 sqft
There’s the Orlando the world knows and then there’s the real Orlando. Beyond the parks and the palm trees there’s a place, a people and a culture that’s distinct, authentic and only Orlando. Novel Lucerne puts you in the middle of it all.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 07:06am
Metro West
30 Units Available
Gates of Harbortown
2333 Lake Debra Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,125
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
1222 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,519
1500 sqft
Metro West Village and Turkey Lake are both within walking distance of this property. Units have been recently renovated. Impressive amenities include a clubhouse, hot tub and 24-hour gym in this pet-friendly community.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 07:00am
Central Business District
37 Units Available
Camden North Quarter
777 N Orange Ave, Orlando, FL
Studio
$1,369
699 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,339
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,669
1161 sqft
Newly constructed. Units have granite countertops, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and extra storage. Relax or socialize around fire pit and BBQ/grill. Pool, gym, yoga and clubhouse. Pet-friendly with dog park. Concierge service.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:57am
Airport North
16 Units Available
The Grand Reserve at Lee Vista
6201 Bent Pine Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,161
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,333
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,684
1387 sqft
Once you see our homes and grounds, youll see how The Grand Reserve at Lee Vista can offer you the finest in affordable, spacious living.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:50am
Airport North
43 Units Available
Camden Lee Vista
5901 Bent Pine Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,209
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,689
1311 sqft
Resort-like community. On-site amenities include clubhouse, fitness center, basketball court and luxury pool. In-unit laundry, walk-in closets and patio or balconies. Pet-friendly. 24-hour maintenance and trash valet service available.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:51am
17 Units Available
Dwell Maitland
8700 Maitland Summit Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,255
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1228 sqft
You’ll love the one- and two-bedroom pet-friendly Dwell Maitland, FL, apartments for rent by The Klein Company. Everywhere you want to be is within easy reach.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:09pm
26 Units Available
Murano Apartments
9932 Grande Lakes Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,190
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,905
1274 sqft
Easy access to SeaWorld and Mall of Millennia. Pet-friendly community offers on-site game-room, clubhouse and fire pit. Apartments are furnished with stylish stainless steel appliances, granite counters and private patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 06:26am
$
Central Business District
64 Units Available
SteelHouse Orlando
750 N Orange Ave, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,245
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1060 sqft
This community is located off I-4 and provides easy access to the shopping and dining options along Colonial Drive. Beautiful units have hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances. Community also feature a pool and gym.

Median Rent in Orlando

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Orlando is $1,065, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,276.
Studio
$974
1 Bed
$1,065
2 Beds
$1,276
3+ Beds
$1,698
City GuideOrlando
Full of culture, food, music, art, and Disney, Orlando is the place where dreams come true...including your dream of finding the perfect apartment! Whether you’re a student, musician, aspiring chef, Disney fan, or just wanting a warm, sunny place to be, Orlando is your place. See our full guide to find the right area for making your next home!
Welcome to...

Orlando. The happiest place on earth, home to various theme parks, a world of amusement, great rental apartments, and tons of culture. Banking, logistics, and aerospace all have a notable presence in Orlando too, and let us not forget it’s home to our beloved Tupperware. Despite the many goings-on, Orlando is relatively small. Only about 255,000 people call the city home, which means that the surrounding areas are both thickly settled with renters and very much part of the tourist and resident scene.

Kissimmee and Altamonte Springs are both popular cities for young families who are renting. (Not surprising, given Kissimmee is right next to the theme parks!) Altamonte Springs is also great for young singles, especially UCF and tech students, due to its centrality and entertainment options. And with a large student population in the Orlando area overall, the highest traffic for renters moving in and out tends to be on the semester schedule, during the spring and the fall. Most people tend to stay for 3-6 years, depending on whether they’re coming for school, Disney-related work, or something more long-term.

How Should I Prepare?

Due to the abundance of transient job seekers (the theme parks alone employ tons of people, and many such workers treat these gigs as a crossroad) and the fact that Florida is just that way, expect to be asked to prove job security, savings, or positive multi-year rental history. Upscale Orlando rentals can be priced slightly high for overall market conditions - that's due to a lot of economic factors way too boring to discuss here - so there are often incentives to be seized. If you're willing to sign a lease of at least 12 months, and you don't see an incentive advertised, ask or negotiate for it - reread the previous sentence.

How’s the Pet-Friendliness?

Orlando isn't the most pet-friendly rental scene in the country, though it is making steady improvements. While there are an increasing number of properties beginning to welcome furry friends, you'll find many high-rises have a no-pet policy or strict weight restrictions and/or fees. "Conditional" or "Considered" are terms you will often come across when searching for pet-friendly apartments in Orlando.

Layout of Orlando

Living near so many theme parks is the absolute dream, of course. But with this many places of happiness around, which neighborhood should you choose? You’re in luck, because our city guide is here to help you figure out which area fits you best. Read on, apartment hunter!

