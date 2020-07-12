106 Apartments for rent in Metro West, Orlando, FL

Metro West offers easy access to the rest of Orlando via I-4 and Florida’s Turnpike. But you might find everything you need within the beautifully landscaped neighborhood. Bill Frederick Park and Turkey Lake are along the neighborhood’s southwestern border. Turkey Lake is famous for being one of the top five fishing lakes in Florida, but you can also enjoy the pool, playground, and disc golf courses. If you value lakefront living, you can even rent an apartment with Turkey Lake views.

Metro West has apartments for renters who want to be in the middle of the retail and dining action too. Living closer to Kirkman Road offers easy access to shopping and local restaurants. The southeastern part of Metro West is home to neighborhood favorites like Sloppy Taco Palace, Agave Azul, and Bloodhound Brew. College students may also want to look for rentals on Kirkman Road for a quick commute to Valencia College. The West Campus of the highly rated community college is centrally located in Metro West.

Valencia College isn’t the only popular school in the neighborhood. MetroWest Elementary is consistently an “A” rated school and has received recognition for its active PTA. Local parents value the convenience of having a good school right in the neighborhood. There are plenty of other family-friendly conveniences in Metro West as well. Bill Frederick Park offers summer camps for nature-loving kids. Nearby Shadow Bay Park even has age-specific playgrounds so you don’t have to worry about bigger kids and toddlers sharing the same slides.

The recently renovated MetroWest Golf Club is one of the neighborhood’s biggest attractions. Neighborhood residents can enjoy a discounted round of golf followed by a nice meal at one of the club’s restaurants. It’s a great place to connect with your neighbors. The golf club also hosts the annual MetroWest Jazz Fest which features local and national jazz talent plus food and drinks from local restaurants.

Of course, one of the biggest perks of Metro West living is convenient access to the rest of the city. If there’s not enough shopping for you on Kirkman, you can make the short drive to The Mall at Millenia. The popular mall is home to luxury boutiques and upscale dining. If you’d rather snag a good deal than a designer handbag, you’re only 5 miles from the Orlando International Premium Outlets. For more to do after dark, you can drive to Downtown Orlando or Disney Springs in under 20 minutes.

Metro West has a wide variety of apartments that fit most budgets and styles. There’s a good mix of lavish, resort-style complexes and smaller, more traditional apartments. Even the more affordable options have amenities like pools, tennis courts, and playgrounds. Whether you’re a college student or starting a family, Metro West has something for everyone without breaking the bank.