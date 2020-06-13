281 Apartments for rent in Goldenrod, FL

Apartment List
1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
Goldenrod
29 Units Available
Bishop Park
3250 Bishop Park Dr, Goldenrod, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,097
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1010 sqft
Relaxed, tropical setting just minutes from downtown Orlando. 1-2 bedroom apartments with walk-in closets, private patios/balconies and Roman tubs. Complex boasts gorgeous pool area, summer kitchen, wet bar and more.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Goldenrod
1 Unit Available
4816 Tangerine Ave
4816 Tangerine Avenue, Goldenrod, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
731 sqft
4816 Tangerine Ave Available 07/15/20 Winter Park Condo AVAILABLE JULY 15th! - This 1 bedroom 1 bath is in an established neighborhood. All Kitchen appliances, living room/dining area combo, inside utility room with washer and dryer included.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Goldenrod
1 Unit Available
7580 Aloma Pines Ct.
7580 Aloma Pines Court, Goldenrod, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1872 sqft
7580 Aloma Pines Ct. Available 06/15/20 Recently Constructed 3BR/2.5BA Town Home in Aloma Trails Community in Winter Park! - Recently constructed town home in the gated community of Aloma Trails! This 3 bedroom, 2.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Goldenrod
1 Unit Available
1494 Brazilian Lane
1494 Brazilian Lane, Goldenrod, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1570 sqft
Beautiful 4/2 home FOR RENT located in highly sought after Eastbrook neighborhood of Winter Park! Move in ready! - Please read complete post prior to contacting us for more information.

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Goldenrod
1 Unit Available
2317 Conifer Avenue
2317 Conifer Avenue, Goldenrod, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,775
1726 sqft
4/2 in Desirable Winter Park location! For Sale or Rent!!! - HOME SWEET HOME! You will feel right at home the moment you step in. Spacious formal living area, leads back to the charming dining area.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Goldenrod
1 Unit Available
5415 ALBERT DRIVE
5415 Albert Drive, Goldenrod, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1306 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath home in Winter Park for rent. This 1300 sq ft home boast of a tile flooring through out the house, fire place and newer appliances. This property is close to schools shopping and highways.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Goldenrod
1 Unit Available
480-1 N ORANGE AVENUE
480-1 Orange Avenue, Goldenrod, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,299
696 sqft
Crescent Central Station is the stop where everything starts – a new transit-oriented apartment community designed to connect you to the people and places that matter most.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Goldenrod
1 Unit Available
223 STEFANIK ROAD
223 Stefanik Road, Goldenrod, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1191 sqft
223 Stefanik Road - Winter Park - 2 bedroom 2 bath 1/2 duplex with 1 car carport. Fenced yard and spacious bedrooms. New exterior paint.

1 of 16

Last updated May 15 at 06:43pm
Goldenrod
1 Unit Available
7433 Houston Court East
7433 Houston Court East, Goldenrod, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1716 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Verified

