florida center north
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:46 PM
384 Apartments for rent in Florida Center North, Orlando, FL
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
13 Units Available
Century Millenia
5100 Millenia Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,245
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,337
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,824
1279 sqft
Proximity to I-4, Florida Turnpike, The Mall of Millenia, Disney Theme Parks, Orlando International Premium Outlets, Artegon Marketplace, IKEA Orlando. Nearby schools: Millenia Elementary, Sadler Elementary. Pet-friendly apartments with salt water pool, bocce ball court, bark park, hammock grove, fitness court.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5447 Vineland Road, unit 1202
5447 Vineland Road, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1118 sqft
Lovely 2 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom condo located at Millennia area - EVERYTHING YOU NEED! ALL RIGHT HERE! GREAT LOCATION! Lovely 2 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom condo is waiting for you to make it HOME! Located at this Gated Resort Style Complex with Fitness
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
CF-8304 5475 VINELAND RD. UNIT 8304
5475 Vineland Road, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
APARTMENT FOR RENT IN THE BEST AREA OF ORLANDO - Nice apartment in the best condo in the Area. Perfect Location excellent access to I-4, Kirkman Rd, International Dr. Turkey Lake and Sand Lake Rd.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4609 Cason Cove Drive 511
4609 Cason Cove Drive, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$875
600 sqft
Beautiful 1 Bed 1 Bath MIllenia Area - Ground floor 1 bed/1 bath condo located in the gated community of Millennium Cove. close to Mall of Millenia, restaurants as well as other local attractions.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5168 Conroy Road #1625
5168 Conroy Road, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
910 sqft
5168 Conroy Road #1625 Available 10/22/20 ORLANDO: Gated Community of Villa Medici - AVAILABLE OCTOBER 22nd! Must see this condo before it's gone! 2 bedrooms, 1 bath on the 2nd floor.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
4708 WALDEN CIRCLE
4708 Walden Circle, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Nice 1/1 on top floor condo. Washer and Dryer included. HOA currently pays for Water, Sewer and pest control. This community offers community pool, tennis court, laundry room, playground and fitness center.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4376 Middlebrook Rd.
4376 Middlebrook Road, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1093 sqft
4376 Middlebrook Rd. - Middlebrook - 1 Available 08/01/20 Fantastic 2/2 Condo Near Milenia Mall. - Fantastic 2/2 Condo near Universal Studios. Tiles throughout, Tranquil reading room overlooking a natural water view. A MUST SEE.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4647 Cason Cove Drive Unit #2415 Orange
4647 Cason Cove Drive, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
600 sqft
4647 Cason Cove Drive Unit #2415 Orange Available 09/04/20 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo For Rent at 4647 Cason Cove Drive #2415 Orlando, Fl. 32811 - 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo For Rent at 4647 Cason Cove Drive #2415 Orlando, Fl. 32811.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5479 Vineland Rd 9102
5479 Vineland Road, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1073 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Awesome apartment at Cypress fairway! - This unit is on the 1st floor.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4740 Walden Circle Unit #32
4740 Walden Circle, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
988 sqft
Beautiful Vintage Condo Home For Rent! 2 Bed 2 Bath ( AVAILABLE MOVE IN TODAY ) - Beautiful Vintage Condo Home For Rent! 2 Bed 2 Bath ( AVAILABLE MOVE IN TODAY ) Come View This Amazing 2 Bed 2 Full Bath Condo home for Rent in Orlando, FL! - HOME
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4724 Walden Circle #1534
4724 Walden Circle, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$925
560 sqft
1 Bed 1 Bath Condo ready today at Walden Palms near Millenia Mall - 1 Bed 1 Bath Home offers open layout with living dining room combo fully carpeted. Quaint kitchen with all appliances for your home cooked meals.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4768 Walden Circle Unit 332
4768 Walden Circle, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
WALDEN PALMS 1 Bed | 1 Bath.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 07:41pm
1 Unit Available
4752 Walden Circle
4752 Walden Circle, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$990
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Don't miss this beautiful 1/1 condo located in Walden Palms Community! Laminated wood flooring throughout, stainless steel kitchen appliances! Open kitchen with additional breakfast bar provides extra eating space.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
5459 VINELAND ROAD
5459 Vineland Road, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2nd Floor Unit. Beautiful 2 bed and 2 bath condo in a gated community. A luxury condominium that offers stylish resort-style living. The private residences are located at the northeast corner of Vineland Road and the Florida Turnpike.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
5467 VINELAND ROAD
5467 Vineland Road, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1043 sqft
2nd Floor Unit. Beautiful 2 bed and 2 bath condo in a gated community. Just one block from Universal Studios, Gated community with Pool, tennis court,playground, clubhouse with internet. Few minutes from International Drive, Dr.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
5455 VINELAND ROAD
5455 Vineland Road, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1232 sqft
RESORT LIVING! This is a beautiful 3 bedroom/ 2 bath condo on the second floor. Gated community with bonus amenities such as: club house, tennis courts, playground, car vacuum, pool, gym.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
5140 CONROY ROAD
5140 Conroy Road, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
988 sqft
RENTERS INSURANCE REQUIRED
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
5250 CYPRESS COURT
5250 Cypress Court, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1285 sqft
Beautiful 2 bed and 2.5 bath condo in a convenient location. Near major highways, schools, restaurants, shopping, Universal Studios and much more.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
5451 VINELAND ROAD
5451 Vineland Road, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1043 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to your new home, features great location Near to Universal Studios, Mall at Millenia, I-Drive, shopping, restaurants, and easy access to I-4 and the Turnpike.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
4989 NORTHLAWN WAY
4989 Northlawn Way, Orlando, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,149
2353 sqft
Spacious, open and well maintained 4 bedroom home in the highly sought Millennium Park Community will be available for rent in August. The newer single family home is 2300 square feet with 4 spacious bedrooms, 2.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
5045 VINELAND ROAD
5045 Vineland Road, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1048 sqft
2/2 Remodeled condo in good condition with spacious floor plan, 1st floor. Small and nice community that's very well maintained. It's conveniently located near to major highways, shopping centers, and attractions.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
4629 CASON COVE DRIVE
4629 Cason Cove Drive, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
604 sqft
Nice one bedroom and one bathroom on second floor. With washer and dryer. Ready to move in. New roof and freshly paint. Close to I-4, Millenia Mall, restaurants, shopping's and more. Application fee $50.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4631 Cason Cove Drive #1618 Orange
4631 Cason Cove Drive, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$970
800 sqft
1 Bedroom, 1 Bath Condo For Rent at 4631 Cason Cove Drive #1618 Orlando, FL 32811. - 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath Condo For Rent at 4631 Cason Cove Drive #1618 Orlando, FL 32811.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4756 Walden Cir Unit 633
4756 Walden Circle, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Fully Furnished 1 Bedroom Condo in Orlando - Fully furnished One Bedroom Condo conveniently located next to I-4 and close to Universal Studios, The Mall at Millennia, and only 5 minutes away from Down Town Orlando.
