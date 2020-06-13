268 Apartments for rent in Hunters Creek, FL

Apartment List
1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Hunters Creek
47 Units Available
The Parks At Hunter's Creek
3000 National Parks Dr, Hunters Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,359
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,378
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1294 sqft
This community is mere moments from the shopping and dining of The Village at Hunters Creek. Residents enjoy a clubhouse, guest suite, gym and beautiful pool. Apartments feature walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hunters Creek
1 Unit Available
14304 Fredricksburg Dr Unit 420
14304 Fredricksburg Drive, Hunters Creek, FL
Studio
$1,695
2 Bedrooms
Ask
14304 Fredricksburg Dr Unit 420 Available 08/01/20 14304 Fredricksburg Dr., Unit 420, Orlando, FL 32837 - A 4 Bedroom beautiful spacious Condo, in a gated nice community. Large Screened in porch, Close to everything.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hunters Creek
1 Unit Available
13917 Fairway Island Drive Unit 912
13917 Fairway Island Drive, Hunters Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$995
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1st Floor Condo - Gated Community! Gorgeous golf course view. Split floor plan, built in entertainment center, Condo also offers walk-in closet in bedroom, additional storage space on the patio.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
Hunters Creek
1 Unit Available
13300 Colony Square Drive
13300 Colony Square Drive, Hunters Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1252 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Property presented by Apartment Hunters Free Rental Locator Service. Contact us for more information on this and other properties that are just what you are looking for! Conveniently located near I-4, State Rd.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hunters Creek
1 Unit Available
12107 POPPY FIELD LANE UNIT 109
12107 Poppy Field Lane, Hunters Creek, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1344 sqft
Spacious 3BR / 2BA With Garage - Spacious 3BR/2BA Condo with a one car garage. End Unit. Nice screened porch. Inside laundry area with a full size washer and dryer. Gated community. Convenient Hunters Creek location.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hunters Creek
1 Unit Available
12208 Wild Iris Way #101
12208 Wild Iris Way, Hunters Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Hunters Creek Area - Very nice 2/2 townhouse with the garage on the first floor. Living/ kitchen on 2nd floor, bedrooms on 3rd floor. Gated community. This home will be available around May 15th. Call to schedule to see this beautiful home.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hunters Creek
1 Unit Available
14025 Fairway Island Dr #324
14025 Fairway Island Drive, Hunters Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1020 sqft
Listing Agent: Adriana Leon (407) 914-3131 adrianaleonocampo@gmail.com - No Pets Allowed (RLNE3352590)

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Hunters Creek
1 Unit Available
13536 Turtle Marsh Loop
13536 Turtle Marsh Loop, Hunters Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
FOR RENT! 2 bed / 2 bath condo located in the gated community of Golfview at Hunter's Creek.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Hunters Creek
1 Unit Available
2620 Talova Drive
2620 Talova Drive, Hunters Creek, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2905 sqft
Available 5/1/2020. 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home located in the Mallard Cove/Falcon Point section of Hunters Creek. Master suite on first floor with large bedroom area and bay windows overlooking lake.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Hunters Creek
1 Unit Available
14036 Fairway Island Drive
14036 Fairway Island Drive, Hunters Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1020 sqft
Welcome to the heart of Hunters Creek. This unit is located on the 3rd floor and has been upgraded The kitchen has stainless steel appliances .The living area has laminate flooring and the 2 bedrooms have carpet.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Hunters Creek
1 Unit Available
14316 FREDRICKSBURG DRIVE
14316 Fredricksburg Drive, Hunters Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1041 sqft
Resort style gated community in Hunters Creek. Freshly painted and new carpet throughout in this 2/2 first floor condo with screened front porch and storage. No pets.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Hunters Creek
1 Unit Available
14001 FAIRWAY ISLAND DRIVE
14001 Fairway Island Drive, Hunters Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1020 sqft
Very Nice Condo Apartment Located in Orlando FL! This is a comfortable unit with a large balcony, 2 large bedrooms, and 2 baths. Surrounded by thousands of acres of natural beauty within Hunter's Creek, you will find Audubon Villas...

