Fact: It is exactly 17.5 miles from the Buenaventura Lakes Public Library to the entrance of Walt Disney Worlds Magic Kingdom. Fact: You're going to forget everything you learned at the library if you end your day at Disney World.

Buenaventura Lakes is a suburb of Orlando, FL, the theme-park capital of the world. There are over 20,000 people living here, mainly for the easy access to the Orlando-Kissimmee area.