Orlando: Here you’ll find posh, high-rise apartments, lakes, farmer's markets, pro sports, performing arts, and dozens of hip restaurants (many owned by notable chefs) and bars that bring out your fun-loving, food-loving side! Thornton Park, Lake Eola, and the Central Business District make up the most chic core of Orlando's downtown area, and this is reflected in steeper rent prices.

Lake Buena Vista: Home of The Walt Disney World Resort, and privately controlled by The Walt Disney Company (although it is an incorporated state municipality), Lake Buena Vista is the mostly heavily touristed region and has every imaginable store, souvenir, chain restaurant, theme restaurant, high-end restaurant, and lodging that exists or soon will. The apartments here are mainly big complexes with island motif names - resplendent with pools, fountains, artificial lakes, landscaped grounds...and they are all highly similar to each other. Seek opinions about management and maintenance in gleaning your best choice.

Kissimmee: In relation to Lake Buena Vista, Kissimmee is a few miles south, less frenetic, and marginally less expensive. This city sits right on the edge of Lake Tohopekaliga (Lake Toho, for short), which means that although Kissimmee is close to the Disney theme parks, it’s got a lot to offer in its own right too. The Kissimmee Waterfront Park has fishing piers, walking paths, playgrounds...it’s great place for those who want theme park proximity but with a little less hassle. Except for when the annual Silver Spurs Rodeo rolls around, of course. That one’s a pretty big deal.

Celebration: An entirely Disney designed (but no longer company owned) master community, Celebration could literally be from a Disney movie. Directly connected to the Magic Kingdom (but not as close as LBV), the architecture, piers, post-office, movie theater, restaurants, and shops lend to a surreal atmosphere. This city is ridiculously clean, like gum-wrappers-are-litter clean. There is a dearth of 1 BR accommodations here, so Celebration is best suited for young families or roommates with a desire for an easy commute to Disney.

Altamonte Springs: Quiet, yet full of fun things to do, Altamonte Springs is about 10-15 minutes from Orlando and offers shopping, restaurants, and the Cranes Roost Park and Lake. People from Casselberry, Longwood, and Maitland come to Altamonte Springs to enjoy what the city center has to offer, including its indoor shopping mall and large movie theater. Altamonte Springs is undergoing extensive developments, with plans for more large-scale apartment buildings and high rise condominiums in its near future, so plenty of spaces are opening up for renters in this area. And with so many upcoming available apartments and things to do in this area, it is perfect for families and young professionals.

Winter Garden: Winter Garden is a pleasant, small city with a country feel, right on Lake Apopka - Florida's third largest lake. Just west of Orlando, Winter Garden has a little bit of everything and lots of fishing. Its historical downtown offers various restaurants, shops, cafes, museums, and a performing arts venue. And its open-air shopping center, Winter Village Garden, is a popular spot for an enjoyable shopping spree! Plus, with its proximity to Windermere, living in Winter Garden gives you access to all of the area’s great shopping and schools, for cheaper rent. This city is becoming increasingly popular for families and growing businesses.

Dr. Phillips/Bay Hill: The communities of Dr. Phillips and Bay Hill are the closest to Universal Studios and Seaworld, and this is some of the priciest real estate in the metro region (Tiger Woods lives one town over). Very few apartments, several house rentals though - mostly 3 BR, some 2BR.

Orlando Overall

The truth is that, living in Orlando and its surrounding neighborhoods, you will feel no more imposed upon by the plethora of parks than the people of Las Vegas do by the Strip. It's there, everyone's aware it’s there, and it’s generally avoided whenever possible. However, they're fun to visit (locals discounts and specials are generous) and perfect for incentivizing your friends to come see you. But there’s plenty more besides the parks, too! For example, you may not have realized that Orlando has a killer live music scene. From downtown bars to the House of Blues (Disney, of course), live bands are everywhere to be found and enjoyed. Orlando also hosts the Florida Film Festival, Florida Music Festival, Orlando International Fringe Festival, Winter Park Sidewalk Art Festival, and more, so you certainly don’t have to be obsessed with Mickey Mouse to enjoy living here.

Orlando residents love to have a good time and have an appreciation for the artistic and creative, no matter which form that may take (film, traditional art, etc.). And if you’re sports-friendly, this is the place for you! Sports make up a huge part of the culture here, so you certainly won’t be alone in your love for the game. Overall, Orlando is a multi-layered city with lots to offer in itself and in its surrounding neighbor cities. No matter where you’re looking to make your home, you’re sure to find a perfect match around here.

June 2020 Orlando Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Orlando Rent Report. Orlando rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Orlando rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Orlando Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Orlando Rent Report. Orlando rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Orlando rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Orlando rents decline sharply over the past month

Orlando rents have declined 0.8% over the past month, and are down moderately by 1.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Orlando stand at $1,065 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,276 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Orlando's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents falling across the Orlando Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Orlando over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the Orlando metro for which we have data, 7 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Winter Springs has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 3.5%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,346, while one-bedrooms go for $1,124.
    • Over the past year, Altamonte Springs has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 2.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,251, while one-bedrooms go for $1,045.
    • St. Cloud has the least expensive rents in the Orlando metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,011; rents grew 0.1% over the past month and 1.3% over the past year.
    • Oviedo has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Orlando metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,554; rents fell 0.9% over the past month and 0.8% over the past year.

