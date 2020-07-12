AL
/
FL
/
orlando
/
millenia
Last updated July 12 2020 at 1:04 PM

397 Apartments for rent in Millenia, Orlando, FL

Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
$
38 Units Available
Northbridge on Millenia Lake
4902 Millenia Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,133
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,352
1342 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,607
1434 sqft
Updated homes with fully equipped kitchens, oversized closets and natural tile flooring. Enjoy a fitness studio and two resort swimming pools on site. Near Orlando International Premium Outlets for convenient shopping.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
20 Units Available
Aqua at Millenia
5451 Millenia Lakes Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,135
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1188 sqft
Lovers of shopping and dining will enjoy this community's proximity to The Mall at Millenia. At home, residents have access to a pool, gym, hot tub and much more. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 12:37pm
$
32 Units Available
M2 at Millenia
4206 Eastgate Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,310
902 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,552
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,968
1782 sqft
We're OPEN and can't wait to see you by appointment! Office Hours: Monday - Friday 9 AM-6 PM, Saturday 10 AM-5 PM.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
16 Units Available
Heritage on Millenia Apartments
3757 Millenia Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,176
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,459
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1415 sqft
Lake Millenia, I-4, The Mall at Millenia, Millenia Plaza, IKEA Orlando are all nearby. Amenities include: dog walk area, heated spa, children's playground, movie theater, screened-in patio with chef-inspired grill, strength and cardio center, pool with sundeck, business center, controlled-access gates.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
26 Units Available
The Addison on Millenia
4763 Gardens Park Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,289
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,603
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern community near I-4. Impressive list of community features includes a dog park, internet cafe and fire pit. Apartments have luxury amenities. Stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and hardwood floors available.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3621 CONROY Rd. #711
3621 Conroy Rd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1174 sqft
Gorgeous 2 Bed 2 Bath in Gated Community - This is a gorgeous first floor 2/2 in the Mosaic at Millenia with fully upgraded flooring throughout the condo.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3751 Conroy Rd Mosaic @ Millenia
3751 Conroy Road, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1174 sqft
2 Bed Condo located in Mosaic Community - (RLNE5734799)

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3615 Conroy Rd Mosaic @ Millenia
3615 Conroy Road, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1174 sqft
3615 Conroy Rd - Unit 637 Mosaic @ Millenia Available 08/07/20 2 Bed Condo located in Mosaic Community - (RLNE4248230)

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3741 Conroy Rd
3741 Conroy Road, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$985
648 sqft
3741 Conroy Rd - Unit 2724 Available 09/05/20 One Bed in Gated Community - Text or call Jeanine at 407-506-6572 for showing. Thank you! (RLNE3311595)

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3701 CONROY RD #1836 ORANGE COUNTY
3701 Conroy Road, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1478 sqft
Luxurious Condo in Mosaic! - Live the lifestyle of luxurious Millenia! This 3rd floor condo features beautiful wood flooring in the living/dining, balcony off of the living room with a tropical garden and water view and more! Each bedroom comes with

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3611 Conroy Rd Mosaic @ Millenia
3611 Conroy Road, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1336 sqft
3 Bed Condo located in Mosaic Community - (RLNE2344948)

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 11:17am
1 Unit Available
4955 POPLOPEN LANE
4955 Poplopen Lane, Orlando, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1860 sqft
FOR RENT! Easy to apply! This awesome 3 BED + 1 BONUS ROOM is ready for a new tenant! This is a corner spacious unit home and private.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 12:56pm
1 Unit Available
3757 Conroy Road, #2525
3757 Conroy Road, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1091 sqft
Very Nicely updated and furnished condo near Millennia. Granite, stainless steel appliances, and solid wood cabinets. Large balcony off of living room and master bedroom. Washer and dryer included.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4829 Matteo Trl.
4829 Matteo Trail, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1678 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED - Townhouse - This beautiful up graded FULLY FURNISHED town house is MOVE-IN READY, 3 bedroom 2.

