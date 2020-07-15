AL
/
FL
/
union park
Last updated July 15 2020 at 8:37 PM

191 Apartments for rent in Union Park, FL

📍

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Union Park
1221 Tino Court
1221 Tino Court, Union Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
934 sqft
1221 Tino Court Available 07/16/20 Move in end of July!! Spacious duplex with water views! 2 Bedroom 2 Full Baths with Washer & Dryer included!! - Spacious duplex 2 Bedroom, 2 Full Baths, Ceramic Tile throughout the unit except bedrooms.

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Union Park
1731 GRAYSON DRIVE
1731 Grayson Drive, Union Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
225 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED and ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED IN THIS 1 BEDROOM APARTMENT! If you are looking for a turn key opportunity, stop your search here! This 1 bedroom/ 1 bathroom APARTMENT is located in the desired 32825 zip code near UCF, and also centrally

1 of 39

Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Union Park
2022 River Park Blvd
2022 River Park Boulevard, Union Park, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
1913 sqft
2022 River Park Blvd Available 08/15/20 Beautiful 4/2 home in East Orlando ~ Fenced Yard ~ Near UCF and Waterford Lakes! - Available Aug 15th! **For more details and to schedule a showing, please contact Tamara Martin at 407-760-0835 and include
Results within 1 mile of Union Park
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
$
5 Units Available
Eastmar Commons
10038 Vista Laguna Drive, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,140
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Amenities abound in this community. There's a pool, cookout area, game room, yoga studio and much more. Nearby Routes 408 and 417 provide easy access to Orlando. In-unit washer/dryer hookups and hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 06:41 PM
19 Units Available
Highpoint Club Apartments
11100 Point Sylvan Cir, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,145
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
950 sqft
Convenient location, just minutes from Orlando International Airport. Residents enjoy units with laundry, dishwasher and recent renovations. Community includes parking, tennis court, pool, clubhouse and coffee bar.

1 of 5

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
11521 Rouse Run Cir
11521 Rouse Run Circle, University, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1600 sqft
Rouse Run - Property Id: 284561 Lovely 3 bedrooms & 2 Baths 2 car garage Overlooking the Pond This house is near UCF, Alafaya, Siemens, Restaurants Available now Please email me at sandie14n@yahoo.com Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
1121 Shoshanna Drive
1121 Shoshanna Drive, Alafaya, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1172 sqft
1121 Shoshanna Drive Available 07/16/20 3Bed / 2Bath (Orlando) UCF Home For Rent (See Terms) - Orlando Realty & Property Management does business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act and does not discriminate on the basis of race, creed,

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
10709 Regent Square Drive.
10709 Regent Square Drive, Alafaya, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1423 sqft
3 Beds Townhouse!!!! Close to Highway!!! Close to Downtown!!! - This spacious townhouse is conveniently located close to major highways and close to the University of Central Florida and Full Sail University.

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Morningside
2550 N ALAFAYA TRAIL
2550 N Alafaya Trl Unit 8102, University, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
942 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nicely appointed second floor condo. Great community which is close to UCF, and all major roadways and shopping areas, and restaurants. Community pool, fitness center. Split plan bedrooms, all apppliances included.

1 of 30

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
2939 Cedena Cove Street
2939 Cedena Cove Street, Orange County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1493 sqft
2939 Cedena Cove Street Available 05/20/20 Comfortable 3 Bed 2 Bath home in Deans Reserve - This 3 bedroom 2 bath split plan home in Deans Reserve has high vaulted ceilings, carpet and tile throughout, eat in kitchen with view at the dining area.

1 of 28

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Fieldstream
371 Fieldstream West Blvd
371 Fieldstream West Boulevard, Alafaya, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1349 sqft
East Orlando 3BR 2BA in FIELDSTREAM WEST subdivision with FENCED YARD and NO CARPET. - East Orlando 3BR 2BA in FIELDSTREAM WEST subdivision with FENCED YARD and NO CARPET.

