268 Apartments for rent in Hunters Creek, FL

Neighborhoods

The Hunters Creek community was built around a golf course and several waterways, making the area both scenic and full of activities. Golfers can spend their day on the links soaking up the Florida sunshine (while spouses of golfers remain utterly frustrated and lonely). Nearly three dozen neighborhoods have sprouted up in the community, giving you plenty of options for apartment or house rentals.

Hunters Creek Golf Course: Like many communities, a neighborhood surrounds the community's golf course. Whether you're an avid golfer -- or just like politely applauding for golfers -- this community might be the perfect fit. As well as a choice of apartments to rent, you might even find a rental house big enough for you and a couple of well-behaved roommates.

Hunters Creek New Village Town Center: Live in the heart of the community and rent in the Town Center area. Here, you have easy access to all of the benefits that the community has to offer. Snag a 1 bedroom apartment (or larger) in this area in a complex that has classic Florida amenities like resort-style pools and a sprawling pool deck flanked by palm trees. After you've gotten enough sun for the day, enjoy a cold one at the nearby (and aptly named) House of Beer.

The Vistas: The Vistas include six separate neighborhoods: Casa Vista, Flora Vista, Mar Vista, Palma Vista, Sierra Vista, Terra Vista, and Vida Vista. Sadly Del Boca Vista, where you could have the Seinfelds and Costanzas as your neighbors, is only fictional. The real Vistas are just west of the Town Center, putting you close to the action. Grab a burrito at Florida-based Tijuana Flats and make your taste buds go wild at its popular hot sauce bar.