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Hunters Creek
1 Unit Available
14212 SPORTS CLUB WAY
14212 Sports Club Way, Hunters Creek, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2225 sqft
Welcome to Sandhill Trace, a gated golf community in the heart of Hunters Creek.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Hunters Creek
1 Unit Available
5220 ALAVISTA DRIVE
5220 Alavista Drive, Hunters Creek, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,975
1969 sqft
Private wooded lot, well maintained 4/2 1-story home, all appliances included. Lawn service included.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Hunters Creek
1 Unit Available
3285 AMACA CIRCLE
3285 Amaca Circle, Hunters Creek, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2592 sqft
Don't miss this spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath 2-story house in the Hunters Creek community of South Orlando. This property features tile floors throughout (upstairs and downstairs).

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Hunters Creek
1 Unit Available
12016 VILLANOVA DRIVE
12016 Villanova Drive, Hunters Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1217 sqft
Check out this 2 bedroom/2 bath condo style home with a one car garage. Located in the popular Villanova gated community in Hunters Creek. Close to shopping, dining and highway access.

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Hunters Creek
1 Unit Available
13028 ISLAMORADA DRIVE
13028 Islamorada Drive, Hunters Creek, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
3092 sqft
Welcome to Hunters Creek, a centrally located community near restaurants, shopping, the airport and major highways to expedite your travel. This lovely 4 bedroom, 3.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Hunters Creek
1 Unit Available
14226 Fredricksburg Drive Unit # 208
14226 Fredricksburg Drive, Hunters Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
753 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Centrally located 1 bed / 1 bath condo in the highly desired community of Capri at Hunters Creek.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 06:48am
$
Osceola Corporate Center
78 Units Available
Vernazza
1790 Manarola Street, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,394
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,577
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1301 sqft
Great location in Kissimmee near Lakefront Park, the LOOP, Lake Eola and the Fresh Market. LEED Silver apartments with walk-in closets, detached garages and hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 06:18am
$
Marydia
54 Units Available
San Mateo Crossing
1115 Pacifica Dr, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,270
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1272 sqft
NOW OPEN! IN-PERSON, VIRTUAL & SELF-GUIDED TOURS ARE AVAILABLE BY APPOINTMENT! App & admin fees waived when you move-in within seven days of your first contact, plus two months free! *Select units only, through 6/15/20. See agent for details.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
32 Units Available
Altis Shingle Creek
4350 Osceola Trail Rd, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,144
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,489
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,858
1400 sqft
Stylish homes with chef-inspired kitchens and amazing views. Lots of community amenities, including a pet park, saltwater pool, 24/7 fitness center, and cinema. Near shopping and dining at Loop West Shopping Center. Beside Osceola Parkway.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
14 Units Available
Sonoma Pointe
1300 Santa Rosa Drive, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,230
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,585
1256 sqft
Fantastic location off Highway 522. Modern, luxury apartments with in-unit fireplaces, granite countertops, and walk-in closets. On-site amenities including a pool, game room, business center, coffee bar, and clubhouse. Trash valet. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Tropical Park
77 Units Available
Monterosso Apartments
3050 La Spezia Cir, Osceola County, FL
Studio
$1,302
672 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,327
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,572
990 sqft
Seize your chance to live at Monterosso, the premier luxury apartment community in Kissimmee, FL. Picture coming home every day to the calm of meticulous landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored for your carefree living.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Crestwood
46 Units Available
Calirosa
2920 Flora Boulevard, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,474
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,739
1093 sqft
The natural choice for your next chapter. Welcome to Calirosa, where you’ll find everything you need to live an active lifestyle is at your fingertips.
City GuideHunters Creek
Home of the longest golf course in Florida (7,432 yards to be exact), Hunters Creek delights golfers and non-golfers alike.

Hunters Creek, Florida is an unincorporated area in the heart of Orange County. While many Hunters Creek residents will consider themselves Orlando residents -- and rightfully so -- the developing area is becoming a community of its own. If you've ever dreamed of having Mickey Mouse as your neighbor (or perhaps your employer), Hunters Creek is the spot for you. If not, it's time to get used to all things Disney if you live in Hunters Creek.

Moving to Hunters Creek

Orlando's development has exploded in recent decades, and Hunters Creek is an example of this growth. While much of this community has been developed in the last 20 years, it is still growing, which means apartments for rent continue to develop. A quick jaunt up and down State Road 417 (a toll road, so save up your quarters) will allow you to explore the area and consider your housing options.

