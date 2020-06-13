268 Apartments for rent in Hunters Creek, FL

Life as a Hunters Creek Resident

Hunters Creek is such a cool spot that you need a community ID card to live there. Seriously. The Hunters Creek Homeowners Association, which manages this tight-knit community, issues residents the ID at the local Publix in the Town Center. Just show your lease agreement, grab your exclusive ID, and enjoy the privileges it gives you. There might not be any bouncers outside the dog park, practice fields, or basketball or tennis courts, but your ID is required to use these resident-only facilities.

Outdoor opportunities abound in the area. The community might be relatively small, but it features seven parks. Let Fido burn off some energy at the dog park, wear the kids out before bedtime at the tot lot, or show off your volleyball skills -- if you have any, that is -- at the beach volleyball court. Join in on a pickup game with the neighbors or fire up the barbecue grill to make some new friends. The community also hosts a number of annual events, including its spooky Hunters Creep every October and a patriotic bash on July 4. If you've got David Beckham-like skills (or think you do), sign up for the community soccer club.

Maybe the uber-community feel isn't up your alley. Perhaps a polite wave to your neighbors is more than enough interaction for you. Never fear: Hunters Creek has plenty of non-community-associated options as well. The Town Center area is abuzz with entertainment, shopping, and dining. Wind down with a glass of wine at Stogie's, watch the game at Miller's Ale House, or stock your pantry at Publix, a staple in all Florida communities.

Does seeing Snow White and her dwarfs leave you shrieking like a 6-year-old? Do you have an adventurous streak and love the thrill of a roller coaster? Do you want to play tourist and strap on your fanny pack? Well, Hunters Creek is a prime location for you. You might want to pick up some season passes to Disney World or Universal Studios, which are less than 10 miles down the road. Just be prepared for long-lost relatives and friends resurfacing for free accommodations now that Magic Kingdom is in your backyard. If crowded theme parks aren't your style, head over to Gatorland, where you can get up close and personal with some authentic Florida alligators.

Sprawling neighborhoods, a friendly community, and access to world-class theme parks makes Hunters Creek an appealing option for renters. Sign your lease, and then say cheese for your community ID.