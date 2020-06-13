412 Apartments for rent in Azalea Park, FL📍
A densely populated community for its size, Azalea Park is just a few square miles. However, within this small radius sits many housing options, including city apartments near the heart of Orlando, Florida. East of the city's buzzing downtown, Azalea Park will leave you close to big-city amenities without the sky-high rents.
Choosing what part of Orlando to move to is the challenge. Once you've settled on the Azalea Park area, you can easily focus your hunt on apartment rentals that offer the features and amenities that you desire. Units of all sizes are available, whether you're looking for a cozy spot for just you or a multiple-bedroom unit that will accommodate your roommates (or maybe just your sizeable shoe collection).
Rents are reasonably priced in Azalea Park, especially for the Orlando area. Azalea might not be a high-priced zip code like other "Parks" in Orlando (think Winter Park or Baldwin Park), which works in your favor when you're apartment hunting. Apartments might be more difficult to find at the start of fall (late August) and spring (early January) semesters for the nearby community college. So, look early if you're moving those times of year. Once you do find the perfect spot, you can expect the standard requirements before you sign your lease: application, credit check, employment and rental history, and perhaps even a refundable security deposit.
Because of its small size, Azalea Park is one sprawling community rather than a variety of distinct neighborhoods. However, that doesn't mean you're stuck in an ordinary, cookie-cutter apartment or condo for rent. You can find units of a variety of sizes and styles in the area, whether you want a newly updated pad or you cherish the charm of an older unit.
Azalea Park: You'll find a little bit of everything in this Orlando neighborhood. Expansive complexes feature large pools, racquetball courts, barbecue grills, and more. If you want a 1 bedroom apartment in a smaller complex, you can find that in Azalea Park as well. Nestled between some of Orlando's major thoroughfares, including Highway 50 / Colonial Drive and Lake Underhill Road, you're close to everything when you live in this community. Whether you want to head to the new Amway Center for a Magic Game, take a stroll around downtown's Lake Eola, or head south of town to check out the theme parks, Azalea Park puts you within reasonable distance of these entertainment options.
Azalea Park is positioned uniquely in Orlando. If you throw on a suit and tie and head downtown for work every morning, you have an easy commute. Hop on the 408 Expressway (but remember your spare change because it's a toll road). Looking for a prime spot to soak up the Florida sunshine? Check out Dickson Azalea Park, a nice respite in the heart of the community. Lush scenery, quaint bridges, and waterways make this park special, whether you're looking for a spot to unwind or a place for a romantic stroll with that special someone. You won't go hungry living in Azalea Park. Test your taste buds with an array of restaurant choices. Get your carb fix at Cafe Italiano, or grab some Cuban delicacies at YaYa's Cuban Cafe & Bakery.
Living near an airport runway might not be appealing if you've got 747 jets flying overhead. However, Azalea Park might be a dream come true for wannabe pilots or flying buffs. Nearby sits the Orlando Executive Airport, which welcomes smaller aircraft. Watch these planes fly in and out from your apartment patio. You might even spot an unexpected aircraft on the runway every now and then. Blimps often set up shop at the Executive Airport when big events, such as college football bowl games, take place in Orlando. Now if only you could find a way to score a ride around town in the blimp.