Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:56 AM

178 Apartments for rent in Buenaventura Lakes, FL

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Buenaventura Lakes
1 Unit Available
108 WILDWOOD CT
108 Wildwood Court, Buenaventura Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1706 sqft
108 WILDWOOD CT Available 06/15/20 Listing Agent - Michael Mercado -(407) 301-5009 - mmercado.realtor@gmail.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Pebble Pointe
1 Unit Available
2902 Roxbury Ct
2902 Roxbury Court, Buenaventura Lakes, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2084 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bed 2 Full Bath High Ceiling Home For Rent!! ( AVAILABLE MOVE IN TODAY ) - Beautiful Home For Rent!! ( AVAILABLE MOVE IN TODAY ) Come View This Amazing 4 Bed 2 Full Bath Single Family Home for Rent in Kissimmee FL! Welcome home to this

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Buenaventura Lakes
1 Unit Available
216 Mante Drive
216 Mante Drive, Buenaventura Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1624 sqft
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Eagle Bay
1 Unit Available
2979 TOMORROW DRIVE
2979 Tomorrow Drive, Buenaventura Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1703 sqft
Great location! Very well cared townhouse features 3 beds 2 and ½ baths, half bath is conveniently located next to the entrance, the Large living room flows into the spacious dining area with Sliding glass door that gives access to the backyard,

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2841 Paynes Prairie Circle
2841 Paunes Prairie Circle, Buenaventura Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1959 sqft
Single Family Home in Heritage Lakes, Kissimmee - Spacious, water front 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with 2 car garage and almost 2,000 sq ft. Formal living/dining area and separate family room with open floor plan kitchen and breakfast nook.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Buenaventura Lakes
1 Unit Available
45 Silver Park Cir
45 Silver Park Circle, Buenaventura Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1070 sqft
Silver Park Community - Three bedrooms two bathrooms all tile home. Virtual Walking Tour: http://tiny.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Buenaventura Lakes
1 Unit Available
305 THEOPHILO MANSUR COURT
305 Theophilo Mansur Ct, Buenaventura Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1000 sqft
Cozy 2 Story Townhome in Rio Hills Available Now - Cozy, 2-story Townhome In A Nice Quiet Gated Community 2 bedrooms and 1 & 1/2 baths.

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Eagle Bay
1 Unit Available
2747 Merrieweather Lane - 1
2747 Merrieweather Lane, Buenaventura Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1752 sqft
Beautiful two-story town home with a one car garage. Home has one suite and two additional bedrooms and a loft area upstairs. The first floor features a living/dining room combination, an additional 1/2 bath, a breakfast area and nice kitchen.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Buenaventura Lakes
1 Unit Available
40 E COUNTRY COVE WAY
40 East Country Cove Way, Buenaventura Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
960 sqft
One story villa style townhouse unit with two bedrooms and two bathrooms in the Country Cove Villas community. No carpet - all ceramic tile throughout unit! Rear enclosed porch. Located close by to the community pool. HOA approval required.

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
2608 SPRING HILL DRIVE
2608 Spring Hill Drive, Buenaventura Lakes, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1839 sqft
Beautiful ready to move in single family with marvelous back yard view, Master Bedroom located on first floor, with three more bedrooms upstairs.

Last updated March 8 at 04:48pm
1 Unit Available
2606 QUAIL POND WAY
2606 Quail Pond Way, Buenaventura Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1874 sqft
AVAILABLE APRIL 2ND 2020.