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
1225 Shoshanna Drive
1225 Shoshanna Drive, Alafaya, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,497
1242 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
10775 Regent Square Drive.
10775 Regent Square Drive, Alafaya, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1423 sqft
10775 Regent Square Dr.
Results within 5 miles of Union Park
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 07:23 PM
$
45 Units Available
Azalea Park
Avenues of Baldwin Park
5800 Auvers Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,052
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1141 sqft
Incredible waterfront community near Colonial High School. Updated on-site amenities include a pool, playground, gym and dog park. Extra storage, patio or balcony, and washer/dryer hookups available. Grilling area. Car wash area.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 07:23 PM
$
17 Units Available
Cranes Landing
3440 N Goldenrod Rd, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,163
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,484
1200 sqft
Luxurious unit amenities include private balcony, premium appliances, and washer and dryer. Community features volleyball court, fitness center and lighted tennis courts. Excellent location within walking distance to Full Sail University and Rollins College.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 07:23 PM
$
29 Units Available
Azalea Park
Royal Isles Apartments
803 Don Quixote Ave, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,410
1244 sqft
Beautifully designed, conveniently located and loaded with luxury amenities, our gorgeous Royal Isles Apartments in Orlando, Florida have everything you look for in a place to call home.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 07:23 PM
$
6 Units Available
Vista Pines
1030 Vista Haven Circle, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,417
1046 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Learn more about our current Move-In Specials and save today! This must-have location in East Orlando is like no other! Vista Pines Apartment Homes is located on North Chickasaw Trail with easy access to SR-408/East-West Expressway and
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 07:23 PM
23 Units Available
Elmhurst Village
5691 Elmhurst Cir, Oviedo, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,269
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1089 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,477
1306 sqft
Close to the Greenway, UCF, and Full Sail University. Lots of interior updates including vaulted ceilings, ceramic tile entries, and oversized closets. A natural area with lake views. Resort-style pool, picnic area, and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 07:23 PM
10 Units Available
Villa Valencia
8100 Claire Ann Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,040
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1004 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1185 sqft
A quiet and comfortable community just seconds from Highway 417 and 408, this is the place to rent units that feel like home. Apartments offer fully equipped kitchens, central air and sundecks.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 07:23 PM
18 Units Available
Lakeside at Winter Park
3935 Sutton Place Blvd, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,005
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
974 sqft
Peaceful community with gated access, pristine pool and lovely Zen garden. Near Route 417, Route 408 and I-4, short drive to downtown Orlando. Easy walk to Full Sail University and Harbor Park.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 15 at 07:23 PM
$
35 Units Available
525 Avalon Park
525 Loyola Cir, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,265
1032 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,548
1556 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,865
1805 sqft
Located near the Beverly Depot Train Station and 23 miles from Boston. On-site gym, lounge, and outdoor courtyard with a fire pit. Plank flooring, stainless steel appliances, and in-home laundry provided.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 07:23 PM
$
7 Units Available
Summerlin at Winter Park Apartments
3207 Rosebud Lane, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1232 sqft
These apartments for rent in Orlando are close to Full Sail University and the University of Central Florida. Offering pet-friendly apartments one, two, and three-bedroom floorplans, Summerlin at Winter Park envelops residents in convenience and fun.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 15 at 07:23 PM
7 Units Available
Promenade at Aloma
2785 Chaddsford Cir, Oviedo, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,201
908 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,372
1270 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1268 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 06:35 PM
$
4 Units Available
The Monaco at Waterford Lakes
12101 Fountainbrook Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,343
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nearby schools: Primrose School of Waterford Lakes, Legacy Middle School, Discovery Middle School, Valencia College. Close to East-West Expressway, shopping at Waterford Lake Village, Waterford Lakes Town Center. Amenities include: 2 resort-style pools with wifi, lighted tennis court, sand volleyball court.
City GuideUnion ParkThe city of Union Park is a wonderful landing spot for out-of-towners. Many people move to Union Park from other states, finding this wonderful area to be a great place to set up roots. An amazing 72 percent of residents were born out of the state of Florida.
Moving to Union Park
+

Here's some good news first: Orlando does have public transportation that services Union Park! You can also walk most places (the city has a walk score of 51.5). for the most part, it will help to have a car to get around. You will definitely need wheels to get to other parts of Orlando.

When looking for your dream rental home for rent, allow yourself four to eight weeks for preparation. Want to avoid surprises? Go ahead and run your own credit report ahead of time to deal with any derogatory blemishes. There's no need to try to explain stuff at the last minute when you can be prepared in advance. Most landlords will want a copy of your ID, a security deposit, bank statements and several copies of your pay stubs.

