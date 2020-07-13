AL
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:21 PM

29 Apartments under $900 for rent in Orlando, FL

Last updated July 13 at 12:25pm
4 Units Available
Southern Oaks
5900 Park Hamilton Blvd, Orlando, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$837
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,038
935 sqft
Welcome To Southern Oaks Apartments Southern Oaks Apartments is a Beautiful residential neighborhood surrounded by every imaginable community amenity available.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
16 Units Available
Rosemont
Village Lakes I&II
4901 Bottlebrush Ln, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$875
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
980 sqft
Cool down in our sparkling swimming pool or gather with friends at the clubhouse. After a day outdoors, relax in the comfort of your apartment home.
Last updated July 13 at 12:20pm
8 Units Available
Americana
The Caden East Mil
1989 Americana Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$890
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
871 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find your perfect home at The Caden at East Mil, with freshly upgraded interiors and exceptional access to everything you love about Orlando. Our team is dedicated to serving you with professional maintenance and curated community events.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
51 Units Available
Bryn Mawr
Baber Park
5300 Lake Margaret Dr, Orlando, FL
Studio
$888
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,027
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,277
687 sqft
Waterfront apartment community with studio, one- and two-bedroom homes. Thoughtful design with large closets, laundry rooms and lots of sunlight. Enjoy activities on Lake George and beautiful views.
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Lake Dot
Lexington Court
315 W Concord St, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$890
621 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,038
728 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,178
1102 sqft
Lexington Court is a luxury apartment community located in beautiful Downtown Orlando on the corner of West Concord Street and North Hughey Avenue.
Last updated July 13 at 12:16pm
8 Units Available
Lakeshore at East Mil
1717 W Holden Avenue, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$899
602 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Lakeshore at East Mil is the at the heart of excitement in Orlando, with easy access to world-famous amusement parks plus any shopping, dining, or entertainment opportunities you could possibly desire.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Florida Center North
4609 Cason Cove Drive 511
4609 Cason Cove Drive, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$875
600 sqft
Beautiful 1 Bed 1 Bath MIllenia Area - Ground floor 1 bed/1 bath condo located in the gated community of Millennium Cove. close to Mall of Millenia, restaurants as well as other local attractions.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
South Semoran
5701 Gatlin Ave, Unit 116
5701 Gatlin Avenue, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
5701 Gatlin Ave, Unit 116 Available 08/12/20 Charming 1/1 with water included!! Venetian Place Condominiums! - This 1 bedroom condo located on the 1st floor offers an open living room, plenty of natural light, fully loaded kitchen, dining area,

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Lake Dot
728 ARLINGTON STREET
728 Arlington Street, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$775
380 sqft
Great unit in the heart of up and coming UFC School of Media and Animation, upstairs loft unit! Cute and cozy, this unit has off street parking and easy access to downtown and 1-4 for commuting or hitting the tourist attractions.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Florida Center North
4629 CASON COVE DRIVE
4629 Cason Cove Drive, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
604 sqft
Nice one bedroom and one bathroom on second floor. With washer and dryer. Ready to move in. New roof and freshly paint. Close to I-4, Millenia Mall, restaurants, shopping's and more. Application fee $50.

1 of 7

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Holden Heights
615 18th St.
615 18th Street, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$850
931 sqft
WOW!!! AFFORDABLE HOME FOR RENT IN ORLANDO - WOW!!! AFFORDABLE HOME FOR RENT IN ORLANDO 615 18TH STREET ORLANDO, FL 32805 Rent: $850/month 3 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom Nice large yard and affordable monthly rent!! PETS ARE WELCOME This home is offered

1 of 45

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Park Central
2314 Midtown Ter Apt 1126
2314 Mid Town Terrace, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$850
1100 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
ATTENTION! ATTENTION!! ATTENTION!!! Beautifully property that you will not like to miss out.

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Metro West
3304 Westchester Square Blvd Apt 205
3304 Westchester Square Boulevard, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$850
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
ATTENTION! ATTENTION!! ATTENTION!!! Beautifully property that you will not like to miss out.
Results within 1 mile of Orlando
Last updated August 16 at 11:21pm
Contact for Availability
CaSienna Apartment Homes
5755 Stoneridge Ct, Oak Ridge, FL
Studio
$859
542 sqft
1 Bedroom
$945
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,084
918 sqft
CaSienna Apartments Perfectly situated in Orlando, FL, our community knows the importance of being close to life's necessities.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Lockhart
7646 Forest City Road #089
7646 Forest City Road, Lockhart, FL
1 Bedroom
$750
687 sqft
- (RLNE5911269)

