azalea park
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:18 AM

412 Apartments for rent in Azalea Park, FL

Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Azalea Park
4 Units Available
Cypress Run
7100 Gateshead Cir, Azalea Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$930
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Take A Virtual Tour Today! If you have been dreaming of an Orlando apartment community with friendly service and the amenities of a resort like a refreshing pool with sundeck, a cardio and strength training fitness studio and a business center

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
Azalea Park
1 Unit Available
7595 Sun Tree Circle
7595 Sun Tree Circle, Azalea Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,260
550 sqft
Property presented by Apartment Hunters Free Rental Locator Service.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Azalea Park
1 Unit Available
1237 Rich Moor Circle
1237 Rich Moor Circle, Azalea Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1129 sqft
1237 Rich Moor Circle Available 08/01/20 Rich Moor Villas - Three bedroom two bath fully remodeled near highway 50, 408, 417 and shopping centers.

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Azalea Park
1 Unit Available
720 Faber Drive
720 Faber Drive, Azalea Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
996 sqft
Beautiful and enlightening, 3 bedrooms, and 1 bathroom along with a large fenced backyard available for rent. The large utility room comes with a washer/dryer hook up & extra storage space.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Azalea Park
1 Unit Available
923 AMBER ROAD
923 Amber Road, Azalea Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
956 sqft
GREAT DUPLEX! 2 bedroom 1 bath, tile through out, neutrally painted interior and screened in back porch. Within minutes to downtown Orlando. Call today for showing.
Last updated June 13 at 07:14am
Lake Frederica
5 Units Available
Canopy Apartment Villas
5762 Folkstone Ln, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,393
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated apartments with stainless steel appliances, fireplaces and balconies between Semoran Boulevard and Curry Ford Road. Pool, gym and outdoor spaces beside a small lake. Close to dining and shopping, including High Tide Harry's seafood.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Lake Frederica
39 Units Available
Rosehill Preserve
5870 Sundown Cir, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,073
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,288
1007 sqft
Vibrant, beautiful community with impressive landscaping and sparkling pool. Each apartment features renovated interiors, high 8-foot ceilings and W/D hookups in many. Breakfast bar and private patio/balcony. Great location close to downtown Tempe!
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
25 Units Available
Retreat at Valencia
8413 Valencia Village Lane, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$925
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,423
1201 sqft
This spacious community is close to Waterford Lakes Town Center, SR-408 and SR-417. Apartments offer open floor plans, large kitchens and energy-efficient appliances. On-site fitness studio, Wi-Fi hotspot and pool with a sundeck.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Union Park
7 Units Available
Windrift
949 Crowsnest Cir, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$976
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
1005 sqft
Prime location in Orlando close to I-4 and FL 408. Apartments have one- and two-bedroom floor plans, screened-in porches, air conditioning, new appliances and washer/dryer hookups.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
Vista Pines
1030 Vista Haven Circle, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,417
1046 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Learn more about our current Move-In Specials and save today! This must-have location in East Orlando is like no other! Vista Pines Apartment Homes is located on North Chickasaw Trail with easy access to SR-408/East-West Expressway and
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
Villa Valencia
8100 Claire Ann Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,040
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1004 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1185 sqft
A quiet and comfortable community just seconds from Highway 417 and 408, this is the place to rent units that feel like home. Apartments offer fully equipped kitchens, central air and sundecks.
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
Engelwood Park
17 Units Available
Avery Place Villas
5917 Mustang Pl, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1325 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1446 sqft
One, two and three bedroom apartments with oversized layouts, fully equipped kitchens, and walk-out patios. Luxury amenities to choose from include twin oasis pool with Wi-Fi and convenient access to freeways and Orlando International Airport.
Last updated May 27 at 03:38pm
Lake Frederica
6 Units Available
Harper Grand
5916 Mausser Dr, Orlando, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,250
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1188 sqft
Homes with walk-in closets, open floor plans, in-unit laundry and private patios in a pet-friendly community. Residents have access to resort-inspired pool and fitness center, among other amenities. 15 minutes from University of Central Florida.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
953 Courtyard Lane 12
953 Courtyard Ln, Orange County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1150 sqft
2/2 Condo at The Club at Orlando - Property Id: 283299 Gorgeous and Spacious, Second Floor, 2/2 Condo at The Club at Orlando. Impeccably Clean Unit with, All Appliances -- Refrigerator, Stove, Microwave, Dish Washer, Washer and Dryer -- Provided.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
806 Herman Ave
806 Herman Avenue, Orange County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1336 sqft
Charming Bungalow Home close to Downtown - This home is a 2 bedroom 1 bath plus a small bonus room that would be great for an office with loads of of charm. New floors through out except the kitchen and bath.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1137 Jamajo Blvd Unit 1143
1137 Jamajo Boulevard, Orange County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1100 sqft
Remodeled 2 bedroom 2 bath unit, $1300 per month - 2 bedroom / 2 bath unit has been beautifully and completely updated. All new kitchen cabinets in contemporary gray shaker style, new granite counter-top, sink and faucet.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Baldwin Park
1 Unit Available
1357 Susannah Blvd
1357 Susannah Blvd, Orange County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1350 sqft
Great location near Baldwin Park! - Property Id: 99206 Updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath half duplex with private fenced yard. Spacious master bedroom. Great community, walking distance to Baldwin Park Village.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
8209 Sun Spring Circle
8209 Sun Spring Circle, Orange County, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This cute 1 bedroom condo is on the first floor of a gated community. It has a stack-able washer/dryer, screened porch and 1 assigned parking spot. There are several guest spots nearby.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
1708 Moselle Avenue
1708 Moselle Avenue, Orange County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1236 sqft
AVAILABLE SOON and now accepting applications! This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8203 Sun Spring Circle #63
8203 Sun Spring Circle, Orange County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
765 sqft
Fully Furnished Luxury Condo - Property Id: 34367 A truly luxurious, spacious, and fully furnished 1 bedroom Condo for rent.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1021 Glendale St.
1021 Glendale Street, Orange County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1181 sqft
1021 Glendale St. Available 06/15/20 Single Family Home / Azalea Park - This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has been newly painted and features include laminate floors with new carpet in the bedrooms.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Engelwood Park
1 Unit Available
1647 Eagle Creek Circle
1647 Eagle Creek Circle, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1307 sqft
3 Bedroom 2.5 bathroom Townhouse for rent.. showing 6-11-2020 at 9:00 am & again at 4:00 p.m.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Engelwood Park
1 Unit Available
1807 Townhall Lane
1807 Townhall Lane, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1018 sqft
- Beautiful 2 bedroom 1.5 bath town home right off 436 between Goldenrod and Semoran blvd.The bedrooms are on the second level along with walk in closets, full bath shower tub combo.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ventura
1 Unit Available
3813 Atrium Dr #2
3813 Atrium Drive, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
820 sqft
3813 Atrium Dr #2 Orlando Fl 32822 - 2 bedroom 2 bath Ventura Southpointe condo, features tile flooring throughout, granite counter tops, stainles appliances, vaulted ceilings,, screened porch and 2 community pools! Ventura is a gated golf
City GuideAzalea Park
Featuring a large Roberto Clemente mural on the side of its elementary school, Azalea Park is a thriving neighborhood near the heart of Orlando.

A densely populated community for its size, Azalea Park is just a few square miles. However, within this small radius sits many housing options, including city apartments near the heart of Orlando, Florida. East of the city's buzzing downtown, Azalea Park will leave you close to big-city amenities without the sky-high rents.

Azalea Park Basics

Choosing what part of Orlando to move to is the challenge. Once you've settled on the Azalea Park area, you can easily focus your hunt on apartment rentals that offer the features and amenities that you desire. Units of all sizes are available, whether you're looking for a cozy spot for just you or a multiple-bedroom unit that will accommodate your roommates (or maybe just your sizeable shoe collection).

Rents are reasonably priced in Azalea Park, especially for the Orlando area. Azalea might not be a high-priced zip code like other "Parks" in Orlando (think Winter Park or Baldwin Park), which works in your favor when you're apartment hunting. Apartments might be more difficult to find at the start of fall (late August) and spring (early January) semesters for the nearby community college. So, look early if you're moving those times of year. Once you do find the perfect spot, you can expect the standard requirements before you sign your lease: application, credit check, employment and rental history, and perhaps even a refundable security deposit.

Neighborhoods

Because of its small size, Azalea Park is one sprawling community rather than a variety of distinct neighborhoods. However, that doesn't mean you're stuck in an ordinary, cookie-cutter apartment or condo for rent. You can find units of a variety of sizes and styles in the area, whether you want a newly updated pad or you cherish the charm of an older unit.

Azalea Park: You'll find a little bit of everything in this Orlando neighborhood. Expansive complexes feature large pools, racquetball courts, barbecue grills, and more. If you want a 1 bedroom apartment in a smaller complex, you can find that in Azalea Park as well. Nestled between some of Orlando's major thoroughfares, including Highway 50 / Colonial Drive and Lake Underhill Road, you're close to everything when you live in this community. Whether you want to head to the new Amway Center for a Magic Game, take a stroll around downtown's Lake Eola, or head south of town to check out the theme parks, Azalea Park puts you within reasonable distance of these entertainment options.

Life in Azalea Park

Azalea Park is positioned uniquely in Orlando. If you throw on a suit and tie and head downtown for work every morning, you have an easy commute. Hop on the 408 Expressway (but remember your spare change because it's a toll road). Looking for a prime spot to soak up the Florida sunshine? Check out Dickson Azalea Park, a nice respite in the heart of the community. Lush scenery, quaint bridges, and waterways make this park special, whether you're looking for a spot to unwind or a place for a romantic stroll with that special someone. You won't go hungry living in Azalea Park. Test your taste buds with an array of restaurant choices. Get your carb fix at Cafe Italiano, or grab some Cuban delicacies at YaYa's Cuban Cafe & Bakery.

Living near an airport runway might not be appealing if you've got 747 jets flying overhead. However, Azalea Park might be a dream come true for wannabe pilots or flying buffs. Nearby sits the Orlando Executive Airport, which welcomes smaller aircraft. Watch these planes fly in and out from your apartment patio. You might even spot an unexpected aircraft on the runway every now and then. Blimps often set up shop at the Executive Airport when big events, such as college football bowl games, take place in Orlando. Now if only you could find a way to score a ride around town in the blimp.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Azalea Park?
The average rent price for Azalea Park rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,310.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Azalea Park?
Some of the colleges located in the Azalea Park area include Bethune-Cookman University, Daytona State College, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach, Florida Institute of Technology, and Florida Southern College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Azalea Park?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Azalea Park from include Orlando, Melbourne, Lakeland, Kissimmee, and Palm Bay.