1 of 23

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
4206 Eastgate Dr
4206 Eastgate Drive, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,310
698 sqft
Property presented by Apartment Hunters Free Rental Locator Service.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 11:17am
1 Unit Available
3583 CONROY ROAD
3583 Conroy Road, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This 2 bedroom/2 bath condo comes with a washer & dryer, assigned parking spot, tile kitchen & bathroom, private covered patio and stone counter tops.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 11:17am
1 Unit Available
4936 MATTEO TRAIL
4936 Matteo Trail, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1509 sqft
2-Story Townhouse with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms at 4936 Matteo Trail. 1st floor with tile flooring, including living area, kitchen, 1/2 bathroom, and garage. 2nd floor with carpet flooring, including 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and laundry room.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3725 Conroy Road #2123
3725 Conroy Road, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
3725 Conroy Rd #2123 Available 08/11/20 2 Bedroom Condo In Mosaic at Millenia - This beautiful 2/2 Condo is located in the 24-hour manned gated community of Mosaic at Millenia, featuring a resort pool, 8000 sqft clubhouse, volleyball, tennis and
Results within 1 mile of Millenia
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
$
26 Units Available
Aria at Millenia
5000 Millenia Palms Drive, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,203
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,704
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,486
1279 sqft
Located near Universal Orlando Resort, highways, and outlet shopping. Modern 1-3 bedroom luxury apartments with extra storage, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Detached garage available with monthly fee. Pool, clubhouse, and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
4 Units Available
Isles at East Millenia
1980 Lake Fountain Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,025
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1019 sqft
Find your new home at the Isles at East Millenia! Our Millenia apartments in Orlando feature a variety of one bedroom and two bedroom floor plans with elegant details like private patios or balconies, kitchen appliances and plenty of storage space.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 12:41pm
$
8 Units Available
Lakeshore at East Mil
1717 W Holden Avenue, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$899
602 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Lakeshore at East Mil is the at the heart of excitement in Orlando, with easy access to world-famous amusement parks plus any shopping, dining, or entertainment opportunities you could possibly desire.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
$
22 Units Available
Savannah At Park Central
2691 Charleston Town Pl, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,230
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,356
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,678
1321 sqft
Luxury apartments feature granite counters and in-unit laundry. State-of-the-art grounds feature elegant common areas, media center, pool, gym and 6,000-foot health center. Courts for tennis, basketball and racquetball. Prime location in downtown Orlando.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
$
13 Units Available
Century Millenia
5100 Millenia Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,245
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,337
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,824
1279 sqft
Proximity to I-4, Florida Turnpike, The Mall of Millenia, Disney Theme Parks, Orlando International Premium Outlets, Artegon Marketplace, IKEA Orlando. Nearby schools: Millenia Elementary, Sadler Elementary. Pet-friendly apartments with salt water pool, bocce ball court, bark park, hammock grove, fitness court.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
10 Units Available
Park Central
5009 Park Central Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,236
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1214 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Proximity to multiple bus stops, I-4, Fl-441, The Mall at Millenia, IKEA Orlando, Lake Buchanan. Amenities include: 2 lighted tennis courts, indoor basketball court, racquetball court, movie screening room, zen-inspired yoga and aerobics room, waterside boardwalk access, 5 pools, 2 lighted sand volleyball courts.
Millenia
Neighborhood Guide
Millenia is a popular new neighborhood for renters in southwest Orlando. It’s less than 5 miles from downtown but offers lower rents and easy access via I-4. Millenia is a small neighborhood with upscale shopping and gated communities. For young, single professionals especially, it’s a great place to snag an affordable rental in Orlando.

Just across the highway from Universal Orlando lies shiny, new Millenia. The Mall at Millenia opened in 2002 and restaurants, big box stores, and residential construction soon followed. The Mall at Millenia isn’t your average neighborhood shopping center. You can easily spend a whole evening window shopping at luxury boutiques such as Jimmy Choo, Cartier, and Versace. You’ll also find most of the neighborhood dining options in the mall and on the surrounding streets. Wrap up a day of shopping with pizza and a beer at BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse or skip straight to dessert at Cheesecake Factory. There’s also a new IKEA in Millenia which means it will be all too easy to furnish your new apartment.  

Even if you can’t afford to splurge on luxury wares inside the mall, you can still afford to live just outside the glitzy retail mecca. Millenia has upscale apartments that match the decor of the mall. If you’re a true shopping junkie (or a retail worker), you can even live in a luxury apartment that’s walking distance to the mall. However, many residents choose to keep a little distance from mall traffic. You can find affordable apartments in gated communities in nearby Park Central. The Mall of Millenia is only 1.5 miles away from Park Central, but you can keep your sanity by avoiding weekend and holiday traffic. Park Central is just big enough to have its own Publix grocery store, 2 drugstores, and other daily conveniences like banks, gas stations, and dry cleaners.

Millenia and Park Central are geographically small, so there’s not a lot to do outside of retail stores and residences. Luckily the region is conveniently positioned near the interchange of I-4 and Florida’s Turnpike. Park Central is less than a mile from US-441 for an alternate north-south route. For exciting nightlife, just take I-4 a few miles to the heart of downtown Orlando. If you want to spend a sunny day outside, Millenia is only 5 miles away from Bill Frederick Park right off of Florida’s Turnpike. The park has a pool, playground, and access to top-rated fishing and boating on Turkey Lake.

Because Millenia and Park Central are so close to tourism industry employers, you’ll need to do a little work to prove that you’re a reliable renter. Like other Orlando rentals, be prepared to show proof of steady income and a good rental history. Give yourself plenty of time to search and you should be able to get a good deal or incentives on a modern apartment in Millenia or Park Central.

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 BedroomsOrlando Apartments with ParkingOrlando Pet Friendly PlacesOrlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLOak Ridge, FLPine Castle, FLDoctor Phillips, FLPine Hills, FLWilliamsburg, FLBay Hill, FLSouthchase, FLConway, FLWindermere, FLFairview Shores, FLMeadow Woods, FLHorizon West, FLHunters Creek, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLApopka, FLBuenaventura Lakes, FLForest City, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman NorthBaldwin ParkSouth SemoranCentral Business DistrictPark CentralFlorida Center North

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of TechnologyFlorida Southern College