Last updated July 17 at 10:29pm
Buenaventura Lakes
1 Unit Available
350 BUTTONWOOD DRIVE
350 Buttonwood Drive, Buenaventura Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1486 sqft
Nicely remodeled 3bed/2bath in Buena Ventura Lakes, New Appliances, Berber Carpet, Ceramic in all Wet Areas, New Kitchen Cabinetry, Bathrooms updated and Freshly Painted.
Last updated June 13 at 06:18am
Marydia
54 Units Available
San Mateo Crossing
1115 Pacifica Dr, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,270
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1272 sqft
NOW OPEN! IN-PERSON, VIRTUAL & SELF-GUIDED TOURS ARE AVAILABLE BY APPOINTMENT! App & admin fees waived when you move-in within seven days of your first contact, plus two months free! *Select units only, through 6/15/20. See agent for details.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Villa Sol Vlilage
1 Unit Available
2983 Siesta View Drive
2983 Siesta View Drive, Osceola County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,195
2709 sqft
Spacious 5/4 Two Story Home in Villa Sol - Kissimmee - Spacious 5/4 Two Story Home in Villa Sol - Kissimmee will be Available 6/12/20! Villa Sol Community features a community pool and fitness area with lawn care service included.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Lakeside Estates
1 Unit Available
2128 Cypress Bay Blvd
2128 Cypress Bay Boulevard, Kissimmee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1177 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom single story end unit in gated community of Townhouses. Screened porch, washer and dryer hookups inside.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
14912 Day Lily Court
14912 Day Lily Court, Meadow Woods, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,045
2018 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Oak Hollow
1 Unit Available
1550 Massa Street
1550 Massa Street, Kissimmee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1134 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Oak Hollow
1 Unit Available
1533 Kelby Road
1533 Kelby Road, Kissimmee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1402 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1219 Caribbean Cove Court
1219 Caribbean Cove Court, Meadow Woods, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,397
1149 sqft
1219 Caribbean Cove Court Available 06/15/20 3BR 2BA Single level, Ground floor, End unit Condo close to OIA, Private Enclosed Patio! - Location, Location, Location!! This 3BR 2BA single level, ground floor, end unit condo is close to superb

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
2 Units Available
15031 Willow Arbor Cir
15031 Willow Arbor Circle, Meadow Woods, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2200 sqft
Burbank model by Meritage Homes! Brand NEW energy-efficient townhome Available May 1st! This Burbank home's covered patio, with sliding glass doors, allows plenty of natural light to shine in on the open family room, kitchen, and dining nook.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1716 Golden Poppy Court
1716 Golden Poppy Court, Meadow Woods, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,685
1424 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,424 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1613 Brook Hollow Dr
1613 Brook Hollow Drive, Meadow Woods, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,798
1875 sqft
1613 Brook Hollow Dr Available 07/10/20 MOVE IN JULY!! ALL TILE FLOORING!! 4 BED 2 BATH WITH LARGE SCREENED IN BACK PORCH!! - Fabulous 4 bed 2 bath home with all tile floors and relaxing screened in back porch!! When you enter this spacious home you

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Center Lake
1 Unit Available
840 Lake Biscayne Way
840 Lake Biscayne Way, Meadow Woods, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,400
3037 sqft
5 Bedroom, 3 1/2 Bathroom Pool Home - Large 5 Bedroom, 3 1/2 Bathroom Pool Home located in a gated community. Semi-Open floor plan, formal living and dining rooms, breakfast bar in kitchen and additional eating area next to kitchen.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Center Lake
1 Unit Available
738 Lake Biscayne Way
738 Lake Biscayne Way, Meadow Woods, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1557 sqft
Gorgeous 3/2 Waterfront Home in Meadow Woods! Available June 2020! - Gorgeous 3/2 single family waterfront home located in the gated Hidden Lakes subdivision of the Meadow Woods Community.
City GuideBuenaventura Lakes
Fact: It is exactly 17.5 miles from the Buenaventura Lakes Public Library to the entrance of Walt Disney Worlds Magic Kingdom. Fact: You're going to forget everything you learned at the library if you end your day at Disney World.

Buenaventura Lakes is a suburb of Orlando, FL, the theme-park capital of the world. There are over 20,000 people living here, mainly for the easy access to the Orlando-Kissimmee area.

Moving to Buenaventura Lakes

Theres a good mix of homes to buy and rent in Buenaventura Lakes. If youre looking for a home, most of the properties in the area are larger three- to five-bedroom homes, and there is about a 12 percent vacancy rate, so theres sure to be a place for you.

Living in Buenaventura Lakes

It almost goes without saying that Buenaventura Lakes has some of the best entertainment in the world nearby. Buenaventura Lakes has easy access to nearby Walt Disney World and Universal Studios Orlando, two outstanding entertainment and dining complexes. Additionally, the area is near downtown Orlando, which is a very cosmopolitan city featuring great dining as well as a flourishing arts scene.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Buenaventura Lakes?
The average rent price for Buenaventura Lakes rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,560.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Buenaventura Lakes?
Some of the colleges located in the Buenaventura Lakes area include University of Central Florida, Florida Institute of Technology, Florida Southern College, Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus, and Polk State College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Buenaventura Lakes?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Buenaventura Lakes from include Orlando, Melbourne, Lakeland, Kissimmee, and Palm Bay.

