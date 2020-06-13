268 Apartments for rent in Hunters Creek, FL📍
Hunters Creek, Florida is an unincorporated area in the heart of Orange County. While many Hunters Creek residents will consider themselves Orlando residents -- and rightfully so -- the developing area is becoming a community of its own. If you've ever dreamed of having Mickey Mouse as your neighbor (or perhaps your employer), Hunters Creek is the spot for you. If not, it's time to get used to all things Disney if you live in Hunters Creek.
Orlando's development has exploded in recent decades, and Hunters Creek is an example of this growth. While much of this community has been developed in the last 20 years, it is still growing, which means apartments for rent continue to develop. A quick jaunt up and down State Road 417 (a toll road, so save up your quarters) will allow you to explore the area and consider your housing options.
Although it's near Orlando's most popular attractions, Hunters Creek apartments aren't hot on tourists' radars. So you don't need to worry about vacation season when searching for a spot. Looking a couple of months before your planned move-in date should give you plenty of time to secure a pad. When choosing a complex, consider proximity to local retail. Some renters love being within walking distance of shopping and dining, while others prefer a more residential, off-the-main-road feel. You can find both in Hunters Creek.
The Hunters Creek community was built around a golf course and several waterways, making the area both scenic and full of activities. Golfers can spend their day on the links soaking up the Florida sunshine (while spouses of golfers remain utterly frustrated and lonely). Nearly three dozen neighborhoods have sprouted up in the community, giving you plenty of options for apartment or house rentals.
Hunters Creek Golf Course: Like many communities, a neighborhood surrounds the community's golf course. Whether you're an avid golfer -- or just like politely applauding for golfers -- this community might be the perfect fit. As well as a choice of apartments to rent, you might even find a rental house big enough for you and a couple of well-behaved roommates.
Hunters Creek New Village Town Center: Live in the heart of the community and rent in the Town Center area. Here, you have easy access to all of the benefits that the community has to offer. Snag a 1 bedroom apartment (or larger) in this area in a complex that has classic Florida amenities like resort-style pools and a sprawling pool deck flanked by palm trees. After you've gotten enough sun for the day, enjoy a cold one at the nearby (and aptly named) House of Beer.
The Vistas: The Vistas include six separate neighborhoods: Casa Vista, Flora Vista, Mar Vista, Palma Vista, Sierra Vista, Terra Vista, and Vida Vista. Sadly Del Boca Vista, where you could have the Seinfelds and Costanzas as your neighbors, is only fictional. The real Vistas are just west of the Town Center, putting you close to the action. Grab a burrito at Florida-based Tijuana Flats and make your taste buds go wild at its popular hot sauce bar.
Hunters Creek is such a cool spot that you need a community ID card to live there. Seriously. The Hunters Creek Homeowners Association, which manages this tight-knit community, issues residents the ID at the local Publix in the Town Center. Just show your lease agreement, grab your exclusive ID, and enjoy the privileges it gives you. There might not be any bouncers outside the dog park, practice fields, or basketball or tennis courts, but your ID is required to use these resident-only facilities.
Outdoor opportunities abound in the area. The community might be relatively small, but it features seven parks. Let Fido burn off some energy at the dog park, wear the kids out before bedtime at the tot lot, or show off your volleyball skills -- if you have any, that is -- at the beach volleyball court. Join in on a pickup game with the neighbors or fire up the barbecue grill to make some new friends. The community also hosts a number of annual events, including its spooky Hunters Creep every October and a patriotic bash on July 4. If you've got David Beckham-like skills (or think you do), sign up for the community soccer club.
Maybe the uber-community feel isn't up your alley. Perhaps a polite wave to your neighbors is more than enough interaction for you. Never fear: Hunters Creek has plenty of non-community-associated options as well. The Town Center area is abuzz with entertainment, shopping, and dining. Wind down with a glass of wine at Stogie's, watch the game at Miller's Ale House, or stock your pantry at Publix, a staple in all Florida communities.
Does seeing Snow White and her dwarfs leave you shrieking like a 6-year-old? Do you have an adventurous streak and love the thrill of a roller coaster? Do you want to play tourist and strap on your fanny pack? Well, Hunters Creek is a prime location for you. You might want to pick up some season passes to Disney World or Universal Studios, which are less than 10 miles down the road. Just be prepared for long-lost relatives and friends resurfacing for free accommodations now that Magic Kingdom is in your backyard. If crowded theme parks aren't your style, head over to Gatorland, where you can get up close and personal with some authentic Florida alligators.
Sprawling neighborhoods, a friendly community, and access to world-class theme parks makes Hunters Creek an appealing option for renters. Sign your lease, and then say cheese for your community ID.