Depending on how far you are moving from, you can probably handle the move by yourself. If you're in no condition to lift heavy boxes and furniture, do your body a favor and hire movers. It'll be worth the money and your body will thank you later. As spread out as Orlando is, it can't hurt to have a decent map, either.

Neighborhoods in Union Park
+

Union Park is its own neighborhood, with some of the top apartment communities being River Park Apartments, Pine Harbor Apartments and Cypress Club Apartments. River Park and Pine Harbor both have, at minimum, one bedroom apartments and up to three bedroom apartment rentals. Cypress Club has up to four bedrooms in its community. Renters will be happy to hear that the city has a decent amount of single family homes and townhouses. Those needing more space will find it possible to find a home for rent within this three-square-mile neighborhood. The cost of living is just a bit lower here compared to Florida averages, but the housing values have appreciated here steadily since 2000.

Living in Union Park
+

Union Park is a hop, skip and a jump from downtown Orlando. However, there are still things you can do right in your neighborhood. There's the Boardwalk Bowl Entertainment bowling alley complete with a mini golf course, arcade and sports bar to get the fun started. They offer a Daily Special worth checking out and Midnight Bowling for the night owls. There are other bars closer to the University of Central Florida, which is just north of Union Park. If you need food in a hurry, you can get fast food at McDonald's, KFC or Firehouse Subs. You can get some international cuisine, too, like Chinese and Mexican close by. Maybe you'd rather cook your own food. There are a couple of grocery stores off of Murdock Dr., just north of East Colonial Dr., where you can get everything you need to whip up a meal in your kitchen.

There are several shopping plazas in the neighborhood where you can pick up variety of items. Immediately, Village Place Shopping Center, Reedy Plaza Shopping Center and Alamo Shopping Center come to mind. If you need a bigger selection of items, there's a Walmart and a Target both within a few miles down the road.

When you need to take a break, hop on over to Downey Park for relaxation. The park is 47 acres and includes beautiful Lake Downey. You are not able to swim in the lake, but there is a sand beach with a splash playground. You can also enjoy the baseball and softball complex, have a picnic at one of the pavilions or work out at the fitness center. There's also an off-leash dog park so Rover won't feel left out. Another park on the east side is Neighborhood Park. It's a smaller park with a walking track, a playground and a couple of picnic areas. It's just enough to get rejuvenated and continue with your day.

Now let's get to the big fun on the outskirts of this neighborhood. Disney World and the Magic Kingdom are only 35 minutes away. Relive your childhood with characters such as Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck and Goofy. Make sure you stay for the nighttime parade and fireworks. Universal Studios is even closer. Their slogan is "You can ride the movies." And that sentiment is indeed true. You'll feel like you're a part of a major motion film because these rides are so realistic. It'll only take a 25-minute drive to experience a piece of Hollywood. If going to the water park is your thing, Wet 'N Wild is just 27 minutes away. Those needing to go on a safari would definitely love the wildlife at the Animal Kingdom in nearby Kissimmee.

One uniquely fun thing about the South are the haunted house tours. There are many buildings near Union Park that are so-called haunted places. You'll get a kick out of some of these stories. Most of them are really far-fetched and fun to laugh at, but you can learn some local history while you're being amused by these tales.

A neighborhood doesn't need to be incorporated or fancy and huge for you to experience a full life. If you're like most people who want food, clothing, shelter, love, peace and happiness, you can discover it all in Union Park.

Read More

Frequently Asked Questions

How much is rent in Union Park?
Apartment Rentals in Union Park start at $1,150/month.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Union Park?
Some of the colleges located in the Union Park area include Bethune-Cookman University, University of Central Florida, Daytona State College, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach, and Florida Institute of Technology. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Union Park?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Union Park from include Orlando, Melbourne, Lakeland, Kissimmee, and Palm Bay.

Similar Pages

Union Park 1 BedroomsUnion Park 3 BedroomsUnion Park Apartments with BalconyUnion Park Apartments with Washer-DryerUnion Park Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLUniversity, FLGoldenrod, FLAzalea Park, FLConway, FLBithlo, FLWedgefield, FLFern Park, FLFairview Shores, FLLongwood, FLPine Castle, FLLake Mary, FLOak Ridge, FLMeadow Woods, FLWekiwa Springs, FLLockhart, FLForest City, FLPine Hills, FLSouthchase, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityUniversity of Central FloridaDaytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology