/
/
/
OTC
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:35 AM
135 Apartments For Rent Near Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
45 Units Available
Alexan Winter Park
1874 Harmon Avenue, Winter Park, FL
Studio
$1,325
719 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,320
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1213 sqft
Alexan Winter Park is an apartment community designed with you in mind, putting extra care into every detail. Details that make your living space an extension of you, with open floor plans and extra touches like keyless entry and USB outlets.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
36 Units Available
Lake Formosa
The Yard at Ivanhoe
1460 Alden Road, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,753
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,210
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Downtown Orlando is defined by its districts, villages, and neighborhoods.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 06:16 AM
135 Units Available
South Orange
Novel Lucerne
733 Main Lane, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,342
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,876
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,894
1611 sqft
There’s the Orlando the world knows and then there’s the real Orlando. Beyond the parks and the palm trees there’s a place, a people and a culture that’s distinct, authentic and only Orlando. Novel Lucerne puts you in the middle of it all.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
26 Units Available
Central Business District
Camden North Quarter
777 N Orange Ave, Orlando, FL
Studio
$1,399
650 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,319
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,709
1131 sqft
Newly constructed. Units have granite countertops, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and extra storage. Relax or socialize around fire pit and BBQ/grill. Pool, gym, yoga and clubhouse. Pet-friendly with dog park. Concierge service.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 15 at 06:23 AM
$
47 Units Available
Central Business District
Modera Central
125 E. Pine Street, Orlando, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,547
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,989
1120 sqft
This distinctly modern 22-story high-rise in downtown Orlando allows you to embrace a life of style in a prime, yet picturesque location.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
24 Units Available
Central Business District
Camden Orange Court
668 N Orange Ave, Orlando, FL
Studio
$1,179
632 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,129
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1236 sqft
Minutes from I-4 and Lake Concord. Urban-style community with 9-foot ceilings, resort-like pool and media room. Luxury amenities include granite countertops, patio or balcony, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Oversized showers and tubs.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 15 at 06:30 AM
$
75 Units Available
Central Business District
SteelHouse Orlando
750 N Orange Ave, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,240
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1060 sqft
This community is located off I-4 and provides easy access to the shopping and dining options along Colonial Drive. Beautiful units have hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances. Community also feature a pool and gym.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
25 Units Available
College Park
The Princeton At College Park
646 W Smith Street, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,345
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Princeton at College Park offers upscale living in vibrant College Park, FL, just minutes from Downtown Orlando.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
45 Units Available
Central Business District
SkyHouse Orlando
335 N Magnolia Ave, Orlando, FL
Studio
$1,274
604 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,457
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1046 sqft
Enjoy relaxing unit features, including a bathtub and carpet flooring. Green apartment community amenities feature a coffee bar and 24-hour concierge. Near Lake Eola Park and the Bob Carr Theater with access to Interstate 4.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
32 Units Available
North Orange
The Ivy Residences at Health Village
2650 Dade Ave, Orlando, FL
Studio
$1,185
670 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,285
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1143 sqft
Upscale apartments near Interstate 4. Large windows offer sweeping views. Kitchens have island counters and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include a game room and a 24-hour fitness center.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
36 Units Available
Central Business District
Central Station on Orange
480 N Orange Ave, Orlando, FL
Studio
$1,198
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,220
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,756
1211 sqft
Contemporary apartments have ice makers, garbage disposal and granite counters. Take advantage of in-unit laundry. The eco-friendly complex has car charging stations. Conveniently located near Interstate 4 and the LYNX Central Station.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
15 Units Available
South Eola
Camden Thornton Park
420 E Church St, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,459
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,889
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,839
1468 sqft
Located just minutes from grocery store, 12-screen movie theater and Lake Eola Park. Units boast air conditioning, stainless steel appliances and laundry. Residents have access to communal pool, pool table and gym.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 14 at 10:38 AM
26 Units Available
Colonial Town Center
Linden Audubon Park
990 Warehouse Rd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,265
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,515
1479 sqft
Lavish units have oversized windows and stainless steel appliances. Spa-inspired bathrooms. Exercise in the two-story gym. Located within walking distance of Orlando Fashion Square. Easy access to Cady Way Trail.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 15 at 06:24 AM
$
22 Units Available
South Eola
The Paramount On Lake Eola
415 E Pine St, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,495
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1224 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,580
1659 sqft
High-rise living in a great urban setting close to Orlando's best restaurants and entertainment venues. Units with fully equipped kitchens, walk-in closets, tile flooring, and balconies with city views.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
27 Units Available
South Orange
Lofts at SoDo
100 W Grant St, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,230
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,581
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,873
1488 sqft
These luxurious, loft-style units feature in-house laundry, extra storage and a patio. The community offers a courtyard, fitness centers and a pool. Less than two miles from downtown Orlando, residents have access to shopping, nightlife and dining.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
23 Units Available
Callahan
Amelia Court at Creative Village
659 W Amelia Street, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,329
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1049 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,629
1274 sqft
Learn more about our current Move-In Specials and save today! Amelia Court is new luxury smoke free apartment community centrally located in beautiful Downtown Orlando.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
15 Units Available
Central Business District
55 WEST
55 West Church St, Orlando, FL
Studio
$1,241
878 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,658
1053 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,993
1224 sqft
Close to I-4, Grand Bohemian Gallery, Orlando Police Department, Amway Center, Lake Eola, Lake Eola Park, Orlando County Library System, Downtown Orlando City Hall, Mad Cow Theatre. Amenities include: 24-hour doorman, resort-style pool with sundeck, spa, attached garage, downtown Orlando views.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
26 Units Available
Rowena Gardens
The Gallery at Mills Park
1650 N Mills Ave, Orlando, FL
Studio
$1,407
663 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,549
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,813
1143 sqft
Nearby schools: Fern Creek Elementary, Lake Highland Prep, Adventist University of Health Sciences. Right by Lake Formosa, I-4, N. Mills Ave., Florida Hospital Orlando, Florida Hospital for Children, Harry P Leu Gardens. Amenities include: 2 pools, zen areas, spa room, bike lockers, poolside grills.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 06:22 AM
9 Units Available
Lake Dot
Concord Court at Creative Village
661 W Amelia Street, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$472
722 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$468
1137 sqft
Amelia Court is new luxury apartment community centrally located in beautiful DOWNTOWN ORLANDO. As a resident living in the heart of CREATIVE VILLAGE, you will enjoy great entertainment and dining options.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 9 at 09:02 PM
Contact for Availability
Holden-Parramore
City View
595 W Church St, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,045
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,710
1228 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at City View in Orlando. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 14 at 09:22 AM
4 Units Available
North Orange
Lake Ivanhoe Shores
1730 Gurtler Court, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,070
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Lake Ivanhoe Shores Apartments is a rental community with vintage charm located off Antique Row in College Park.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 9 at 09:02 PM
Contact for Availability
Lake Dot
Lexington Court
315 W Concord St, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$890
621 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,038
728 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,178
1102 sqft
Lexington Court is a luxury apartment community located in beautiful Downtown Orlando on the corner of West Concord Street and North Hughey Avenue.
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 05:40 AM
1 Unit Available
College Park
630 VASSAR STREET
630 Vassar Street, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1416 sqft
For Lease! Stunning unit at College Park's The Wellesley. Unit is being offered completely furnished.
1 of 29
Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
1619 Wilson Avenue
1619 Wilson Avenue, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1850 sqft
If this listing is up the home is still available. Modern 3 Bedroom / 2.5 Bath Town Home with Fenced Backyard and 2 Car Garage. Available July 1 or perhaps earlier. Rent includes all monthly HOA fees.