412 Apartments for rent in Azalea Park, FL

Life in Azalea Park

Azalea Park is positioned uniquely in Orlando. If you throw on a suit and tie and head downtown for work every morning, you have an easy commute. Hop on the 408 Expressway (but remember your spare change because it's a toll road). Looking for a prime spot to soak up the Florida sunshine? Check out Dickson Azalea Park, a nice respite in the heart of the community. Lush scenery, quaint bridges, and waterways make this park special, whether you're looking for a spot to unwind or a place for a romantic stroll with that special someone. You won't go hungry living in Azalea Park. Test your taste buds with an array of restaurant choices. Get your carb fix at Cafe Italiano, or grab some Cuban delicacies at YaYa's Cuban Cafe & Bakery.

Living near an airport runway might not be appealing if you've got 747 jets flying overhead. However, Azalea Park might be a dream come true for wannabe pilots or flying buffs. Nearby sits the Orlando Executive Airport, which welcomes smaller aircraft. Watch these planes fly in and out from your apartment patio. You might even spot an unexpected aircraft on the runway every now and then. Blimps often set up shop at the Executive Airport when big events, such as college football bowl games, take place in Orlando. Now if only you could find a way to score a ride around town in the blimp.