Although it's near Orlando's most popular attractions, Hunters Creek apartments aren't hot on tourists' radars. So you don't need to worry about vacation season when searching for a spot. Looking a couple of months before your planned move-in date should give you plenty of time to secure a pad. When choosing a complex, consider proximity to local retail. Some renters love being within walking distance of shopping and dining, while others prefer a more residential, off-the-main-road feel. You can find both in Hunters Creek.

Neighborhoods

The Hunters Creek community was built around a golf course and several waterways, making the area both scenic and full of activities. Golfers can spend their day on the links soaking up the Florida sunshine (while spouses of golfers remain utterly frustrated and lonely). Nearly three dozen neighborhoods have sprouted up in the community, giving you plenty of options for apartment or house rentals.

Hunters Creek Golf Course: Like many communities, a neighborhood surrounds the community's golf course. Whether you're an avid golfer -- or just like politely applauding for golfers -- this community might be the perfect fit. As well as a choice of apartments to rent, you might even find a rental house big enough for you and a couple of well-behaved roommates.

Hunters Creek New Village Town Center: Live in the heart of the community and rent in the Town Center area. Here, you have easy access to all of the benefits that the community has to offer. Snag a 1 bedroom apartment (or larger) in this area in a complex that has classic Florida amenities like resort-style pools and a sprawling pool deck flanked by palm trees. After you've gotten enough sun for the day, enjoy a cold one at the nearby (and aptly named) House of Beer.

The Vistas: The Vistas include six separate neighborhoods: Casa Vista, Flora Vista, Mar Vista, Palma Vista, Sierra Vista, Terra Vista, and Vida Vista. Sadly Del Boca Vista, where you could have the Seinfelds and Costanzas as your neighbors, is only fictional. The real Vistas are just west of the Town Center, putting you close to the action. Grab a burrito at Florida-based Tijuana Flats and make your taste buds go wild at its popular hot sauce bar.

Life as a Hunters Creek Resident

Hunters Creek is such a cool spot that you need a community ID card to live there. Seriously. The Hunters Creek Homeowners Association, which manages this tight-knit community, issues residents the ID at the local Publix in the Town Center. Just show your lease agreement, grab your exclusive ID, and enjoy the privileges it gives you. There might not be any bouncers outside the dog park, practice fields, or basketball or tennis courts, but your ID is required to use these resident-only facilities.

Outdoor opportunities abound in the area. The community might be relatively small, but it features seven parks. Let Fido burn off some energy at the dog park, wear the kids out before bedtime at the tot lot, or show off your volleyball skills -- if you have any, that is -- at the beach volleyball court. Join in on a pickup game with the neighbors or fire up the barbecue grill to make some new friends. The community also hosts a number of annual events, including its spooky Hunters Creep every October and a patriotic bash on July 4. If you've got David Beckham-like skills (or think you do), sign up for the community soccer club.

Maybe the uber-community feel isn't up your alley. Perhaps a polite wave to your neighbors is more than enough interaction for you. Never fear: Hunters Creek has plenty of non-community-associated options as well. The Town Center area is abuzz with entertainment, shopping, and dining. Wind down with a glass of wine at Stogie's, watch the game at Miller's Ale House, or stock your pantry at Publix, a staple in all Florida communities.

Does seeing Snow White and her dwarfs leave you shrieking like a 6-year-old? Do you have an adventurous streak and love the thrill of a roller coaster? Do you want to play tourist and strap on your fanny pack? Well, Hunters Creek is a prime location for you. You might want to pick up some season passes to Disney World or Universal Studios, which are less than 10 miles down the road. Just be prepared for long-lost relatives and friends resurfacing for free accommodations now that Magic Kingdom is in your backyard. If crowded theme parks aren't your style, head over to Gatorland, where you can get up close and personal with some authentic Florida alligators.

Sprawling neighborhoods, a friendly community, and access to world-class theme parks makes Hunters Creek an appealing option for renters. Sign your lease, and then say cheese for your community ID.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Hunters Creek?
The average rent price for Hunters Creek rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,540.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Hunters Creek?
Some of the colleges located in the Hunters Creek area include Florida Institute of Technology, Florida Southern College, Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus, Polk State College, and Rollins College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Hunters Creek?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Hunters Creek from include Orlando, Melbourne, Lakeland, Kissimmee, and Palm Bay.

