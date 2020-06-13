Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:42 AM

335 Apartments for rent in Fern Park, FL

📍
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:03am
8 Units Available
Advenir at Magnolia
210 Welcome Way, Fern Park, FL
Studio
$910
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,000
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Advenir at Magnolia is a friendly community located a short distance from Altamonte Mall and The Florida Hospital. Units feature washer/dryer hookups, hardwood floors, fireplaces, and dishwashers. The community is pet-friendly.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
1 Unit Available
2174 Sharp Court
2174 Sharp Court, Fern Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$944
528 sqft
Property presented by Apartment Hunters Free Rental Locator Service. Contact us for more information on this and other properties that are just what you are looking for! Convenience, affordability and comfortable living can be yours.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
412 Lochmond Drive
412 Lochmond Drive, Fern Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1092 sqft
CLICK HERE FOR SELF-SHOWINGS! CLICK HERE TO VIEW OUR AVAILABLE HOMES! CLICK HERE TO APPLY NOW! This delightful home located in Fern Park, FL is now available.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1531 Pickwood Avenue
1531 Pickwood Avenue, Fern Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,915
2012 sqft
3/2 town home in Lake of the Woods - This amazing two story town home has a spacious floor plan with lots of storage and 2 closets in the master bedroom including a walk in closet.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2108 Abercorn Court
2108 Abercorn Court, Fern Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1252 sqft
2108 Abercorn Court Available 07/15/20 CASSELBERRY: Townhome in Devon Place - AVAILABLE JULY 15th! Beautiful 2 story town home built in 2005 is in the heart of Casselberry! This home offers 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms plus a half bath downstairs,

1 of 16

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
227 Lochmond Drive
227 Lochmond Drive, Fern Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1188 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Results within 1 mile of Fern Park
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
21 Units Available
Integra Lakes
3160 Integra Lakes Lane, Casselberry, FL
Studio
$1,035
552 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,215
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1138 sqft
Thorton Park and the Altamonte Mall are just minutes from this vibrant property. The variety of amenities include a game room, pool, gym, dog park and clubhouse. Units have stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 06:18am
$
24 Units Available
400 North
400 North Orlando Avenue, Maitland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,370
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1089 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We're OPEN and can't wait to see you by appointment! Now offering UP TO TWO MONTHS FREE! *See agent for details. 400 North is Maitland's newest luxury living experience.
Verified

1 of 65

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
102 Units Available
Town Trelago
601 Trelago Way, Maitland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,220
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,080
1418 sqft
Style, substance and sustainability are the pillars of quality living at Town Trelago.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:29am
25 Units Available
Newport Colony Apartments
1166 Pointe Newport Terrace, Casselberry, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,012
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,522
1266 sqft
Schools in the area: English Estates Elementary, Lake Forrest Preparatory School. Close to Lake Jesup Stormwater Project, Casselberry Square, Lake Howell. Pet-friendly apartments with 2 pools, spa, fitness center, pet area, scenic jogging trail, children's play area, picnic pavilion, tennis & volleyball courts.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
31 Units Available
The Parker at Maitland Station
955 N Orlando Ave, Maitland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,355
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,722
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,149
1309 sqft
Luxury living right next to the Maitland SunRail Station. Minutes from shopping and dining in Orlando. Enjoy a modern home with exposed brick walls and hardwood floors. Community has resort-style amenities.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
38 Units Available
Sole at Casselberry
3851 Grandpine Way, Casselberry, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,208
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1325 sqft
Resort style apartments with luxury finishes, including gourmet kitchens and quartz countertops. Enjoy amenities including the large pool, coffee bar, yoga classes, and shuffleboard courts. Pet friendly!
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
35 Units Available
The Harbor at Lake Howell
1280 Vinings Ln, Casselberry, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,102
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,642
1330 sqft
A great place to call home, this lakefront community offers spacious floorplans, updated kitchens, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and wood plank flooring as well as large closets.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
16 Units Available
Latitude 28
828 Orienta Ave, Altamonte Springs, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,019
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
915 sqft
Easte Pointe at Altamonte Springs offers a classic modern Floridian apartment setting with palm trees, wide lawns and two resort-style swimming pools. Apartments have newly renovated interiors with stylish wood flooring and open kitchens.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Casselberry Country Club
6 Units Available
The Palms at Casselberry
400 Sandpiper Ln, Casselberry, FL
1 Bedroom
$946
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,352
1081 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,564
1298 sqft
Welcome home to The Palms Apartments in Casselberry, FL. Tucked away in a quiet residential area of Casselberry, yet conveniently close to transit plus shopping and dining - The Palms at Casselberry is the perfect choice for your next apartment home.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
31 Units Available
Radius Winter Park
100 Reflections Cir, Casselberry, FL
1 Bedroom
$995
572 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
914 sqft
Create your dream life at Radius Winter Park! Our spacious and unique one and two-bedroom apartment homes offer everything you need.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
1 Unit Available
400 N OrlandoAve
400 N Orlando Ave, Maitland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,436
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Property presented by Apartment Hunters Free Rental Locator Service. Contact us for more information on this and other properties that are just what you are looking for! Maitland's newest luxury living experience.

