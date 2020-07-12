/
lake nona
174 Apartments for rent in Lake Nona, Orlando, FL
30 Units Available
Reserve At Beachline
8335 Narcoossee Rd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,230
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,885
1349 sqft
Located just off The Beachline (528), which makes it ideal for commuters. The community is pet-friendly, and units offer granite counters, air conditioning, refrigerators and bathtubs.
15 Units Available
Northlake Park
9300 Northlake Pkwy, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,136
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,867
1448 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,949
1545 sqft
Near the Human Performance Institute, Lake Nona, Orlando International Airport, US 417, Beachline Expressway. Area schools: Northlake Park Community School. Amenities include: tennis and basketball courts, pool, access to biking and jogging trails, private green dock, community clubhouse with wet bar.
1 Unit Available
8652 Tavistock Lakes Boulevard
8652 Tavistock Lakes Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,550
820 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Garage Apartment - Property Id: 319416 Beautiful 1 bedroom garage apartment in sought after Laureate Park. Unique garage apartment with vaulted ceilings throughout providing plenty of natural light.
1 Unit Available
11824 DELFINA LANE
11824 Delfina Lane, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1736 sqft
Luxury 2 Bedroom Orlando Home for Rent Near Airport (See Terms) - Orlando Realty & Property Management does business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act and does not discriminate on the basis of race, creed, religion, age, sex, familial status,
1 Unit Available
8573 Pinter Street
8573 Pinter Street, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,225
1862 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! 3/2.5 Beautiful Town-home for rent in Laureate Park! - Please read complete post prior to contacting us for more information.
1 Unit Available
8706 Tavistock Lakes Blvd.
8706 Tavistock Lakes Boulevard, Orlando, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,875
3256 sqft
LAUREATE PARK-8706 Tavistock Lakes Blvd Orlando FL 32827 - Beautiful Single Family home in Laureate Park !! This 5 bedroom 3.5 bath home is vacant.
1 Unit Available
12223 PESCARA LANE
12223 Pescara Lane, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1554 sqft
Private villa surrounded by water on entry side and backyard. Country Club living at its best. In top condition with screened room. Open floor plan with large living dinning area.
1 Unit Available
9459 Merrifield Street
9459 Merrifield Street, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2464 sqft
9459 Merrifield Street Available 09/01/20 Beautiful Home! Move in Ready! IN LAUREATTE @ LAKE NONA - Great custom-built home with Two story house 3/Bedrooms and 2/bathrooms. Ceramic Tiles throughout the house except for the bedrooms.
1 Unit Available
12220 Pescara Lane Unit# 122
12220 Pescara Lane, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1554 sqft
12220 Pescara Lane Unit# 122 Available 08/11/20 Deluxe Villa with Lake View - DELUXE VILLA LAKE VIEW, CORNER LOT,FOUR CAR AMPLE PARKING.
1 Unit Available
8453 Laureate Blvd
8453 Laureate Boulevard, Orlando, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,695
2350 sqft
8453 Laureate Blvd Available 07/15/20 Spacious 4/3.5 in Laureate Park in Lake Nona - 8453 Laureate Blvd is located in the beautiful community of Laureate Park in the desirable Lake Nona area.
1 Unit Available
8636 TAVISTOCK LAKES BOULEVARD
8636 Tavistock Lakes Boulevard, Orlando, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2464 sqft
This like-new 2 story home features a 1st floor master suite, large kitchen featuring an island built for entertaining, and an eat-in space, family room features vaulted ceilings for an open and airy feeling, formal dining room and office to left
1 Unit Available
12054 LAZIO LANE
12054 Lazio Lane, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,375
2011 sqft
INCLUDES: Basic Cable and Internet, Security System, Lawn Care, Pest Control, Access to Fitness Center, Tennis, Pool and all community features. Owner pays HOA fees. What a Luxurious Home in the Lake Nona Gated Community of Villagewalk.
1 Unit Available
11964 INAGUA DRIVE
11964 Inagua Drive, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1554 sqft
SUPER 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located in the beautiful VillageWalk at Lake Nona gated, guarded community just minutes from shopping, restaurants, international airport, V A Hospital.
1 Unit Available
10135 Hartford Maroon Road
10135 Hartford Maroon Road, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1330 sqft
***LIKE NEW! BEAUTIFUL 3 BR / 2.5 BATH / 2 CAR GARAGE (LAKE NONA) - ***APPLICATION PENDING DO NOT APPLY ***This Fabulous two-story, corner unit, Townhome features 3 bedrooms 2.5 bath, 1 car garage.
1 Unit Available
8584 Tavistock Lakes Blvd.
8584 Tavistock Lakes Boulevard, Orlando, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,695
2390 sqft
Beautiful 4/3.5 w/ 2 Car Garage in Laureate Park/Lake Nona - Beautiful 4 bedroom 3.5 bath home with a 2 car garage located in Laureate Park / Lake Nona.
1 Unit Available
8819 KASTLER STREET
8819 Kastler Street, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
740 sqft
Beautiful brand new one bedroom apartment in laureate Park lake nona , close to medical city restaurant, shopping and more , wont last call today for showing
1 Unit Available
8562 LEATHERLEAF LANE
8562 Leatherleaf Lane, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1810 sqft
3/3 Lake Nona Townhome - Gorgeous 2 story townhome located in the desirable community of Villagewalk at Lake Nona.
1 Unit Available
9279 Northlake Parkway
9279 Northlake Parkway, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1911 sqft
Modern 3/2.5 with Two Car Garage Townhouse Located in Northlake Park at Lake Nona - Modern 3/2.
1 Unit Available
10147 Hartford Maroon Road - 1
10147 Hartford Maroon Road, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1394 sqft
3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom. Townhouse in the desirable Lake Nona Waters Edge at Northlake Park. This Town home is within walking distance to clubhouse. The Water's Edge at Lake Nona community features COUNTLESS amenities.
1 Unit Available
6973 Arnoldson St - 1
6973 Arnoldson St, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
860 sqft
BRAND NEW APARTMENT SPECTACULAR!! MINUTES TO UCF AND UF, NEMOURS HOSPITAL, VA HOSPITAL BOXI PARK LAKE NONA.
1 Unit Available
8467 ADALINA PLACE
8467 Adalina Place, Orlando, FL
5 Bedrooms
$4,800
4382 sqft
Executive home FOR RENT in Lake Nona! Garden Vista model by Pulte Homes. All appliances included. Built-in appliances.
1 Unit Available
12286 REGAL LILY LANE
12286 Regal Lily Lane, Orlando, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
4016 sqft
Luxury house in Villagewalk for RENT! Don’t miss this opportunity to live in beautiful Villagewalk at Lake Nona! Stunning move in ready home in gated, resort style community close to new medical city, USTA, KPMG.
1 Unit Available
9826 POPLAR PLACE
9826 Poplar Place, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
2005 sqft
Immaculate END UNIT 3/2.5 TOWNHOME IN LAKE NONA!!! Located behind NorthLake Park Community School and YMCA, on a beautiful green, this 3 / 2.5 is perfect for Lake Nona living.
1 Unit Available
13590 LESSING AVENUE
13590 Lessing Avenue, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
825 sqft
The perfect garage apartment with private entrance and garage parking. This home features an elegant kitchen with full size stainless steel appliances. All utilities included. Less than one block from park space.
