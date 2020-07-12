AL
/
FL
/
orlando
/
metro west
Last updated July 12 2020 at 12:56 PM

106 Apartments for rent in Metro West, Orlando, FL

Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 12 at 12:17pm
30 Units Available
Gates of Harbortown
2333 Lake Debra Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,210
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,234
1222 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1500 sqft
Metro West Village and Turkey Lake are both within walking distance of this property. Units have been recently renovated. Impressive amenities include a clubhouse, hot tub and 24-hour gym in this pet-friendly community.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
$
28 Units Available
The Estates At Park Avenue
2801 Biltmore Park Drive, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,353
993 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1249 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,629
1531 sqft
Elegant units feature crown molding and plush carpet. Eat-in kitchens have efficient appliances and garbage disposal. Community has a tennis court, putting green and a gaming lounge. Near shopping and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
8 Units Available
Amara at Metrowest
6168 Raleigh St, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,139
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,292
1210 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Amara at MetroWest offers proximity to the MetroWest Golf Course and the Florida Mall. Units feature walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, bathtubs, extra storage, and recent renovations. 24-hr gym, alarm system, pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
16 Units Available
The Summit at Metrowest Apartments
6500 Metrowest Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,022
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,569
1151 sqft
Area schools: Da Vinci Academy, Florida Virtual School, Valencia College West Campus. Close to MetroWest Golf Club, F&F Marketing, Valencia College District Office. Amenities include: sundeck with pergolas, sand volleyball court, racquetball court, children's playground, pool and heated spa.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
24 Units Available
ARIUM MetroWest
2450 Lake Debra Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,160
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1271 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1478 sqft
Great location alongside Turkey Lake and close to Veranda Park. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Luxury community features a 24-hour gym, 24-hour laundry, and bike storage.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
24 Units Available
Indigo West
6101 Raleigh St, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,063
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,308
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1328 sqft
Prime MetroWest neighborhood location close to Valencia College, Universal Studios and I-4, Hwy 408 and Florida's Turnpike. Luxury apartment homes with in-unit laundry, private patio/balcony and walk-in closets. 24-hour gym and pool.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7360 Westpointe Blvd. - #123
7360 Westpointe Boulevard, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Freshly Painted, new carpet 2 bedroom 2 bathroom Condo in Metrowest! Move in Ready! - Come experience the life that you deserve to live at Bermuda Dunes.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3213 Greenwich Village Blvd., unit 202
3213 Greenwich Village Boulevard, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1246 sqft
HUGE 2 bed condo located at Metrowest area in a 24 hour manned guard gate. - HUGE 2 BEDROOMS both with walk-in closets, living room has tile floor, built-ins and vaulted ceilings.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7123 Yacht Basin Ave 333
7123 Yacht Basin Avenue, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1206 sqft
Metrowest - Crestview subdivision - Beautiful 3/2 unit on a great location, gated subdivision property was recently painted. (RLNE5823612)

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6324 Raleigh Street 701
6324 Raleigh Street, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
794 sqft
Beautiful ground floor unit at Azur - Come live at desired Azur at Metrowest. Unit very well kept. (RLNE5614983)

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6412 Queens Borough Avenue #303
6412 Queens Borough Avenue, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,398
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
BEAUTIFUL LAMINATE FLOORING! MOVE IN JULY 2020! HAMPTONS AT METROWEST-MAN GATED COMMUNITY! Spacious 2bd 2 ba 3rd floor condo with water, washer and dryer included in rent! - Rent: $1398.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1069 S. Hiawassee Road Unit 1333
1069 Hiawassee Road, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
673 sqft
1069 S.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2572 Robert Trent Jones, #1231
2572 Robert Trent Jones Drive, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1041 sqft
Great Condo in Metro West Area ! - This great place won't last! In the lovely Madison Community , 2 bedroom 2 bath lots of windows for natural lighting ,Wood Floor in Living Area/Carpet in Bedrooms. Screened in Patio on 3rd Floor.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2532 ROBERT TRENT JONES DR #1520 ORANGE COUNTY
2532 Robert Trent Jones Drive, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1295 sqft
Beautiful 3 bd / 2 ba Condo in Metrowest!! - This updated 3 bd / 2 ba second floor 1295 sqft condo in the Gated Madison at Metrowest community features is available for immediate occupancy! Updated kitchen features granite counter tops, with a

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7310 Westpointe Blvd. - #631
7310 Westpointe Boulevard, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
3rd floor 2/2 located in gated community with golf course views - Come experience the life that you deserve to live at Bermuda Dunes.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3209 Parkchester Square Blvd., #304
3209 Parkchester Square Boulevard, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1075 sqft
3209 Parkchester Square Blvd., #304 - .. Available 08/07/20 Metrowest Condo at The Hamptons, Orlando - Unfurnished 2 bedroom & 1 bath 3rd floor condo with over 1,000 sq ft. Open floor plan with many upgrades, carpet flooring and spacious bedrooms.

