Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:35 AM

68 Apartments For Rent Near Valencia College

Last updated July 15 at 06:02 AM
31 Units Available
Metro West
Gates of Harbortown
2333 Lake Debra Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,210
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
1222 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1500 sqft
Metro West Village and Turkey Lake are both within walking distance of this property. Units have been recently renovated. Impressive amenities include a clubhouse, hot tub and 24-hour gym in this pet-friendly community.
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
47 Units Available
Kirkman South
Twelve Oaks at Windermere
6025 Oakshadow St, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$886
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,286
943 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,513
1240 sqft
This gated community provides residents with a hot tub, tennis court, gym and onsite parking. The impressive units have fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Beautiful views of Turkey Lake and just minutes from the Kirkman Shoppes.
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
29 Units Available
Metro West
Indigo West
6101 Raleigh St, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,077
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,312
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1328 sqft
Prime MetroWest neighborhood location close to Valencia College, Universal Studios and I-4, Hwy 408 and Florida's Turnpike. Luxury apartment homes with in-unit laundry, private patio/balcony and walk-in closets. 24-hour gym and pool.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
23 Units Available
Metro West
ARIUM MetroWest
2450 Lake Debra Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,185
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1271 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,715
1478 sqft
Great location alongside Turkey Lake and close to Veranda Park. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Luxury community features a 24-hour gym, 24-hour laundry, and bike storage.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
27 Units Available
Metro West
The Estates At Park Avenue
2801 Biltmore Park Drive, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,370
993 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1249 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,629
1531 sqft
Elegant units feature crown molding and plush carpet. Eat-in kitchens have efficient appliances and garbage disposal. Community has a tennis court, putting green and a gaming lounge. Near shopping and restaurants.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
15 Units Available
Metro West
The Summit at Metrowest Apartments
6500 Metrowest Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,032
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,572
1151 sqft
Area schools: Da Vinci Academy, Florida Virtual School, Valencia College West Campus. Close to MetroWest Golf Club, F&F Marketing, Valencia College District Office. Amenities include: sundeck with pergolas, sand volleyball court, racquetball court, children's playground, pool and heated spa.
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
8 Units Available
Metro West
Amara at Metrowest
6168 Raleigh St, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,129
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1210 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,801
1459 sqft
Amara at MetroWest offers proximity to the MetroWest Golf Course and the Florida Mall. Units feature walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, bathtubs, extra storage, and recent renovations. 24-hr gym, alarm system, pet-friendly.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
10 Units Available
Kirkman North
Fourteen01 Apartments
1401 S Kirkman Rd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,055
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1033 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just minutes to I-4, Valencia College and Universal Studios. Units with washers/dryers, full appliances, carpeted floors and internet/cable. Pool, playground, tennis court and volleyball area for active residents.

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Metro West
1027 S. Hiawassee Rd. #2312
1027 Hiawassee Road, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
833 sqft
1027 S. Hiawassee Rd. #2312 Available 07/21/20 First Floor 2BR/2BA Condo in Metrowest with Patio & W/D! - This beautiful two-bedroom, two bath 829 sqft condo is located in the Tradewinds community in the Metrowest area of Orlando.

Last updated July 15 at 05:40 AM
1 Unit Available
Metro West
6413 ASTOR VILLAGE AVENUE
6413 Astor Village Avenue, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Call Us Today! Discover a lifestyle that combines the tranquility of nature with the convenience of urban living.

Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
7536 Redwood Country Rd
7536 Redwood Country Road, Orange County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1567 sqft
Simple and sweet home - Property Id: 316500 This property provides a long driveway and spacious yard due to it's rounded corner lot placement, and the absence of rear neighbors allows for a more quiet and private living experience.

Last updated July 15 at 05:40 AM
1 Unit Available
Metro West
7200 WESTPOINTE BOULEVARD
7200 Westpointe Boulevard, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1047 sqft
Gorgeous Condo Apartment located in prestige Bermuda Dunes Private Residences Condo in Metro West Area. Beautiful gated community located near the attractions. Freshly painted and New Carpets.

