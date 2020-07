Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated air conditioning oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly car wash area clubhouse coffee bar internet cafe dog park gym playground pool bbq/grill internet access trash valet yoga cats allowed

The Cornerstone features an array of floor plans with studio, one and two-bedroom options, plus unique loft-style townhomes. Interior features include bay windows, two-toned paint, built-ins, lake views, screened-in lanais, and upgraded fixtures and finishes. Looking for a great full-amenity community? Look no farther than The Cornerstone – enjoy two fabulous resort-style swimming pools, a newly upgraded fitness center with yoga room, outdoor lounge, bark park, summer kitchen, multi-sports court, and a brand new resident clubhouse with coffee bar and Internet cafe. Situated around an idyllic lake with walking trails, a scenic deck and quaint wooded footbridge – The Cornerstone will be your personal oasis.