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
1 Unit Available
955 N Orlando Ave
955 Orlando Avenue, Maitland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,480
769 sqft
Property presented by Apartment Hunters Free Rental Locator Service.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
292 Drosdick Drive
292 Drosdick Drive, Casselberry, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1499 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
703 Beverly Ave
703 Beverly Avenue, Altamonte Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1243 sqft
3 Bedroom/2 Bathroom SFH in Charter Oaks AVAILABLE NOW! - Come check out this 3 bed/2 bath home in Altamonte Springs that has been freshly painted, new flooring, new kitchen and bathroom cabinets, new appliances, new granite counters and new tiled

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
506 Astria Ct.
506 Astria Court, Altamonte Springs, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2301 sqft
Spacious Single Story Pool Home in Altamonte Springs - Home is in Barclay Woods subdivision and has been newly painted inside and out. Features include 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, split plan with laminate and tile flooring.

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2520 Caper Lane #102
2520 Caper Lane, Casselberry, FL
1 Bedroom
$875
757 sqft
1 bedroom 1 Bathroom Winter Park/Maitland - This one bedroom 1 bath in located in the Carrington Park community on the edge of Maitland and winter park.

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
644 Kenwick Cir Unit 104
644 Kenwick Circle, Casselberry, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1126 sqft
Charming 2/2 in Casselberry! - This property will be available mid June. Add yourself to the waiting list by using the link below. Once this property becomes available for showings, you will be notified via email.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
622 Kenwick Cir Apt 203
622 Kenwick Circle, Casselberry, FL
1 Bedroom
$995
856 sqft
Spacious 1 Bed 1 Bath condo for rent $995 monthly (Water, Sewer and Trash INCLUDED!) Interior Amenities Include: Refrigerator Stove Dishwasher Washer and Dryer *Vinyl Flooring *Tile Flooring Community Amenities Include: Fitness Center Pool Tennis
City GuideFern Park
Fern Park is home to the Woodbridge Cemetery, considered to be one of the most haunted places in the Orlando area!

Fern Park is a great little town located in Seminole county Florida. It is also part of the Orlando-Kissimmee greater metropolitan area, with all the attractions that come with living in Central Florida. Which means that it is not far from everyone's favorite park, Walt Disney World! With a population of just over 7,700 people, it still has the small town feel while being close to such major attractions in the Sunshine State. The population has remained relatively steady in recent years, making it a great place to settle down for the long haul. The home values are close to the Florida average, great benefits in a state that offers so much to young and old alike.

Moving to Fern Park

The greater Orlando area is a great place to live, and Fern Park is no different. With a land area of 1.99 square miles and a water area of 0.29 square miles, its small enough that you'll be comfortable. There is plenty of diversity in the residents, with the cultural flavor that comes with it.

The average home in Fern Park was built in 1975, making it a stable community with plenty of opportunities to buy or rent a home, condo, or even luxury apartments. There is a great range of rental options, from premier apartments to condos for rent. On the smaller end of the scale is a studio apartment for rent, very convenient for those who need this option. Fern Park apartment rentals are also plentiful, with several complexes to choose from. There is also housing for rent in town, so whatever size residence you are looking for, you are sure to find it.

If you are just starting your home search, preparation is so important., especially in such a desirable part of the state. Write down a list of all the features you are looking for, so when you find the right place you can act fast. The local papers are a great resource, as are the online rental and real estate listings. If you still need help, get a local realtor who specializes in helping new home buyers or renters. The more resources you have on your side the better. Then when you are ready, read through all the fine print, take action, and in just a short time you'll be happy to call Fern Park your new home!

As you would expect, the climate is sunny and warm throughout the year, and you never have to go far to find sunshine. The climate is relatively humid, and precipitation is common during the summer, as it is throughout the state of Florida. But that won't stop you from enjoying life in Central Florida year-round!

Neighborhoods

There are plenty of great neighborhoods in Fern Park. You can choose to live close to town, or in a quieter area. Here are some of the neighborhoods you should consider:

Indian Hills: One of the larger neighborhoods, filled with nice homes and quiet streets, located in the heart of Fern Park.

Lake of the Woods: A townhouse community, with lots of amenities like a rec room with pool tables, a library with a selection of books and videos, and shuffleboard. There are also social events to help you get to know the neighbors.

The Palms At Magnolia Grove: An excellent apartment community, with a swimming pool and club house, with spacious apartments, all close to shopping and the top restaurants.

Cypress Springs: A friendly community with something for everyone, including spacious units, two swimming pools and tennis courts.

Living in Fern Park

Central Florida is a great location that offers lots to do. Fern Park is located just a short drive from the city of Orlando. Whether you are looking for shopping, outdoor activities, or fun in the sun, all are close by. Of course, Orlando is known for the magical Disney World. If you've never been there it is a must-see and will give you a lifetime of memories. Known as one of the happiest places on earth, it is a clean park with rides, shows, and a wide range of attractions for people of all ages. Take a picture in front of the Magic Kingdom, and make sure to say hello to Mickey Mouse!

Nearby you can also visit Universal Studios to go behind the scenes of some of your favorite movies. And Sea World is far better than your average aquarium. So if you are looking for fun there is lots to do! But if you are into a quieter type of fun, you can enjoy nature and other outdoor activities. There's the Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens, where you can see all kinds of animals, including mammals, reptiles and birds. Then there's the ZOOm Air Adventure Park, which is an aerial adventure course. Sounds like fun? It sure is, and uses rope bridges and zip lines so you can experience life from an animal's perspective. All of this and not far from Fern Park!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Fern Park?
The average rent price for Fern Park rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,220.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Fern Park?
Some of the colleges located in the Fern Park area include Bethune-Cookman University, Daytona State College, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach, Florida Southern College, and Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Fern Park?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Fern Park from include Orlando, Lakeland, Kissimmee, Daytona Beach, and Altamonte Springs.