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1033 S. Hiawassee Road Unit 2622
1033 Hiawassee Road, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
829 sqft
Beautiful 2B/2B at Tradewinds! NEW CARPET! - Beautiful 2/2 condo on 2nd floor! NEW Carpet!!! Split bedroom floorplan.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6344 Raleigh St 1115
6344 Raleigh Street, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$980
500 sqft
AZUR at Metrowest - AZUR AT METROWEST COMMUNITY, One of the best communities that Metrowest has! This one bedroom, one bath is just perfect for a starter home.The unit is move in ready. It is a gated community with great amenities.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7109 Yacht Basin Ave #411
7109 Yacht Basin Avenue, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2 bedroom, 2 bath condo for rent at 7109 Yacht Basin Ave #411 Orlando, Florida 32835, - 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo; Central Heat & Air, Range, Refrigerator, Dishwashwer and Disposal, 1 car carport.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6376 Raleigh Street #2015
6376 Raleigh Street, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$995
499 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1/1 Condo w/Det Garage in Metrowest - This 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo is ready for a new tenant. Unit offers an open floor plan with breakfast bar open to living area. In unit laundry with stackable washer and dryer.

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6443 Axeitos Terrace Unit 105
6443 Axeitos Ter, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1857 sqft
6443 Axeitos Terrace Unit 105 Available 07/22/20 Spacious 3/2 Condo in Gated Carriage Homes at Stonebridge Commons - Orlando - Spacious 3/2 Condo in Gated Carriage Homes at Stonebridge Commons - Orlando, will be Available 7/22/20! The Carriage

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
1616 BARDMOOR HILL CIRCLE
1616 Bardmoor Hill Circle, Orlando, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,200
3838 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED POOL HOME, 5 BEDROOM, 3 BATHROOMS, WITH WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE, FORMAL LIVING AND DINING, EATING SPACE IN KITCHEN, HUGE UPSTAIRS BONUS ROOM, IN A GREAT SCHOOL DISTRICT CALL TODAY FOR A TOUR.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
6682 TIME SQUARE AVENUE
6682 Time Square Avenue, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1634 sqft
Come see this very spacious and well cared for Townhouse! Newer carpet throughout and fresh paint. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths with an attached 2 car garage.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
1 Unit Available
7300 WESTPOINTE BOULEVARD
7300 Westpointe Boulevard, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1445 sqft
Bermuda Dunes 3bed 2bath condo in Gated Community call Renee today for showing 407-924-1222 - Come experience the life that you deserve to live at Bermuda Dunes.
Metro West
Neighborhood Guide
Metro West is a master-planned community in southwest Orlando. The neighborhood was developed in the 1980s as a place where residents could live, work, and play; and t. The developers’ vision has becomeis now a reality. Metro West is filled with apartments, condominiums, local restaurants, parks, and a popular golf course.

Metro West offers easy access to the rest of Orlando via I-4 and Florida’s Turnpike. But you might find everything you need within the beautifully landscaped neighborhood. Bill Frederick Park and Turkey Lake are along the neighborhood’s southwestern border. Turkey Lake is famous for being one of the top five fishing lakes in Florida, but you can also enjoy the pool, playground, and disc golf courses. If you value lakefront living, you can even rent an apartment with Turkey Lake views.

Metro West has apartments for renters who want to be in the middle of the retail and dining action too. Living closer to Kirkman Road offers easy access to shopping and local restaurants. The southeastern part of Metro West is home to neighborhood favorites like Sloppy Taco Palace, Agave Azul, and Bloodhound Brew. College students may also want to look for rentals on Kirkman Road for a quick commute to Valencia College. The West Campus of the highly rated community college is centrally located in Metro West.

Valencia College isn’t the only popular school in the neighborhood. MetroWest Elementary is consistently an “A” rated school and has received recognition for its active PTA. Local parents value the convenience of having a good school right in the neighborhood. There are plenty of other family-friendly conveniences in Metro West as well. Bill Frederick Park offers summer camps for nature-loving kids. Nearby Shadow Bay Park even has age-specific playgrounds so you don’t have to worry about bigger kids and toddlers sharing the same slides.

The recently renovated MetroWest Golf Club is one of the neighborhood’s biggest attractions. Neighborhood residents can enjoy a discounted round of golf followed by a nice meal at one of the club’s restaurants. It’s a great place to connect with your neighbors. The golf club also hosts the annual MetroWest Jazz Fest which features local and national jazz talent plus food and drinks from local restaurants.

Of course, one of the biggest perks of Metro West living is convenient access to the rest of the city. If there’s not enough shopping for you on Kirkman, you can make the short drive to The Mall at Millenia. The popular mall is home to luxury boutiques and upscale dining. If you’d rather snag a good deal than a designer handbag, you’re only 5 miles from the Orlando International Premium Outlets. For more to do after dark, you can drive to Downtown Orlando or Disney Springs in under 20 minutes.

Metro West has a wide variety of apartments that fit most budgets and styles. There’s a good mix of lavish, resort-style complexes and smaller, more traditional apartments. Even the more affordable options have amenities like pools, tennis courts, and playgrounds. Whether you’re a college student or starting a family, Metro West has something for everyone without breaking the bank.

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 BedroomsOrlando Apartments with ParkingOrlando Pet Friendly PlacesOrlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLWindermere, FLBay Hill, FLPine Hills, FLOak Ridge, FLDoctor Phillips, FLHorizon West, FLFairview Shores, FLPine Castle, FLWilliamsburg, FLLockhart, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLSouthchase, FLForest City, FLSouth Apopka, FLConway, FLHunters Creek, FLMeadow Woods, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Airport NorthKirkman NorthMilleniaBaldwin ParkCentral Business DistrictPark CentralFlorida Center NorthCollege Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Mid Florida Campus