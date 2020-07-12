/
/
/
airport north
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:39 PM
243 Apartments for rent in Airport North, Orlando, FL
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
27 Units Available
Camden Lago Vista
6000 Bent Pine Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,159
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,409
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,639
1378 sqft
A resort-like community just outside Orlando International Airport. Outstanding on-site amenities including a pool, gym, business center, dog park and grilling area. Built-in alarm system. Updated interiors including in-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
33 Units Available
Camden Lee Vista
5901 Bent Pine Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,179
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,519
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,769
1311 sqft
Resort-like community. On-site amenities include clubhouse, fitness center, basketball court and luxury pool. In-unit laundry, walk-in closets and patio or balconies. Pet-friendly. 24-hour maintenance and trash valet service available.
Last updated July 12 at 12:02pm
15 Units Available
The Grand Reserve at Lee Vista
6201 Bent Pine Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,129
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,374
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,819
1387 sqft
Once you see our homes and grounds, youll see how The Grand Reserve at Lee Vista can offer you the finest in affordable, spacious living.
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
29 Units Available
The Morgan
6331 Corporate Centre Boulevard, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,324
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1253 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,124
1434 sqft
We're open by appointment! Virtual tours also available! Book yours today! Experience a haven from the hustle of the city.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6584 Swissco Dr #736
6584 Swissco Drive, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Courtney Landings - Large, 3rd floor unit AVAILABLE JULY 15th! - This 3rd floor condo is very spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo available for a 7/15/20 move in! The kitchen features a breakfast bar, a pantry, all appliances except a microwave and it
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
6496 S GOLDENROD ROAD
6496 Goldenrod Road, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1699 sqft
Come see this MODERN 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath town home located in the GATED community of CARTER GLEN. Featuring an OPEN LAYOUT, the living, dining and kitchen are all open to one another.
Last updated July 17 at 10:29pm
1 Unit Available
6484 S GOLDENROD ROAD
6484 S Goldenrod Road, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1699 sqft
Updated 3 bedroom town home inside Carter Glen Community near the Airport and Major Shopping Plazas. This is a gate complex with resort style pool area, clubhouse and exercise room. All tile and wood floors throughout the home.
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
7800 Jubilee Park Blvd
7800 Jubilee Park Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,303
792 sqft
Property presented by Apartment Hunters Free Rental Locator Service.
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
5743 Bent Pine Drive
5743 Bent Pine Drive, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$955
583 sqft
Property presented by Apartment Hunters Free Rental Locator Service. Contact us for more information on this and other properties that are just what you are looking for! Located in the heart of Orlando, Florida.
Results within 1 mile of Airport North
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
30 Units Available
Reserve At Beachline
8335 Narcoossee Rd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,230
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,885
1349 sqft
Located just off The Beachline (528), which makes it ideal for commuters. The community is pet-friendly, and units offer granite counters, air conditioning, refrigerators and bathtubs.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8630 Buccilli Dr Apt 203
8630 Buccilli Street, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1408 sqft
Freshly painted and nice view from balcony. Close to shopping and easy access to high ways. Gated Apartment. (RLNE5861745)
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6335 Contessa Drive Unit #305
6335 Contessa Drive, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1408 sqft
6335 Contessa Drive Unit #305 Available 07/24/20 Nice 3/2 Condo in Horizons at Vista Lakes (Gated) - This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bath (3rd floor) condo in the gated Horizons at Vista Lakes community, located off Lee Vista Blvd.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6240 Contessa Drive, Unit 106
6240 Contessa Drive, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1248 sqft
6240 Contessa Drive, Unit 106 Available 08/15/20 Spacious 3/2 condo in Orlando!! - Spacious first floor 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo with stainless steel appliances in an upgraded kitchen!! This is a corner unit, neighborhood is located close to
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4660 Chicadee Ave
4660 Chicadee Avenue, Conway, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1189 sqft
Available 07/20/20 3 bed(s) 2(bath) Close to Orlando Int Airport - Property Id: 273997 Huge fence Backyard! Property is located close to Orlando International's Airport. Apt only!! Please check area before making an apt.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4516 Usher Ave
4516 Usher Avenue, Orange County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1310 sqft
4516 Usher Ave Orlando FL 32822 - Spacious 3 Bedroom 2 bath Doublewide Mobile Home with FRESH PAINT, NEW FLOORING, screened porch ,carport, and a fenced yard! ***Proof of Renter's Insurance Required*** (RLNE5895490)
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5404 Chiswick Circle
5404 Chiswick Circle, Belle Isle, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,190
2527 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 4 Bedroom/3 Bath Belle Isle's Windsor Place - This is a beautiful 4 bedroom/3 bath home in Belle Isle at Windsor Place. Open floorplan with tile flooring in the living and wet areas and carpet in the bedrooms.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
8337 WESTCOTT SHORE DRIVE
8337 Westcott Shore Drive, Orlando, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,088
2247 sqft
Open, airy, spacious, and bright as you enter into formal living room and dining room. Kitchen has plenty of counter space and cabinets perfect for cooking and entertaining.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8727 Windsor Pointe Drive
8727 Windsor Pointe Drive, Orlando, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2926 sqft
Updated 4/4 w/Large Bonus room and Lakeview in Vista Lakes Villages (Gated Community) - Wake up to lake breezes and beautiful views of the water just off your backyard.
Last updated July 12 at 04:38pm
1 Unit Available
8973 Lee Vista Boulevard unit 2308 - 1
8973 Lee Vista Boulevard, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1202 sqft
Located in Orange County in the master-planned community of Vista Lakes, Residents have access to the swimming pool, and within a short drive from the Orlando metro area and all of its recreational, cultural, entertainment, and economic services.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8775 Sartori St. Unit# 205
8775 Sartori Street, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1408 sqft
8775 Sartori St. Unit# 205 Available 08/07/20 Horizon's at Vista Lakes Condo - 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom w/ Screened Balcony - Gated Community - Great Vista Lakes condo available for rent.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
8957 Lee Vista Blvd. Unit 2503
8957 Lee Vista Boulevard, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1175 sqft
8957 Lee Vista Blvd Unit #2503 Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Unit!! 3/2 Condo at Central Park Condominium At Lee Lista - Laminated floors, granite counter tops, the good life made simple.
Last updated May 12 at 09:25am
1 Unit Available
5947 Winchester Isle Rd
5947 Winchester Isle Road, Orlando, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2749 sqft
5947 Winchester Isle Rd Available 06/10/20 5947 Winchester Isle Rd Orlando FL 32829 - Renters Insurance Required (RLNE2045912)
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8631 Pocasset Pl.
8631 Pocasset Place, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1431 sqft
- (RLNE3370200)
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
3602 RAMPART DRIVE
3602 Rampart Drive, Orange County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1048 sqft
Three Bedroom, one bathroom home with 2 car carport. All appliances are new including washer/dryer. Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Countertops, Terrazzo flooring, fenced yard (presently chain link but wood fence is on order). Very nicely done.
