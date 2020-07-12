/
kirkman north
322 Apartments for rent in Kirkman North, Orlando, FL
11 Units Available
Fourteen01 Apartments
1401 S Kirkman Rd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$905
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1033 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,220
1177 sqft
Just minutes to I-4, Valencia College and Universal Studios. Units with washers/dryers, full appliances, carpeted floors and internet/cable. Pool, playground, tennis court and volleyball area for active residents.
24 Units Available
City West Apartments
1801 S Kirkman Rd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,013
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,284
1015 sqft
Right across the street from Valencia College West Campus, close to Eagle Nest Park, MetroWest Golf Club, Carver Middle School, Eccleston Elementary, Disney World. Pet-friendly apartments with in-unit laundry, resort-style pool, wood-burning fireplaces, courtesy patrol, 2 lighted tennis courts.
13 Units Available
Grand Reserve at Kirkman Parke
3301 S Kirkman Rd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,105
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1497 sqft
Choose from several floor plans. On-site tennis court, covered heated spa, baby room,and grilling area. Car care center provided. Cinema room available. Security access in place. Garages available for residents.
1 Unit Available
5560 METROWEST BLVD #3-102 ORANGE COUNTY
5560 Metrowest Boulevard, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1073 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2/2 on First Floor in Palms Club Metrowest! - The Palms Club, a guard gated community, is located in the heart of Metrowest.
1 Unit Available
3349 S KIRKMAN ROAD
3349 Kirkman Road, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1327 sqft
3rd FLOOR unit. Freshly Painted and brand new Carpet in this 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. Washer & Dryer included in laundry room. This is a manned gated community that offers resort style pool, clubhouse, fitness room, tennis court and playground.
1 Unit Available
3379 S KIRKMAN ROAD
3379 Kirkman Road, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,225
890 sqft
Location, Location, Location!!! Rent this beautiful 1bed/1bath, On Grand Reserve at Kirkman Parke. Open kitchen with Washer & Dryer included. Mostly Tile with carpet in the Master bedroom. The rent includes water, sewer and pest control.
1 Unit Available
5542 Metrowest Blvd. Bldg 7, unit 106
5542 Metrowest Boulevard, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1159 sqft
5542 Metrowest Blvd.
1 Unit Available
5512 Metrowest Blvd 12-305
5512 Metrowest Boulevard, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
840 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
5512 Metrowest Blvd - 5512 Metrowest 12-305 Available 07/17/20 Beautiful 1 bed and 1 bath condo in The Palms Club! - Beautiful 1 bed and 1 bath condo in The Palms Club! The unit is on the 3rd floor, with a great layout! The Palms Club offers
1 Unit Available
5530 METROWEST BOULEVARD
5530 Metrowest Boulevard, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1073 sqft
This 2 bd / 2 ba 1126 sqft third floor condo is ready for immediate occupancy! Located in the beautiful gated Palms Club community, this third floor condo feature large walk-in closets, two full baths, washer/dryer inside unit! Rent includes basic
1 Unit Available
1801 South Kirkman Road
1801 Kirkman Road, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,249
755 sqft
Property presented by Apartment Hunters Free Rental Locator Service. Contact us for more information on this and other properties that are just what you are looking for! Located in the heart of West Orlando, We offer convenience and luxury.
26 Units Available
Indigo West
6101 Raleigh St, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,063
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,308
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1328 sqft
Prime MetroWest neighborhood location close to Valencia College, Universal Studios and I-4, Hwy 408 and Florida's Turnpike. Luxury apartment homes with in-unit laundry, private patio/balcony and walk-in closets. 24-hour gym and pool.
8 Units Available
Amara at Metrowest
6168 Raleigh St, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,140
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,301
1210 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Amara at MetroWest offers proximity to the MetroWest Golf Course and the Florida Mall. Units feature walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, bathtubs, extra storage, and recent renovations. 24-hr gym, alarm system, pet-friendly.