Last updated July 11 at 02:36 PM
1 Unit Available
Metro West
2207 Lake Debra Drive
2207 Lake Debra Drive, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,321
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Property presented by Apartment Hunters Free Rental Locator Service.

Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Metro West
6380 Raleigh Street unit 2111
6380 Raleigh Street, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,175
991 sqft
6380 Raleigh Street unit 2111 Available 08/14/20 Spacious 1/1 Two Story Condo in Gated Azur at Metrowest - Orlando - Spacious 1/1 Two Story Condo in Gated Azur at Metrowest - Orlando will be Available 8/14/20! Gated community with community pool,

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Metro West
6451 Old Park Ln 101
6451 Old Park Lane, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1391 sqft
3/2 Apartment in Stonebridge Commons Metrowest - Property Id: 282958 Aparment for rent at Stonebridge Commons.

Last updated July 11 at 02:36 PM
1 Unit Available
Metro West
2333 Lake Debra Drive
2333 Lake Debra Drive, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,245
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Property presented by Apartment Hunters Free Rental Locator Service.

Last updated April 4 at 06:18 AM
1 Unit Available
332 DOVER STREET
332 Dover Street, Orange County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,288
1281 sqft
Live in this home conveniently located to 408 off of Pine Hills Road. This 3 Bedroom, 2 bath home includes 2 car garage (w/auto opener and washer/dryer hookups).

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Metro West
6443 Axeitos Terrace Unit 105
6443 Axeitos Ter, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1857 sqft
6443 Axeitos Terrace Unit 105 Available 07/22/20 Spacious 3/2 Condo in Gated Carriage Homes at Stonebridge Commons - Orlando - Spacious 3/2 Condo in Gated Carriage Homes at Stonebridge Commons - Orlando, will be Available 7/22/20! The Carriage

Last updated July 15 at 05:40 AM
1 Unit Available
1560 BELFIORE WAY
1560 Belfiore Way, Gotha, FL
5 Bedrooms
$5,500
4946 sqft
Move-in ready, this majestic and spacious executive home has a superb location with A-rated Olympia High School and enough room for everyone in the family to relax, play, entertain, work and rest! Enter handsome leaded glass front doors to a light

Last updated July 15 at 05:40 AM
1 Unit Available
506 HARBOR POINT BOULEVARD
506 Harbor Point Boulevard, Orange County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1766 sqft
Beautiful 3/2 home with a lot of upgrades tucked away in Harbor Point Subdivision! All tile throughout the house. Open floor plan. Spacious kitchen has been renovated with new appliances, counter tops and cabinets.

Last updated July 15 at 05:40 AM
1 Unit Available
7624 SAN REMO PLACE
7624 San Remo Place, Orange County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,995
3695 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY 1 2020 Small Dog are OK. Beautiful Newly Upgraded Home in Lafayette Club. Property offers a custom built home with many features including open floor plan, fireplace, office/den and master bedroom downstairs. Screened in Pool.

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Metro West
2572 Robert Trent Jones, #1231
2572 Robert Trent Jones Drive, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1041 sqft
Great Condo in Metro West Area ! - This great place won't last! In the lovely Madison Community , 2 bedroom 2 bath lots of windows for natural lighting ,Wood Floor in Living Area/Carpet in Bedrooms. Screened in Patio on 3rd Floor.

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Metro West
3209 Parkchester Square Blvd., #304
3209 Parkchester Square Boulevard, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1075 sqft
3209 Parkchester Square Blvd., #304 - .. Available 08/07/20 Metrowest Condo at The Hamptons, Orlando - Unfurnished 2 bedroom & 1 bath 3rd floor condo with over 1,000 sq ft. Open floor plan with many upgrades, carpet flooring and spacious bedrooms.

Last updated July 14 at 08:38 AM
1 Unit Available
Kirkman South
4368 S. Kirkman Rd.
4368 Kirkman Road, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1154 sqft
Fully-furnished luxury condo in Orlando less than 10 minutes from Universal Studios. Enjoy the amenities this resort-like community has to offer, including BBQ area, pool, pier/dock access and beautiful lake trails.

