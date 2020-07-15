Apartment List
/
FL
/
orlando
/
studio apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:21 AM

34 Studio Apartments for rent in Orlando, FL

Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
20 Units Available
Integra Cove
6801 Integra Cove Blvd, Orlando, FL
Studio
$1,185
697 sqft
At this time, we are not conducting in person tours. Please call or email to request a virtual tour. You're at the center of it all when you live at Integra Cove! We offer luxury studio, 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes in Orlando, Florida.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
45 Units Available
Central Business District
SkyHouse Orlando
335 N Magnolia Ave, Orlando, FL
Studio
$1,274
604 sqft
Enjoy relaxing unit features, including a bathtub and carpet flooring. Green apartment community amenities feature a coffee bar and 24-hour concierge. Near Lake Eola Park and the Bob Carr Theater with access to Interstate 4.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
28 Units Available
Solstice Signature Apartment Homes
7511 Solstice Circle, Orlando, FL
Studio
$1,337
722 sqft
A luxury lifestyle community a few minutes from Downtown Orlando. Apartments offer Minka Lavery pendant lighting, stainless steel appliances, and luxury vinyl plank flooring. On-site fitness center, lounge, zero-entry lap pool, and pet spa.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
26 Units Available
Rowena Gardens
The Gallery at Mills Park
1650 N Mills Ave, Orlando, FL
Studio
$1,407
663 sqft
Nearby schools: Fern Creek Elementary, Lake Highland Prep, Adventist University of Health Sciences. Right by Lake Formosa, I-4, N. Mills Ave., Florida Hospital Orlando, Florida Hospital for Children, Harry P Leu Gardens. Amenities include: 2 pools, zen areas, spa room, bike lockers, poolside grills.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
53 Units Available
Bryn Mawr
Baber Park
5300 Lake Margaret Dr, Orlando, FL
Studio
$934
450 sqft
Waterfront apartment community with studio, one- and two-bedroom homes. Thoughtful design with large closets, laundry rooms and lots of sunlight. Enjoy activities on Lake George and beautiful views.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
15 Units Available
Central Business District
55 WEST
55 West Church St, Orlando, FL
Studio
$1,241
878 sqft
Close to I-4, Grand Bohemian Gallery, Orlando Police Department, Amway Center, Lake Eola, Lake Eola Park, Orlando County Library System, Downtown Orlando City Hall, Mad Cow Theatre. Amenities include: 24-hour doorman, resort-style pool with sundeck, spa, attached garage, downtown Orlando views.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
12 Units Available
Mariner's VIllage
Cornerstone
2409 S Conway Rd, Orlando, FL
Studio
$878
450 sqft
The Cornerstone features an array of floor plans with studio, one and two-bedroom options, plus unique loft-style townhomes.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
24 Units Available
Central Business District
Camden Orange Court
668 N Orange Ave, Orlando, FL
Studio
$1,179
632 sqft
Minutes from I-4 and Lake Concord. Urban-style community with 9-foot ceilings, resort-like pool and media room. Luxury amenities include granite countertops, patio or balcony, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Oversized showers and tubs.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
21 Units Available
Coda
13645 East Colonial Drive, Orlando, FL
Studio
$1,250
502 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
32 Units Available
North Orange
The Ivy Residences at Health Village
2650 Dade Ave, Orlando, FL
Studio
$1,185
670 sqft
Upscale apartments near Interstate 4. Large windows offer sweeping views. Kitchens have island counters and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include a game room and a 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
210 Units Available
Alta Headwaters
4000 Headwaters Way, Orlando, FL
Studio
$1,370
618 sqft
Alta Headwaters
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
36 Units Available
Central Business District
Central Station on Orange
480 N Orange Ave, Orlando, FL
Studio
$1,198
534 sqft
Contemporary apartments have ice makers, garbage disposal and granite counters. Take advantage of in-unit laundry. The eco-friendly complex has car charging stations. Conveniently located near Interstate 4 and the LYNX Central Station.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 06:23 AM
6 Units Available
Southern Oaks
5900 Park Hamilton Blvd, Orlando, FL
Studio
$738
500 sqft
Welcome To Southern Oaks Apartments Southern Oaks Apartments is a Beautiful residential neighborhood surrounded by every imaginable community amenity available.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
26 Units Available
Central Business District
Camden North Quarter
777 N Orange Ave, Orlando, FL
Studio
$1,399
650 sqft
Newly constructed. Units have granite countertops, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and extra storage. Relax or socialize around fire pit and BBQ/grill. Pool, gym, yoga and clubhouse. Pet-friendly with dog park. Concierge service.

1 of 6

Last updated July 15 at 07:42 AM
1 Unit Available
College Park
1514 Charlotte Lane
1514 Charlotte Lane, Orlando, FL
Studio
$1,100
450 sqft
Adorable studio cottage behind a house on a dead end street. Water and lawn care included. Washer and dryer provided. Street parking. No pets. Call our showing hotline at 321-750-9401 to set up a viewing. Applications available at www.KWrentsOrlando.

1 of 6

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
College Park
1514 1/2 Charlotte Lane
1514 1/2 Charlotte Ln, Orlando, FL
Studio
$1,100
450 sqft
Studio Apartment in College Park - Adorable studio cottage behind a house on a dead end street. Water and lawn care included. Washer and dryer provided. Street parking. No pets. Call our showing hotline at 321-750-9401 to set up a viewing.