49 Units Available
Twelve Oaks at Windermere
6025 Oakshadow St, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$984
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
943 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,698
1240 sqft
This gated community provides residents with a hot tub, tennis court, gym and onsite parking. The impressive units have fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Beautiful views of Turkey Lake and just minutes from the Kirkman Shoppes.
28 Units Available
The Estates At Park Avenue
2801 Biltmore Park Drive, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,353
993 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1249 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,629
1531 sqft
Elegant units feature crown molding and plush carpet. Eat-in kitchens have efficient appliances and garbage disposal. Community has a tennis court, putting green and a gaming lounge. Near shopping and restaurants.
16 Units Available
The Summit at Metrowest Apartments
6500 Metrowest Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,022
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,569
1151 sqft
Area schools: Da Vinci Academy, Florida Virtual School, Valencia College West Campus. Close to MetroWest Golf Club, F&F Marketing, Valencia College District Office. Amenities include: sundeck with pergolas, sand volleyball court, racquetball court, children's playground, pool and heated spa.
1 Unit Available
3213 Greenwich Village Blvd., unit 202
3213 Greenwich Village Boulevard, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1246 sqft
HUGE 2 bed condo located at Metrowest area in a 24 hour manned guard gate. - HUGE 2 BEDROOMS both with walk-in closets, living room has tile floor, built-ins and vaulted ceilings.
1 Unit Available
6324 Raleigh Street 701
6324 Raleigh Street, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
794 sqft
Beautiful ground floor unit at Azur - Come live at desired Azur at Metrowest. Unit very well kept. (RLNE5614983)
1 Unit Available
5613 Blue Shadows Ct
5613 Blue Shadows Court, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
980 sqft
Fresh 2/2 Condo at Pine Shadows in Orlando - Pine Shadows Condo. Ground floor, 2 bedroom 2 bathroom, one story unit. Recently updated with fresh paint and new carpets. Washer and dryer included. Large walk in closet. Screened in porch.
1 Unit Available
6412 Queens Borough Avenue #303
6412 Queens Borough Avenue, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,398
1233 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
BEAUTIFUL LAMINATE FLOORING! MOVE IN JULY 2020! HAMPTONS AT METROWEST-MAN GATED COMMUNITY! Spacious 2bd 2 ba 3rd floor condo with water, washer and dryer included in rent! - Rent: $1398.
1 Unit Available
1069 S. Hiawassee Road Unit 1333
1069 Hiawassee Road, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
673 sqft
1069 S.
1 Unit Available
2572 Robert Trent Jones, #1231
2572 Robert Trent Jones Drive, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1041 sqft
Great Condo in Metro West Area ! - This great place won't last! In the lovely Madison Community , 2 bedroom 2 bath lots of windows for natural lighting ,Wood Floor in Living Area/Carpet in Bedrooms. Screened in Patio on 3rd Floor.
1 Unit Available
2532 ROBERT TRENT JONES DR #1520 ORANGE COUNTY
2532 Robert Trent Jones Drive, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1295 sqft
Beautiful 3 bd / 2 ba Condo in Metrowest!! - This updated 3 bd / 2 ba second floor 1295 sqft condo in the Gated Madison at Metrowest community features is available for immediate occupancy! Updated kitchen features granite counter tops, with a
1 Unit Available
3209 Parkchester Square Blvd., #304
3209 Parkchester Square Boulevard, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1075 sqft
3209 Parkchester Square Blvd., #304 - .. Available 08/07/20 Metrowest Condo at The Hamptons, Orlando - Unfurnished 2 bedroom & 1 bath 3rd floor condo with over 1,000 sq ft. Open floor plan with many upgrades, carpet flooring and spacious bedrooms.
1 Unit Available
1033 S. Hiawassee Road Unit 2622
1033 Hiawassee Road, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
829 sqft
Beautiful 2B/2B at Tradewinds! NEW CARPET! - Beautiful 2/2 condo on 2nd floor! NEW Carpet!!! Split bedroom floorplan.
