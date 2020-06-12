303 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Orlando, FL

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Azalea Park
20 Units Available
Royal Isles Apartments
803 Don Quixote Ave, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
955 sqft
Beautifully designed, conveniently located and loaded with luxury amenities, our gorgeous Royal Isles Apartments in Orlando, Florida have everything you look for in a place to call home.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Metro West
10 Units Available
The Summit at Metrowest Apartments
6500 Metrowest Blvd, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,336
975 sqft
Area schools: Da Vinci Academy, Florida Virtual School, Valencia College West Campus. Close to MetroWest Golf Club, F&F Marketing, Valencia College District Office. Amenities include: sundeck with pergolas, sand volleyball court, racquetball court, children's playground, pool and heated spa.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
Metro West
41 Units Available
Indigo West
6101 Raleigh St, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,227
1108 sqft
Prime MetroWest neighborhood location close to Valencia College, Universal Studios and I-4, Hwy 408 and Florida's Turnpike. Luxury apartment homes with in-unit laundry, private patio/balcony and walk-in closets. 24-hour gym and pool.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
Williamsburg
38 Units Available
Ancora
10107 Ancora Circle, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,381
1082 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are still available online.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 12 at 12:18pm
South Eola
20 Units Available
The Paramount On Lake Eola
415 E Pine St, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,805
1224 sqft
High-rise living in a great urban setting close to Orlando's best restaurants and entertainment venues. Units with fully equipped kitchens, walk-in closets, tile flooring, and balconies with city views.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 12:10pm
$
17 Units Available
The Monaco at Waterford Lakes
12101 Fountainbrook Blvd, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,528
1039 sqft
Nearby schools: Primrose School of Waterford Lakes, Legacy Middle School, Discovery Middle School, Valencia College. Close to East-West Expressway, shopping at Waterford Lake Village, Waterford Lakes Town Center. Amenities include: 2 resort-style pools with wifi, lighted tennis court, sand volleyball court.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 11:36am
Lockhart
45 Units Available
The Bentley at Maitland
6750 Woodlake Dr, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1003 sqft
This charming community offers a wide range of amenities including a fitness center, pool, and fitness center. Homes offer a private patio and balcony, washer and dryer appliances, and lots of storage.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
Colonial Town Center
47 Units Available
Linden Audubon Park
990 Warehouse Rd, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1165 sqft
Lavish units have oversized windows and stainless steel appliances. Spa-inspired bathrooms. Exercise in the two-story gym. Located within walking distance of Orlando Fashion Square. Easy access to Cady Way Trail.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
LaVina
34 Units Available
Camden LaVina
9405 Dowden Rd, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,579
1142 sqft
Near to Lake Nona, Orlando International Airport, Florida State Road 417, Beachline Expressway, Lavinap Marketplace. Schools in the area: Sun Blaze Elementary, Lake Nona Middle School, Lake Nona High. Pet-friendly apartments with bark park, resort-style pool and cabanas, theater room, fitness center.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
Airport North
25 Units Available
Camden Lago Vista
6000 Bent Pine Dr, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,389
1109 sqft
A resort-like community just outside Orlando International Airport. Outstanding on-site amenities including a pool, gym, business center, dog park and grilling area. Built-in alarm system. Updated interiors including in-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
Central Business District
24 Units Available
Camden Orange Court
668 N Orange Ave, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,559
1168 sqft
Minutes from I-4 and Lake Concord. Urban-style community with 9-foot ceilings, resort-like pool and media room. Luxury amenities include granite countertops, patio or balcony, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Oversized showers and tubs.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 12 at 12:45pm
159 Units Available
Essex
8000 Essex Point Circle, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1078 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Essex in Orlando. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 01:06pm
Central Business District
37 Units Available
Camden North Quarter
777 N Orange Ave, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,669
1161 sqft
Newly constructed. Units have granite countertops, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and extra storage. Relax or socialize around fire pit and BBQ/grill. Pool, gym, yoga and clubhouse. Pet-friendly with dog park. Concierge service.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 12 at 12:34pm
Goldenrod
23 Units Available
Lakeside Villas
7950 Shoals Dr, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
983 sqft
Trinity Preparatory School, Sts. Peter & Paul Child Care and UCF located close by. Close to Lake Nan, Perch Lake, Orlando Magic Recreation Center, Highway 426. Amenities include: basketball and lighted tennis court, boat launch, fishing dock, 2 resort-style pools, pet-friendly apartments, 24-hour laundry.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 12:02pm
16 Units Available
Rialto
7343 Sand Lake Rd, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
1203 sqft
This modern premier community is within a short walk of Restaurant Row. On-site amenities include a fitness center, pool, and grill area. Luxury amenities and designer kitchens in each home. Fantastic views.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 12:16pm
Airport North
43 Units Available
Camden Lee Vista
5901 Bent Pine Dr, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
1070 sqft
Resort-like community. On-site amenities include clubhouse, fitness center, basketball court and luxury pool. In-unit laundry, walk-in closets and patio or balconies. Pet-friendly. 24-hour maintenance and trash valet service available.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 12 at 12:06pm
Metro West
31 Units Available
Gates of Harbortown
2333 Lake Debra Dr, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
1222 sqft
Metro West Village and Turkey Lake are both within walking distance of this property. Units have been recently renovated. Impressive amenities include a clubhouse, hot tub and 24-hour gym in this pet-friendly community.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 12:05pm
$
Millenia
32 Units Available
M2 at Millenia
4206 Eastgate Dr, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,552
1110 sqft
We're OPEN and can't wait to see you by appointment! Office Hours: Monday - Friday 9 AM-6 PM, Saturday 10 AM-5 PM.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 12:40pm
Lake Frederica
5 Units Available
Canopy Apartment Villas
5762 Folkstone Ln, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,412
1110 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with stainless steel appliances, fireplaces and balconies between Semoran Boulevard and Curry Ford Road. Pool, gym and outdoor spaces beside a small lake. Close to dining and shopping, including High Tide Harry's seafood.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 01:08pm
17 Units Available
Dwell Maitland
8700 Maitland Summit Blvd, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1228 sqft
You’ll love the one- and two-bedroom pet-friendly Dwell Maitland, FL, apartments for rent by The Klein Company. Everywhere you want to be is within easy reach.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 12 at 12:52pm
Central Business District
64 Units Available
SteelHouse Orlando
750 N Orange Ave, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1060 sqft
This community is located off I-4 and provides easy access to the shopping and dining options along Colonial Drive. Beautiful units have hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances. Community also feature a pool and gym.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 12 at 12:03pm
$
Central Business District
48 Units Available
Modera Central
125 E. Pine Street, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,989
1136 sqft
This distinctly modern 22-story high-rise in downtown Orlando allows you to embrace a life of style in a prime, yet picturesque location.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
20 Units Available
Aria at Millenia
5000 Millenia Palms Drive, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,402
1122 sqft
Located near Universal Orlando Resort, highways, and outlet shopping. Modern 1-3 bedroom luxury apartments with extra storage, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Detached garage available with monthly fee. Pool, clubhouse, and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 12:01pm
Airport North
16 Units Available
The Grand Reserve at Lee Vista
6201 Bent Pine Dr, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,346
1148 sqft
Once you see our homes and grounds, youll see how The Grand Reserve at Lee Vista can offer you the finest in affordable, spacious living.

