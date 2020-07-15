191 Apartments for rent in Union Park, FL

Union Park is a hop, skip and a jump from downtown Orlando. However, there are still things you can do right in your neighborhood. There's the Boardwalk Bowl Entertainment bowling alley complete with a mini golf course, arcade and sports bar to get the fun started. They offer a Daily Special worth checking out and Midnight Bowling for the night owls. There are other bars closer to the University of Central Florida, which is just north of Union Park. If you need food in a hurry, you can get fast food at McDonald's, KFC or Firehouse Subs. You can get some international cuisine, too, like Chinese and Mexican close by. Maybe you'd rather cook your own food. There are a couple of grocery stores off of Murdock Dr., just north of East Colonial Dr., where you can get everything you need to whip up a meal in your kitchen.

There are several shopping plazas in the neighborhood where you can pick up variety of items. Immediately, Village Place Shopping Center, Reedy Plaza Shopping Center and Alamo Shopping Center come to mind. If you need a bigger selection of items, there's a Walmart and a Target both within a few miles down the road.

When you need to take a break, hop on over to Downey Park for relaxation. The park is 47 acres and includes beautiful Lake Downey. You are not able to swim in the lake, but there is a sand beach with a splash playground. You can also enjoy the baseball and softball complex, have a picnic at one of the pavilions or work out at the fitness center. There's also an off-leash dog park so Rover won't feel left out. Another park on the east side is Neighborhood Park. It's a smaller park with a walking track, a playground and a couple of picnic areas. It's just enough to get rejuvenated and continue with your day.

Now let's get to the big fun on the outskirts of this neighborhood. Disney World and the Magic Kingdom are only 35 minutes away. Relive your childhood with characters such as Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck and Goofy. Make sure you stay for the nighttime parade and fireworks. Universal Studios is even closer. Their slogan is "You can ride the movies." And that sentiment is indeed true. You'll feel like you're a part of a major motion film because these rides are so realistic. It'll only take a 25-minute drive to experience a piece of Hollywood. If going to the water park is your thing, Wet 'N Wild is just 27 minutes away. Those needing to go on a safari would definitely love the wildlife at the Animal Kingdom in nearby Kissimmee.

One uniquely fun thing about the South are the haunted house tours. There are many buildings near Union Park that are so-called haunted places. You'll get a kick out of some of these stories. Most of them are really far-fetched and fun to laugh at, but you can learn some local history while you're being amused by these tales.

A neighborhood doesn't need to be incorporated or fancy and huge for you to experience a full life. If you're like most people who want food, clothing, shelter, love, peace and happiness, you can discover it all in Union Park.