1 of 63

Last updated June 13 at 06:04am
$
Goldenrod
44 Units Available
Vintage Winter Park
7490 Dwell Well Way, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,435
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,659
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,410
1399 sqft
We're OPEN & can't wait to see you by appointment! For a limited time, receive six weeks free plus a $99 Look & Lease Special! *See agent for details. Modern living is coming to Winter Park.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
15 Units Available
Cranes Landing
3440 N Goldenrod Rd, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,015
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,414
1200 sqft
Luxurious unit amenities include private balcony, premium appliances, and washer and dryer. Community features volleyball court, fitness center and lighted tennis courts. Excellent location within walking distance to Full Sail University and Rollins College.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
16 Units Available
Lakeside at Winter Park
3935 Sutton Place Blvd, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,020
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
974 sqft
Peaceful community with gated access, pristine pool and lovely Zen garden. Near Route 417, Route 408 and I-4, short drive to downtown Orlando. Easy walk to Full Sail University and Harbor Park.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
44 Units Available
Venue at Winter Park
5 Autumn Breeze Way, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,055
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,515
1270 sqft
Great location for commuters close to highways 417, 408, and I-4. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community amenities include 24-hour maintenance, carport, pool, and playground.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
25 Units Available
Central Place at Winter Park
7000 University Blvd, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,010
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
949 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1178 sqft
Located just minutes from State Road 436, the East/West Expressway and The Greenway. In-unit amenities include washer/dryer hookup, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community features pool, bike storage, parking and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
35 Units Available
The Harbor at Lake Howell
1280 Vinings Ln, Casselberry, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,102
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,642
1330 sqft
A great place to call home, this lakefront community offers spacious floorplans, updated kitchens, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and wood plank flooring as well as large closets.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
31 Units Available
Radius Winter Park
100 Reflections Cir, Casselberry, FL
1 Bedroom
$995
572 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
914 sqft
Create your dream life at Radius Winter Park! Our spacious and unique one and two-bedroom apartment homes offer everything you need.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
9 Units Available
Summerlin at Winter Park Apartments
3207 Rosebud Lane, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,155
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,174
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1232 sqft
These apartments for rent in Orlando are close to Full Sail University and the University of Central Florida. Offering pet-friendly apartments one, two, and three-bedroom floorplans, Summerlin at Winter Park envelops residents in convenience and fun.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 11 at 02:10pm
$
3 Units Available
Poste Winter Park
800 Semoran Park Dr., Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,045
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Easy access to Highway 17, Lake Talmo, Longwood Lakes Shopping Center, Winter Springs Elementary. Amenities include: dog park, fitness center, lighted tennis and sport courts, natural fishing lake, two pools with sundeck, and spacious closets.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:15am
Goldenrod
6 Units Available
Affinity at Winter Park
600 N Semoran Blvd, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$995
562 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,024
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,260
1400 sqft
Close to Aloma Shopping Center and Wood Park. Spacious walk-in closets in all apartments. Residents have full access to an on-site gym and swimming pool. Community offers BBQ and picnic areas for outdoor dining.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7909 Waldorf Court
7909 Waldorf Court, Orange County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1628 sqft
Beautiful 3/2 on a Cul-De-Sac in Bradford Cove! - You will feel right at home the moment you step in. Spacious living areas with wood burning fireplace.Charming kitchen with stainless appliances.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2521 Caper Lane 203
2521 Caper Lane, Casselberry, FL
1 Bedroom
$895
585 sqft
2521 Caper Lane - 203 203 Available 07/06/20 1/1 Condominium in Carrington Park, Maitland Winter Park area - 1 bedroom 1 bathroom Condominium on the second floor with a balcony.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2520 Caper Lane #102
2520 Caper Lane, Casselberry, FL
1 Bedroom
$875
757 sqft
1 bedroom 1 Bathroom Winter Park/Maitland - This one bedroom 1 bath in located in the Carrington Park community on the edge of Maitland and winter park.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
1 Unit Available
1743 Semoran North Circle
1743 Semoran North Circle, Seminole County, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,419
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Property presented by Apartment Hunters Free Rental Locator Service. Contact us for more information on this and other properties that are just what you are looking for! Located in Winter Park, Florida, We provide optimum comfort and ease of living.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
1 Unit Available
220 S. Semoran Blvd.
220 Semoran Boulevard, Orange County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,129
501 sqft
Property presented by Apartment Hunters Free Rental Locator Service.
City GuideGoldenrod
Goldenrod, Florida, sits alongside the State Road 426 (SR 426), which is a major road in Orange and Seminole counties, entirely north of Orlando. Also known as Aloma Avenue, SR 426 is a major throughway that goes east-west through Florida.

Located just northeast of Orlando, Florida, is a place called Goldenrod. It's a lovely little suburban city with nice neighborhoods, beautiful lakes, and lots of convenient amenities. Sure, Goldenrod is small. But what draws people to this suburban enclave is that it's a great place to rest your head at night after spending your days playing or working in the big city nearby. Home to about 13,000 people, Goldenrod is a popular place in central Florida for convenient, easy, comfortable small town living.

Moving to Goldenrod

If you're going to look for an apartment rental in Goldenrod, you're in luck. The town has a plethora of great rental apts and you're sure to find a great place to call home. If you want to search for a home, it might be best to start your hunt for apartment complexes in one of the cooler months, like during the fall, winter or spring. The water is usually lovely during the summer, but the air is hot, so if you plan to look for a one- or two-bedroom apartment, it might just be the most comfortable to do it during a more temperate time.

To start your hunt for a place to live, think about what you want from a home. Do you want something that is convenient for a commute? Do you care about the community you live in? Do you want to have a large place with lots of space for you to spread out? Narrow down your preferences and must-haves in an apartment, then start looking. Once you schedule appointments to see as many potential apartments as you can, you'll want to prepare to submit a rental application. It might sound silly, yes, since you haven't even seen any homes yet. But in a sought-after community, available rental apartments might be hard to come by, so getting everything prepared far in advance can help ensure that you snag the best apartment you see right when you see it. To prepare to apply for an apartment, gather your financial documents that will prove that you will pay rent on time. You can bring things like your bank statements, tax returns, pay stubs, and a letter of employment. If you feel like going above and beyond to convince your potential landlord to rent to you, then you can gather letters of reference. Some of the best people to get letters of reference from include former landlords, colleagues, and friends. These people can attest to the fact that you're both a great tenant and an awesome person.

Neighborhoods in Goldenrod

It's important to find the right space to live in when you move to a new town, but it's also important to make sure you end up living in the right geographical area. Neighborhoods all have their differences, so think about what matters do you. Are you hoping for somewhere that's quiet and peaceful? Or, are you looking for a part of town that has lots of fun things to do and see, and a place that's filled with amenities and entertainment? Decide what your priorities are, then do some research about the town. If you want to know more about the neighborhoods in Goldenrod, then check out the info below.

Central Goldenrod: Central Goldenrod is the heart of town. Lots goes on here, so it's a good place to be if you want to live somewhere that has some hustle and bustle. Central Goldenrod is the location of Goldenrod Park, so it's also a great place to be if you like to spend time in the outdoors.

Northern Goldenrod: Northern Goldenrod is suburbia at its best. This is the place to live if you want purely residential suburban living.

Southern Goldenrod: Southern Goldenrod has many businesses and restaurants. It's not the best place to live if you want to live in a quaint Florida town, but it is a good spot for commuters because of its proximity to Orlando.

Living in Goldenrod

If you're moving to Goldenrod, you'll have lots of sunshine in store for you. This is the Sunshine State after all! Also, be prepared to have lots of fun. Goldenrod is just a short drive from Orlando, the world's theme park capital, so if you end up living here, you can hop in the car for a short drive and end up at the Magic Kingdom in just 15 minutes! Goldenrod residents regularly enjoy the proximity of places like Universal Orlando, Islands of Adventure, Disney Studios, EPCOT, the Animal Kingdom, and more. Also, Orlando proper is home to some world-class dining and entertainment options. Culture lovers can take advantage of world-class arts like the Orlando Shakespeare Theatre, the Mad Cow Theatre, the Orlando Repertory Theatre, and the Bob Carr Performing Arts Centre.

However, you don't even have to leave Goldenrod to have a good time. Goldenrod Park is a favorite gathering spot of residents, as are the lakes in town, Perch Lake, Lake Nan, and Lake Waunatta. For shoppers, Goldenrod has great options, like the University Plaza. Diners will rejoice in their options in Goldenrod, as well! This tiny town has some great eateries, like Iguana Cantina, Boston's Fish House and Thai Villa Restaurant. If you want to get around in Goldenrod, you better have a car. While the town does have some public transportation, most people rely on their own wheels to get to and from work and play every day.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Goldenrod?
The average rent price for Goldenrod rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,320.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Goldenrod?
Some of the colleges located in the Goldenrod area include Bethune-Cookman University, Daytona State College, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach, Florida Institute of Technology, and Florida Southern College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Goldenrod?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Goldenrod from include Orlando, Melbourne, Lakeland, Kissimmee, and Daytona Beach.