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
5525 PGA BLVD. #4622
5525 Pga Boulevard, Oak Ridge, FL
1 Bedroom
$895
657 sqft
One bedroom, one bath. Minutes from Universal ... - One bedroom, one bath. Second floor and close to I-4 and Universal. Community pool. Please call W.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
2526 Lemontree Lane Unit 4-L ORANGE
2526 Lemon Tree Lane, Orange County, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
642 sqft
1 Bedroom, 1 Bath, partially furnished condo at 2526 Lemontree Lane, Orlando, FL 32839 - 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath Condo For Rent at 2526 Lemontree Lane, Orlando, FL 32839.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
2127 Veranda Circle - F-2160
2127 Veranda Circle, Pine Hills, FL
2 Bedrooms
$740
1132 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2127 Veranda Circle - F-2160 in Pine Hills. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Orlando
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
30 Units Available
The Avenue
1024 Vizcaya Lakes Rd, Ocoee, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
557 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
986 sqft
Area schools: Central Florida Christian Academy, Frangus Elementary. Close to Highway 50, East-West Expressway, Lake Lotta, West Oaks Town Center, West Oaks Mall. Pet-friendly apartments with bark park, pool area with BBQ, playground, sport court, Spanish-speaking staff, 2 outdoor pools.
Last updated July 13 at 12:38pm
11 Units Available
Advenir at Magnolia
210 Welcome Way, Fern Park, FL
Studio
$875
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,005
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1200 sqft
Advenir at Magnolia is a friendly community located a short distance from Altamonte Mall and The Florida Hospital. Units feature washer/dryer hookups, hardwood floors, fireplaces, and dishwashers. The community is pet-friendly.

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Eatonville
200 S. West Street #37
200 West Street, Eatonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$800
764 sqft
2 Bedroom 1 Bath Located in the historic town of Eatonville - 2 Bedroom 1 Bath located in a historic community. Close to shops, restaurants, and I4. (RLNE5795326)

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
554 Orange Drive #18
554 Orange Drive, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
633 sqft
1/1 3rd Story Condo Lakefront Community at Sandy Cove!!! - Nice and Cozy 1 bed 1 bath condo. Unit is light & bright and features include all kitchen appliances. The bedroom has a large walk in closet.

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
2520 Caper Lane #102
2520 Caper Lane, Casselberry, FL
1 Bedroom
$875
757 sqft
1 bedroom 1 Bathroom Winter Park/Maitland - This one bedroom 1 bath in located in the Carrington Park community on the edge of Maitland and winter park.

1 of 41

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
300 Cherokee Court, Unit C
300 Cherokee Court, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
785 sqft
Spacious 1/1 condo with gorgeous laminate wood floors in the living area. Beautiful tile in the kitchen and bathroom and carpeting in the bedroom. No washer / dryer in unit, located in clubhouse.
Rent Report
Orlando

July 2020 Orlando Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Orlando Rent Report. Orlando rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Orlando rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Orlando rents decline sharply over the past month

Orlando rents have declined 0.7% over the past month, and have decreased significantly by 2.9% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Orlando stand at $1,058 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,268 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Orlando's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the Orlando Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Orlando over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the Orlando metro for which we have data, 7 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Oviedo has the most expensive rents in the Orlando metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,556; the city has also seen rent growth of 0.1% over the past month, the fastest in the metro.
    • Over the past year, Altamonte Springs has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 3.8%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,247, while one-bedrooms go for $1,041.
    • St. Cloud has the least expensive rents in the Orlando metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,012; rents were up 0.1% over the past month and 0.5% over the past year.

    Orlando rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen significantly in Orlando, large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Orlando is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Florida have been marginally on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.3% in Jacksonville.
    • Orlando's median two-bedroom rent of $1,268 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Orlando fell significantly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Nashville (+0.7%) and Norfolk (+0.5%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Orlando than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than twice the price in Orlando.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Orlando
    $1,060
    $1,270
    -0.7%
    -2.9%
    Kissimmee
    $1,030
    $1,230
    -0.9%
    -1.8%
    Sanford
    $980
    $1,170
    -0.3%
    0.3%
    Apopka
    $970
    $1,160
    -0.1%
    -1.2%
    Altamonte Springs
    $1,040
    $1,250
    -0.4%
    -3.8%
    Ocoee
    $1,200
    $1,440
    -2.7%
    -3.1%
    St. Cloud
    $840
    $1,010
    0.1%
    0.5%
    Oviedo
    $1,300
    $1,560
    0.1%
    -2.1%
    Winter Springs
    $1,120
    $1,340
    -0.6%
    1.6%
    Winter Park
    $1,030
    $1,240
    0
    -1.9%
    Casselberry
    $1,080
    $1,290
    -0.8%
    0
    Maitland
    $1,120
    $1,340
    -0.6%
    -3.8%
    Lake Mary
    $1,320
    $1,590
    -0.6%
    -1.7%
    Mount Dora
    $870
    $1,040
    -0.2%
    1.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

