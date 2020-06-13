/
/
southchase
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:35 PM
219 Apartments for rent in Southchase, FL📍
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Falcon Trace
1 Unit Available
1612 Hookbill Ct
1612 Hookbill Court, Southchase, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,750
Hunters Creek area/ Falcon Trace, Orlando - This is a beautiful, spacious, 5 bedroom 3 bath home in the desirable Falcons Creek Sub-Division/Hunters Creek area.Located on a Cul de sac. 3 Car Garage and screen enclosed pool.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Windrose at Southmeadow
1 Unit Available
589 Cresting Oak Cir
589 Cresting Oak Cir, Southchase, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1303 sqft
Wonderful 3/2 in the great community of Oakcrest! Water is included and the property comes with an in unit washer and dryer. It is near the Florida turnpike, and close to stores and restaurants. Schedule your viewing today! Don't miss out.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Windrose at Southmeadow
1 Unit Available
124 WINDROSE DRIVE
124 Windrose Drive, Southchase, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1500 sqft
Excellent location near main avenues, shopping centers and schools. Freshly painted. Just maintenance a / c. All appliances included. Closed garage with electric door. The community has several beautiful lakes and plazas for you to enjoy.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1813 SNARESBROOK WAY
1813 Snaresbrook Way, Southchase, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1574 sqft
Don’t miss your chance to make this gorgeous house your new home! Inside, you’ll find stylish tile flooring for a low-maintenance, bright home, along with vaulted ceilings, large communal living rooms that are great for entertaining, spacious
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
12608 Beltingle Court
12608 Beltingle Court, Southchase, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2138 sqft
This modern and spacious home is beautiful and boasts an open floor plan with 2 living areas and and was renovated with new bathrooms, a new kitchen and marble flooring throughout.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1405 BRADWELL DRIVE
1405 Bradwell Drive, Southchase, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,845
1969 sqft
4 bedroom, 2 bath house with a formal living/ dinning room areas and a breakfast nook! Tons of space in the front and back with a large patio for entertaining, 2 car garage! Don't miss this gorgeous home!
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Windrose at Southmeadow
1 Unit Available
716 Cresting Oak Circle Apt. 550
716 Cresting Oak Cir, Southchase, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1872 sqft
Check this out! Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bathrooms townhome. Interior features include a large kitchen with eat-in area, food pantry, breakfast bar over looking the living room and formal dining room.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1218 BRADWELL DRIVE
1218 Bradwell Drive, Southchase, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,088
2420 sqft
Live in this two story home conveniently located just minutes from OIA, Medical City, expressways, shopping, schools.
1 of 1
Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
Windrose at Southmeadow
1 Unit Available
257 Windrose Drive
257 Windrose Drive, Southchase, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1684 sqft
Meadow Woods - Beautiful home in the Meadow Woods area. Close to shopping and schools. Lawn care is included in the rent. Give me a call to schedule an appointment to see this home. Hurry this home won't last long. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5334328)
1 of 17
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Falcon Trace
1 Unit Available
13612 HAWKEYE DRIVE
13612 Hawkeye Drive, Southchase, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
1952 sqft
Modern 4 BED / 2 BATH Home with Fenced Yard - Beautiful home with modern features throughout. Great kitchen space and layout with Stainless Steel appliances, kitchen Island and eat-in area. Upgraded flooring throughout (No Carpet).
Results within 1 mile of Southchase
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated June 13 at 06:18am
$
Marydia
54 Units Available
San Mateo Crossing
1115 Pacifica Dr, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,270
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1272 sqft
NOW OPEN! IN-PERSON, VIRTUAL & SELF-GUIDED TOURS ARE AVAILABLE BY APPOINTMENT! App & admin fees waived when you move-in within seven days of your first contact, plus two months free! *Select units only, through 6/15/20. See agent for details.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
14 Units Available
Arium Grandewood
3701 Grandewood Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,180
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,705
1481 sqft
Resort-like community near Lester Mandell Park, Freedom Middle School and High School, and Waterbridge Elementary. On-site amenities include a volleyball and basketball court, playground and pool. Extra storage and trash valet.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
15031 Willow Arbor Cir
15031 Willow Arbor Circle, Meadow Woods, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2200 sqft
Burbank model by Meritage Homes! Brand NEW energy-efficient townhome Available May 1st! This Burbank home's covered patio, with sliding glass doors, allows plenty of natural light to shine in on the open family room, kitchen, and dining nook.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
12517 Pica St.
12517 Pica Street, Orange County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
2243 sqft
Deerfield Community-Renovated Single Family Home - Newly Renovated Single Family Home located in Deerfield Community. New Tile floors throughout, NO Carpet! Spacious 4 bedrooms 2 full bathrooms and inside Laundry Room with sink.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
11357 Ashboro Drive Unti 1/2
11357 Ashboro Drive, Orange County, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
2021 sqft
Stunning Pool home All utilities included! Lawn Care Included. - Make this comfortable 3 bedrooms 2 bath rental house your home. This home features a huge fenced back yard with an inground pool to enjoy Florida Summer days.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hunters Creek
1 Unit Available
14025 Fairway Island Dr #324
14025 Fairway Island Drive, Hunters Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1020 sqft
Listing Agent: Adriana Leon (407) 914-3131 adrianaleonocampo@gmail.com - No Pets Allowed (RLNE3352590)
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Meadow Woods Village
1 Unit Available
527 Villa Del Sol Cir. #101
527 Villa Del Sol Circle, Meadow Woods, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1200 sqft
Lovely 3/2, 1st Floor Condo in Meadow Woods! Available June 2020! - Lovely 3/2 condominium in the gated Villa del Sol community of Meadow Woods. Enjoy the ample floor plan and the convenience of being on the 1st floor.
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Center Lake
1 Unit Available
840 Lake Biscayne Way
840 Lake Biscayne Way, Meadow Woods, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,400
3037 sqft
5 Bedroom, 3 1/2 Bathroom Pool Home - Large 5 Bedroom, 3 1/2 Bathroom Pool Home located in a gated community. Semi-Open floor plan, formal living and dining rooms, breakfast bar in kitchen and additional eating area next to kitchen.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
10831 Windsor Walk Dr Unit #1305
10831 Windsor Walk Drive, Orange County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
643 sqft
Available now! 1 Bedroom Condo in Gated Community - One bedroom, one bathroom condo unit in a gated community. Open living and dining room. Brand new carpet and freshly painted. Stackable washer and dryer provided for the tenants convenience.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Center Lake
1 Unit Available
738 Lake Biscayne Way
738 Lake Biscayne Way, Meadow Woods, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1557 sqft
Gorgeous 3/2 Waterfront Home in Meadow Woods! Available June 2020! - Gorgeous 3/2 single family waterfront home located in the gated Hidden Lakes subdivision of the Meadow Woods Community.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hunters Creek
1 Unit Available
14304 Fredricksburg Dr Unit 420
14304 Fredricksburg Drive, Hunters Creek, FL
Studio
$1,695
2 Bedrooms
Ask
14304 Fredricksburg Dr Unit 420 Available 08/01/20 14304 Fredricksburg Dr., Unit 420, Orlando, FL 32837 - A 4 Bedroom beautiful spacious Condo, in a gated nice community. Large Screened in porch, Close to everything.
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hunters Creek
1 Unit Available
13917 Fairway Island Drive Unit 912
13917 Fairway Island Drive, Hunters Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$995
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1st Floor Condo - Gated Community! Gorgeous golf course view. Split floor plan, built in entertainment center, Condo also offers walk-in closet in bedroom, additional storage space on the patio.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
12788 Majorama Drive
12788 Majorama Drive, Orange County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1409 sqft
Beautiful 3x2 Home - This is a beautiful home, very clean, nice neighborhood, 2 car garage, screened in back patio. Private back yard. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5799077)
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
Osceola Corporate Center
1 Unit Available
1300 Santa Rosa Dr
1300 Santa Rosa Drive, Osceola County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,245
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Property presented by Apartment Hunters Free Rental Locator Service.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Southchase rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,930.
Some of the colleges located in the Southchase area include Florida Institute of Technology, Florida Southern College, Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus, Rollins College, and Seminole State College of Florida. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FL
Port Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FL