    Orlando rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in Orlando, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Orlando is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with Florida as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in Jacksonville and 0.2% in Miami.
    • Orlando's median two-bedroom rent of $1,276 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.5% decline in Orlando.
    • While rents in Orlando fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Nashville (+2.1%), Austin (+1.3%), and Charlotte (+0.6%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Orlando than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than twice the price in Orlando.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Orlando
    $1,070
    $1,280
    -0.8%
    -1.5%
    Kissimmee
    $1,040
    $1,250
    -0.7%
    -0.1%
    Sanford
    $980
    $1,170
    -0.7%
    1.1%
    Apopka
    $970
    $1,160
    0.3%
    -0.3%
    Altamonte Springs
    $1,040
    $1,250
    -0.4%
    -2.7%
    Ocoee
    $1,240
    $1,480
    -2%
    -0.4%
    St. Cloud
    $840
    $1,010
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Oviedo
    $1,300
    $1,550
    -0.9%
    -0.8%
    Winter Springs
    $1,120
    $1,350
    -1.1%
    3.5%
    Winter Park
    $1,030
    $1,240
    -1.2%
    -1.4%
    Casselberry
    $1,090
    $1,300
    -0.6%
    1.4%
    Maitland
    $1,120
    $1,340
    -1.3%
    -2.3%
    Lake Mary
    $1,330
    $1,600
    -1.3%
    -0.4%
    Mount Dora
    $870
    $1,040
    -0.1%
    2.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Renter Confidence Survey

    Apartment List has released Orlando’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters nationwide, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the country’s 111 million renters.

    "Orlando renters expressed general dissatisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment L...

    View full Orlando Renter Survey

    Here’s how Orlando ranks on:

    C
    Overall satisfaction
    B-
    Safety and crime rate
    B
    Jobs and career opportunities
    C
    Recreational activities
    B-
    Affordability
    B+
    Quality of schools
    C+
    Social Life
    B+
    Weather
    C
    Commute time
    A
    State and local taxes
    C
    Public transit
    B
    Pet-friendliness
    Overview of Findings

    Apartment List has released Orlando’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters nationwide, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the country’s 111 million renters.

    "Orlando renters expressed general dissatisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "They gave most categories average scores."

    Key Findings in Orlando include the following:

    • Orlando renters gave their city a C overall.
    • The highest-rated categories for Orlando were state and local taxes and weather which received A and B+ grades, respectively.
    • The areas of concern to Orlando renters are public transit, recreational activities and commute time, which all received scores of C.
    • Orlando millennials are unsatisfied with their city, giving it an overall rating of C, while renters who are parents are more satisfied, giving it a B-.
    • Orlando did relatively poorly compared to similar cities in Florida like Saint Petersburg (B-), Miami (C+), Jacksonville (B-) and Tampa (B).
    • Orlando earned similar scores compared to other cities nationwide, including Cincinnati (C+), Lexington (C) and Durham (C).
    • The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction include Scottsdale, AZ, Irvine, CA, Boulder, CO and Ann Arbor, MI. The lowest rated cities include Tallahassee, FL, Stockton, CA, Dayton, OH, Detroit, MI and Newark, NJ.

    Renters say:

    • "Traffic can be crazy at times, but I love that there are a lot of fun things to do." -Olga R.
    • "I love that there’s so much to do, but a lot of it is very expensive. Public transit is great but could be better to accommodate the number of people here without cars." -Amanda M.
    • "Orlando has the positives and negatives that come with being a tourist destination. There are lots of things to do and great nightlife, but sometimes the idea of driving anywhere seems like madness." -Joseph M.

    For more information on the survey methodology and findings or to speak to one of our researchers, please contact our team at rentonomics@apartmentlist.com.

    View our national survey results here.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Orlando?
    In Orlando, the median rent is $974 for a studio, $1,065 for a 1-bedroom, $1,276 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,698 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Orlando, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
    What are the most popular neighborhoods in Orlando?
    Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Orlando include Metro West, Airport North, Kirkman North, Millenia, and Baldwin Park.
    How pet-friendly is Orlando?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, Orlando received a letter grade of B for pet-friendliness.
    What is the job market like in Orlando?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, Orlando received a letter grade of B for satisfaction with jobs and career opportunities.
    How good are the schools in Orlando?
    Orlando renters gave their city a letter grade of B+ when asked to rate their satisfaction with schools in the area. To see how Orlando did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
    What is social life like in Orlando?
    Orlando renters gave their city a letter grade of C+ when asked to rate their satisfaction with social life and dating opportunities. To see how Orlando did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Orlando?
    Some of the colleges located in the Orlando area include Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus, Valencia College, Bethune-Cookman University, Daytona State College, and Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Orlando?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Orlando from include Melbourne, Lakeland, Kissimmee, Palm Bay, and Daytona Beach.

    Similar Pages

    Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
    Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
    Orlando Studio Apartments