June 2020 Orlando Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Orlando Rent Report. Orlando rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Orlando rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Orlando rents decline sharply over the past month

Orlando rents have declined 0.8% over the past month, and are down moderately by 1.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Orlando stand at $1,065 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,276 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Orlando's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents falling across the Orlando Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Orlando over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the Orlando metro for which we have data, 7 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Winter Springs has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 3.5%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,346, while one-bedrooms go for $1,124.
    • Over the past year, Altamonte Springs has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 2.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,251, while one-bedrooms go for $1,045.
    • St. Cloud has the least expensive rents in the Orlando metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,011; rents grew 0.1% over the past month and 1.3% over the past year.
    • Oviedo has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Orlando metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,554; rents fell 0.9% over the past month and 0.8% over the past year.

    Orlando rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in Orlando, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Orlando is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with Florida as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in Jacksonville and 0.2% in Miami.
    • Orlando's median two-bedroom rent of $1,276 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.5% decline in Orlando.
    • While rents in Orlando fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Nashville (+2.1%), Austin (+1.3%), and Charlotte (+0.6%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Orlando than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than twice the price in Orlando.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Orlando
    $1,070
    $1,280
    -0.8%
    -1.5%
    Kissimmee
    $1,040
    $1,250
    -0.7%
    -0.1%
    Sanford
    $980
    $1,170
    -0.7%
    1.1%
    Apopka
    $970
    $1,160
    0.3%
    -0.3%
    Altamonte Springs
    $1,040
    $1,250
    -0.4%
    -2.7%
    Ocoee
    $1,240
    $1,480
    -2%
    -0.4%
    St. Cloud
    $840
    $1,010
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Oviedo
    $1,300
    $1,550
    -0.9%
    -0.8%
    Winter Springs
    $1,120
    $1,350
    -1.1%
    3.5%
    Winter Park
    $1,030
    $1,240
    -1.2%
    -1.4%
    Casselberry
    $1,090
    $1,300
    -0.6%
    1.4%
    Maitland
    $1,120
    $1,340
    -1.3%
    -2.3%
    Lake Mary
    $1,330
    $1,600
    -1.3%
    -0.4%
    Mount Dora
    $870
    $1,040
    -0.1%
    2.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

