178 Apartments for rent in Buenaventura Lakes, FL

Buenaventura Lakes, FL
Buenaventura Lakes is a suburb of Orlando, FL, the theme-park capital of the world. There are over 20,000 people living here, mainly for the easy access to the Orlando-Kissimmee area.
Theres a good mix of homes to buy and rent in Buenaventura Lakes. If youre looking for a home, most of the properties in the area are larger three- to five-bedroom homes, and there is about a 12 percent vacancy rate, so theres sure to be a place for you.
It almost goes without saying that Buenaventura Lakes has some of the best entertainment in the world nearby. Buenaventura Lakes has easy access to nearby Walt Disney World and Universal Studios Orlando, two outstanding entertainment and dining complexes. Additionally, the area is near downtown Orlando, which is a very cosmopolitan city featuring great dining as well as a flourishing arts scene.