281 Apartments for rent in Goldenrod, FL📍
Located just northeast of Orlando, Florida, is a place called Goldenrod. It's a lovely little suburban city with nice neighborhoods, beautiful lakes, and lots of convenient amenities. Sure, Goldenrod is small. But what draws people to this suburban enclave is that it's a great place to rest your head at night after spending your days playing or working in the big city nearby. Home to about 13,000 people, Goldenrod is a popular place in central Florida for convenient, easy, comfortable small town living.
If you're going to look for an apartment rental in Goldenrod, you're in luck. The town has a plethora of great rental apts and you're sure to find a great place to call home. If you want to search for a home, it might be best to start your hunt for apartment complexes in one of the cooler months, like during the fall, winter or spring. The water is usually lovely during the summer, but the air is hot, so if you plan to look for a one- or two-bedroom apartment, it might just be the most comfortable to do it during a more temperate time.
To start your hunt for a place to live, think about what you want from a home. Do you want something that is convenient for a commute? Do you care about the community you live in? Do you want to have a large place with lots of space for you to spread out? Narrow down your preferences and must-haves in an apartment, then start looking. Once you schedule appointments to see as many potential apartments as you can, you'll want to prepare to submit a rental application. It might sound silly, yes, since you haven't even seen any homes yet. But in a sought-after community, available rental apartments might be hard to come by, so getting everything prepared far in advance can help ensure that you snag the best apartment you see right when you see it. To prepare to apply for an apartment, gather your financial documents that will prove that you will pay rent on time. You can bring things like your bank statements, tax returns, pay stubs, and a letter of employment. If you feel like going above and beyond to convince your potential landlord to rent to you, then you can gather letters of reference. Some of the best people to get letters of reference from include former landlords, colleagues, and friends. These people can attest to the fact that you're both a great tenant and an awesome person.
It's important to find the right space to live in when you move to a new town, but it's also important to make sure you end up living in the right geographical area. Neighborhoods all have their differences, so think about what matters do you. Are you hoping for somewhere that's quiet and peaceful? Or, are you looking for a part of town that has lots of fun things to do and see, and a place that's filled with amenities and entertainment? Decide what your priorities are, then do some research about the town. If you want to know more about the neighborhoods in Goldenrod, then check out the info below.
Central Goldenrod: Central Goldenrod is the heart of town. Lots goes on here, so it's a good place to be if you want to live somewhere that has some hustle and bustle. Central Goldenrod is the location of Goldenrod Park, so it's also a great place to be if you like to spend time in the outdoors.
Northern Goldenrod: Northern Goldenrod is suburbia at its best. This is the place to live if you want purely residential suburban living.
Southern Goldenrod: Southern Goldenrod has many businesses and restaurants. It's not the best place to live if you want to live in a quaint Florida town, but it is a good spot for commuters because of its proximity to Orlando.
If you're moving to Goldenrod, you'll have lots of sunshine in store for you. This is the Sunshine State after all! Also, be prepared to have lots of fun. Goldenrod is just a short drive from Orlando, the world's theme park capital, so if you end up living here, you can hop in the car for a short drive and end up at the Magic Kingdom in just 15 minutes! Goldenrod residents regularly enjoy the proximity of places like Universal Orlando, Islands of Adventure, Disney Studios, EPCOT, the Animal Kingdom, and more. Also, Orlando proper is home to some world-class dining and entertainment options. Culture lovers can take advantage of world-class arts like the Orlando Shakespeare Theatre, the Mad Cow Theatre, the Orlando Repertory Theatre, and the Bob Carr Performing Arts Centre.
However, you don't even have to leave Goldenrod to have a good time. Goldenrod Park is a favorite gathering spot of residents, as are the lakes in town, Perch Lake, Lake Nan, and Lake Waunatta. For shoppers, Goldenrod has great options, like the University Plaza. Diners will rejoice in their options in Goldenrod, as well! This tiny town has some great eateries, like Iguana Cantina, Boston's Fish House and Thai Villa Restaurant. If you want to get around in Goldenrod, you better have a car. While the town does have some public transportation, most people rely on their own wheels to get to and from work and play every day.