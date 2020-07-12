397 Apartments for rent in Millenia, Orlando, FL

Just across the highway from Universal Orlando lies shiny, new Millenia. The Mall at Millenia opened in 2002 and restaurants, big box stores, and residential construction soon followed. The Mall at Millenia isn’t your average neighborhood shopping center. You can easily spend a whole evening window shopping at luxury boutiques such as Jimmy Choo, Cartier, and Versace. You’ll also find most of the neighborhood dining options in the mall and on the surrounding streets. Wrap up a day of shopping with pizza and a beer at BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse or skip straight to dessert at Cheesecake Factory. There’s also a new IKEA in Millenia which means it will be all too easy to furnish your new apartment.

Even if you can’t afford to splurge on luxury wares inside the mall, you can still afford to live just outside the glitzy retail mecca. Millenia has upscale apartments that match the decor of the mall. If you’re a true shopping junkie (or a retail worker), you can even live in a luxury apartment that’s walking distance to the mall. However, many residents choose to keep a little distance from mall traffic. You can find affordable apartments in gated communities in nearby Park Central. The Mall of Millenia is only 1.5 miles away from Park Central, but you can keep your sanity by avoiding weekend and holiday traffic. Park Central is just big enough to have its own Publix grocery store, 2 drugstores, and other daily conveniences like banks, gas stations, and dry cleaners.

Millenia and Park Central are geographically small, so there’s not a lot to do outside of retail stores and residences. Luckily the region is conveniently positioned near the interchange of I-4 and Florida’s Turnpike. Park Central is less than a mile from US-441 for an alternate north-south route. For exciting nightlife, just take I-4 a few miles to the heart of downtown Orlando. If you want to spend a sunny day outside, Millenia is only 5 miles away from Bill Frederick Park right off of Florida’s Turnpike. The park has a pool, playground, and access to top-rated fishing and boating on Turkey Lake.

Because Millenia and Park Central are so close to tourism industry employers, you’ll need to do a little work to prove that you’re a reliable renter. Like other Orlando rentals, be prepared to show proof of steady income and a good rental history. Give yourself plenty of time to search and you should be able to get a good deal or incentives on a modern apartment in Millenia or Park Central.