1 of 3

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Mariner's VIllage
4700 Buggywhip Lane #101
4700 Buggy Whip Lane, Orlando, FL
Studio
$1,400
Beautiful 2/2 now available!! - First Floor 2 bedroom and 2 bath condo in great location just South of Downtown Orlando. One car garage with electric opener. Community lakeside pool.

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
Colonial Town Center
825 MCCULLOUGH AVENUE
825 McCullough Ave, Orlando, FL
Studio
$1,255
502 sqft
NOW LEASING! Apply by SEPT 30 th and save up to $800. Urbon SMART Apartment's are setting a new standard for connected luxury lifestyles. We're conveniently located on the border of Baldwin Park & Audubon Park in beautiful Downtown Orlando.

1 of 6

Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
Central Business District
112 E WASHINGTON STREET
112 Washington Street, Orlando, FL
Studio
$1,399
565 sqft
$500 off of your first month's rent! Studio apartment on the 25th floor facing south.
Results within 1 mile of Orlando
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 06:19 AM
$
41 Units Available
Hanover Dr. Phillips
6500 Sand Lake Sound Road, Doctor Phillips, FL
Studio
$1,091
489 sqft
Orlando's most contemporary and gorgeous residential designer apartment community, Hanover Dr.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
79 Units Available
Fusion Orlando
7975 Canada Avenue, Orange County, FL
Studio
$1,295
550 sqft
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, our offices will remain open however, we will conduct tours by appointment only. Please call our leasing staff to arrange a time to view one of our apartments.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
131 Units Available
Lake House at Alta
7600 Majorca Place, Doctor Phillips, FL
Studio
$1,487
751 sqft
Located off of Orlando’s famed “Restaurant Row” in the desirable Dr. Phillips neighborhood, Lake House by Alta features more than just beautifully appointed homes. It offers a lifestyle of casual yet refined lakefront living.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated August 16 at 11:21 PM
Contact for Availability
CaSienna Apartment Homes
5755 Stoneridge Ct, Oak Ridge, FL
Studio
$859
542 sqft
CaSienna Apartments Perfectly situated in Orlando, FL, our community knows the importance of being close to life's necessities.
Results within 5 miles of Orlando
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 06:40 AM
11 Units Available
Advenir at Magnolia
210 Welcome Way, Fern Park, FL
Studio
$875
560 sqft
Advenir at Magnolia is a friendly community located a short distance from Altamonte Mall and The Florida Hospital. Units feature washer/dryer hookups, hardwood floors, fireplaces, and dishwashers. The community is pet-friendly.

July 2020 Orlando Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Orlando Rent Report. Orlando rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Orlando rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Orlando Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Orlando Rent Report. Orlando rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Orlando rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Orlando rents decline sharply over the past month

Orlando rents have declined 0.7% over the past month, and have decreased significantly by 2.9% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Orlando stand at $1,058 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,268 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Orlando's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the Orlando Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Orlando over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the Orlando metro for which we have data, 7 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Oviedo has the most expensive rents in the Orlando metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,556; the city has also seen rent growth of 0.1% over the past month, the fastest in the metro.
    • Over the past year, Altamonte Springs has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 3.8%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,247, while one-bedrooms go for $1,041.
    • St. Cloud has the least expensive rents in the Orlando metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,012; rents were up 0.1% over the past month and 0.5% over the past year.

    Orlando rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen significantly in Orlando, large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Orlando is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Florida have been marginally on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.3% in Jacksonville.
    • Orlando's median two-bedroom rent of $1,268 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Orlando fell significantly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Nashville (+0.7%) and Norfolk (+0.5%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Orlando than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than twice the price in Orlando.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Orlando
    $1,060
    $1,270
    -0.7%
    -2.9%
    Kissimmee
    $1,030
    $1,230
    -0.9%
    -1.8%
    Sanford
    $980
    $1,170
    -0.3%
    0.3%
    Apopka
    $970
    $1,160
    -0.1%
    -1.2%
    Altamonte Springs
    $1,040
    $1,250
    -0.4%
    -3.8%
    Ocoee
    $1,200
    $1,440
    -2.7%
    -3.1%
    St. Cloud
    $840
    $1,010
    0.1%
    0.5%
    Oviedo
    $1,300
    $1,560
    0.1%
    -2.1%
    Winter Springs
    $1,120
    $1,340
    -0.6%
    1.6%
    Winter Park
    $1,030
    $1,240
    0
    -1.9%
    Casselberry
    $1,080
    $1,290
    -0.8%
    0
    Maitland
    $1,120
    $1,340
    -0.6%
    -3.8%
    Lake Mary
    $1,320
    $1,590
    -0.6%
    -1.7%
    Mount Dora
    $870
    $1,040
    -0.2%
    1.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsOrlando 3 BedroomsOrlando Accessible ApartmentsOrlando Apartments under $1,000Orlando Apartments under $900
    Orlando Apartments with BalconyOrlando Apartments with GarageOrlando Apartments with GymOrlando Apartments with Hardwood FloorsOrlando Apartments with Move-in SpecialsOrlando Apartments with ParkingOrlando Apartments with Pool
    Orlando Apartments with Washer-DryerOrlando Cheap PlacesOrlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Furnished ApartmentsOrlando Luxury PlacesOrlando Pet Friendly PlacesOrlando Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
    Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
    Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
    MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
    South SemoranCentral Business District

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
    Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
    Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach