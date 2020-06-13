335 Apartments for rent in Fern Park, FL📍
1 of 13
1 of 20
1 of 16
1 of 14
1 of 16
1 of 16
1 of 28
1 of 38
1 of 65
1 of 25
1 of 28
1 of 18
1 of 18
1 of 20
1 of 25
1 of 35
1 of 25
1 of 45
1 of 16
1 of 11
1 of 20
1 of 4
1 of 2
1 of 21
Fern Park is a great little town located in Seminole county Florida. It is also part of the Orlando-Kissimmee greater metropolitan area, with all the attractions that come with living in Central Florida. Which means that it is not far from everyone's favorite park, Walt Disney World! With a population of just over 7,700 people, it still has the small town feel while being close to such major attractions in the Sunshine State. The population has remained relatively steady in recent years, making it a great place to settle down for the long haul. The home values are close to the Florida average, great benefits in a state that offers so much to young and old alike.
The greater Orlando area is a great place to live, and Fern Park is no different. With a land area of 1.99 square miles and a water area of 0.29 square miles, its small enough that you'll be comfortable. There is plenty of diversity in the residents, with the cultural flavor that comes with it.
The average home in Fern Park was built in 1975, making it a stable community with plenty of opportunities to buy or rent a home, condo, or even luxury apartments. There is a great range of rental options, from premier apartments to condos for rent. On the smaller end of the scale is a studio apartment for rent, very convenient for those who need this option. Fern Park apartment rentals are also plentiful, with several complexes to choose from. There is also housing for rent in town, so whatever size residence you are looking for, you are sure to find it.
If you are just starting your home search, preparation is so important., especially in such a desirable part of the state. Write down a list of all the features you are looking for, so when you find the right place you can act fast. The local papers are a great resource, as are the online rental and real estate listings. If you still need help, get a local realtor who specializes in helping new home buyers or renters. The more resources you have on your side the better. Then when you are ready, read through all the fine print, take action, and in just a short time you'll be happy to call Fern Park your new home!
As you would expect, the climate is sunny and warm throughout the year, and you never have to go far to find sunshine. The climate is relatively humid, and precipitation is common during the summer, as it is throughout the state of Florida. But that won't stop you from enjoying life in Central Florida year-round!
There are plenty of great neighborhoods in Fern Park. You can choose to live close to town, or in a quieter area. Here are some of the neighborhoods you should consider:
Indian Hills: One of the larger neighborhoods, filled with nice homes and quiet streets, located in the heart of Fern Park.
Lake of the Woods: A townhouse community, with lots of amenities like a rec room with pool tables, a library with a selection of books and videos, and shuffleboard. There are also social events to help you get to know the neighbors.
The Palms At Magnolia Grove: An excellent apartment community, with a swimming pool and club house, with spacious apartments, all close to shopping and the top restaurants.
Cypress Springs: A friendly community with something for everyone, including spacious units, two swimming pools and tennis courts.
Central Florida is a great location that offers lots to do. Fern Park is located just a short drive from the city of Orlando. Whether you are looking for shopping, outdoor activities, or fun in the sun, all are close by. Of course, Orlando is known for the magical Disney World. If you've never been there it is a must-see and will give you a lifetime of memories. Known as one of the happiest places on earth, it is a clean park with rides, shows, and a wide range of attractions for people of all ages. Take a picture in front of the Magic Kingdom, and make sure to say hello to Mickey Mouse!
Nearby you can also visit Universal Studios to go behind the scenes of some of your favorite movies. And Sea World is far better than your average aquarium. So if you are looking for fun there is lots to do! But if you are into a quieter type of fun, you can enjoy nature and other outdoor activities. There's the Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens, where you can see all kinds of animals, including mammals, reptiles and birds. Then there's the ZOOm Air Adventure Park, which is an aerial adventure course. Sounds like fun? It sure is, and uses rope bridges and zip lines so you can experience life from an animal's perspective. All of this and not far from Fern Park!